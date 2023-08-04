Since every home gets its fair share of guests, it pays to have an extra set of eyes with a solid smart home security system. But sometimes, it’s not enough to just watch as a package gets dropped off or spy on the pesky salesperson that won’t leave your stoop; a home security camera with two-way audio ensures that homeowners can communicate with welcome and unwelcome visitors. However, the best wireless security cameras with two-way audio are not made equally.

There are various price points, strengths, and feature packages. Some devices, for example, boast tack-sharp 4K video, while other security cameras offer a lot of local storage. Choosing the right home security products is important, and this list features the greatest security cameras with two-way audio (plus hassle-free wireless installation).

Two-way audio wireless cameras to elevate your home security

Source: Ring Ring Stick Up Cam Best overall Your right-hand pet sitter or package guardian $60 $100 Save $40 The Ring Stick Up Cam's wire-free design makes it versatile for indoor and outdoor use. It features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, custom privacy settings, and home security control via mobile devices. Pros Budget-friendly price point

Easy and flexible installation Cons Most effective when used in an Amazon smart home

Higher video resolution options are available (for a heftier investment) $100 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a simple yet powerful camera, you can end your search with the Ring Stick Up Cam. Even without an existing Amazon smart home ecosystem, this dynamic indoor-outdoor camera is affordable and useful. It offers standard two-way audio options without the assistance of other Amazon smart home devices, but only via the Ring app on a mobile phone. With an Amazon Echo Show or Spot, you can listen and speak to people detected on the camera without having your phone nearby.

The Stick Up Cam sits solidly in the midrange for video resolution quality at 1080p, plus advanced motion detection capabilities allow you to fine-tune the detection zones in and around your home. This camera will last up to a year between battery charges, but perhaps the most compelling feature is the flexible mounting option. You can attach the camera at any height and adjust it to the angle that works best for you — or you can simply let it stand freely on a shelf or high ledge, no mounting hardware necessary. Check out the additional separate ceiling mount for even more installation options.

Overall, the Ring Stick Up Cam takes the lead for its ease of use, thorough privacy settings, and compounded features when combined with Echo and Alexa devices — all at a price point that doesn’t demand compromise on the bells and whistles.

Source: Wyze Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle v2 Best value When you're just getting started The Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle v2 is where security meets affordability. This beginner-friendly system offers two-way audio, 1080p video, and long-lasting battery life. Pros Color night vision competes with more expensive cameras

Starter bundle at beginner-friendly price point Cons Some features are behind a subscription paywall

Battery can't be removed for charging $80 at Best Buy

The cost of securing a home can be crazy daunting — but it doesn’t have to be thanks to value-rich products like this outdoor security starter pack from Wyze. The Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle v2 offers one indoor-outdoor wireless camera and one base station. At a budget-friendly price, this is an excellent home security kit for beginners that offers two-way audio, color night vision, 1080p video, a motion-activated siren, and a battery life lasting up to six months.

However, while using the Wyze cam set is generally positive, it comes with a few caveats; for one, while the battery life is long (6 months), the battery is not removable to be charged separately. This means the entire camera unit must come down when it’s time to recharge. Additionally, unlike other Wyze models that are rated to operate in subzero temperatures, it’s not recommended that this product be used in temperatures under freezing.

Source: Arlo Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera Premium pick The eagle eyes of your home Looking to invest in a top-notch wireless security camera? Besides its two-way audio, the Aro Pro 5S 2K comes highly recommended for its wonderful homeowner-delighting features, like an ultra-wide 160-degree field of view, anti-theft mount hardware, and color night vision. Pros Outstanding night and low-light performance

Optional solar battery charging minimizes recharging hassles

Dual-band connection intuitively picks fastest network Cons Pricier than other options

Several Arlo features are behind subscription paywall $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

The Arlo Pro 5S 2K will leave no corner of your yard darkened and no visitor or intruder unseen. This camera — with its 12x zoom capabilities, color night vision, and powerful spotlight — is ideal if you’re especially concerned with car meddling, package theft, and trespassers on your property. The Arlo works across a 160-degree field of view, so it’ll capture entire driveways or yards. Its wireless batteries can be brought inside to charge, or you can opt to use the convenient solar charging to eliminate the hassle of battery removal. It’s also convenient that Arlo’s Pro 5S 2K runs on dual-band Wi-Fi, so it’ll automatically switch to a faster internet connection (such as a 5G network) if it’s available.

