Wireless chargers are incredibly convenient, whether you are using one in your home or, better yet, your car. They help you avoid USB-C cables daily. But many pre-installed in-car wireless chargers are either too slow or finicky. There is also a good chance that your vehicle doesn’t have one.

Fortunately for you, an after-market wireless phone car charger is not very expensive, and there are several excellent options, like the models featured here.