The Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones are some of the most reliable Android devices on the market. Just like any other phone, however, they improve greatly when paired with appropriate accessories, like the perfect earbuds.

Samsung itself makes some of the best wireless earbuds for Android devices, and they pair very well with its Galaxy S22 phones. That said, there are many other options that may offer features and benefits that better match your needs and budget. So if you're on the lookout for the best buds to pair with your phone, here are the best wireless earbuds you can pair with your Galaxy S22.

Premium pick 1. Sony WF-1000XM4 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds topped the list as our premium pick; just like its highly rated over-ear cousin, the Sony WH-1000XM4, the WF-1000XM4 gives the full package with superb music quality, noise cancellation, and all-day battery life. The Sony WF-1000XM4 sound fantastic, having compatibility with high-quality LDAC as well as SBC and AAC codecs. That said, being on the larger side of wireless earbuds, they may not be suitable for extended listening for those with smaller ears. The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds cost $280, which makes them expensive relative to other earbuds on our list, but they include a level of active noise cancellation unmatched within the market. The in-ear passive isolation and Sony's amazing ability to cancel out mid-to-high frequencies result in the best noise cancellation you're likely to find on any pair of earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM4s are simply unmatched if you want to experience the best sound quality possible for a pair of earbuds for your Galaxy S22. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 8 hours (24 with case)

Editors choice 2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Samsung First-party accessories frequently provide the best user experience, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy S22 series pairings are no exception. These earbuds, which have a more compact shape and a new matte finish, are a follow-up to the Galaxy Buds Pro from 2021. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro gives Samsung's take on Apple's frictionless connection method for Galaxy devices and supports 24-bit audio for compatible apps and media. You can access first-party exclusive improved features on the Galaxy S22, including multi-device support and 360 surround sound with head tracking. The Samsung Wearables app also lets you select specific sound profiles through the app’s built-in EQ to deliver a more personalized listening experience. With all these conveniences and first-party compatibility, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro firmly sit as our editor’s choice of earbuds for the Galaxy S22. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 5 hours with ANC/8 hours without

Best value 3. Jabra Elite 3 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Jabra Elite 3 are the best wireless earbuds for the money for your Samsung Galaxy S22. The Elite 3 earbuds have some of the greatest ergonomics and sound quality, making them ideal for exercise and extended listening sessions. The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds have a 7-hour battery life on a single charge. Even though they lack features like active noise cancellation or multipoint device support, they still perform the essentials admirably. These earbuds have Google’s Fast Pair built-in, making it incredibly easy to pair them natively with the Galaxy S22. On top of that, they’re rated at IP55 dust and water resistance and come with a warranty of up to two years, making them a reliable choice from a durability standpoint. If sound quality is your top priority, we believe they are your best low-cost options for the Galaxy S22. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 7 hours (28 with case)

4. Google Pixel Buds Pro 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Google Store The Google Pixel Buds A-Series was one of Google’s most well-received products, and it’s safe to say the pro version of these earbuds adds value at just the right places to justify their premium price. The Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds feature 11mm drivers, which deliver some great bass. More importantly, Google finally added Active Noise Cancellation, which is adaptive and maximizes sound isolation, greatly upon the passive noise isolation of its previous earbuds. You’ll also benefit from A full 5-band EQ that lets you set your sound preferences and also work to offer a very well-rounded, balanced sound profile. Other notable features include multi-device support, IPX4 water resistance, Swift Pair, and transparency mode that allows you to listen to your surroundings without having to take your earbuds out. If you’re someone who wants an excellent pair of earbuds that work natively on Android, the Pixel Buds Pro is an excellent option for your Galaxy S22. Read More Specifications Battery Life: Up to 7 hours with ANC on, up to 11 hours with ANC off

5. OnePlus Nord Buds 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon OnePlus’ entry-level truly wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Nord Buds, are an interesting pair of wireless earbuds because they cost $10 less than their standard OnePlus Buds Z but have 10 hours more battery life, larger drivers, and faster charging times. The Nord Buds, which retail for $39, come equipped with 12.4-millimeter drivers and provide a respectable sound stage that suits popular genres like pop, rap, and EDM; the large drivers do an excellent job of delivering bass. In terms of battery life, the Nord Buds are even more surprising; you can expect seven hours of playback time with each earbud and up to 30 total hours with the charging case. For the price, you can’t expect any remarkable flagship-level features from the OnePlus Nord Buds. Still, they do an incredible job for their price. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 7 hours, 23 additional hours in case

6. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Bose is widely regarded as a premium player in audio, and its QuietComfort Earbuds II are a testament to that notion. The QC Earbuds II are dramatically smaller than their predecessor and feature three sizes of soft ear tips and new stability bands to make sure you get the best fit possible. The QC Earbuds II delivers exceptional sound quality paired with adjustable EQ settings, letting you fine-tune your perfect sound profiles. Unlike most other pairs of earbuds, the adaptive Active Noise Cancellation in the QC Earbuds II is quite unique. The “CustomTune Technology” sends out a chime in your ear canal that bounces back into the earbuds’ mic to optimize noise cancellation specific to your ear. These earbuds also feature Bose’s Aware Mode, which lets you block out loud outside noise while allowing you to stay alert to your surroundings. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are an excellent option if you’re looking to buy a pair of earbuds that arguably have one of the most personal feature sets of anything on the market. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 6 hours, 24 hours with case

7. Beats Studio Buds 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Beats Studio Buds are another great excellent mid-tier pair of wireless earbuds that pair well with the Galaxy S22. Unlike most other Apple devices, the Studio Buds actually have great support on the Android side of things, offering Fast Pair and the ability to check built-in controls and device statuses like battery life. These earbuds are excellent for smaller ears as they come in at just 5 grams per earbud. More notable features include Active Noise Cancellation with excellent transparency mode and industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity to aid in extended range and less frequent signal dropouts. These earbuds also offer 8 hours of listening time per earbud and up to 24 hours with the case. If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds that are great to take to the gym or simply wear all day long, the Beats Studio Buds are an excellent option. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 8 hours (24 with case)

The best earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S22

Choosing a set of wireless earbuds that work well with your Galaxy S22 is easier than ever, thanks to a significant improvement in the wireless audio market. The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, which offer industry-leading sound quality, sound separation, active noise cancellation, and codec adaptability, are the ones we recommend for your Samsung Galaxy S22. The best combination to meet all of your audio needs is this one.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are our top choice, but they are also the priciest pair on our list. For most people, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the clear winners. You get the first-party treatment with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They are directly compatible with Samsung's ecosystem, so you can take advantage of features like 360-degree audio, connections to multiple devices, and an easy-to-use EQ in the Samsung Wearables app. Simply put, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were made for the Galaxy S22 series, and you’d be hard-pressed to find another pair with this level of software integration.

Finally, the Jabra Elite 3 are a great value choice. At under $100, they do an incredible job of balancing sound quality, battery life, design, ergonomics, and durability. Whether you want to use them for casual listening or at the gym, the Elite 3 serve a wide range of needs we find difficult to match with other pairs of earbuds.