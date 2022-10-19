When Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service added xCloud in 2020, it eventually evolved into one of the best ways to stream console-quality games on Android devices. A large library ranging from first-party Microsoft titles to significant third-party support by established publishers like EA, solid connection speeds, and numerous controller options has grown the service to around 10 million subscribers.

Thankfully, many titles played through Xbox Cloud Gaming don’t require a controller, as a phone or tablet’s touch screen does the job well enough, thanks to the games offering native touchscreen controls. This is why we've compiled a list of our favorite titles that represent various genres across Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Dusk Falls

Dusk Falls is a narrative-focused interactive adventure created by Interior Night and focuses on the lives of two families becoming intertwined following a botched robbery. Considering the developers behind the game are former Heavy Rain and Detroit: Beyond Human studio members, Quantic Dreams, expect the same multi-layered choice system alongside multiple endings. Because Dusk Falls contains more choice-based and the timing for quick time events feels a bit more forgiving, it’s easy to enjoy this game on a mobile device, even on lower-speed connections.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Unlike previous games in Sega’s Yakuza series, Yakuza: Like A Dragon ditches beat-em-up combat for a more turn-based RPG style of gameplay. Of course, mini-games, including kart racing and golf, in addition to classic Sega games like Outrun and Virtua Fighter, all make an appearance, though mini-games can grow frustrating if a connection isn't good enough. Luckily the core game is a blast to play on mobile devices, thanks to the included touch controls. Most importantly, the series’ clever mix of Japanese culture, crime drama, and unique quirkiness all work together to create an unforgettable experience.

Shadowrun Returns

Released in 2013 following a successful crowdfunding campaign, Shadowrun Returns was a welcome return for a franchise that had been dormant since 2007. Already available through Google Play, individuals who haven’t tried Shadowrun Returns will find a satisfying RPG that makes good use of its fantasy/sci-fi pen-in-paper inspiration through xCloud. The game also offers one of the best transitions between console, PC, and mobile, considering the tactical turn-based nature of the combat that's accessible on any format. Outside of the main campaign, the expansions Dragonfall and Hong Kong are also available.

Telling Lies

Developed by Sam Barlow and Furious Bee, Telling Lies is an interactive narrative game that uses full-motion video to tell its story. Released through Annapurna Interactive, this desktop thriller has players looking through video clips and documents on a playable computer to unlock a mystery about four characters. Besides an interface that works pretty well with touchscreen controls, there are some serious Hollywood production values brought by its main cast featuring Logan Marshall-Green, Alexandra Shipp, Kerry Bishé, and Angela Sarafyan.

Firewatch

The award-winning adventure game Firewatch succeeds due to its phenomenal story and unique art style. Players embody the character of Henry, a fire lookout looking to unlock some mysterious happenings around Shoshone National Forest following the 1988 Yellowstone fires. Most of the game is played in isolation, with the sole communication coming from a walkie-talkie. Despite being in first person, there isn’t any actual combat as the game is more puzzle-based, which means players won’t have to fumble too much with the touchscreen controls to see their way to the end.

Stardew Valley

Also available through Google Play, Stardew Valley is a farming simulator/RPG inspired by Harvest Moon. Players in this game create a custom character and set out to cultivate land inherited from their grandfather in the titular location. Throughout Stardew Valley, gamers can literally create the farm however they want outside of interacting with local non-playable characters. Besides managing a farm, players must also look out for themselves by ensuring that they’re well-hydrated and have energy. At the start, Stardew Valley is simple to get into, but the way it opens up should have gamers playing for dozens of hours.

Wasteland 3

All three Wasteland games in the series are currently available to stream through xCloud. However, Wasteland 3 is the most recent entry and allows cooperative play, which means that mobile or tablet users can game alongside friends on another similar device in addition to consoles and PC. Expect the well-thought-out isometric squad-based RPG featuring turn-based combat to provide a story with multiple choices and endings alongside a very immersive post-apocalyptic world.

Gears Tactics

The mainline Gears of War games are available to play through xCloud with touchscreen controls. Just be mindful that the third-person cover-based shooter’s controls aren’t exactly optimized without a controller, and connection speeds can hurt gameplay a bit. Individuals looking to get their Gears fix on the go can look to the slower-paced Gears Tactics. A prequel to the first game in the series, the look and feel of the franchise that introduced the chainsaw gun is all here, but with turn-based tactical combat that feels great on a touchscreen.

Receive the best experience when streaming over Xbox Cloud Gaming

The most important thing to understand when gaming through Xbox Game Pass and xCloud is a fast and stable connection is very much necessary for the best experience. This means you'll need access to mobile data that’s at least 20Mbps and a wifi connection that's 5GHz. For gamers looking to utilize their mobile phone data, keep in mind that xCloud games have been known to use about 3GB per hour. This means those who have to face overage charges should concentrate on playing over good wifi, where upgrading to a quality mesh wifi system may be the boost your network needs.