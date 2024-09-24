The scope of Wi-Fi routers for home and business use is breathtaking. At one end of the scale are Wi-Fi 5 capable devices that are often sent by broadband resellers to provide basic internet access for their customers, and at the other end are the best Wi-Fi 7 routers that can handle dozens of devices simultaneously, offer mesh connectivity, and have fail-over functionality that uses mobile phone bands to always keep you connected.

Between those choices is a host of Wi-Fi 6 hardware that provides greater performance than entry-level routers, but at an additional expense. What’s right for you depends on how many wireless devices you typically use, the scale of your property, and your budget for network infrastructure.

With so many choices to sift through, we’ve created a general selection of Wi-Fi routers that cover most budgets and offer the best functionality for the asking price.

Our favorite routers to upgrade your home or business

Best overall TP-Link Deco BE85 Great for the majority of people TP-Link's Deco BE85 stands out as the top choice for the majority of users, delivering an amazing Wi-Fi 7 mesh system that is notable for being one of the first available with this spec. Its simple setup and user-friendly management, combined with impressive performance and extensive coverage suitable for large homes or offices, make it worth the substantial outlay. Pros Strong wired and wireless performance

Both wired and wireless backhaul

Easy to configure and use Cons Not the cheapest WiFi 7 mesh option $1500 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon

Those who want the best need deep pockets, but the TP-Link Deco BE85 delivers on its promise to be the best of the best.

This was the first WiFi 7 mesh router on the market. It is available as a router alone, a router and satellite kit, or a triple arrangement with a router and two satellites in the box. Expect to pay around $400 for the router, $800 for the router and satellite combo, and $1,100 for the triple pack.

Only the Linksys Velop Pro 7 is more affordable, but not by much.

What Wi-Fi 7 delivers with this hardware is 1,376Mbps on the 2.4GHz frequency, 8,640Mbps on 5GHz, and 11,520Mbps on 6GHz. That adds up to 12 streams with 22Gbps of total bandwidth, which can be connected downstream with two 2.5GbE WAN/LAN ports, one 10GbE WAN LAN port and an SPF+ port for another 10GbE optical link.

While this system is mesh, and it is possible to backhaul over the 6GHz link between the satellite and router, these extensive LAN options are meant to provide a more reliable means of connecting back to the router and a high-speed pathway to the wired infrastructure of any installation.

Easy to install and configure, the TP-Link Deco BE85 set new standards for home and business Wi-Fi hardware.

Premium pick Netgear Orbi RBKE963 High-end features at a high price When it comes to cost, the Netgear Orbi RBKE960 series offers an unmatched experience among mesh routers. Its performance is truly impressive, making it an excellent choice, especially if you need extensive coverage for your home. This Orbi model will be a great match for your powerful multi-gig internet connection. Pros Huge range, strong performance

Dedicated backhaul band

Easy to setup Cons Crazy expensive

No USB ports

Some advanced features require a subscription $1500 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy

Easily one of the finest Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers you can buy, the Netgear Orbi RBKE963 delivers a best-in-class service, with each subsystem covering up to 3,000 sq. ft. of area.

Starting with a two-pack kit, more satellite nodes can be added, expanding the Wi-Fi 6E service to multiple floors and even the open ground around the property.

In mesh mode, the Orbi RBKE963 uses the additional 6GHz band to create a dedicated backhaul for nodes to talk to each other, avoiding using the 2.4GHz and 5GHz channels that phone, tablets, and other devices typically use for internet access.

Alternatively, each part has a 2.5GbE LAN port for a wired backhaul, and the main router has 10GbE LAN ready for the next generation of fibre broadband services.

The only snag of this hard, other than the high price, is that some of the best features are hidden behind a Netgear paywall that requires a subscription to access. Given the substantial cost, these extra ongoing costs seem a gouge.

If you feel like your bank account has too much money in it, Netgear also has the Orbi RBE973S with a Wi-Fi 7 BE27000 specification for those with 10,000 sq. ft. to fill with wireless data.

Best value TP-Link Archer AX55 Best bang for your buck Wi-Fi 6 router $100 $130 Save $30 When Wi-Fi 6 routers first appeared, they cost much more than the TP-Link Archer AX55 and didn’t have OneMesh technology. The AX55 is a fully featured AX3000 that can be extended with multiple routers to cover a large property and many devices. With so many improvements over the prior AX50, this AX55 is a delight for those on a budget. Pros Dramatically better than the AX50

Bargain price

Plenty of Smart Home features like Alexa Cons HomeShield+ requires you to pay a monthly fee

Lacks link aggregation $100 at Amazon

The prior AX50 design wasn’t fantastic, especially regarding its 2.4GHz performance, but the AX55 fixes those issues with a better Qualcomm SoC and more memory.

