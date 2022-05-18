If you’re in the market for a new router for your home, it makes sense to pick one that supports the newer Wi-Fi 6 standard. It will not only be good for future-proofing your home network, but it will also boost network performance for all your connected devices with better bandwidth allocation and channel capacity over previous Wi-Fi versions. As a bonus, these modern routers also get you several convenient features, such as app support and a ton of smart controls for your network and the devices on it.

So many routers on the market offer different features and capabilities that it can be tough to find the right one for you. But from all those options, we handpicked some of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers that will beef up your home network and allow for your ever-growing smart home setup.

Editors choice 1. Asus RT-AX82U 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon While Asus touts the RT-AX82U as a gaming router (it isn't TUF or ROG branded, though), it’s perfect for regular home use, too, be it for streaming videos on multiple screens or running tons of connected devices. This mid-range gaming router is bursting with smart features and lets you control most things — from parental/QoS controls to even some gaming-specific features — using its science-fiction-inspired app. There’s a web interface as well for accessing other advanced features. Asus also bundles the router with AiProtection Pro, its malware protection suite, without additional subscription costs. Thanks to its four external antennae, the company says the router is suitable for decently large homes. Even when you’re further away from the router, the internet speeds on the 5GHz band don’t taper off as dramatically as they do on lower-end routers. And since it supports AiMesh, you can add another compatible router to patch any blind spots. Speaking of speeds, the AX82U is rated for 5400Mbps (2.4GHz and 5GHz combined), which leaves enough headroom for your gigabit internet connections and other on-network communications. Justifying its gaming moniker, Asus has included a dedicated mode for mobile gamers that prioritizes phones while you’re gaming. There’s also a dedicated gaming port, though it has little real-world benefit over other LAN ports. Asus' pricier routers do a better job at gaming, offering a real benefit with a dedicated gaming port and some advanced features like WTFast Gamer VPN (GPN). The RT-AX82U does come close to those premium routers. Still, it's intended more towards those who game over Wi-Fi, as special gaming QoS control will come in handy in bringing down the latency. At the same time, the Mobile Game Mode also similarly makes the experience better if you're into gaming on your Android phone. All those nifty gaming-specific features are also beneficial for home users, giving you extra control over how your router interacts with your devices. And if you’re bothered by those aggressive LED lights on the front, you can completely turn them off from the settings. Read More Specifications Network: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX5400, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (4x4), up to 160MHz channel width

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX5400, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (4x4), up to 160MHz channel width Ports: 1x gigabit WAN, 4x gigabit LAN, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1x gigabit WAN, 4x gigabit LAN, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Internals: 1.5GHz triple-core processor, 512MB RAM, 256MB ROM

1.5GHz triple-core processor, 512MB RAM, 256MB ROM Price: $230

$230 Others: Alexa skill, AiMesh, lifetime AiProtection Pro, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, WPA3 Pros Granular parental and QoS controls

Maintains speeds even when you’re further away

Several smart features, including AiMesh for futureproofing

Reasonable price Cons Web portal can get confusing

Dual-band only Buy This Product Asus RT-AX82U Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Premium pick 2. Amazon Eero Pro 6 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon Giving you the benefit of a whole-home Wi-Fi network, Amazon’s high-end Eero Pro 6 can cover up to 6000 square feet with its 3-pack option, but if you don't need that much coverage, there's a 2-pack option, too. This Pro model has a slimmer profile than its non-Pro alternative and has a pretty discreet design that you'd don't have to hide. The Eero Pro 6 is a tri-band system, which means it has a dedicated 5GHz band for backhaul to talk to other Eero nodes in your house without eating up the bandwidth. It’s among the cheaper routers to offer this feature. Plus, each unit (the main router and satellite nodes) has Zigbee built-in, which lets you connect your smart home devices without needing any additional hubs. As we mentioned in our Eero Pro 6 review, the router was easy to set up and use, with excellent network performance, both in terms of coverage and throughput. Everything you need is available in the companion app (there’s no web interface) that is easy to navigate. However, certain features like parental controls, detailed insights are behind the paywall, and you must cough up $2.99 or $9.99 every month to access those features, depending on the package you pick. Read More Specifications Network: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, tri-band, AX4200, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (2x2 & 4x4)

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, tri-band, AX4200, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (2x2 & 4x4) Ports: 2x gigabit WAN/LAN ports, 1x USB-C for power only (on each node)

2x gigabit WAN/LAN ports, 1x USB-C for power only (on each node) Internals: 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 4GB ROM

