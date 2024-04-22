Summary Get personalized workout plans with Fitify and set your fitness goals with ease.

Freeletics offers HIIT workouts with personalized plans for cardiovascular health.

30 Day Fitness - Home Workout provides monthly fitness challenges with instructions to help you reach your goals.

Working up a sweat after a long day of work or school can be satisfying. Runners open endorphins after a good cardio session, while athletes build muscle to improve strength and stamina. Everyone has a goal and a confidence level they want to attain. But reaching our fitness goals can be daunting, which is why we turn to our trusty smartwatches and mobile apps for assistance.

Many great Android apps specializing in workouts require a subscription, locking essential features behind a paywall. So, we took it upon ourselves to study the most accessible workout apps that offer free trials or have a healthy selection of exercises you can try before subscribing. Time to hit the ground running with these fantastic workout apps!

1 FitOn

Workout app with plenty of accessibility

In-app purchases ✅ $14.99 - $119.99 per item Subscription ✅ Yes Free trial ❌ No Account required ✅ Yes Publish date Dec 17, 2018

FitOn is one of our favorite fitness apps. The app offers indoor exercises, including cardio, Yoga, and Pilates. It also has a dedicated section for 10-minute workouts, which is great when you have little time to spare. Inside the app, you can create a body-specific workout plan.

Related The best Android fitness apps to help you stay healthy Choose from a hand-picked selection of the best apps to get healthy

The intensity levels per activity vary (there's a short survey when you sign up), so it's a welcoming addition to beginners and veterans. It also includes a Pro plan that adds meal plans, recipes, cast workouts, real-time heart rate measurements (via your watch), offline downloads, and music. But don't be fooled by the paywall; you can access all the workout options for free.

2 Workout for Women: Fit at Home

Detailed weight loss programs for women

Close

In-app purchases ✅ $2.99 - $39.99 per item Subscription ✅ Yes Free trial ✅ Yes Account required ✅ Yes Publish date April 11, 2018

Women have different physiques than men, requiring tailor-made programs for weight loss and fitness training. One of the best workout apps for women is Workout for Women: Fit at Home.

You'll receive an optional questionnaire when logging into the app for the first time. The provided answers will prepare a personalized program to help you get started. Inside the app is a training tab with workouts, including options like Yoga, 7-minute workouts, stretches, and summertime workout regimens. Workout levels are split between beginner, intermediate, and advanced, so there's a workout level for everybody. But free accounts require watching a video to unlock exercises. Each exercise has onscreen instructions, but clicking the video icon redirects you to a video showing how to do it. Overall, the app has a lot of resources to empower women to live a healthier life.

3 Fitbod Workout & Fitness Plans

Great workout app for strength training

Close

In-app purchases ✅ $9.99 - $79.99 per item Subscription ✅ Yes Free trial ✅ Yes Account required ✅ Yes Publish date May 22, 2020

Starting the app for the first time will ask you questions about your experience in lifting weights, reasons you've signed up for Fitbod, the location you primarily exercise at (answers will determine your available starter equipment), muscle groups you've worked on, and how often you can work out. Exercises then get split into three sections: instructions, target, and equipment, and are also timed. And if you require more guidance, you can also watch a demo. Other features includes the ability to save workouts, create your own, and share it. So, once you've made good progress, don't be shy to flaunt your achievements!

4 Freeletics

Specializes in AI coaching to help your routine

In-app purchases ✅ $0.99 - $239.99 per item Subscription ✅ Yes Free trial ❌ No Account required ✅ Yes Publish date Jan 2, 2014

The Freeletics app is an excellent addition to your home exercise regimen. It includes personalized workout plans based on your fitness goals. The Freeletics app provides all the tools you need to begin your workout (no external equipment required). Freeletics focuses on HIIT (high-intensity interval training) to improve your cardiovascular health. Still, if that's not for you, you can set the intensity on the workout level.

The app asks for a lot of personal information to create your profile, so that's one negative. It also locks parts of your fitness profile behind a paywall. However, despite these shortcomings, we found the Freeletics app to be a great choice. The app provides excellent resources for those who strongly prefer to focus on bodyweight exercises while having additional learning styles at their disposal (such as audio coaching).

5 Fitify: Fitness, Home Workout

Custom workouts that respect your needs