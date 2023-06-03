But given the different charging speeds and technologies device manufacturers use, getting a suitable wireless charger can be tricky. That's why we are here to help and have handpicked the best wireless chargers to get you started.

If you are ready to stop fiddling with USB-C cables and ports for charging, it's time to get a wireless charger. And now that smartphone makers have embraced Qi wireless charging, the market has exploded with options. You can find everything from no-frills pad-style chargers to elegant stands that blend with your home's decor.

The iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 brings wireless charging to your car. This car mount with wireless charger is quite adjustable and includes the company's patented lock and release mechanism, which requires little effort to mount or unmount your phone. It also keeps the phone securely in place. And the Easy One Touch Wireless can offer up to 10W charging to Android phones and up to 7.5W to iPhones.

The Spigen ArcField Flex is one of the few non-Samsung branded wireless chargers to support 15W charging for Samsung phones. It has a stand-type form factor, but thanks to its foldable design, you'll have no trouble storing or carrying it around. In other highlights, the Spigen offering has two coils to support charging phones in both landscape and portrait modes. Unfortunately, the company doesn't ship a power brick with it, so you'll need a USB PD 3.0-compatible 25W or higher charger.

ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger is a MagSafe-compatible charger compatible with iPhones and Android phones that sport a case with MagSafe-style magnets or have a magnetic ring ( ESR sells one ). The HaloLock has a sleek design incorporating a stand, which you can utilize if you need to operate the phone while charging. While the iPhones will get 15W charging, the speed will vary for other devices.

The Anker PowerCore III 10K makes charging truly wireless, as it's a power bank that doubles as a wireless charger. Once you have topped up the power bank, you don't need a power outlet to enjoy wireless charging until its 10,000mAh battery gets depleted. Apart from the Qi charger, this Anker charger also has USB Type-A and Type-C ports for wired charging, allowing you to charge up to three devices at once.

The Mooas Wireless Charging Nightlight will make a great addition to your bedroom. Its minimal design comes in three colorways, including one that looks like wood. In addition, you get three brightness levels for the nightlight that you can adjust with a simple button. On the charging front, the Mooas charger is good enough for up to 15W, depending on your device. But you will need a QuickCharge 2.0 or newer wall adapter to use it.

Featuring a genuine Italian Nappa leather top, this Native Union wireless charger screams premium. It also uses USB Type-C to keep things simple, and the company ships a free Type-C cable in the box. But you'll have to purchase your own wall adapter. In terms of the charging speeds, you'll get up to 10W on Android phones and 7.5W on iPhones.

The iOttie iON Wireless Duo can charge two phones simultaneously, and each of its charging slots can deliver up to 10W power. Thanks to a fabric-wrapped stand and a clean design, it also looks sleek. The only issue with the iOttie offering is the use of a barrel-type plug for power. So if the bundled wall adapter gets damaged, you will be dependent on the company for a replacement.

The Twelve South PowerPic Mod doesn't look like your typical wireless charger. And that's a good thing if you don't want just another plain wireless charger. Instead, it doubles as a photo frame, and you can add a 4x6 photo or artwork to match the decor. Even without a photo, the frame looks sleek. Two charging coils are inside, allowing you to charge your phone in three positions at up to 10W.

At under $25, the Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Station is an excellent value for a dual-slot wireless charger. It features a stand-type slot and a pad-like slot for wireless charging. The stand slot can push up to 10W charging to Samsung, Google, and Sony phones, whereas the iPhone will get 7.5W charging, the highest they can get from a non-MagSafe charger. The charger design is neat, and the stand module has a fabric-like finish.

Mophie is no stranger to power accessories and makes high-quality products, so you can rest assured that the company's wireless charging stand will give you no trouble. The Stand+ has two wireless charging spots and one USB Type-A port for simultaneously topping up three devices. The company also bundles a plastic module to house the Apple Watch charger. In other highlights, the dark fabric finish of the Mophie charger looks excellent, and you get a free power brick.

The Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger pad is a solid option for most people. It can deliver 10W charging to Samsung phones, 7.5W to iPhones, 12W to Google Pixel phones, and up to 15W to Sony phones. It also has a compact, sleek design that barely occupies any space. And you get rubber-coated padding on the charger's top and bottom. Finally, the charger uses USB-C for power, but you won't get a bundled power brick.

Things to remember before picking a wireless charger

While every Qi charger can juice up your wireless charging-capable phone or tablet, it won't necessarily deliver the fastest charging speeds. Instead, manufacturers like Samsung use their own tweaks to the Qi protocol, such as Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, to offer quicker charging than the standard 5W charging. Similarly, Apple and Google rely on Qi's Extended Power Profile to support up to 7.5W and up to 12W charging, respectively, on many of their phones. But both offer proprietary chargers to provide even faster charging.

So when you are picking up a charger for your phone, it's essential to make sure that it supports your device's fast wireless charging protocol; otherwise, you may only get 5W charging. It's also better to get a charger with a USB-C port to get power from a wall outlet instead of a barrel-type plug or a micro-USB port. This is because you are more likely to have a USB-C cable lying around, and it's easy to replace a Type-C cable.

Since many wireless chargers don't come with a power brick, make sure you pick a charger with a bundled wall adapter or purchase a compatible power brick to avoid issues when you are ready to juice up your phone. Just keep in mind that wireless chargers almost always need a Qualcomm QuickCharge or USB-PD compatible power brick to deliver faster than 5W charging.

Top chargers to juice up your phone wirelessly

There is no shortage of solid Qi wireless chargers on the market; however, we particularly like the Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger Pad. It's a no-frills charger that is reasonably priced and can deliver up to 15W of power. It also uses a USB-C port, so you will have no trouble getting a power brick.

If you're willing to spend a bit more, Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ allows you to charge up to three devices simultaneously — two wirelessly and one wired. It also looks nice and comes with a wall adapter in the box. On the other hand, bargain hunters will love the Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Station. It has two charging slots and can deliver up to 10W of power. Plus, the fabric-style finish on the stand looks sleek.