For an incredibly low price, this router is packed with useful technology like Beamforming and OFDMA. However, the most significant selling point is undoubtedly OneMesh, TP-Link's mesh solution for adding compatible mesh extenders to increase the router's coverage.

Other useful features include a USB 3.0 (or USB 3.2 Gen 1, to be accurate) that is quick enough to enable the easy sharing of an external hard drive over the network.

What’s also great about this design is that it's small enough to go largely unnoticed and can be easily wall-mounted or placed into a ceiling space.

HomeShield provides basic security, but an annual subscription to upgrade to the family-friendly HomeShield+, which can block unsuitable YouTube content for children, costs $55. Ironically, that’s about five times what running the router costs yearly in electricity, but it’s cheaper than other security software upgrades offered by other brands.

One weakness if you have a multi-gigabyte Internet connection: the network ports are only 1GbE. Thankfully, TP-Link considered that possibility, with the AX55 Pro option. For an extra $50, it provides a 2.5GbE network port, enabling even greater bandwidth for wired connections.

Easy mesh install Amazon eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router Fits right in your Amazon-powered smart home setup $190 $240 Save $50 The latest version of the Amazon Eero, the Eero 6+, offers improved functionality compared to its predecessor. It now supports gigabit connections, making it suitable for managing the growing number of smart devices in your home. Despite its advanced features, the accompanying phone app is user-friendly and straightforward to navigate. Pros Easy to set up and use

Inbuilt Zigbee comms

Built for gigabit links Cons Latency on game connections

Paywalled enhanced features $190 at Amazon

A significant upgrade on the previous model, the Amazon eero 6+ supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and a gigabit broadband connection, which is plenty for a typical home.

But the best aspect of the eero 6+ is that for the modest asking price, you get three routers that can cover up to 3,000 sq. ft. with a dependable Wi-Fi 6 mesh service using Amazon’s own TrueMesh technology.

With an easy-to-configure and control solution, the Eero 6+ is ideal for most home users and excellent for those expanding their Smart home functionality and already using Amazon Alexa.

In common with most eera range routers, the 6+ includes Zigbee networking hardware, enabling it to connect many inexpensive smart devices without the need for an additional hub.

Our only reservation about this hardware is that it introduces noticeable latency for those using satellite routers to connect to online games. But it's an excellent solution for general internet use and streaming movie and TV content.

Read our review Eero 6+ review: The best entry point for a mesh network Easy to set up and affordable, the Eero 6+ is a perfect replacement for your ISP's router

Those wanting even more devices and performance should consider the eero 7 range, but don’t expect it to be as cheap as this equipment.

Affordable Asus Asus ZenWiFi XD5 Eliminates WiFi deadspots effectively $225 $250 Save $25 You don't have to break the bank to enjoy the full range of benefits offered by an Asus router. The ZenWiFi XD5 provides a lifetime free security suite and a feature-rich companion app, ensuring a dependable Wi-Fi experience for everyone in a spacious home. Pros Reliable whole-home coverage

Lifetime free security suite

Area coverage with three devices is huge Cons Limited LAN ports

Few QoS and parental control features $225 at Amazon $225 at Best Buy

Asus makes expensive mesh hardware, like the ZenWiFi XT8. However, it also offers more affordable options, such as the Wi-Fi 6 mesh ZenWiFi XD5 router.

Besides the Asus brand, the XD5's best selling point of this hardware is its exceptional range. For less than $250, it comes in a three-component pack that can easily cover up to 5,000 sq. ft.

That’s plenty of coverage for the money, so what’s the catch? The access points are dual-band Wi-Fi 6, which doesn’t include a dedicated 6GHz backhaul channel for mesh connections. However, all the routers have two gigabit LAN ports, enabling a wired backhaul to be installed and local network switches added to meet local wired networking demands.

While this equipment lacks some of the features of more expensive Asus routers, it delivers critical functionality, such as QoS, parental controls, and VPN support. These features aren’t subscription-based and provide the controls that most families need.

Setting up is a breeze with the companion app or the web interface, depending on your preference. For the more technically minded, this is also one of the few hardware platforms that embraces mesh hardware from other suppliers via AiMesh support.

The ZenWiFi XD5 might not handle the legions of devices that other routers can, but it doesn’t cost a fortune, and for many households, it ticks all the right boxes.

