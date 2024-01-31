Wi-Fi 7 was certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance in the first days of 2024, paving the way for faster and more reliable internet. It's set to take over for Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, and router manufacturers have already hit the market with some Wi-Fi 7 routers to accommodate the (so far) limited amount of devices supporting the new standard.

Wi-Fi 7 promises a number of improvements over its predecessor, notably opening up wide 320MHz channels in the 6GHz band for improved throughput, adding multi-link operation (MLO) to allow devices to communicate over multiple frequencies at once for improved latency and performance, and overall improving efficiency and data transfer capabilities.

There are already some great Wi-Fi 7 routers that focus on a single point of access, but there are also Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers with multiple nodes that greatly improve range and flexibility. Mesh systems are usually recommended over a standard router and range extender combo, save for situations where price is an issue. If you're interested in upgrading your network to mesh and want to check out the latest Wi-Fi standard, I've put together this list of the best Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers you can buy now.

Our favorite Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers in 2024

TP-Link Deco BE85 Best overall Great for most people TP-Link's Deco BE85 was the first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system to hit the market, and it holds strong as the best option for most users. It's easy to set up and manage, it offers strong performance and enough range for a huge home or office, and it's priced competitively. Pros Strong wired and wireless performance

Wired/wireless simultaneous backhaul

Easy to set up, many customizable features Cons Can still find cheaper Wi-Fi 7 mesh kits $1500 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon

TP-Link has long been a leading name in the networking space, and it was the first to offer a Wi-Fi 7 mesh router. The Deco BE85 is mainly available in two- and three-piece kits, with prices set at about $1,000 for the former and $1,500 for the latter. That might seem like a lot (and it is), but it's priced competitively compared to other mesh options. Only the The Linksys Velop Pro 7 is more affordable.

The Deco BE85 is capable of theoretical throughput hitting 1,376Mbps on the 2.4GHz frequency, 8,640Mbps on 5GHz, and 11,520 on 6GHz, giving you plenty of performance for everything from streaming to gaming. Each unit has two 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN ports, one 10Gbps WAN/LAN port, 10Gbps WAN/LAN and SFP+ combination, and a USB-A 3.0 port for adding removable storage or connecting wired devices. This also allows the Deco BE85 wired backhaul capabilities, which prevents wireless network congestion and slowdown from the nodes relaying information back and forth. The Deco BE85 is even capable of simultaneous wired and wireless backhaul.

Like all true mesh systems, the Deco BE85 offers a seamless experience where your devices automatically switch between nodes for best performance. And it wouldn't be 2024 without some AI improvements that keep your network as efficient as possible. The Deco BE85 is easy to set up (as long as you don't mind using the Deco app), there are many features to delve into, and it's comfortable acting as a centerpiece in your smart home.

Linksys Velop Pro 7 Best value Start with one node and build from there The Linksys Velop Pro 7 is a relatively affordable mesh system that should suit anyone looking to expand range without the need for particularly high-end specs or throughput. You can start with one unit and work your way up, but the best value lies in the three-pack of nodes. Pros Relatively affordable compared to the competition

Simple tower design won't clash with decor

Easy to set up and works reliably Cons Wired and wireless performance falls behind competitors

No USB ports $700 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

The Linksys Velop Pro 7 is more affordable than our other top picks, and for many people that will be enough to jump into the new standard. A single unit costs about $400, but you can find a two-pack for about $700 and a full three-pack for about $900. If you're looking to start with a full three-router setup on the cheap, this is the way to go. Each node can act as a standalone router, so you can also start with one unit and work your way up as needed.

Theoretical throughput across frequencies isn't as impressive as our top pick. With theoretical throughput advertised as "over 10Gbps" you can expect a breakdown of something like 0.5Gbps on the 2.4Ghz frequency, 4.3Gbps on 5GHz, and 5.7Gbps on 6GHz. The Velop Pro 7 also lacks a 10Gbps port, offering a maximum of 2.5Gbps on the WAN port and otherwise 1Gbps for the four LAN ports (which means 1Gbps is the limit for wired backhaul).

Power users or anyone concerned about maximizing performance will likely want to look elsewhere for these reasons, but those who want to extend range and don't particularly need the best performance possible should still consider it for the money saved. It's easy to set up, it's reliable, and the tower design doesn't get too fancy.

