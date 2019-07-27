Words games are popular, and they're fairly accessible for the vast majority of Android users. But it's tough to sort through the Play Store to find the best titles. That's why we here at AP have compiled a roundup of the best word games currently available on Android. We've curated a hand-selected list that should cover everyone's needs, whether you're looking for a game with a minimal theme or something competitive to play with family and friends.

Wordfeud Premium

This one is for all of you Scrabble fans out there. Seeing that the official Scrabble contains in-app purchases that range up to $299.99 per item, opting for a clone like Wordfeud is easily the way to go. This is the premium version of Wordfeud, which means it's a complete package available for a single upfront price. And, it supports online play, which means you can face off against friends and family anytime you want. Sure, you'll have to convince them to install Wordfeud, but since there is also a free version, anyone can play without going out of pocket.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

supertype

Philipp Stollenmayer's supertype offers something a little different from the majority of word games in the list. Instead of pulling from your vocabulary to form or find words, you'll have to place letters on the board so that they fall in a strategic way to collect the many dots scattered around each level. In one instance, you may want to drop an M, since the letter can physically cling onto objects, or maybe you'll drop a Y so that when you drop an O, it rolls in a specific direction. The choice is yours, which is what makes the game so darn fun. This is a premium release, though there are sadly no free trials or demos. Luckily, the game's excellent, so there's no need to worry about spending $2.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Four Letters

Four Letters takes Boggle and grinds it down to a super-fast formula: you've got 20 seconds to make a word from four letters, at which point the letters renew. The goal is to take the endless gameplay as far as you can without losing. There are multiple answers to each puzzle, and a leaderboard is included for those who really want to put their word-forming skills to the test. Note that if you swear like a sailor, your favorite four-letter-words are not supported, so you'll have to keep it clean to play this one.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 apiece (removes ads)

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Alphabear: Words Across Time

Spelling words by selecting letters from a grid is easy enough, but things get a little wild once you throw in a bunch of bears. Think if someone combined a word game with the puzzler Threes, and you're getting close to what Alphabear: Words Across Time has to offer. The goal is to spell words with the letters displayed in the grind on your screen. The larger the word, the better, and as you progress, you'll unlock cute bears. The bears grow in size as you spell words out of the letters that surround them. The graphics are cute, the monetization is fair (ads are present, but you can pay to remove them), and there are adorable bears to collect. What's not to like?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $49.99

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Letterpress - Word Game

Letterpress is a competitive word game in which players take turns forming words out of the letters available on a board. This board consists of a 5x5 block of letters, and it's up to each player to find as many words in the group as possible. These words, of course, are worth points, and whoever has the most points at the end of the match wins. If you'd prefer to practice before taking on real-world opponents, you can always battle a bot to get a grip on your skills.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Typeshift

Typeshift is a unique puzzle game that mixes anagrams with a crossword puzzle. It comes from the creator of SpellTower. The goal is to find as many words as possible within the supplied columns of letters. You can slide these columns up and down on your screen, and that's exactly how you form new words from the letters you're provided. It's a simple setup that works well. Gameplay accessible to all, which is precisely why Typeshift is so popular.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Words for a bird

Bart Bonte is best known for his color games, like red and black, and much like these titles, Words for a bird is an odd game that uses minimal art. It relies on solid gameplay to entertain. The goal in Words for a bird is to figure out the missing word in provided phrases by selecting the letters on your screen. Not all of these letters are used, so you have to think about the solutions a bit. There are a total of 15 puzzles to solve (and that's it), so this is a short game, but it's also a fun one.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

Cryptogram

Cryptogram is a simple word game in which the player is tasked with solving a cryptic message by finding ciphers within the jumbled text. As you uncover hidden letter patterns, you'll slowly reveal a phrase, which is the goal of the game. Best of all, the app was recently updated to support better backspace behavior, which helps to clear your letters from a selected character. This greatly improves gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Bonza Word Puzzle

Imagine if someone tore apart a completed crossword puzzle, then asked you to put it back together, piece by piece. That's Bonza Word Puzzle, which offers a twist on classic crossword puzzle design. Instead of filling in individual letters, it's your job to mix and match entire sections of a completed crossword puzzle to form full words.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Kitty Letter

If you're looking for a word game that's competitive, Kitty Letter is a fantastic choice. The goal is simple: form words out of the letters provided. The bigger the word, the more armies you add to your side of the board. The words you form are how you attack your opponent, and the first one to form more words to create the largest army wins the whole enchilada. Online gameplay is 1v1, and if you'd like to practice your word-forming skills before jumping into competitive play, there's also a full single-player campaign available.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Word Search Puzzle

Word Search Puzzle offers a classic word search experience in which players are tasked with hunting down words within a large block of letters. There are three difficulty levels to choose from, as well as a few optional modes that include a timer to put more pressure on the player. The game is a pleasure to look at and play, which is probably why it's already claimed over one million downloads.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Word Yard - Fun with Words

Boggle and crossword fans should enjoy Word Yard, as it mashes both genres into one game. You'll place the letters provided at the bottom of the screen into the crossword-like fields in the center of the screen. It's an intuitive setup that should appeal to adults and children alike, and the monetization isn't all that bad either. The biggest annoyance is the game's ads, but you can pay to remove them, so it's not a huge deal. What's nice is that an online connection isn't needed, which makes this a good game for those who commute.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Share Share Tweet Email