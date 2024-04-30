High-speed, broadband Wi-Fi is becoming essential to cope with the ever-increasing number of connected devices used in almost every aspect of daily life. However, achieving decent Wi-Fi coverage with a regular router is not always a given.

A Wi-Fi extender is an effective solution if you're struggling with dead zones, looking to boost coverage in a large building, or get decent Wi-Fi coverage outdoors. It's a cost-effective alternative to buying a mesh Wi-Fi system and there are so many models, covering the latest dual and tri-band versions of Wi-Fi. In this concise guide, we've rounded up the best Wi-Fi extenders, including high-speed Wi-Fi 6 extenders and powerline adapters.

TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender RE715X Best overall Gigabit connectivity that pairs perfectly with Wi-Fi 6 routers $100 $120 Save $20 TP-Link's AX3000 range extender is pricey, but it is a great choice for delivering reliable dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, thanks to its paired MU-MIMO antennas and on-board gigabit Ethernet port. Pros High-throughput connectivity

OneMesh compatible

Hassle-free installation Cons Antennas make the extender bulky

Signal strength is variable

Expensive $100 at Amazon $110 at Best Buy

TP-Link's compact Wi-Fi 6 range extender is a compact, future-proof range extender that has impressed us with its consistent coverage and speed. This popular range extender features multi-user multiple-input and multiple-output (MU-MIMO) technology, maximizing the number of end-users that can enjoy hassle-free use.

If you're looking to dodge the up-front cost of a mesh system, you simply need to plug this extender into your wall socket. It's important to note that the AX3000 is angular and features twin foldable antennas that take the maximum height of the extender to 10 inches, making it bulky if you're looking for a discrete solution. Still, it's easy to set up and integrate into your home Wi-Fi network via the Tether mobile app, which provides network credentials for sharing and summary of connected devices on the go.

Yes, the TP-Link AX3000 is pricey and almost router-sized. Still, you can enjoy excellent bandwidth with the generous 160 MHz channels and the thoughtful touch of a gigabit Ethernet port for direct connectivity for essential devices or appliances. Buying this range extender should help you get the maximum out of Wi-Fi 6 and keep your regular router doing what it does best.

TP-Link RE220 WiFi Extender Best value Super cheap, and reliable with correct setup $17 $20 Save $3 The TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi Extender is a great budget buy for anyone using dual-band Wi-Fi. This OneMesh compatible, compact extender can plug into any outlet, leaving outlet access available for other devices. Setup can be tricky without a firmware update, but it can support up to 30 devices with variable coverage and direct Ethernet connectivity via its onboard port. Pros OneMesh-compatible

Ethernet port included

Compact, discrete design Cons May need a firmware update to function properly

Can run slow

Real-world range significantly less than stated $17 at Amazon $30 at Newegg

TP-Link again has a great solution for a no-brainer, budget-buy Wi-Fi extender. The RE220 AC750 dual-band range extender can support up to 30 devices with coverage of between 300 and 1200 sq. ft. It should work acceptably with any version of Wi-Fi up to Wi-Fi 5, and is also OneMesh-compatible, so you can use it to create low-cost mesh Wi-Fi coverage for your home by integrating other routers and extenders into a single network.

However, with the RE220, be prepared to get what you pay for. Real-world coverage and device capacity is reportedly far less than stated by the manufacturer, and if setup is a struggle, you'll need to install a firmware update to get things going. That said, this cheap range extender will do an excellent job of providing pinpoint coverage in the typical dead zones in your home and, with an Ethernet port available, can provide much-needed connectivity for a PC, or gaming console.

Netgear Wi-Fi Mesh Range Extender EX8000 Premium pick Powerful signal boosting with gigabit connectivity The Netgear EX8000 Wi-Fi Mesh Range Extender delivers a powerful boost to your Wi-Fi coverage, providing tri-band Wi-Fi 5 connectivity for up to 55 devices in a 2500 sq. ft. area with Mesh Smart Roaming that hands over your devices to other routers as you move through your home. The EX8000 is capable of gigabit connectivity, wirelessly or via four gigabit Ethernet ports, ideal for heavy-duty streaming. Pros High-speed extensive Wi-Fi coverage

Great device capacity

Able to cope with streaming Cons Setup can be technically challenging

Complicated cellphone app

Limited support available for the extender $130 at Amazon

Netgear is a brand popular with gamers and streamers, so it's no surprise that, when it comes to performance, this pricey range extender packs a punch. Tri-band Wi-Fi 5 connectivity is the mainstay of this range extender, which boasts speeds of up to 3 Gbps, delivered wirelessly or via the onboard gigabit Ethernet ports. The EX8000's wireless coverage of up to 2500 sq. ft. features Netgear's proprietary fastlane3 tri-band connectivity that is suitable for streaming and multiplayer gaming.