Modular solution Linksys Velop Pro 7 Affordable start for WiFi 7 mesh $525 $600 Save $75 The Linksys Velop Pro 7 presents a cost-effective mesh system option for extending Wi-Fi coverage without requiring top-tier specifications or super-high throughput. The design of this hardware was tailored to begin with a single unit and gradually expand, but you can buy it as part of a three-element pack. Pros Relatively affordable compared to the competition

Simple and elegant towers look good

Easy to configure and work reliably Cons Not the performance level of more expensive options

Zero USB ports $525 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

The Linksys Velop Pro 7 is a more budget-friendly option than our other Wi-Fi 7 choices, making it appealing to many individuals entering the new standard who don't want to break the bank. You can buy a single unit for about $300, a two-pack at around $525, or a three-pack priced at about $800. Each node can also act as a standalone router, providing the flexibility to start with a single unit and expand as needed.

Linksys makes much of the 10Gbps bandwidth this router can utilize, but the devil in these details is how that bandwidth is distributed. The bandwidth is broken into 0.5 Gbps on the 2.4 GHz frequency, 4.3 Gbps on 5 GHz, and 5.7 Gbps on 6 GHz. Realistically, the 6GHz range is best allocated to connecting the routers over Wi-Fi if you use the mesh functionality.

The Linksys Velop Pro 7's disappointment is that the wired port arrangement is a single 2.5GbE port and four 1GbE LAN ports. The 2.5GbE is acceptable for a multi-gigabit broadband connection but only allows for a gigabit wired backhaul.

For that reason, power users are likely to shun the Linksys Velop Pro 7 for a router with a 10GbE port or multiple 2.5GbE links.

If you aren’t concerned about throughput, this hardware is straightforward to set up, delivers reliable connections, and the tower styling isn’t overly elaborate.

The son of Google router Google Nest Wifi Pro Fits with Google SmartHome tech neatly $150 $200 Save $50 The Google Nest WiFi Pro adopts the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard, incorporating the additional 6GHz band. Where it differs from other routers is that all its features are included with the initial purchase, and not dependent on a monthly subscription. Being a Google product, it seamlessly integrates with your Google Assistant-powered smart home setup. Pros Zero subscription features

Easy to install and use

Ideal for Google Assistant scenarios Cons Ethernet ports are not multi-gigabit

Parental controls are limited $150 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy $160 at Google Store $160 at Crutchfield

Most users have either a foot in the Amazon Alexa territory or one in the Google Assistant camp. Unsurprisingly, the Google Nest WiFi Pro is best suited for those using Google equipment, and the Pro in its title is somewhat misleading.

It ended up with this name because it replaced an earlier Google router with this one, an entry-level Wi-Fi 6E mesh router that avoids going down many of the technical rabbit holes that some brands adore.

Distinctly no-frills, it comes in four pleasing pastel shades. According to Google, each node should cover 2,000 sq. ft. to provide a good signal over a good-sized home.

The mesh functionality in this design is enhanced by the inclusion of a 6GHz channel to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Each node has two gigabit Ethernet ports to enable a wired backhaul if you don’t mind running some cables.

However, that limits the router to a single gigabit LAN port to connect and distribute the broadband connection and eliminates the possibility of a multi-gigabit internet link.

This hardware stands out from other brands because it doesn’t offer subscription-only features, and everything it can do is included from the outset.

The Nest Wifi Pro delivers predictable performance and solid connections. It also works easily out of the box with the Google Home app.​​​​​​​

Game friendly option ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 Perfect router for an expert $450 $480 Save $30 The Rapture GT6 features a dedicated 6GHz band for wireless backhaul, ensuring a strong connection between mesh nodes to enhance network stability, particularly for devices connected via satellite units. This guarantees consistent gaming performance throughout your entire house. Additionally, its powerful internals can support a wide range of advanced use cases beyond simple surfing. Pros Dedicated backhaul channel

Mulit-gigabit port on each component

Lag-free performance Cons On the expensive side

Lacks 6GHz band $450 at Amazon

When Asus uses its ROG (Republic of Gamers) branding on a product, it's never good news for the price. And the Asus ROG Rapture GT6 is pricey, considering it doesn’t offer Wi-Fi 6E or the 6GHz band.

Predictably, Asus emphasized the styling, with punchy colored LEDs and a mesh exterior to present an eye-catching look that gamers might appreciate.

They would also like Asus engineers to tweak this router to be distinctly FPS-friendly, with QoS controls to identify and prioritize connected game streams. While not promising to eliminate lag entirely, the Rapture GT6 was made to minimize it.

