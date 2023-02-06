Without a doubt, good music motivates us to exercise. Be it soothing tunes for yoga, upbeat pop for running, or power rap for lifting — you need a rousing track in your ears while working out. That’s where the best workout earbuds for exercise come in.

There are plenty of affordable true wireless earbuds, but not just any of them will do. Workout and sports earbuds are special; they must fit securely, have good noise-cancelling features, and protect from sweat and dust. Also, they need to be durable enough to handle the pounding they’ll get from heavy workouts. Few earbuds can hold up to all these standards. So today, we have rounded up some options that were clearly made for sports enthusiasts.

Editors choice 1. Bose Sport Earbuds 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Bose Sport earbuds are arguably the most comfortable for fitness enthusiasts. They are next-gen from the good old SoundSport Free and make leaps and bounds of improvements over them. Initially, there were some control and feature limitations, but with firmware upgrades, Bose is improving them satisfactorily. Looking simple but elegant in a gen-z way, the buds do away with sharp corners or straight edges. As a result, they fit in your outer ear quite comfortably. But the real comfort magic starts with the ear tips — the StayHear Max tips provide an ultimate cushy feel combined with a very secure grip on your inner ear. No amount of head shaking can dislodge them accidentally. They're Bose, so the sound quality is, by default, studio-worthy. However, as part of Bose’s signature sound, the bass isn’t over-emphasized. Purists shall be delighted, but fitness fanatics may feel let down. With IPX4-grade protection, these buds can withstand sweat and light moisture. When calling, the four-mic array does an excellent job of filtering out predictable background noise. Still, it also cuts out much of the lower octaves (baritones, beware!). The buds last for a little over 5 hours on a full charge, which is tame for the genre, but you can quickly top-up with a 15-minute charge for a 2-hour duration. It’s a shame they don’t support wireless charging. Read More Buy This Product Bose Sport Earbuds Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon We can gush and coo all over this pretty baby. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are arguably the best all-rounder in the world of TWS earbuds. True, there are better ones in individual categories, but here is the king of the jack of all trades, from sound quality to ANC to comfort to connectivity. With spatial audio support, they sound just about perfect for casual usage. Let us be clear: these were not built with sports in mind, but that doesn’t stop them from being excellent workout earbuds. With great weather protection (IPX7 grade passed) and excellent stable connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3, you can pair them with your Samsung smartwatch instead of your phone. This is very useful while exercising, gardening, or hiking. The buds fit very well. You can wear them for extended periods without discomfort, thanks to the advanced ear tips. The tips also offer good passive noise suppression to complement the superb active noise cancellation of the buds, though that feature consumes battery horribly. We believe this is the only weakness in the armor in this case; at only 5 hours with ANC on, battery life isn’t anything to write home about. Read More Buy This Product Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Best value 3. Tozo T6 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Who says you must shell out beaucoup bucks to get a good pair of earbuds? The Tozo T6 proves them wrong by being the small package good things come in. True, you won’t find any magical features the expensive ones have, like active noise cancellation or spatial sound. But that’s nothing in the sub-30 bucks band. Coming to the specs, the Tozo T6 updated model boasts Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity and IPX8-grade protection for highly effective waterproofing. Yes, you can pair more than one device to these buds. This model shrugs off gym sweat like yesterday’s chicken, and you can wash them with soap. Further, they support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, etc. codecs for rich and fulfilling audio. These little things have such excellent battery life that they can last over 10 hours straight, 45 with the case. Still lightweight, you can fully charge them with wireless chargers in two hours or by cable in 55 minutes. The touch controls are simple but intuitive, and the buds stay in your ears despite lots of jumping around. They provide enough tips with the earbuds to fit almost any ear. However, one irritating thing about them is that the volume maxes out every time they connect. Read More Buy This Product Tozo T6 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

4. Beats Fit Pro 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Beats Fit Pro nail the fit and feel of unobtrusive earbuds for those on the go. Its prominent wingtips help the buds stay in place as you're working out or jogging. While we wish the carrying case was water-resistant, the buds are at least IPX4 "sweatproof." As Beats is Apple-owned, many software features are aimed at iPhone users. Still, the companion app for Android users helps provide sound profile adjustments and a few customization tweaks. If you're looking for cutting-edge buds to use with your Galaxy or Pixel, look elsewhere, but if you want stylish, solid-sounding earbuds that stay put, the Beats Pro can work well even on Android. The Beats Fit Pro are one of the few workout earbuds that support spatial audio and work fantastically with upbeat pop music. The dynamic head tracking will give you a sense of direction and hand-holding. These are available in black, white, gray, and purple. Read More Buy This Product Beats Fit Pro Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