The EX8000 is also meant to work with your home Wi-Fi network's existing SSID. Netgear suggests that this mesh extender should work with virtually any router, but real-world experience suggests that setup may not be so easy and support is limited. Once you're up and running, up to 55 devices can comfortably connect via this access point, with easy app-based parental controls.

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Range Extender (RE330) Best Wi-Fi 5 range extender Reliable dual-band connectivity $27 $45 Save $18 The TP-Link AC1200 RE330 range extender is a competitively priced dual-band solution that can keep up with most models of Wi-Fi 5 routers. It has respectable coverage of up to 1500 sq. ft. an Ethernet port and capacity to support up to 25 devices on your network using OneMesh technology and a simple app-based setup. Pros Easy to configure with a basic network using the WPS button

Compact, low-profile design

Desktop and mobile app configuration available Cons May have teething problems with VPNs

Variable range

Not the fastest throughput $27 at Amazon

This great-value TP-Link range extender is perfect for plugging in an outlet in a neglected part of your property. It has decent connectivity and can easily be paired with up-to-date models of Wi-Fi 5 router to transfer data at up to 1200 Mbps speeds using its High-Speed Mode or using the fast Ethernet port.

This isn't the fastest range extender around, but it integrates well with most brands of router and offers straightforward setup via the WPS button on your main router or the TP-Link Tether app. If you have other TP-Link routers, extenders, or access points, this low-priced range extender can be managed alongside them using the TP-Link app and the device's propietary OneMesh technology.

Wavlink AC1200 Outdoor Range Extender Best outdoor Wi-Fi extender Long-range outdoor connectivity, perfect for a large garden $65 $160 Save $95 Wavlink's AC1200 Outdoor Range Extender will work with all versions of Wi-Fi up to Wi-Fi 5. This multi-antenna device with MU-MIMO is weatherproof and heat-resistant and will repeat and boost an existing signal with 1000mW of power. Setup can be challenging but the gigabit Ethernet port can be used for direct connectivity with a router or access point. Pros IP65-rated weatherproof housing

Powerful signal amplification

Wi-Fi 5 compatible Cons Heavily reliant on line of sight

Time-consuming setup

Does not work well as a mesh device $118 at Amazon $65 at Newegg

This IP65-rated outdoor Wi-Fi range extender from Wavlink is the ideal solution for providing the long-range Wi-Fi coverage required to stream movies or music in your backyard or run smart home devices like a robot lawn mower. The Wavlink AC1200 is feature-packed, offering dual-band connectivity that is compatible with all versions of Wi-Fi up to Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac).

Setup is a little tricky as this range extender operates more like a signal repeater and needs to pick up an existing signal using clear line of sight. An alternative strategy for setup can be to use the gigabit Ethernet port and connect the range extender directly to your router, using an Ethernet cable (wired backhaul). But once things are properly aligned, Wavlink's range extender offers long-range omnidirectional connectivity with 1000mW power, MU-MIMO, and embedded low noise amplifiers (LNAs) to optimize signal quality.

Asus RP-AX58 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender Best Wi-Fi 6 range extender Gigabit connectivity that seamlessly integrates into a mesh network $80 $100 Save $20 This Asus Wi-Fi 6 router offers high-throughput connectivity with 160 MHz channels and bitrates of up to 3 Gbps. Works seamlessly as a mesh network extender with remote management via a mobile app. Use this range extender with Asus routers and nodes to build a responsive and adaptable mesh network, complete with commercial-grade Asus AiProtection Pro network security. Pros 3 Gbps data transfer speed

Compatible with the Asus Router mobile app

160 MHz channels for high bandwidth Cons Pricey

Performs best with Asus routers

Variable coverage - may need a wired backhaul $80 at Amazon $100 at Newegg $86 at Best Buy

A Wi-Fi 6 range extender is a great buy to get the best out of the newest mesh Wi-Fi systems. This Asus model works best with an Asus mesh network, but, with configuration, should be compatible with most Wi-Fi routers. The Asus RP-AX58 AX3000 range extender is expensive for a single range extender when you consider that you can purchase a basic mesh system for around $100. However, it has high-throughput dual-band connectivity with 160 MHz channels that facilitate data rates of up to 3 Gbps.

