When it comes to wired video doorbells, the best one is the one that stays on, easily integrates with the existing smart home security system, records crisp footage, has night vision (preferably in color), offers reliable storage options (cloud-based or local), works with Alexa or other smart home assistants, accurately detects real-time motion detection, and provides two-way talk.

Although they can be hard to install if your home lacks pre-existing doorbell wiring, mains-powered doorbell cameras are more reliable than battery-operated video doorbells. Additionally, they require minimal to zero maintenance since you don't have to worry about charging or replacing batteries. Here's our selection of the top wired video doorbells to consider.

The best wired video doorbell

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) Best overall Utilizes AI facial recognition Google's 2nd Gen Nest Wired Video Doorbell utilizes advanced AI technology to distinguish familiar faces from unfamiliar faces, making it one of the best video doorbell cameras you can buy. It delivers clear footage in HD (960 x 1280), is compatible with most doorbell chimes, features a diagonal field of view of 145 degrees, and a 3:4 aspect ratio for head-to-toe coverage. Pros Offers up to 3 hours of recorded events

24/7 recording

Dual-band Wi-Fi support Cons Doesn't work with the Nest app

Has a narrow field of view compared to 1st Gen model $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy $180 at Google Store

While the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) doesn't offer the best video quality on the list, it's a good video doorbell with great features that you'll find helpful. However, it is more of a sidegrade of the 1st Gen — the Nest Doorbell (Wired), so we'd recommend sticking with the previous model if you already have it. But if you want to switch from any battery-powered video doorbell, you can never go wrong with the second-generation Nest Wired Doorbell. The camera has a 960 x 1280 resolution, recording at 30fps, which is low compared to the first generation's 1600 x 1200.

Nonetheless, the footage seems slightly better on the newer model despite the difference in camera hardware (that could be due to a software upgrade). With an aspect ratio of 3:4, the 2nd Gen wired Nest Doorbell provides a head-to-toe view of those at the door, while the 145-degree viewing angle ensures you see all areas directly in front of the camera. Again, the field of view is narrower than the 1st Gen's 160 degrees, but it still covers a good portion with correct placement.

The 1.3-megapixel lens on this doorbell provides 6x zoom, giving you a better view of faces and objects within the activity zones. One thing that stands out about this video doorbell camera is that it recognizes familiar faces. In addition, it stores up to 3 hours of event history for free. To get more storage hours, you'll need a Nest Aware subscription. Another thing to note is that the Nest Gen 2 works with the Google Home app and not the Nest app like the first-generation model. It is also IP54 certified, compatible with the Echo Show, and works with existing doorbell chimes.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Premium pick Records ultra-clear footage The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is expensive but reliable and has features you won't find on most video doorbells. It records impeccable footage in 1536p HD+, boasts a 150-degree field of view, has a 1:1 aspect ratio for clear head-to-toe footage, works with regular doorbell chimes, records 6-second video pre-rolls, and has additional functionalities like bird's eye view and 3D motion detection. Pros Excellent video quality

Has 6-second pre-roll

Advanced motion detection Cons Most of the features require a paid subscription

Expensive $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $250 at Ring

If you need a wired doorbell camera with premium features, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 may end your search. It has two features that make it unique — the bird's eye view for aerial mapping and 3D motion detection for accurately pinpointing the subject's movements. Both functions are radar-powered and will let you know the path somebody took as they walked toward your house. It has an impressive resolution of 1536 x 1536 and records videos in HD+, which is way better than what most doorbells in its class offer. This unit works perfectly with pre-existing doorbell wiring and chime.

The viewing angle is also great at 150 degrees horizontal and vertical, translating to a 1:1 aspect ratio. This creates a square field of view that allows you to see more of your front door and adjacent areas. You'll even be able to view packages placed next to the door, which is great, considering a good number of video doorbells cut out some areas the closer you get to the door. Also, the doorbell will alert when there is a package delivery. With Alexa greetings in place, you can program the Doorbell Pro 2 to converse with those at the door when you are away.

You can only access this feature by subscribing to Ring Protect plans. All plans offer 180 days of footage history and unlock other features that make the doorbell even more convenient. The Ring Doorbell Pro 2 uses Audio+ for quality sound and has a noise-cancelling microphone for two-way talk. Better yet, it has color night vision, a 6-second pre-roll, and allows you to customize motion zones based on your needs. Moreover, it integrates with Alexa and IFTTT, giving you access to all features through the Ring app.

Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi Best value Offers multiple storage options The Reolink Video Doorbell Wi-Fi has a viewing angle of 180 degrees, provides 6 seconds of pre-motion video, records 2560 x 1920 footage at 20fps, and allows you to store footage locally. It can work with 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi and comes with a wireless chime. Pros Compatible with most NVRs

Customizable chime

Dual-band connectivity Cons Could be better with color night vision $110 at Amazon

Reolink makes some of the best security cameras, and this video doorbell is no different from what the brand has been offering over the years. The wired version of Reolink's video doorbell has a PoE and Wi-Fi option. This particular model uses the latter and supports 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi frequencies but also has an Ethernet port for a more secure and faster internet connection. It has 2K resolution (2560 × 1920) and records footage through a 5-megapixel lens that captures 20fps, providing crisp footage. And even though it lacks color night vision, it can still see well in the dark, thanks to its infrared sensors.

