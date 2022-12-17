The best wireless earbuds are usually charged when housed inside their case. This can be achieved through USB cabling (usually included), but some models may also support wireless charging with aftermarket charging pads.

Just like a smartphone or another mobile device, the pads in this list allow you to place electronics atop their charging coils to transfer electricity without a USB cable. Here are some excellent picks for charging earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM4.

Editors choice 1. iOttie iON Wireless Duo 10W Stand 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This iOttie is our top pick for charging your earbuds, as it'll let you do just that while topping up your smartphone or other Qi-capable devices simultaneously. Thanks to the two charging coils, you can provide up to 10W of power to two devices; they even cater to different form factors. With the flexibility of charging upright or flat on the charger, you'll be able to keep your portable hardware charged and ready for the day. Read More Specifications Color: Light Grey

Light Grey Speed: 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W

10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W Adapter included: Yes

Yes Input: DC Buy This Product iOttie iON Wireless Duo 10W Stand Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Premium pick 2. NATIVE UNION Drop XL 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Next up on our list is the expensive but functionally brilliant Native Union Drop XL. It can charge up to three devices at the same time — two using the available pads and one more using the USB-A connection. Wireless charging caps out at 10W per pad, and this charger even looks like a piece of furniture. It's pricier than our other picks, but the Native Union Drop XL comes with its own DC lead and international adapters, so you're ready for the next vacation or work trip. Read More Specifications Color: Black

Black Input Voltage: 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W

10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W Adapter included: Yes

Yes Input: DC Buy This Product NATIVE UNION Drop XL Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. Color Rokk Wireless Charging Pad 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you want a cheap option to charge your earbuds without using their cradle, this pad is for you. The Color Rokk Wireless Charging Pad is brilliant for those who only need to charge one device at a time. Capable of providing up to 15W of power, it's also relatively fast. No included adapter, but any USB-C cable and compatible charger will do. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: 15W

15W Adapter included: No

No Input: 5V=2A/ 9V=2A/ 12V=1.24A Buy This Product Color Rokk Wireless Charging Pad Shop at Amazon

4. mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon We're back to the multi-device charging stations with the mophie Wireless Charging Stand+. It's capable of charging three devices and costs substantially less. The USB-A connection is relatively slow, however, topping out at just 7.5W. On the bright side, the charging coils for wireless transfer can hit 15W and 10W for the stand and flatbed, respectively. Interestingly, an Apple Watch charger adapter is included. It's just a shame about the included power adapter being proprietary. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: Up to 15W + Up to 10W

Up to 15W + Up to 10W Adapter included: Yes Buy This Product mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ Shop at Amazon Shop at ZAGG

5. Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Anker's PowerCore III 10K Wireless is all about charging on the go. If you're often away from an available outlet, you likely require a power bank. So why not choose a power bank with wireless charging capabilities like this beast? There's a single USB-A port, another USB-C port capable of firing out up to 18W of power, and a wireless charging pad with up to 10W of charging power. The beefy 10,000mAh battery is more than enough to charge up to three devices near full capacity. Read More Specifications Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh

10,000mAh Ports: USB-A, USB-C

USB-A, USB-C Weight: 8.64 oz/ 245 g

8.64 oz/ 245 g Input : USB-C

USB-C Wireless Charging : Yes Buy This Product Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

6. NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Another budget-friendly charger here is the NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger. It supports Power Delivery (PD) and can power a supported device with up to 15W of power. It's simple, affordable, and just what you need to charge one device at a time. Read More Specifications Color: Black

Black Speed: 15W (LG), 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W

15W (LG), 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W Adapter included: Yes

Yes Input: Power Delivery Buy This Product NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger Shop at Amazon

7. RapidX Prismo RGB 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon RGB lighting is a weakness to many who put together their own PC, and now you can find it on just about anything, including wireless chargers. The RapidX Prismo RGB is an excellent option to add a colorful touch to your desk or gaming setup. It comes with nine different modes, ranging from solid colors to rotating, pulsating, and fading effects. Most important, it is capable of providing up to 10W of power. Read More Specifications Color: Black

Black Input Voltage: 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W

10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W Adapter included: No

No Input: Qualcomm QuickCharge or Power Delivery Buy This Product RapidX Prismo RGB Shop at Amazon

Charge your earbuds with these charging pads

Charging your earbuds usually involves seating them inside their case, which also doubles as a charger. A USB cable is then required, meaning you'll be tethered to a dedicated outlet or port for your earbuds. However, using the same Qi wireless charger that you use for your smartphone and other compatible devices makes it possible to charge just about everything with one charging pad.

Our top recommendation goes to the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 10W Stand. It offers excellent value and functionality — you can charge up to two devices simultaneously on the two available coils. Both pads are capable of handling up to 10W of wireless charging, which is great for charging smartphones and earbuds before a quick outing.

If you want to take this further, we recommend picking up something like the NATIVE UNION Drop XL. It can charge not one, not two, but up to three devices at once. You don't technically get three wireless charging pads, the third device can be charged using an available USB-A port, but it's still the best pick for those with multiple devices that can charge wirelessly.

The Color Rokk Wireless Charging Pad is the go-to for those on a tighter budget. It doesn't have the capability of charging more than one device, but it's more than good enough for most people. On the plus side, this charger can handle rates up to 15W.