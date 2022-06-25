Wireless earbuds aren’t just the smallest, most convenient way to listen to music on the go. They’re feature-filled devices that can fulfill multiple functions. While sound quality is usually the central factor, those who constantly take calls on the go, whether it’s for social reasons or work, need to prioritize the ability to make and take calls with a minimum of fuss before pressing that buy button.

The best wireless earbuds for calls often use better and more mics to pick up your voice clearly, active noise cancellation (ANC) so ambient noise doesn’t distract you from your call, and background noise rejection so that that ambient noise isn’t heard on the other side of the call. The earbuds selected below have one or more of these features to get the most out of your calls.

There may be a lot of competition for the best wireless earbuds, and some may even best the Jabra Elite 7 Pro overall, but these earbuds can't be beat for making calls. To start, they employ two mics that pick up your voice and two for ANC, as well as a bone conduction sensor to ensure that your voice picks up loud and clear. They have a nice and tight fit. They block out sound well even when active noise cancellation is not engaged, so sound leakage is limited. You can also use the Elite 7 Pro in mono mode and use just one bud when on a call. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro also have excellent battery life, even when using ANC. The fit is comfortable, which is crucial if you expect to possibly spend an hour on a call. And the sound quality is pretty good. They're a mighty fine set of earbuds, but they climb to the top when call quality does.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are the undisputed champions of ANC and, as such, already deserve a place on this list. Not only do they block out more sound than any other earbuds, but they also employ two beamforming microphones as well as a bone conduction sensor. So, anyone on your call can hear you clearly, even in noisy environments. Of course, they won't work perfectly if you're standing next to an idling motorcycle, but they are about as good as anything else available. However, it comes at a price. They are particularly pricey but offer quite a lot. Not only is the ANC on point, but they come with excellent sound quality and voice assistant integration. There's a reason these are our premium pick.

Though you won't get active noise cancellation with a pair of earbuds this cheap, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 do a great job of blocking out sound. While that's just half of the puzzle, the other half is even better. They take advantage of four mics dedicated to picking up your voice and reducing background noise so that those on the other side get a crystal clear representation of just your voice. Of course, not having that ANC might make it harder on your end to hear in noisy environments, but that's the price you pay for getting such a good pair of earbuds for this cheap. And while these are more stripped down than other earbuds, they still come with some useful features like wireless charging, mono listening, and an IPX5 rating that will keep them dry during a particularly sweaty workout.

OnePlus Buds Pro might not come with the name recognition of many of the earbuds on this list, but they're just as feature-filled. That's no more evident than with everything it does to ensure that calls are crisp and clear. An adjustable hybrid ANC on hand offers up to 40dB of noise cancelation and noise-reducing microphones for better vocal isolation. Their curved fit also created a tight seal for some passive noise cancellation as well. OnePlus also claims that that curved design reduces wind and ambient noise pickup. Who knows if that's really a factor, but it doesn't change the fact that they're great for making calls. If you're wondering what other features come with the OnePlus Buds Pro, wonder no more. They have pinch controls, easy integration with a OnePlus phone, and a Zen Mode that will play soothing sounds of nature if you're looking for a few moments of peace.

Though the Sony Linkbuds S share their name with the Linkbuds (no S), you should think of them as smaller, more stripped-down versions of the WF-1000XM4. And, as the unofficial little brother, they also come with great, though not as great, active noise cancellation. You'll still hear someone talking next to you while you're on the phone, but that ANC will minimize how much they bleed in. More importantly, the mics here will pick up your voice without issue. However, it won't sound quite as natural as the WF-1000XM4 or the Jabras, both of which use bone conduction sensors for added clarity. Comparing them to the WF-1000XM4, the Linkbuds S don't quite meet the same aural heights as those more expensive earbuds, but they get fairly close. They also come with ambient sound control that raises and lowers your music's volume based on ambient noise. And, they have plenty of in-app customization, including enabling your favorite non-Siri voice assistant.

The Beats Studio Buds may be an Apple product in disguise, but that's okay if for no other reason than they're like AirPods for everyone. There's no limitation in their functionality whether you're using iOS or Android. Of course, that doesn't matter much during calls. Thankfully, the Beats handles calls with aplomb. You have relatively well-implemented ANC, beamforming mics to easily pick up your voice, and a snug fit that not only gives you some excellent passive noise cancellation, but also won't fall out when you're active. That might make these the best wireless earbuds for calls… while working out. They're also great for working out because they sound fun. You get a little more bass to get your heart pumping. And, their IPX4 rating will ensure you won't have any issues wearing during your Bikram Yoga session. Still, you probably shouldn't be wearing them during your Bikram Yoga session.