Unfortunately, many of Arlo’s top-tier security features are only accessible with a paid subscription after the free trial ends, but don’t worry — two-way audio is always free. If you want to explore a similar, but more affordable Arlo camera, the Arlo Pro 4 is a reasonable choice.

Source: Blink Blink Indoor Best indoor camera Safe and sound inside and out The Blink Indoor (3rd Gen) Wireless Security Camera provides simple-yet-effective home surveillance. It's fully wireless, so there's no need to get wrapped up in power cords — and as a plus, the batteries in these bad boys last for about 2 years. You can also use motion detection and two-way audio to bring peace of mind when you're away. Pros Ultra-long battery life

Expandable local storage via USB drive Cons Camera can't operate without sync module

Only compatible with Alexa for smart homes $190 at Amazon

When you install indoor security cameras at home, the brand you trust faces the huge task of keeping your property and family safe from unwanted intruders in physical and cyber spaces. Blink is a home security brand with a solid reputation for customer data protection and secure video live feed connections. There are various desirable products, including its smart video doorbell and its Indoor 3rd Gen Wireless Security Camera — a product recommended for anyone who spends long periods away from home or wants to check in on their pets during the day.

This camera runs on simple AA batteries, which will power the device for a couple of years (so there are no headaches or wires) and the camera can sit wherever you need it to – even without an outlet. Blink’s other benefits include a super affordable subscription plan ($3 per camera), two-way audio to listen and talk to pets, repair technicians, children, or visitors, and customizable detection zones to choose what motion in your home matters to you.

Source: Google Google Nest Doorbell Best doorbell camera Chat with visitors from anywhere Smart doorbells focus on one of the most important and vulnerable access points in your home: the front door. Google Nest's 720p wireless video doorbell gives you eyes on your stoop's activity without the rigamarole of wired power. Pros Fits any door style and size

Works smoothly with smart home systems

Smart motion detection separates visitors from passersby and animals Cons 24/7 video storage not available

Field of view is on the narrow side $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

Smart doorbells are a popular way to watch over the goings-on in front of your home. There’s no shortage of video doorbell options out there, but few are likely to be as well-rounded and easy to use as Google Nest’s smart doorbell. Two-way audio enables clear communication with visitors, and a versatile attachment system adapts the doorbell for use with almost any door — making the Google Nest Doorbell suitable for homes, multifamily units, and apartments alike.

Of the many smart doorbell brands we’ve tested firsthand, Google’s performed the best in consistent package detection, sound quality on both ends of the two-way audio, and reliable connectivity. In terms of battery life, the Nest Doorbell is a solid performer — around two and a half months for the average battery life, which you can track from the Google Home app. The Nest doorbell also comes with a modest amount of free cloud storage (3 hours) for safekeeping small archives. Plus, the doorbell just looks good, with its sleek design and stylish colors, including linen, ivy, snow, and ash.

Source: Arlo Arlo Ultra 2 Best 4K camera Never miss a beat While stamped with a hefty price tag, the Arlo Ultra 2 is a great sentinel for your home with its two-way audio, high-resolution video, and powerful color night vision. And its 180-degree field of view ensures that no detail is left out. Pros 4K video captures the most detail

Advanced motion detection

Color night vision Cons Base station/kit purchase required

MicroSD card for local storage not included $600 at Newegg

Have you been plagued by cases of package theft, car break-ins, or other crimes taking place right outside your front door? If so, perhaps the best security camera for your home is a 4K one. Details captured by a home surveillance device can make or break law enforcement's crime investigation success rate. To capture those details, you’ll have the best luck using a 4K home security camera with two-way audio — like the Arlo Ultra 2. Security cameras with 4K resolution are still on the rarer side, but the Ultra 2 is among the best. Day or night, the camera is a stellar performer in detecting faces, license plate numbers, and other important details that can be scale-tippers when a crime occurs.