1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 4GB ROM Price: $229 for 1-pack, $399 for 2-pack, $599 for 3-pack

$229 for 1-pack, $399 for 2-pack, $599 for 3-pack Others: Alexa, Zigbee, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, WPA3 Pros Zigbee built-in

Fantastic network performance

Tri-band mesh and other high-end features

The app is easy to use and feature rich Cons Some essential features need a monthly subscription

Doesn’t come cheap Buy This Product Amazon Eero Pro 6 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Amazon (Bundle)

Best value 3. TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Archer AX50 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon Among the first Wi-Fi 6-compatible budget routers from TP-Link, the Archer AX50 still offers the best features and capabilities for the asking price. It’s AX3000-rated, so it can even handle your gigabit internet connection without much trouble. The best part is that the AX50 can maintain a much stronger signal across a medium to large house, especially on the 5GHz band, without losing speed at even the farthest points. And it has powerful internal specifications, helping it handle multiple connected devices and its smart features. The Archer AX50 comes loaded with features that will come in handy daily. For instance, it’s got a nice suite of parental controls and malware filters under the HomeCare package. It works well on the neatly-designed companion Tether app, with more advanced features you can access through a web panel. It supports link aggregation, and there’s a USB 3.0 port if you want to use an HDD or a thumb drive. TP-Link has already released an updated version: the Archer AX55. While the new model adds OneMesh capabilities and the WPA3 option, it loses link aggregation and puts a host of HomeCare (now called HomeShield) capabilities behind a paywall. Given the compromises the AX55 makes, you’d still be better off with the Archer AX50; OneMesh isn’t as compelling a feature as it required special OneMesh “extenders,” and the routers cannot double up as additional nodes, unlike AiMesh. Read More Specifications Network: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX3000, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (2x2), up to 160MHz channel width

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX3000, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (2x2), up to 160MHz channel width Ports: 1x gigabit WAN, 4x gigabit LAN, 1x USB 3.0

1x gigabit WAN, 4x gigabit LAN, 1x USB 3.0 Internals: Dual-core processor, 256MB RAM

Dual-core processor, 256MB RAM Price: $130

$130 Others: Alexa skill, HomeCare (for parental & QoS controls), OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO Pros Easy to set up and manage

Solid network speed and stability

Handy parental and QoS controls

Excellent value Cons 2.4GHz band range could’ve been better

Not meant for larger homes Buy This Product TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Archer AX50 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

4. eero 6 3-pack 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon If the Eero Pro 6 struck your fancy, but you don’t want to spend as much, the standard Eero 6 is the way to go. It gets many of the same features as its Pro sibling, including a built-in Zigbee hub and the neatly laid out app, from where you can access usage analytics and manage things like the guest network and port forwarding rules. You can get started with a single router that costs just $89, perfect for a small home, or a 3-pack that includes two extenders for about $200. That’s pretty reasonable for a smart Wi-Fi 6 mesh system offering coverage of close to 5000 square feet. The Eero 6 is designed for home users; you get an easy setup and management process right on the app. Being AX1800-rated means it is best suited for internet connections of up to 500Mbps. While it isn’t the fastest speed, it is more than enough for home use. The Eero 6 borrows a lot of features from the Pro model, but in doing so, it gets some of its drawbacks as well. For instance, you must pay a monthly fee to access content filters, detailed stats, and certain advanced security features. However, the Eero Secure subscription also gets you some perks in priority support and an ad blocker. Besides that, there’s only one extra ethernet port on the main router, so you may need a network switch if you’ve more than one device you want to connect using the LAN port. Read More Specifications Network: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX1800, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (2x2)

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX1800, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (2x2) Ports: 2x gigabit WAN/LAN ports (on router only), 1x USB-C for power only

2x gigabit WAN/LAN ports (on router only), 1x USB-C for power only Internals: 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB ROM

1.2GHz quad-core processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB ROM Price: $89 for 1-pack, $139 for 2-pack, $199 for 3-pack

$89 for 1-pack, $139 for 2-pack, $199 for 3-pack Others: Alexa, Zigbee, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, WPA3 Pros Inexpensive Wi-Fi 6 mesh system

Setup and management are pretty straightforward

Good performance and coverage

Built-in Zigbee hub Cons Only one spare LAN port

Many features need a subscription Buy This Product eero 6 3-pack Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