While you might sound a bit compressed to those on the other end, they will never have any issues making out what you're saying. That's because the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro prioritize background noise rejection above all else. While that can backfire, as you can read about in our review, you won't be fighting with the elements to be heard. And, since it comes with good though not great ANC, which is adjustable, you'll have no trouble hearing the other end. Add in the ability to use the Buds Pro in mono, and you can see why these earbuds are on this list. If that doesn't convince you, their sound quality is also impressive, if a bit heavy in the mids. They're also on the smaller side, so you can wear them out without getting judgmental stares from passers-by. Most importantly, Samsung has a habit of discounting their earbuds. So, if you're looking for a deal, keep your eyes on these during that next big sales event.

Sennheiser has been a name in the audio world for years. However, its earbuds haven't gotten quite the following that Sony, Bose, Apple, and other big companies have. The Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless aims to change that. And, while we're not covering the whole package here, they offer all the bonafides for solid call quality, whether you're in a crowded restaurant or a bustling family reunion. Two beamforming mics help pick up your voice while their solid, if not stellar, noise cancellation makes sure that the other end can hear you. If you want to hear yourself in the call, you can even adjust the sidetone level via a mobile app. If you're unfamiliar with Sennheiser, just know that their products sound almost universally good, and these are no different. They'll sound a little more neutral than most other earbuds, giving you a more accurate representation of your music. If you're dying to let your inner audiophile out, these might be the earbuds for you.

Apple Airpods Pro may not fully integrate with Android and non-iOS phones the way they would with an Apple product, but that doesn't affect how well they do on calls. There's excellent active noise cancellation here, taking advantage of inward and outward-facing mics to eliminate environmental sounds. Plus, mesh ports are over the beamforming mics to improve voice clarity when on a call. Like some other options on this list, these wireless earbuds take advantage of digital processing, this time via Apple's H1 chip, to help determine what you should and shouldn't hear and minimize the unimportant stuff. Though Apple Airpods are the closest any earbuds have come to ubiquity, they're a bit lower on this list. And, it's not because we have anything against companies based in Cupertino. There are just some limitations to what they can do with an Android phone. Spatial Audio has finally made the leap over to Android, but not all phones support it. And Hearing Health, one of Apple's more intriguing features that monitors how healthy your listening levels are, is iOS only.

Voice calling on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is pretty stellar, and it has nothing to do with the fact that they're bean-shaped. These wireless earbuds use three mics and a bone conduction sensor so that the other end of any call hears you as clear as day. While these do have active noise cancellation, it doesn't work as well as on other earbuds on this list since those bean-shaped buds don't form a seal. That sound leakage will offset that ANC. Most ambient noise will be minimized but talking, and less drone-y sounds will come through. So, these might not be the best on the receiving end when in a noisy atmosphere, but you'll be heard clearly. While that ANC might seem like a point against these earbuds, they're also much cheaper than a lot of the other options listed here. They're also not the most accurate sounding earbuds out there. That said, they're plenty of fun; ff fun means brighter-sounding audio. For those wondering about its unique bean shape, these are among the more comfortable earbuds on the market.

Picking wireless earbuds for calls

There are so many exceptional wireless earbuds out there, but choosing between wireless buds for calls comes down to just a few different criteria. Of course, they need to use decent mics. Many options use beamforming mics, which means they are pointed in a specific direction. In this case, they are directed toward your mouth to only pick up those audio elements.

They also need to employ some background noise rejection, usually done through digital processing, to eliminate or at least minimize background noise such as wind and chatter.

It’s just as vital for you to hear the people calling you. That’s why passive and active noise cancellation have such a significant presence on this list. Passive noise cancellation occurs just by virtue of an earbud fitting snugly into your ears and not letting sound physically leak through. Active noise cancellation uses mics to hear the ambient noise around and then offset that by playing an out-of-phase or inverted sound simultaneously. Instead of hearing two sounds, the out-of-phase nature of that sound erases that ambient noise.

While other functions help, like answering a call with a single press on an earbud, you might notice that they haven’t been mentioned here. That’s because a feature like that has become nearly universal in today’s generation of earbuds.

The right earbuds for you

Call quality is essential, but it’s not often the driving factor for picking up a new set of wireless earbuds. It should be a consideration, especially with the increasing amount of mediocre earbuds out there.

Of course, if you can splurge, getting something like the Sony WF-1000XM4, our premium pick, will make things easy as they’re an excellent, if pricey, choice. But, most people want to make their hard-earned cash go a little further, which is why the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are our top pick overall. They’re as excellent on calls as anything else and are quite a bit cheaper.

Finding budget earbuds with decent call quality can be a trial. Thankfully, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2, a newer brand that’s gotten a lot of hype for their budget but solidly performing headphones, offers a lot in call quality even if it comes without active noise cancellation.