Like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, this doorbell camera records 6-second pre-motion videos, so you will always know the sequence of events when viewing footage. It stores videos locally and features a microSD slot that works with SD cards up to 256 gigabytes (sold separately). But you can also use a Reolink network video recorder for 24/7 recording. The doorbell comes with a wireless chime that is easy to set up; simply plug it into an outlet, allow pairing, and it'll be good to go). Linking is done through the Reolink app, which allows for the customization of camera features.

Since the included chime is customizable, you can raise or decrease the volume and even change the tone according to your preference. It also works well with Alexa and Google Assistant and has quick responses for when you are busy. The Reolink Video Doorbell features two mics that suppress echoes and cancel unwanted noise for clear audio when conversing with the person on the other side of the door. And with an IP65 rating, it can withstand light showers and dust.

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Best for field of view Sees entire door front The Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell is another high-performance option you can add to your list of considerations. It connects to existing doorbell chimes, has a wide diagonal viewing angle of 180 degrees, a maximum resolution of 1536 × 1536, a 1:1 aspect ratio, and supports various integrations, including Apple HomeKit. Pros Wide viewing angle

Convenient emergency responses

Package detection Cons Premium features require a paid subscription

Only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi $200 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy $130 at Arlo

The problem with most video doorbells is that they only cover the area leading to your doorway, leaving the section right by the door out of view. With the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, you will no longer have to worry about this since it has a 180-degree field of view and records footage in a 1:1 aspect ratio at 24fps. As such, you will have a better view of your porch and everything directly in front of the door, which is a plus when monitoring packages.

The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell has an HDR function that you can turn on or off based on the lighting condition. It also has a 12x zoom power that provides a closer view of subjects, making it easier to identify faces. Additionally, this video doorbell camera is unique in that it supports SIP (session initiation protocol), which allows it to call your phone when someone presses the doorbell button. You can conveniently answer calls through the Arlo app. But that is not all, as it is compatible with mechanical chimes and has a built-in alarm system that wards off intruders.

Being a full-duplex video doorbell, the Arlo Essential allows you to talk with your visitors directly from the phone. Plus, it has night vision (not color) and can detect motion before someone rings the doorbell. Like most video doorbells, this unit requires an Arlo Secure subscription to access cloud storage, rich notifications, package alerts, custom detection zones, and other features. On the bright side, it works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, SmartThings, and IFTTT.

Wyze Video Doorbell v2 New entry Cloud and local storage The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is the brand's latest offering and features a microSD slot for cards up to 256 gigabytes. It supports cloud storage, records 2048 x 1536 footage, can easily connect to existing chimes, has color night vision, provides pre-roll footage, and has a large 166.8-degree diagonal field of view. Pros Delivers quality footage

Good color night vision

Affordable Cons Cloud storage requires a subscription $45 at Amazon $40 at Wyze

Doorbell cameras that have cloud storage are good, but those that add a local storage option, like the Wyze Video Doorbell v2, are better. Similar to the Reolink Wired Video Doorbell, it can work with microSD cards with a maximum storage of 256 gigabytes. The Doorbell v2 can also record footage continuously for round-the-clock monitoring. When the SD card is full or ejected, you can store the videos in the cloud by paying for the Cam Plus subscription service. However, you can still get 12-second event history recordings for free.

The 2048 x 1536 lens delivers quality footage at 20fps, while the advanced audio system reproduces undistorted sound, allowing you to hear what the other person is saying when using two-way talk. Best of all, the camera has a large viewing angle of 166.8 degrees and offers a head-to-toe view even when the subject is standing on the porch. Your visitors will be instantly notified that they are being recorded when you enable the motion detection voice prompt, making the Video Doorbell v2 ideal for repelling package thieves.

This Reolink doorbell lets you set detection zones, so you will only receive motion alerts for events that matter on the Wyze app. It integrates with Google Home, IFTTT, and Alexa. You can also link it to existing chimes, like most wired doorbells. The starlight-powered color night vision provides clear footage in low-light conditions, making it easy to review night footage. To top it off, the Wyze Doorbell v2 records 3-6 second pre-motion videos that can help you put each recording into context. Lastly, it's IP65-certified for protection against various weather conditions.

Wuuk Wired Smart Doorbell Subscription-free Fully customizable Wuuk's Wired Smart Doorbell has a long list of customization options that you can use for a more personalized experience. It boasts a powerful onboard AI chip for facial recognition, records 2048 x 1536 UHD footage, features night vision, supports microSD, and has a relatively wide angle of view of 133.4 degrees. Pros Facial recognition

Customizable detection zones

IP65 rating Cons Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only $100 at Amazon

The Wuuk Wired Smart Doorbell has customization options that make it convenient and dependable. It allows you to tweak just about every function to match your preference. For starters, it has seasonal chime tones that you can choose from depending on the time of the year and allows you to record personalized messages for your guests. Its standout feature is the on-device facial recognition function that enables it to distinguish familiars from strangers. You can link the facial data collected by the AI to names. Through this, the doorbell will call the subject by name the next time they visit.

