The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been out for over a year, and it remains one of the most competitive smartphones, offering an excellent balance between performance, battery life, and camera features. That said, the S21 series, like other phones, benefit from connected devices, and wireless earbuds are among the best complimentary options you can pick up to elevate your smartphone experience.

Samsung itself makes some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, but many others devices offer features that may suit your needs and budget better. With that being said, this is our list of the best wireless earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Premium pick 1. Sony WF-1000XM4 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM4 are one of the best pairs of wireless over-ear headphones you can pick up, so naturally, the WF-1000XM4 earbuds fittingly made the list. With superb audio quality, noise cancelation, and all-day battery life, the WF-1000XM4 offer the complete package. These earbuds are on the larger side compared to others on this list, but they make up for it with exceptional sound quality—the WF-1000XM4 support SBC and AAC codecs, but are also compatible with high-quality LDAC. At $280, the WF-1000XM4 earbuds aren’t going to come in cheap, but you’re not going to find a pair that offer the same level of active noise cancelation as these; the in-ear passive isolation combined with Sony’s incredible ability to cancel out mid-to-high frequencies deliver by far the best noise cancelation you’re going to find on the market. However, their pitfall is the size of the actual buds; if you have smaller ears, these buds might be uncomfortable for the first few days — or just may not fit at all. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 8 hours (24 with case)

Editors choice 2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Samsung As with many device ecosystems, getting a first-party accessory usually yields the best experience, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pairing with the Galaxy S21 series is a testament to this. These new earbuds are a follow-up to 2021’s Galaxy Buds Pro, featuring a more compact design that comes in a much nicer matte finish. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver support for 24-bit audio for compatible apps and media and offers Samsung’s version of Apple’s seamless pairing process for Galaxy devices. Being within Samsung’s ecosystem, you’ll be able to enjoy a multitude of enhanced features, such as multi-device support and 360 surround sound with head tracking. If you’re well-versed in Samsung’s garden, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a no-brainer for your Galaxy S21. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 5 hours with ANC/8 hours without

Best value 3. Jabra Elite 3 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you’re looking for some best-value wireless earbuds for your Samsung Galaxy S21, look no further than the Jabra Elite 3. At $80, the Elite 3 earbuds have some of the best sound quality for their price. They have an ergonomic, lightweight fit and are perfect for workouts and long listening sessions. The Elite 3 earbuds offer 7 hours of battery life on a single charge. While you won’t be getting features like active noise cancelation or multipoint device support, if you want a pair of truly wireless earbuds for your Galaxy S21 that meet the basics and do them very well, the Jabra Elite 3 are your best option. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 7 hours (28 with case)

4. Nothing ear (1) 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Nothing ear (1) are some of the best value wireless earbuds on the market, offering a unique transparent design and excellent sound quality that supports active noise cancelation. The company’s attention to design on the Nothing ear (1) makes these earbuds stand out among AirPod copycats. The stems are touch-enabled, allowing you to shuffle between songs and change volume with a swipe. Nothing ear (1) also bodes well in terms of battery life. You won’t be getting anything special, but you can comfortably listen for up to four hours with ANC on, with the charging case giving you a total of 34 hours of listening time. With more high-end features like wireless charging, a built-in equalizer within the earbud app, and transparency mode, we think the Nothing Ear (1) are your safest bet for earbuds at $100 with ANC. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 5.5 hours (34 with case) with ANC off

5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are Samsung’s answer to the rising competition in the budget earbuds market. They do an excellent job at delivering the conveniences of Samsung’s top-tier Buds Pro at a cheaper $150 price point. With Samsung’s seamless connection to Galaxy products, active noise cancelation, and updated ability to support 360 audio, the Buds 2 gives users a versatile set of features to play with. More importantly, the Buds 2 offer a triple-mic array on each earbud, making it noticeably better for voice calls compared to other earbuds at this price point. If you’re looking to stick with first-party accessories without breaking the bank, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a very compelling option for your Galaxy S21. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 5H (ANC On)/ 7.5 (ANC Off)

