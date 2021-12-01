The best wireless earbuds are no longer compromised like they were in the early years of the category, when Apple's AirPods had little competition and battery life was measured in minutes, not hours. Now you can get true wireless earbuds that focus on specific areas — sound quality, comfort, water and sweat resistance, battery life, compatibility, and even smart assistant features — for not that much money.

But that's the thing — there are just too many options to choose from, especially if you're just scrolling through a search on Amazon or Google. That's why we've compiled a short list of the best wireless earbuds that cover a variety of categories, with the hope that you'll be able to make a better buying decision.

Premium pick 1. Sony WF-1000XM4 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Best Buy The Sony WF-1000XM4 are the new standard in true wireless earbuds. They offer excellent audio quality and noise cancellation, together with all-day battery life. Though on the large side, they are significantly smaller than their predecessors, the popular WF-1000XM3, and fit more comfortably in the ears for longer listening sessions. That's important, too, because these earbuds sound incredible — along with regular SBC and AAC codec support, Sony added high-quality LDAC compatibility for those with Android phones (iPhone users are limited to still great-sounding AAC) to go along with the improved drivers. But the real spec bump here is in the quality of the active noise cancelation. Sony's ANC is as unparalleled on its earbuds as it is on its over-ear WH-1000XM4s — that is to say it's very good. From background street noise to the hum of a plane engine, the WF-1000XM4s effectively eliminate more mid- and high-frequency frequencies than any other true wireless earbuds. At $280, the WF-1000XM4s are not cheap, but if you're looking for the best of the best, they're right here. Read More Specifications Brand: Sony

Sony Battery Life: 8 hours (24 with case)

8 hours (24 with case) Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Mono Listening: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 IP rating: IPX4

IPX4 Waterproof: No (sweat and plash resistance only)

No (sweat and plash resistance only) Charging: USB-C & Wireless charging Pros Audio quality

Comfort and fit

Active noise cancelation Cons Size and design

Editors choice 2. Jabra Elite 7 Pro 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Jabra's tackling the true wireless earbud market with a strategy of small iteration: the Elite 7 Pro tries to toe the line between price and performance, between compact and capable, and nails almost everything. What it gets right — sound quality, battery life, comfort, and call quality — there are few parallels. Where it's found lacking — active noise cancelation, and some comfort issues — it still ekes ahead of most of the competition. In our Elite 7 Pro review, we found that the earbuds are great for almost every circumstance, but if you make a lot of phone calls, there really is no peer in the industry. In addition to high-quality noise-canceling microphones, Jabra uses a bone conduction sensor — the vibrations in your jaw — to fill in the blanks in noisy environments, and the results are spectacular. At $180, the Elite 7 Pro are at the upper end of mainstream, but worth looking at if you want a pair of earbuds that does everything pretty well. Read More Specifications Brand: Jabra

Jabra Battery Life: 8 hours (30 with case)

8 hours (30 with case) Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Mono Listening: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 IP rating: IP57

IP57 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Charging: USB-C Pros Battery life

Comfort and size Cons ANC

Best value 3. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're not ready to spend a fortune on a pair of buds, Soundcore's excellent Liberty Air 2 Pro are definitely worth considering. With upsides like wireless charging and pretty good ANC for the price — you can often get them for under $120 if you wait for a sale — you will almost certainly like these AirPods lookalikes. While call quality isn't fantastic, their comfort is — like the AirPods Pro and other stem-based wireless earbuds, these have a bevy of silicon tip sizes that make it extremely easy to find the right fit. We're less enthusiastic about the finicky tap-based gesture system, or the too-sensitive ear detection sensor that inadvertently pauses the music with the slightest movement, but Anker, Soundcore's parent company, is good about releasing software updates to fix minor bugs. Read More Specifications Brand: Anker

Anker Battery Life: 7 hours (26 with case)

7 hours (26 with case) Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Mono Listening: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 5

Bluetooth 5 IP rating: IPX4

IPX4 Waterproof: No (sweat and splash resistance)

No (sweat and splash resistance) Charging: USB-C & Wireless charging Pros Great ANC

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Samsung The Galaxy Buds Pro are the culmination of four years of Samsung's quest to perfect the true wireless earbud, and while they're decidedly not perfect — we're hearing reports of a few people experiencing allergic reactions to wearing them — they come awfully close to fulfilling that promise. It starts with the design which, along with the jewelry box-style case, looks and feels like something you want to hold and show off. Samsung's also improved sound quality over the already-excellent Galaxy Buds Plus, adding effective adjustable active noise cancelation that works through the company's intuitive Galaxy Wearables app (iPhone users need not apply here). While Samsung earbuds are obviously optimized for Samsung devices by including Fast Pair-like auto-pairing and AirPods-like switching between Samsung products, they work well across the entire Android ecosystem. They're also IPX7 water resistant, making them appropriate for workouts, and boast decent but not class-leading battery life. Read More Specifications Brand: Samsung

