- 8.50/10 1. Editors choice: iOttie iON Wireless Duo 10W Stand
- 9.00/10 2. Premium pick: NATIVE UNION Drop XL
- 8.00/10 3. Best value: Color Rokk Wireless Charging Pad
- 7.00/10 4. mophie Wireless Charging Stand+
- 9.00/10 5. Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless
- 7.50/10 6. NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger
- 8.50/10 7. RapidX Prismo RGB
The best wireless earbuds are usually charged when housed inside their case. This can be achieved through USB cabling (usually included), but some models may also support wireless charging with aftermarket charging pads.
Just like a smartphone or another mobile device, the pads in this list allow you to place electronics atop their charging coils to transfer electricity without a USB cable. Here are some excellent picks for charging earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM4.
1. iOttie iON Wireless Duo 10W Stand
This iOttie is our top pick for charging your earbuds, as it'll let you do just that while topping up your smartphone or other Qi-capable devices simultaneously. Thanks to the two charging coils, you can provide up to 10W of power to two devices; they even cater to different form factors.
With the flexibility of charging upright or flat on the charger, you'll be able to keep your portable hardware charged and ready for the day.
- Color: Light Grey
- Speed: 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W
- Adapter included: Yes
- Input: DC
2. NATIVE UNION Drop XL
Next up on our list is the expensive but functionally brilliant Native Union Drop XL. It can charge up to three devices at the same time — two using the available pads and one more using the USB-A connection. Wireless charging caps out at 10W per pad, and this charger even looks like a piece of furniture.
It's pricier than our other picks, but the Native Union Drop XL comes with its own DC lead and international adapters, so you're ready for the next vacation or work trip.
- Color: Black
- Input Voltage: 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W
- Adapter included: Yes
- Input: DC
3. Color Rokk Wireless Charging Pad
If you want a cheap option to charge your earbuds without using their cradle, this pad is for you. The Color Rokk Wireless Charging Pad is brilliant for those who only need to charge one device at a time. Capable of providing up to 15W of power, it's also relatively fast.
No included adapter, but any USB-C cable and compatible charger will do.
- Qi-Certified: Yes
- Speed: 15W
- Adapter included: No
- Input: 5V=2A/ 9V=2A/ 12V=1.24A
We're back to the multi-device charging stations with the mophie Wireless Charging Stand+. It's capable of charging three devices and costs substantially less. The USB-A connection is relatively slow, however, topping out at just 7.5W.
On the bright side, the charging coils for wireless transfer can hit 15W and 10W for the stand and flatbed, respectively. Interestingly, an Apple Watch charger adapter is included. It's just a shame about the included power adapter being proprietary.
- Qi-Certified: Yes
- Speed: Up to 15W + Up to 10W
- Adapter included: Yes
Anker's PowerCore III 10K Wireless is all about charging on the go. If you're often away from an available outlet, you likely require a power bank. So why not choose a power bank with wireless charging capabilities like this beast?
There's a single USB-A port, another USB-C port capable of firing out up to 18W of power, and a wireless charging pad with up to 10W of charging power. The beefy 10,000mAh battery is more than enough to charge up to three devices near full capacity.
- Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh
- Ports: USB-A, USB-C
- Weight: 8.64 oz/ 245 g
- Input : USB-C
- Wireless Charging : Yes
Another budget-friendly charger here is the NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger. It supports Power Delivery (PD) and can power a supported device with up to 15W of power. It's simple, affordable, and just what you need to charge one device at a time.
- Color: Black
- Speed: 15W (LG), 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W
- Adapter included: Yes
- Input: Power Delivery
7. RapidX Prismo RGB
RGB lighting is a weakness to many who put together their own PC, and now you can find it on just about anything, including wireless chargers. The RapidX Prismo RGB is an excellent option to add a colorful touch to your desk or gaming setup. It comes with nine different modes, ranging from solid colors to rotating, pulsating, and fading effects. Most important, it is capable of providing up to 10W of power.
- Color: Black
- Input Voltage: 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W
- Adapter included: No
- Input: Qualcomm QuickCharge or Power Delivery
Charge your earbuds with these charging pads
Charging your earbuds usually involves seating them inside their case, which also doubles as a charger. A USB cable is then required, meaning you'll be tethered to a dedicated outlet or port for your earbuds. However, using the same Qi wireless charger that you use for your smartphone and other compatible devices makes it possible to charge just about everything with one charging pad.
Our top recommendation goes to the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 10W Stand. It offers excellent value and functionality — you can charge up to two devices simultaneously on the two available coils. Both pads are capable of handling up to 10W of wireless charging, which is great for charging smartphones and earbuds before a quick outing.
If you want to take this further, we recommend picking up something like the NATIVE UNION Drop XL. It can charge not one, not two, but up to three devices at once. You don't technically get three wireless charging pads, the third device can be charged using an available USB-A port, but it's still the best pick for those with multiple devices that can charge wirelessly.
The Color Rokk Wireless Charging Pad is the go-to for those on a tighter budget. It doesn't have the capability of charging more than one device, but it's more than good enough for most people. On the plus side, this charger can handle rates up to 15W.