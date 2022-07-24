Have an amazing sonic experience no matter where you are with one of the best wireless headphones available right now

Except for one weird guy in college with half a beard, it’s safe to say that most people love music. And some people want a great aural experience no matter where they are. Enter some of the best wireless headphones you can find right now.

Good sound is just the beginning. After all, these are wireless too. You don’t have to worry about getting tangled up in someone’s umbrella getting off a bus. And, you don’t have to worry about having the right port on your listening device. All you need is a Bluetooth connection.

So, we’ve rounded up our top picks, considering sound quality, battery life, comfort, and feature-set such as active noise cancellation to help bring your favorite tunes to life no matter if you’re listening on a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or an HP Chromebase. Though there are some pricey options here, there’s something for most price ranges.

Editors choice 1. Bose Noise Canceling 700 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Bose Noise Canceling 700 headphones may be expensive, but they're an excellent pair of headphones that offer fantastic, balanced sound quality, and the kind of comfort that will have you wearing them for long listening sessions. So, whether you're flying across the country or listening to those Spotify Fresh Finds from the comfort of your couch, you won't have to worry about your ears getting sore. They're also equipped with eight different mics, six of which are for their excellent active noise cancellation. You can fine-tune how much ANC you want via a downloadable app. And, call quality is just as excellent. Its battery life is adequate but not the best on this list, with 20 hours of juice. But, there's not much else to fault with these feature-filled pair of cans. Capacitive touch controls, built-in voice control that may or may not make you look like a crazy person, and conversation mode, aka transparency or ambient mode, are just some of those features on offer. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 20 hours

20 hours Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancellation: Active

Active Waterproof: N/A

N/A Microphones: 8

8 Weight: 254 grams

254 grams Folding/Storage: No folding, includes carrying case

No folding, includes carrying case Charging: USB-C

Premium pick 2. Sony WH-1000XM5 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The reigning champ of active noise cancellation is in no hurry to relinquish the crown. Sony's most recent over-ear headphones, the WH-1000XM5, bring back that top-of-the-line ANC that many have tried, and failed, to match. The headphones also offer fantastic sound quality that, like the Bose, aren't too hyped or colored, so you can enjoy your favorite concerto or 98 Degrees track the way it was meant to be heard. Excellent call quality, voice assistant compatibility, and speedy Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity are other features that make these headphones special. But, one other area where these excel is their long battery life, namely 30 hours with ANC on and 40 without. The only drawback here is that they can get a little hot around the ears after long listening sessions, but are fairly comfortable otherwise. Read More Specifications Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

Up to 40 hours Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 Noise Cancellation: Active

Active Waterproof: N/A

N/A Microphones: 8

8 Weight: 520 grams

520 grams Folding/Storage: Doesn't fold, includes carrying case

Doesn't fold, includes carrying case Charging: USB-C

Best value 3. Sennheiser HD 250BT 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Sennheiser HD 250BT are not going to be winning any beauty pageants, but for the price, that doesn't matter. These utility headphones do exactly what they set out to do and offer good sound and wireless connectivity — Bluetooth 5 no less — so that you can listen and enjoy your tunes anywhere, even if you're on a budget. Of course, there are some compromises for that low price tag. There's a little less cushioning here than most headphones; there's nothing on the headband, for instance. And sadly, they comes sans active noise cancellation or transparency mode. However, they're lightweight, more comfortable than they look, and offer a decent 25 hours of battery life. Most importantly, like most Sennheiser products, they sound open and natural for a sonic quality that punches above its weight. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 25 hours

25 hours Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 Noise Cancellation: Passive

Passive Waterproof: N/A

N/A Microphones: Yes, not specified

Yes, not specified Weight: 125 grams

125 grams Folding/Storage: Doesn't fold, no carrying case

Doesn't fold, no carrying case Charging: USB-C

4. Razer Opus X 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Razer may be best known for its gaming peripherals and cat-eared gaming headsets, but it offers two sets of headphones that anyone can enjoy, regardless of whether they play: the Razer Opus and its little brother, the Opus X. The Razer Opus X does miss out on a few extras, such as a less involved form of ANC and doesn't have a cable input, but it is the better buy since it's half the price. The Razer Opus X, which sits on the high end of the budget range, offers solid low-mid heavy sound quality and a level of active noise cancellation that you generally won't find for the price. They also come with a low latency mode that can be toggled and a few fun colorways to stand out from the crowd. Read More Specifications Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

Up to 40 hours Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancellation: Active

Active Waterproof: N/A

N/A Microphones: 4

4 Weight: 270 g

270 g Folding/Storage: No folding, no carrying case

No folding, no carrying case Charging: USB-C

5. Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The battery life could be a bit better, and it comes with a price tag that puts it out of range for most people, but the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless have a lot going for them. To start, the style might make you feel like you're about to pilot a jet. Even if these don't look like the headphone version of a pair of aviators to you, they're a unique pair of wireless headphones. They're also very comfortable, even if they're a bit on the heavier side. In terms of sound quality, they're rich and detailed. Depending on your individual preferences, they might be the best-sounding headphones on this list. The Sennheiser's active noise cancellation is among the best out there, though not quite reaching the heights of the aforementioned Bose or Sony. Unfortunately, you can't enjoy them for too long. Their battery life is only 17 hours of use. If you don't live in your headphones, these might be the right pair for you. Read More Specifications Battery Life: Up to 17 hours