5. Sennheiser Momentum 3 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon With Sennheiser, you know you are getting your money's worth (even if it is a lot). The Momentum Truly Wireless 3 earbuds countersign this. Built for fitness or sports pros, the Momentum series earbuds have always been stellar performers and the Momentum 3 only piles on the goodness. Connected via Bluetooth 5.2, they support SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX-A codecs, letting you stream lossless audio to your ears. The Momentum 3's rock only 7mm drivers, yet the sound quality is fantastic. The audio may feel slightly warm and very detailed even at very low frequencies. The ANC isn't as powerful as the Sony WH-1000XM4's, but its adaptability is a valuable feature; it lowers noise when there is a lot of it and saves battery life when it's calmer. The earbuds are small and remarkably lightweight and fit smoothly in your ears. The case is big, squarish, and rugged, so putting your phone and case together in your pocket may be difficult. The earbuds aren't very good against lots of water and dust, but they can repel casual sweat with IPX4-grade protection. Only basic touch controls are available on the buds. Finally, the battery is good for seven hours with the adaptive ANC and two more fills from the wirelessly-chargeable case. Read More Buy This Product Sennheiser Momentum 3 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

6. Jabra Elite 4 Active 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Jabra Elite 4 Active buds are another contender with solid noise cancellation and excellent durability. These can be your go-to earbuds for gym and jogging, delivering the signature bassy Jabra quality audio, and sounding bigger than they are. Specs first: the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.2 channeling SBC and aptX (no AAC), have IP57-grade durability, and come in blue, black, and mint colors. The active noise-cancelling on these babies is terrific. While not as powerful as the latest from Bose’s QuietComfort series, they still block out most of the predictable noise in the background. The seal from a tight fit also offers excellent passive noise protection. You can override this with the HearThrough mode, which purposefully lets in outside noise so you can know what your mate is doing beside you or if there is oncoming traffic on the road. All of that can be controlled from the earbuds’ buttons, though we wish they were softer. The Elite 4’s connect instantly and don’t drop the link perceptibly, but they seem to work better with Android devices than iOS ones. Unfortunately, there’s no multipoint connectivity support even though these have BT 5.2. The sound is good, with a not-so-subtle emphasis on the 50-100 Hz range and some softening of the vocals. However, you can override all of that using the companion Sound+ app. For fitness and sports enthusiasts, the Elite 4’s are absolutely wonderful. They are built stronger than Elite 7 Active or Pro and come with three sizes of soft silicone ear tips to create a secure fit for most ear canals. Furthermore, they offer around 7 hours of battery life (three times that with the rather bulky case). No wireless charging, though. Read More Buy This Product Jabra Elite 4 Active Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

7. Anker Soundcore Sport X10 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Anker Soundcore Sport X10s were obviously built for fitness enthusiasts with their bass-heavy output, swiveling ear hooks, and sweat-proof design. The ear hooks are brilliant; they have a swivel-and-snap mechanism that you can use to expand or retract. However, this makes putting on and taking off the buds a tad difficult since the case supports only the retracted position. Also, not very glasses-friendly. At the sub-$80 bracket, the Sport X10s are probably offering the best ANC with transparency mode, controlled by holding either of the physical control buttons. The full-on ANC filters out a lot of noise, including what your mate is doing on the gym floor, so keep that in mind. The sound quality delivered by the 10mm drivers is quite powerful and not original, but people tend to like this kind of sound these days. With strong low-end and lots of crackle-and-hiss, it’s party time with these earbuds. Waterproofing is a must for exercise-centered earbuds, and Anker delivers smoothly here. These babies are IPX7-shielded, meaning they shrug off sweat and rain easily. You can even wash them with soapy water (not too vigorously) to clean off the sweat and dirt. We should mention that Anker’s Soundcore app (available for Apple and Android phones) greatly enhances these buds. It lets you customize the sound with an 8-band equalizer, switch between ANC modes, customize the controls on the buds, and install new firmware. A well-recommended companion! Read More Buy This Product Anker Soundcore Sport X10 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

8. Jabra Elite 7 Active 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy The second pair of Jabra earphone in consideration today, the Elite 7 Active, are lower down the list for their lackluster noise cancellation, finicky controls, slightly muffled call quality, and higher price tag. And being older, too. Physically, the Elite 4 and the Elite 7’s look almost identical (both case and buds). Except the Elite 7’s are slightly more rounded and have an embossed Jabra logo on the case instead of print. The two are similar in terms of performance as well. You can expect the same specs here, like Bluetooth 5.2, IP57 weatherproofing, and the same drivers and microphone with SAATI mesh. The batteries are the same, too — 7 hours of runtime per charge with ANC on. Speaking of which, the adjustable ANC in the 7’s felt unnatural compared to the static but well-adjusted ANC in the 4’s. The Jabra Elite 7’s are meant to fit better with MyFit support and sound better with MySound. Still, in reality, both features actually make the earbuds worse, not better. Either feature works somewhat haphazardly, resulting in unsure hit-or-misses for person-to-person. The 4-months younger Elite 4’s are honestly better off without the hassle. Despite the shortcomings, the Elite 7 Active earbuds are excellent workout companions due to their superb secure fit, tight noise cancellation, and soulful Jabra-quality sound. Not exactly mountain-climbing-grade durability here, but they will serve well whether you’re pounding the pavement or the treadmill. Read More Buy This Product Jabra Elite 7 Active Shop at Best Buy Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