Samsung Battery Life: 8 hours (28 with case)

8 hours (28 with case) Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Mono Listening: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 IP rating: IPX7

IPX7 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Charging: USB-C & Wireless charging Pros Audio Quality

ANC Cons No auto off

5. Sennheiser Momentum TW 2 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Best sound quality If you're looking for the best sound quality in a pair of wireless earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are your best bet. They offer amazing sound, which can be further customized to your liking, thanks to the detailed equalizer settings available. And while the ANC isn't as good as much of the competition, it gets the job done. They're light and comfortable, too, making them appropriate for long-term wearing, but we've heard reports that some people find the TW2s a bit too heavy and don't consistently stay in the ears. Your mileage may vary. The TW2s can withstand sweat and mild water splashes but don't expect them to survive being dropped in water. And call quality isn't as good as much of the competition, either — buy these if your priority is sound quality above all else. Read More Specifications Brand: Sennheiser

Sennheiser Battery Life: 7 hours (28 with case)

7 hours (28 with case) Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Mono Listening: Yes (right bud only)

Yes (right bud only) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

Bluetooth 5.1 IP rating: IPX4

IPX4 Waterproof: No (sweat and rain resistance only)

No (sweat and rain resistance only) Charging: USB-C Pros Excellent audio quality

Comfort

Battery life Cons No wireless charging

6. Jaybird Vista 2 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Best workout earbuds The Jaybird Vista 2 are the superlative follow-up to the originals, released primarily as comfortable workout-friendly true wireless earbuds that actually sound good. The successor, released earlier in 2021, improve on the design, fit, sound quality, battery life and water protection while also adding active noise cancelation. Jaybird takes comfort and "earthproof" durability very seriously: the earbuds have three tip sizes that we found to fit better than most of the competition, allowing for intense workouts that don't dislodge either earbud. An IP68 water and dust ingress protection rating, along with MIL-STD 810G rating make these appropriate for extreme weather, too, though if you're working out in the ice or snow, that's on you. The Vista 2's secret weapon is actually Jaybird's app, which allows you to select custom equalization settings along with modifying ANC intensity and more. At $200, the Jaybird Vista are not cheap, but if you want the best workout buds available, these are for you. Read More Specifications Brand: Jaybird

Jaybird Battery Life: 8 hours (24 with case)

8 hours (24 with case) Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Mono Listening: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 IP rating: IP68

IP68 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Charging: USB-C & Wireless charging Pros Excellent fit

Tough and waterproof

Battery life Cons Poor ANC

7. Pixel Buds A-Series 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Google Store Budget pick With the Pixel Buds A-Series, Google aimed at designing a pair of true wireless buds that offer the essentials for an acceptable price. They mostly succeed at this, thanks to their good audio quality and comfortable fit. However, being an A-series product, they've been stripped down of some features, including noise suppression and wireless charging, and come with a shorter battery life versus the competition. They're an excellent all-rounder, as long as you're not looking for the best audio quality and don't need ANC. They're perfect for listening to music when commuting and making calls, for example, but you should be careful if you exercise with them, as they aren't waterproof. Still, at under $100, these are our favorite budget pick. Read More Specifications Brand: Google

Google Battery Life: 5 hours (24 with case)

5 hours (24 with case) Noise Cancellation: No

No Mono Listening: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth® 5.0

Bluetooth® 5.0 IP rating: IPX4

IPX4 Waterproof: No (sweat and water resistance)

No (sweat and water resistance) Charging: USB-C Pros Comfort

Audio quality

Price Cons No wireless charging

8. Creative Outlier Air V3 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon You may not have heard of the Creative Outlier Air V3, but they could be your next pair of true wireless earbuds. They have a lot to offer, starting with a very affordable price tag and an impressive number of features. Indeed, for this price, you get decent ANC, wireless charging, and excellent battery life. They may not be the best-looking pair, and you shouldn't expect them to sound as great as some of the more expensive models in this list, but given their price, they're worth considering for people who need a pair to listen to music or place calls during the day. What's more, their IPX5 rating is good enough to protect them from water splashes and rain, making them an excellent all-rounder. You should consider buying them if you're looking for an affordable pair but ANC and excellent audio quality aren't essential to you. At under $60, these budget buds are definitely worth considering. Read More Specifications Brand: Creative

Creative Battery Life: 10 hours (40 with case)

10 hours (40 with case) Noise Cancellation: Yes (Active Noise Reduction)

Yes (Active Noise Reduction) Mono Listening: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 IP rating: IPX5

IPX5 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Charging: USB-C & Wireless charging Pros Battery life

Wireless charging

Price Cons Design and charging case

Audio quality

We hope this list helped you pick the right pair according to your needs. Don't hesitate to let us know if you use another model in the comments below and, share your thoughts on which one you think is the best pick.