This design differs from many similar offerings in that all the nodes are identical, enabling them to work as the connection point to the Internet should any of them fail. This choice also provides all of them with plenty of LAN ports and a USB port.

That avoids the need for extra local LAN switches and leaves plenty of ports free for those using a wired backhaul and a 2.5GbE port for multi-gigabit WAN connections. And, even if it isn’t Wi-Fi 6E capable, it is a tri-band router that uses 160Hz to deliver an impressive 10,000 Mbps of wireless bandwidth.

The focused gaming functionality slightly offsets the extra cost of the GT6, the identical nodes and a free lifetime subscription to AiProtection by Trend Micro and ASUS Instant Guard, securing your WiFi and devices wherever you are.

Darth Vader router Netgear Nighthawk RS700S Compact high-performance solution $650 $700 Save $50 Netgear's Nighthawk RS700S is a great option for those seeking to conserve space in their home or office. Its streamlined upright design, generous variety of ports, impressive throughput, and exceptional range make it a solid choice. Pros Elegant design and unique aesthetic

Strong signal and big range

Good port selection Cons Expensive

Top features locked behind paywalls $650 at Best Buy $650 at Amazon

Looking like Darth Vader’s favorite desk ornament, the Netgear Nighthawk RS700S offers a fantastic specification Wi-Fi 7 with an available bandwidth of 11,500Mbps.

The tower design is both attractive and practical. It houses eight antennas that can blanket up to 3,500 square feet with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz signals.

The backhaul between nodes can be over the 6GHz bands, or each RS700S comes with a 10GbE LAN port and a 10Gbps WAN port to connect to a vast Internet connection. It also has four 1Gbps LAN ports for more mundane wired networking tasks and a USB-A 3.0 port for sharing attached storage or distributing a printer.

When you look at the cost of the RS700S, you might think that an investment at this level might come with some feature benefits, but that’s not how Netgear operates. Unbelievably, Netgear Armor and Smart Parental Controls require paying extra for a subscription, so the high cost of this router is only the beginning.

The RS700S is a stylish design with a fantastic feature set, but the high cost of ownership and the paywall features might put some customers off.

Elegant design Amazon eero Max 7 For those already in the eero ecosystem Current pricing makes the eero Max 7 a slightly expensive option compared to the TP-Link Deco BE85, but anyone with other eero products might find this hardware fits right along with it. Just beware of those options hidden behind an Amazon paywall. Pros Eero app makes for an easy install

Pleasing looks

Made to work with other Eero devices Cons Features locked behind paywalls

More expensive than the Deco BE85

limited port selection $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

At the top of the eero range, this is Amazon’s flagship router, and it shares many of its best features with our top pick, the TP-Link Deco BE85.

Both are wonderful Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers, but the issue Amazon didn’t address with the eero Max 7 was the high cost per node.

Disturbingly, a single Eero Max 7 unit costs $600, a two-pack saves you only $50 on double that cost, and a three-pack costs only $100 less than buying three individually. If you find a good deal on a single, you could easily save money on the multi-pack ‘deals’, but the Deco BE85 offers better price reductions for three-pack purchases.

The eero Max 7 could be better because it only has two bands on the 2.4GHz frequency, not four like the BE85, and it doesn't have an SFP+ 10GbE port.

It offers seamless integration for those already running eero hardware, though the hardware assumes you use the eero app merely to get it working.

With such a relatively high price, those who buy one might expect the costs to end there, but sadly, Amazon has tied many of its best features to an eero Plus subscription plan.

Which Wi-Fi technology to choose?

Choosing the right level of wireless networking for home isn't easy, and for those who live in the city with other Wi-Fi users nearby, it can be an even more significant challenge.

Unless you have dozens of active devices, Wi-Fi 6 is typically good enough for most residences, especially if you use multiple nodes and place them strategically.

The technology that complicates things most is mesh. For it to work effectively, the nodes need to be able to see each other and create an effective backhaul for the router connected to the Internet.

An alternative approach is not to use mesh technology but to create a single wired link between each node that carries data between them and the outside world. A wired link allows the nodes to be better placed, provides guaranteed Internet performance, and avoids interference issues.

While mesh technology has evolved massively since its early days, it still can't compete with an Ethernet cable for reliably distributing data over distance. However, it's not always easy to deploy in rented accommodation or with solid structures, and mesh provides the best no-holes-drilled solution.

For those who want the best, then a Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is the way to go, and our choice of the TP-Link Deco BE85 demonstrates the amazing hardware available built around this technology. It isn't a cheap router, but it delivers good value for money compared to the Netgear Orbi RBKE963, with more features than the Linksys Velop 7.