Up to 17 hours Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancellation: Active

Active Waterproof: N/A

N/A Microphones: Yes, not specified

Yes, not specified Weight: 305 grams

305 grams Folding/Storage: Folds, includes carrying case

Folds, includes carrying case Charging: USB-C

6. Grado GW100 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're unfamiliar with the brand Grado, just mention it to any audiophile you know. You can expect to spend the next two hours of your life listening to why they're the greatest or worst headphone company. Why is that? In short, they have a unique sound signature that is brash, in-your-face, fun, fatiguing, or any combination of those. While they've been making headphones for a long time, the Grado GW100 is their first set of over-ear wireless headphones. They keep the classic look that Grado headphones have always had and reproduce that bright, lively sound the company is known for. Plus, with a 40-hour battery life, you can walk the streets of Brooklyn for as long as you want before having to charge them back up. Sadly, you're not going to find ANC or transparency modes here, and since they're open back, there is no passive noise cancellation either. In the end, you're paying for a pair of headphones that don't sound like any others out there. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 40 hours

40 hours Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancellation: No

No Waterproof: N/A

N/A Microphones: Yes, not specified

Yes, not specified Weight: 312 grams

312 grams Folding/Storage: Doesn't fold, no carrying case

Doesn't fold, no carrying case Charging: USB-C

7. Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 might be missing a feature most expect to find in any wireless headphones or earbuds (active noise cancellation), but they still have a lot to offer. These are essentially a wireless version of Audio-Technica's ATH-M50X, which are intended for studio use. You don't have to use them in the studio. Just know that instead of sounding "fun," like the Grados, you'll get a less filtered version of your music. There's plenty else here to get excited about as well. Their 50-hour battery life is impressive, though the lack of ANC probably helps that length. Their Bluetooth connectivity is speedy enough that you won't notice much difference between the connection and cable use. If you do, there's an app you can download to turn on a low latency mode. Plus, you can get access to some EQ and personalization options. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 50 hours

50 hours Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancellation: Passive

Passive Waterproof: N/A

N/A Microphones: Yes, not specified

Yes, not specified Weight: 307 grams

307 grams Folding/Storage: Folds, includes pouch

Folds, includes pouch Charging: USB-C

8. Jabra Elite 45H 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Jabra Elite 45H may not impress visually. After all, they cost under $100, and they look the part. Like many cheaper headphones, they miss out on certain features like active noise cancellation. But, you shouldn't write them off just yet. When it comes to their sound quality, they sound very good. While not quite as sophisticated sounding as some of the other, admittedly much more expensive options on this list, they're punchy, fun, and vibrant. These aren't for introspective deep dives into soundscapes — they're for a sonic party. And, there's more than just quality sound. Like many other non-ANC headphones, the battery life lasts a phenomenal 50 hours. Plus, it has fast-charging capabilities that will get you a cool 10 hours of use after plugging in for 15 minutes. They're also comfortable and light, so if you want to wear them for 50 hours straight, you certainly can. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 50 hours

50 hours Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancellation: Passive

Passive Waterproof: N/A

N/A Microphones: 2

2 Weight: 160 grams

160 grams Folding/Storage: Folds, includes pouch

Folds, includes pouch Charging: USB-C

What to look for in wireless headphones

Just like with the best wireless earbuds or any audio equipment, for that matter, there are a lot of factors to consider when trying to find the best wireless headphones, but none more important than sound quality. If they don’t sound good, then nothing else matters. Unfortunately, that’s a somewhat subjective matter. But, we’ve included options that are more neutral or accurate so that what you’re hearing is less filtered. And, the ones with a more filtered sound are intentional, such as the Grados mentioned. When looking at sound quality, it’s important to listen to the low-end, mid-range, and high-end to ensure that you can hear everything. They should all be in balance, and that will differ slightly from headphone to headphone. The ones that don’t sound good will seem like they’re missing or have too much of something.

Comfort is also essential. After all, if you can’t wear them for long periods, you’ll probably stop wearing them altogether. Most decent headphones use cushioning on the ears, and either have padding on the headband or are made to sit above the head so as not to put any pressure on your skull. Similarly, pay attention to how tightly they clamp on your head. Even good-quality headphones can be a bit tight and might need to be stretched out a little.

If you’re often in crowded or noisy environments and want to drown out all that ambient noise, active noise cancellation is a feature worth paying for. Just be aware that almost all over-ear headphones have passive noise cancellation created just from the ear pads' seal on your ears. And, sometimes, that will be enough. The final point to consider is battery life. While most headphones these days have more than enough, factor in how often you listen and when you’ll be able to charge your headphones back up.

Which headphones are the best for you?

Headphones aren’t one-size-fits-all. But, there are some excellent options here to consider. The Bose Noise Canceling 700 may be as close to the full package as you can find, even if they’re a bit pricey.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are almost as good with even better active noise cancellation, though they will set you back a little more. If you’re on a budget, though, there are still several fantastic choices to pick from, starting with the surprisingly great sounding if stripped-down Sennheiser HD 250BT.