9. Monster Champion True Wireless Earbuds 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Monster Champion TWS earbuds are indeed a champion in battery life. The buds last for over 100 hours with the case thanks to the massive 2600 mAh battery. In addition, they support quick charging via type-C — you can get an hour of playtime for just 5 minutes of charging. These earbuds are packed with some impressive features for such a lesser-known brand. For example, the waterproofing is IPX8 grade, competing with some of the best in the market. In addition, they are equipped with CVC 8.0 noise cancellation mics (not ANC) to improve call quality. The company says it supports FLAC through Qualcomm aptX, too. These separable earbuds are built to fit a sports person’s ears. With some funky wingtips to hold them in place, the design tries to be less bulky and more comfortable. While they don’t precisely shine there, the sound quality can be pretty nice, considering the competition (especially when dialing in your equalizer app). Read More Buy This Product Monster Champion True Wireless Earbuds Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

10. Skullcandy Push Active 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Whether you’re pounding the pavement or heaving the weights, the Skullcandy Push Active earbuds will support you aurally. Built to withstand rough usage, these earbuds target adventure and outdoor activity. But that doesn’t mean they went cheap on features. The first thing you will notice about these rugged earbuds is their size. The case is as big as a soap bar. The earbuds have a bulky body and large, strong ear hooks that reach around the whole ear. This gives the buds space to have hefty batteries (8 hours on buds, 34 hours total). Instead of sleekness, Skullcandy has focused on grittiness here. Seriously ready for a hike, the earbuds are well-protected from dirt and moisture with IP55 grade protection, and there’s even a flap over the type-C charging port. Instead of touch controls, they have small buttons that won’t worry about getting dusty. With the Skullcandy app, the buds get more features. You can use the voice-controllable app (or Google Assistant) to do many things, like control music and phone calls. The app lets you stay aware of your surroundings and update the firmware. And it clicks with Spotify Tap if you are into that. However, your first audio impression will tell you that these buds are meant for something other than sound lovers. Despite using Bluetooth 5.2, there’s a lot of latency, and the sound is just workable. You can try to improve the quality with the built-in 5-band equalizer from the app, though the end result will still sound a bit boomy and not quite bright. Read More Buy This Product Skullcandy Push Active Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

11. Jaybird Vista 2 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Another seriously rugged pair of earbuds is the Jaybird Vista 2, but unlike the previous entry, these are much smaller. These earbuds are very durable; they have IP68-rated waterproofing plus MIL-STD 810G-grade shock, freeze, and impact resistance. That makes these things nearly indestructible unless you take a big hammer to them or chuck them into the oven. Forget about standard gym sweats; you can take these babies rock climbing. A pity their lackluster Bluetooth (v5.0) won't work underwater. The Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds have a little hook that grabs your ear folds, so the buds stay put, though the ear tip sizes may leave something to desire. The sound quality does not exceed expectations for the genre. You can tune the sound with the excellent companion app, but the audio remains slightly muddy despite SBC/AAC support. The ANC is somewhat better, but we like the adjustable ambient sound mode more. It lets you change your surroundings' awareness for different activities. Plus, they give you 8 solid hours with ANC, and two full charges from the case, letting you go all day. Read More Buy This Product Jaybird Vista 2 Shop at Amazon Shop at Crutchfield

Choosing your workout buds

Sports and workout earbuds can be great fitness companions with punchy sound, secure fit, robust build, and noise isolation. It also doesn't hurt to have some good music on the treadmill or on the mat to push you toward physical perfection. Purchasing a pair of earbuds for an athletic lifestyle need not be difficult. All you have to do is figure out what features you want most from the buds: fit and comfort, sound quality, noise cancellation, or robustness. Depending on what unlocks your inner beast, any of these buds may work.

Jogging well ahead of others, the Bose Sport earbuds deliver great puritan sound while maintaining arguably the most comfortable fit. This is complemented by excellent call quality; however, the lack of ANC at that price may give you pause.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver smooth audio and masterful ANC from within a robust yet unassuming body. For around sixty bucks more, you can have a real all-rounder to use at the gym, the park, and the office. No matter the situation, these buds will serve you faithfully.

Looking for something more affordable? Look at Tozo T6. They don’t have many fancy features, but they do the primary job of beating and booming the beats. They are great in the battery department too!