These Arlo cams are capable of just about everything you’d want and need in a home security system: color night vision, smart home immersion, including Apple, Amazon, and Google systems, and advanced motion detection. The battery life is impressive for a camera this powerful (around 6 months on average). Unfortunately, the Arlo Ultra 2 cameras must be purchased in a kit — meaning a home base unit is required for the setup, and this is a bigger investment than some homeowners may be prepared to make. On the plus side, you can add Arlo Secure to these cameras, a heightened security subscription that offers 24/7 professional monitoring similar to ADT or Vivint.

Source: LaView LaView 4MP Bulb Security Camera Easiest to install The renter special $45 $50 Save $5 The lightning-quick bulb socket installation, two-way audio, and ultra-wide 355-degree field of view are the best features of this easy-to-use, affordable camera. The LaView 4MP Bulb Security Camera is a great investment for beginners or renters that don't want to fuss with mounting things to a wall. Pros Screws into existing light bulb socket for effortless installation

No battery recharging needed

Ultra-wide 355-degree field of view Cons No backup power supply in event of power outage $45 at Amazon

Installing the LaView 4MP Bulb Security Camera is as easy as screwing in a light bulb — because that’s exactly what you’re doing. Most wireless cameras still require some sort of drilling and hardware to mount the device, but if you need something even more convenient than a wireless camera, consider a wireless camera that is mounted on and draws its power from a typical E27 light bulb socket. With this renter-friendly option, there's no need to worry about battery life and charging, unless you lose power.

This bulb socket camera is a standout option for its commendable video resolution — 4MP, nearly double a 1080p camera — plus its 12x zoom, two-way audio, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and ultra-wide 355-degree horizontal field of view. Plus, you’ll also get color night vision and customizable activity zones — an impressive roster of features for a budget price.

Source: Google Google Nest Cam with Floodlight Best cam with a floodlight Light up the night The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight is powerful and effective, thanks to its AI-driven facial recognition features and two-way audio. Two floodlights illuminate across a 180-degree field of view, making the Nest Cam with Floodlight perfect for driveways and backyards. Pros Dual floodlights with 2400-lumen total brightness

Small amount of local storage included

Wide 180-degree field of view Cons Not the cheapest floodlight option

Works best in Google Home ecosystems $274 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy $280 at Google Store

A floodlight ensures that anyone stepping onto your driveway, yard, or front stair knows that they’ve been detected. Brightness is a major consideration when shopping for the best floodlight cameras, and for a powerful light-camera duo, the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight is unbeatable.

This camera utilizes two floodlights, totaling 2400 lumens of maximum brightness, across a 180-degree horizontal field of view to illuminate vehicles, strangers, animals — and familiar faces, thanks to the onboard machine learning. For homeowners with large yards or long driveways, this camera-floodlight combo is a great choice. Two-way audio ensures you can not only see every visitor but communicate with them, too. The battery life is alright; you can expect about 6 to 7 months per charge. As with other Google Nest products, you can utilize a 3-hour video storage archive, too.

The bottom line: Follow what features matter the most to you

When shopping for a wireless security camera with two-way audio, there are some specs you may want to confirm, including easy installation, long battery life, and local storage options, before finalizing your investment. Choosing just one wireless security camera with two-way audio to sit at the top of this list was easy; the Ring Stick Up Cam is affordable, well-stocked with features to suit the majority of homeowners’ and tenants’ needs, and accommodates various mounting situations. If you don’t mind spending a few extra bucks for the best option out there, the Arlo Pro 5S 2K will help to keep your property safe and secure with its wide field of view, spotlight, and 12x zoom. But if you really want to stretch your dollars, the Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle v2 won’t steer you wrong with its long battery life and strong night vision.

Even if our top three cameras aren’t the right fit for you, the most important step is identifying your priority features, whether they be reliable package detection or an ultra-wide field of view, to guide your shopping nose.