Footage quality is decent at 2052 x 1540 (2K resolution), delivering crisp videos in different lighting conditions. Speaking of lighting, the Wuuk smart doorbell can record detailed videos in black and white when it's dark. The color mode will kick in immediately with proper lighting. Nevertheless, the field of view is narrow at 133.4 degrees, so there is a possibility you won't see items that are very close to the door.

The camera can store footage on an SD card (256 gigabytes max), but you can still use cloud storage if you intend to keep it rolling 24/7. It ships with a chime that doubles as a Wi-Fi extender and can pair with up to eight chimes simultaneously. This means you can place the chimes at different points around the house for your convenience. You should, however, note that the Wuuz Video Doorbell only works with 2.4GHz routers.

One of the advantages of using this doorbell is that the Wuuk subscription service is optional. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT.

SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro Best for motion detection Offers enhanced motion detection The SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro records 1080p clear footage, has two separate sensors for quick and accurate motion detection, works with existing ringers, and covers a relatively wide area with its 162-degree field of view. It allows you to zoom and pan footage from the live view for a better viewing experience. Pros Clear daytime footage

Real-time motion alerts

HDR function Cons No local storage

No 24/7 recording $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Unlike most video doorbells that only utilize PIR (Passive Infra-Red) technology for motion detection, the SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro takes a slightly different approach by employing image classification techniques. It has two sensors — one that detects and interprets human form, while the other reads heat signatures. As a result, it detects motion faster than most standard video doorbells.

Besides that, the camera starts recording about 3 seconds before an incident and has a 162-degree viewing angle for more coverage. It provides full HD 1080p footage during the day and gray monochrome when the sun goes down. Unfortunately, the night vision isn't clear, particularly if your porch has no lights. Also, the doorbell only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. But the good thing is that it connects to most doorbell chimes.

This video doorbell has a people-only detection mode, which, as the name implies, only triggers the camera when a person is walking towards the door. With this, you won't have to worry about false alerts. In addition, the SimpliSafe Home Security app will grant you full access to all features and functions, including a paid subscription for cloud storage. This device can integrate with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa but offers few functionalities on these platforms compared to other video doorbells.

Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Best budget Most affordable video doorbell The Kasa Smart Video Doorbell is a low-budget option with 2K resolution (2304 x 1296p), wide 160-degree viewing angle, black and white night vision, and two-way talk. It will start recording 3 to 5 seconds before a notification of a motion-triggered event is sent to your phone. Pros Instant notifications

Works with Google Assistant and Alexa

Customizable chime tones Cons Limited to 2.4GHz radio frequency $60 at Amazon

The Kasa Smart Video Doorbell is far from perfect but worth the price. That said, if you are on a fixed budget and looking for a doorbell camera with standard features, this can be an ideal option. It records 2K daytime footage (2304 x 1296p) and has a wide 160-degree field of view, so you can see everything happening at your front door.

On the downside, the camera doesn't do a great job balancing out bright areas and shadows, mainly due to the lack of HDR. Consequently, you won't have a clear view of faces when the sun is shining bright in the background. But when the lighting is good, you will get clear footage. The video doorbell also has its chime, so it won't work with your existing mechanical chime. It can record videos in the dark but in black and white, and the footage quality is not the best. Because it has a microSD slot, you can record and store footage locally 24/7, up to 256 gigabytes.

You also have the option of storing footage in the cloud by subscribing to Kasa Care, which also allows the video doorbell to send rich notifications and enables video download. With person detection, this video doorbell will only alert you when someone is in the set activity zones (you can create up to four motion detection zones through the Kasa app). Recording will start a few seconds before you receive alerts, so you won't miss anything. The doorbell is resistant to dust and light showers, all thanks to its IP64 rating.

Which is the best wired video doorbell for you?

Whether you want to monitor your front door or keep an eye on package deliveries, we've made sure there is a wired video doorbell for you in the list above. Although most battery-powered models offer similar features as their mains-powered counterparts, wired video doorbells will always be the better option in terms of security. This is because they have an infinite power supply, so there is no need to limit some of the features to conserve battery.

Based on our findings, we are confident the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) is one of the best-performing wired video doorbells you can buy. It doesn't have the highest resolution on the list, but the performance-to-price ratio is perfect. Besides, it supports 24/7 recording and uses advanced AI facial recognition, a feature that most video doorbells lack.

If you want the best video quality, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the best pick. Very few video doorbells come close to the 1536p HD+ footage it offers, and the head-to-toe coverage paired with the 1:1 aspect ratio puts it ahead of most competitors. For those after value for money, the Reolink Video Doorbell (Wi-Fi) has you covered, providing two local storage options (SD card or NVR), saving you from costly cloud storage subscriptions.