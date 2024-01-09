Wireless chargers are incredibly convenient, whether you are using one in your home or, better yet, your car. They help you avoid USB-C cables daily. But many pre-installed in-car wireless chargers are either too slow or finicky. There is also a good chance that your vehicle doesn’t have one.
Fortunately for you, an after-market wireless phone car charger is not very expensive, and there are several excellent options, like the models featured here.
iOttie Auto Sense 2Best overall
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car ChargerPremium pick
Baseus Wireless Charging Car Mount 15WBest value
APPS2Car Wireless Car Charger MountSimple and affordable
Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo)
iOttie makes some of the best wireless car chargers, and its Auto Sense 2 is no exception. The Sense 2, available in the air vent, dash/windshield, and foldable phone variants, can deliver up to 15W fast wireless charging to your phone. It also has a seamless phone mounting mechanism with built-in sensors to open and close the cradle arms automatically. And there are adjustable feet to align the phone with the charging coil easily.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car ChargerPremium pick$85 $100 Save $15
Made for MagSafe, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger offers up to 15W charging to Android phones with a MagSafe case and various iPhone models. It comes from a reputed brand and has a 2-year warranty. It mounts on an air vent and securely holds your phone using magnets. You will also be happy to know the company supplies a power adapter in the box, which is often not available with car wireless chargers.
Baseus Wireless Charging Car Mount 15WBest value$26 $40 Save $14
This Baseus wireless phone car charger offers the best bang for your buck. It uses a padded Y bracket to keep your phone in place and has a big charging coil to support various phones. Like the iOttie offering, it also has adjustable feet. In terms of the charging speed, you will get up to 15W, depending on your phone. Unfortunately, it only comes in an air vent variant.
APPS2Car Wireless Car Charger MountSimple and affordable
Whether you like to hang your phone mount on the car windshield or the dashboard, the APPS2Car Wireless Car Charger Mount is ready for either situation. It also has a long, flexible gooseneck that bends to provide the ideal viewing angle. Another benefit is the presence of two charging coils that will assist with alignment and seamless charging. Lastly, this device supports up to 15W charging.
Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo)$60 $72 Save $12
Anker’s 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger is an excellent option for Android phones with MagSafe cases and iPhones with MagSafe. The charger is magnetic and uses the same technology to mount your phone. So you don’t have to deal with cradle arms and other mounting methods. Just snap the phone in place and enjoy seamless charging. This model installs on your car’s dashboard with a 3M adhesive strip.
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2$47 $50 Save $3
Besides its fantastic Auto Sense 2 wireless charger, iOttie offers the Easy One Touch Wireless 2. Although it lacks the sensors to open cradle arms automatically, the Easy One Touch is still simple to use thanks to its lock and release mechanism. It also supports up to 10W wireless charging and has an adjustable telescopic arm. Lastly, you can choose from CD slot/air vent and dashboard variants.
ESR Wireless Car Charger (HaloLock)$28 $46 Save $18
ESR Wireless Car Charger is another great option if you have a MagSafe case for your Android phone or an iPhone. It has strong magnets to hold your phone securely and mounts on an air vent or the dashboard. One of the ESR offering's highlights is the built-in fan that keeps the phone cool during charging to maintain consistent fast speeds. Moreover, its adjustable ball joint helps get the best viewing angle.
CHGeek Wireless Car Charger
The CHGeek Wireless Car Charger is affordable and can provide up to 15W power to your phone. It uses clamps on three sides to hold the phone securely and can be mounted on your dashboard or windshield. It also offers 360-degree rotation for a suitable viewing angle. The arm length can also be adjusted to bring the phone closer. This wireless charger works with up to 4mm thick cases.
Fast wireless charging in your car
Whether your car has Android Auto or you use the turn-by-turn navigation on your phone, it’s crucial to keep your phone topped up. The excellent wireless phone chargers on this list are up to the task.
The iOttie Auto Sense 2 is the best of the bunch. It’s easy to use and supports up to 15W charging. It's also available in several mounting variants, so you can position it perfectly in your car.
If you use a MagSafe case, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless is more suitable. It can also deliver up to 15W charging and plugs into your car’s air vent. Anker offers a similar wireless charger, the 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger, but it attaches to the dashboard instead of an air vent.
Bargain hunters will love the Baseus 15W Wireless Charging Car Phone Mount. It's wallet-friendly but still offers fast 15W wireless charging. The padded Y bracket holds your phone securely, and the enlarged charging coil helps with alignment.
Remember, most of our recommendations don’t come with a power adapter. So, you will need a car charger to run these wireless designs.