Netgear Orbi RBE973S Premium pick High-end features at a high price Netgear's Orbi 970 series is a solid choice for power users and gamers who want to maximize performance and range. It's crazy expensive, and it wouldn't hurt for Netgear to add in some otherwise subscription-based features for free when you're spending this much on hardware. Pros Huge range, strong performance

Dedicated 5GHz wireless backhaul band

Easy setup Cons No USB connectivity

Prepare to pay more for advanced features

Crazy expensive $2300 at Amazon $2300 at Best Buy

Netgear's Orbi 970 is one of the most expensive options on the market, with the RBE973S three-pack (main router and two satellites) coming in at about $2,300. You can also get a two-pack kit with router and one satellite for about $1,700, while a single additional satellite costs $900. Consider it overpriced, but those who want great range and high-end performance might be tempted to spend big.

Netgear claims the full three-unit system can cover up to 10,000 square feet, with each extra satellite adding about 3,000 square feet of coverage. It can also handle respectable theoretical throughput with the 2.4GHz frequency hitting 1,147Mbps, 5Ghz hitting 5,765Mbps, and 6GHz hitting 11,530Mbps. There's also a 5GHz band set aside for dedicated backhaul, meaning you don't absolutely have to rely on wired backhaul for better performance (though it is certainly still available).

The primary router includes four 2.5Gbps LAN ports, one 10Gbps LAN port, and one 10Gbps WAN port, though it lacks USB. Each satellite has two 2.5Gbps LAN ports and one 10Gbps LAN port for fairly robust connectivity. Setup is straightforward through the Orbi app, and it has a decent amount of settings and features to play around with. However, some of the more advanced features like Smart Parental Controls and Netgear Armor require paying extra for a subscription. That seems like a bit of an overreach when you're already spending thousands on your network hardware.

Amazon eero Max 7 Sleek design For those already in the eero ecosystem Amazon's eero Max 7 isn't an option I'd recommend to everyone, at least until the price comes down to beat the superior Deco BE85. However, those who are already deep into the eero ecosystem will be right at home with their new Wi-Fi hardware. Pros Quick and easy setup through the eero app

Love the sleek design

Fits right into the eero ecosystem Cons Many features hidden behind a paywall

Pricier than the Deco BE85

Port selection not as impressive $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

Amazon's eero Max 7 shares a lot of similarities with our top pick, the TP-Link Deco BE85. However, the eero Max 7 is more expensive. A single eero Max 7 unit costs $600, a two-pack hits $1,150, and a three-pack costs $1,700. That's $200 more than the Deco BE85's three-pack. Amazon's router also comes up lacking in some key areas.

The eero Max 7 has no USB-A port, its 2.4GHz band tops out at 688Mbps theoretical throughput (instead of 1,376Mbps in the Deco), and it lacks the SFP+ combination port ability. I'd recommend the Deco BE85 to most people for these reasons alone.

Where the eero Max 7 makes a case for itself is in the home or office of someone already embedded in the eero ecosystem. Many of the best features are reserved for an eero Plus subscription plan, and you absolutely need to use the eero app for the router to function.

Getting the right Wi-Fi 7 mesh router for your network

Wi-Fi 7 and its list of improvements is not the final answer to single-point wireless networking, and users with a large area to cover with a reliable signal might be searching out ways to expand their network. Adding an extension is an option, though range extenders usually have a much longer list of drawbacks compared to a proper mesh network. A mesh network provides multiple nodes with greatly improved range and flexibility, allowing you to move about your space and operate normally without having to worry about getting the perfect signal.

Wi-Fi 7 is still in its infancy, and the supporting router hardware is limited. Limited too are compatible devices. Samsung's Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra are notable high-end products with Wi-Fi 7 support, but the majority of devices are still working with, at best, Wi-Fi 6. That's going to change quickly, but keep in mind you can still pick up a great Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for a lot less money. You can check out our guide to Wi-Fi 7 for a more detailed look at all the differences between standards.

Those looking to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 in a mesh network should check out TP-Link's Deco BE85. It's expensive, but it's priced competitively, it has a strong set of features, and it has the range and performance to suit most people's networking needs. You can spend less on the Linksys Velop 7, but you'll miss out on some great features. You can also spend more on the Netgear Orbi 970 to land some extra range and performance, but the elevated price is beyond reasonable for most people.