6. Google Pixel Buds A-Series 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Google Store The Google Pixel Buds A-Series was Google’s first line of products to adopt the company’s competitive pricing strategy last year, and it’s safe to say things worked out wonderfully because the Buds A-series are still some of the most enjoyable earbuds in their price range. Google took the excellent sound quality of its Pixel Buds (2020) and reduced it to the bare essentials. These earbuds feature the same 11mm drivers from the high-end Pixel Buds (2020), which deliver some of the best bass you’re going to find at this price point. Being a Google product, you’ll also benefit from Google-related enhancements like live translate, Swift Pair, and automatic volume adjustments within the Pixel Buds app. If you’re someone who wants an excellent pair of budget earbuds that work natively on Android, look no further than the Pixel Buds A-series. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 5 hours (24 with case)

7. OnePlus Nord Buds 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Much like the company's Nord lineup of phones, the OnePlus Nord Buds are the company's entry-level pair of truly wireless earbuds, slotting under the OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Buds Z2, and the flagship OnePlus Buds Pro. These earbuds are $10 less expensive than the Buds Z but offer larger drivers, faster-charging speeds, and 10 hours of extra battery life. They have 12.4mm drivers, which deliver a decent sound stage that is suitable for popular genres, including pop and EDM. More impressively, the Nord Buds get seven hours of playback time with up to 30 total hours with the case. They also have fast charging built-in, allowing five hours of playback time from just 10 minutes of charging. At such a low price, the Nord Buds are the best ultra-budget earbuds you can pick up for your Galaxy S21; you might not be getting the best sound quality nor the newest features, but they deliver the fundamentals in an impressively inexpensive package. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 7 hours, 23 additional hours in case

8. Sony WF-C500 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Like the WF-1000XM4, the Sony WF-C500 bring Sony’s signature sound to a more palatable price point. Stripped of ANC and some premium features, the WF-C500 aren't going to blow you away with any bells and whistles found on the WF-1000XM4. However, Sony has done an excellent job balancing value and practicality. You will still be able to benefit from features such as Android Fast Pair, 360 audio, and IPX4 splash resistance. These earbuds sound excellent for their price and also offer up to 10 hours of listening time on a single charge, making them perfect for long commutes and sustained listening sessions. Paired with the Galaxy S21, the Sony WF-C500 earbuds deliver a listening experience that won’t break the bank. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 10 hours (20 with case)

9. Jaybird Vista 2 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you’re looking for a rugged pair of wireless earbuds that are perfect for intense workouts, the Jaybird Vista 2 are a solid choice. With an ergonomic fit that stays firmly in your ear, the Vista 2 make it easy to be active without the anxiety of losing your earbuds. They’re also IP68 dust and water-resistant and have “Earthproof durability.” All is to say, they’re up for any task you throw at them. When it comes to more traditional earbud fundamentals, the Vista 2 have active noise cancelation, a decent sound stage, and a 24-hour battery with the case. Read More Specifications Battery Life: 8 hours (24 with case)

The best earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S21

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has quite a selection of compatible earbuds, so you can pick the option that aligns with your needs. Your selection boils down to some key areas: design, sound quality, noise cancelation, additional features, and affordability. The best pair of earbuds you can pick up for your Samsung Galaxy S21 right now is the Sony WF-1000XM4, which confidently beats the rest in terms of sound quality, sound separation, active noise cancelation, and codec versatility. They will satisfy the audiophile within you.

That said, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are by far the most expensive pair on our list, so our ultimate pick for most people is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Jabra Elite 3. These earbuds offer vastly different approaches to design, functionality, and affordability. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will give you the best overall user experience since it’s directly compatible with Samsung’s ecosystem of products, allowing you to take advantage of features such as 360 audio, multi-device connections, and an intuitive EQ within the Samsung Wearables app.

On the other hand, you’re not going to find another pair that offers this sound quality for $80, like the Jabra Elite 3. Combined with an ergonomic fit and long-lasting battery life, these earbuds nail the fundamentals of what you need in wireless audio.