This range extender works best with Asus products as it has proprietary Asus technologies. Asus AiMesh technology integrates this router as part of a fully responsive mesh Wi-Fi network that can be remotely managed via the Asus Router app. The AX58 AX300 does not skimp on network security either, as it possesses Asus AiProtection Pro that extends the routing WPA3 security with real-time detection and response to known threats.

Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender EX5000 Best plug-in extender Discrete extender works in the tightest spots $40 $55 Save $15 Netgear's plug-sized EX5000 range extender can boost your Wi-Fi coverage by up to 1500 sq. ft, connecting up to 25 devices with data transfer speeds of up to 1 Gbps. It is a neat solution for smart home appliance connectivity and though it is not up to the demands of heavy-duty streaming or gaming, its one-touch setup makes it easy to integrate with other routers or mesh nodes. Pros Compact, plug-sized range extender

Includes Ethernet port despite size

Straightforward one-touch setup Cons Variable connectivity

Variable coverage

Variable speed $38 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Netgear's plug-shaped dual-band Wi-Fi range extender is the ideal solution for tight spots in your home. It's perfect for the connectivity boost needed for running smart home devices and appliances like lighting or fans. Honestly, this little range extender is not going to be up to the demands of streaming or gaming, but the EX5000 does offer up to 1500 sq. ft. of coverage and the capacity to support numerous devices simultaneously.

The EX5000 offers dual-band connectivity, but speed and coverage can be variable, with the extender tending to utilize the standard 2.4 GHz frequency band rather than the 5 GHz frequency band. Setup is easy via the WPS button. Most users report compatibility with a wide range of routers, especially if you run an Ethernet cable from your router directly to the range extender.

Netgear Wi-Fi Mesh Range Extender EX7300 Best extender for speed Performance range extender that delivers on range and speed $150 $160 Save $10 Netgear's EX7300 range extender delivers multi-gigabit connectivity with coverage of up 2300 sq.ft. This dual-band extender has an onboard Ethernet port and supports Mesh Smart Roaming with other Netgear routers and access points. Pros Fast, high-throughput range extender

MU-MIMO supports over 40 devices simultanously

FastLane setting for dedicated radio bands Cons Setup teething problems - minimal customer service

Bulky design

2.4 GHz frequency band is markedly slower than the 5 GHz $150 at Amazon

Netgear's Nighthawk EX7300 is a market leader for high-speed connectivity and a worthy contender for the best range extender. This dual-band range extender beats its competitors with consistent gigabit data rates, making it the perfect range extender for high-throughput routers and mesh systems. Its 2.2 Gbps speed and high throughput are due to robust MU-MIMO engineering, with four onboard antennas supporting up to 40 devices simultaneously.

Yes, there are the teething problems that these universal range extenders often encounter, but technically, pressing the WPS button should get you connected to your router. Embedded Smart Roaming Mesh Technology from Netgear harmonizes all your access points and routers into a single network. With all the advanced wireless networking hardware it contains, you'll notice the typical Netgear bulkiness, making it comparable in size to a mesh Wi-Fi access point, but in this case, the size and cost of this range extender are worth it.

Boost your Wi-Fi signal and extend its reach with a decent range extender

Wireless networking hardware continues to evolve and the demand for speed and network capacity means that range extenders and signal boosters are still an extremely popular home networking accessory. Leading manufacturers are releasing powerful range extenders with potent signal amplification, making them a competitor to mesh networking systems.

With mesh networking systems becoming cheaper, many featured range extenders are priced comparably to mesh networking nodes. Still, a range extender bypasses the hassle of setting up a new network, by just adding the coverage where you need it.

With this in mind, look closer at our budget pick, the TP-Link RE220. This simple, compact range extender ticks the boxes for the pinpoint coverage needed for an attic or other dead zone in your home. Our premium pick, the Netgear EX8000, is essentially a mesh Wi-Fi node but meets the demands of heavy streaming, gaming, or VPNs.

Our best overall choice, the TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender, is the ideal range extender for increasing coverage when you're happy with your existing router or mesh system. It works well with other routers, has great capacity, and its Wi-Fi 6 connectivity can cope with the latest entertainment, communications, and smart home applications.