5. Asus RT-AX88U 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The high-end RT-AX88U comes packed with all the best features that Asus offers. You get the whole shebang, all included without a subscription fee, from built-in malware protection to excellent QoS and parental controls. However, it's a lot more complicated to use. The RT-AX88U has more intricate controls in its companion app and web interface that can be difficult to navigate if you aren't familiar with setup and use. In terms of network performance, the AX88U leaves little to complain about. It offers excellent speeds on the 4x4 2.4GHz band, while the 5GHz band can go even more with the 160MHz channel width. All this makes it an excellent choice for your gigabit internet connection, though the lack of a 2.5GbE port may bother those looking for more. It is designed for pretty large homes, but if there’s still any blind spot remaining, you can hook it with any AiMesh compatible router to get a much better experience. However, since this is a dual-band router, the bandwidth on the 5GHz band will be shared when you use it as a mesh router. On the plus side, you get eight gigabit ports on the back, saving you from getting a dedicated switch if you don’t have too many devices that need a wired connection. Read More Specifications Network: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX6000, 2.4GHz (4x4) and 5GHz (4x4), up to 160MHz channel width

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX6000, 2.4GHz (4x4) and 5GHz (4x4), up to 160MHz channel width Ports: 1x gigabit WAN, 8x gigabit LAN, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1x gigabit WAN, 8x gigabit LAN, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Internals: 1.8GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 256MB ROM

1.8GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 256MB ROM Price: $350

$350 Others: Alexa skill, AiMesh, lifetime AiProtection Pro, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, WPA3 Pros Top notch network stability and performance

Lots of gigabit ports

Detailed and customizable control panel

Subscription-free smart features Cons Not tri-band

Only gigabit ports

Pricey Buy This Product Asus RT-AX88U Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

6. TP-Link Archer AX10 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you don’t want to spend a lot on a router or want something basic, say for a small apartment, the Archer AX10 meets those needs. A lower-end trim of our best value pick, the AX10 borrows many features, like app support, MU-MIMO, beamforming, and some basic QoS and parental controls from the AX50. On top of that, it gets OneMesh and WPA3 support, which the AX50 lacks. TP-Link has outfitted this router with a capable processor and memory configuration, which should be more than enough for connecting tens of smart home devices at once. As for the range, you can expect a strong performance on both bands, though don’t bank on it to cover every corner of a large home. If you aren’t expecting a lot from the AX10 in terms of coverage, it's a terrific Wi-Fi 6 router for the price. It’s an AX1500 router, so it can technically handle gigabit connections, but the speeds will fall off quickly as you move further. This router works better with your basic internet connections up to 300Mbps, where the speed drop won’t be as dramatic. Read More Specifications Network: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX1500, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (2x2)

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX1500, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (2x2) Ports: 1x gigabit WAN, 4x gigabit LAN

1x gigabit WAN, 4x gigabit LAN Internals: 1.5GHz triple-core processor, 256MB RAM 16MB ROM

1.5GHz triple-core processor, 256MB RAM 16MB ROM Price: $80

$80 Others: Alexa skill, OneMesh, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, WPA3 Pros Management is easy with Tether app

OneMesh support

Several advanced connectivity features

Doesn’t cost a bomb Cons Only basic parental & QoS controls

Not suitable for larger homes

No USB port Buy This Product TP-Link Archer AX10 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

7. Netgear Nighthawk RAX30 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon In the mid-range segment, the Nighthawk RAX30 stands out as one of the better choices. Geared towards household use, it can work with your fast internet plan, with enough headroom for gigabit connections. And thanks to 4x4 MU-MIMO on the 5GHz band, this Netgear router goes against many of its best peers and adds other connectivity features like beamforming. With its three external antennae, the RAX30 works well for medium-sized houses of around 2000 square feet, but the performance will drop as you move beyond this limit. As you’d expect from a modern router, the RAX30 has a neatly laid out app that helps you set up and manage the device. It even works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. While the app is feature-packed and easy to use, many security features and parental controls require you to pay Netgear a subscription fee, which isn’t particularly ideal. And the app doesn’t offer the smoothest experience when setting up the router for the first time, so you may need to rely on the web interface. Read More Specifications Network: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX2400, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (4x4)

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, AX2400, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (4x4) Ports: 1x gigabit WAN, 4x gigabit LAN, 1x USB 3.0

1x gigabit WAN, 4x gigabit LAN, 1x USB 3.0 Internals: Triple-core processor

Triple-core processor Price: $180

$180 Others: Alexa/Google Assistant, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, WPA3 Pros Strong signal within the specified range

Good speeds on both bands

Decent performance for multi-device streaming & smart home

Works with Google Assistant and Alexa Cons Needs subscription for most security features

Setup isn’t the smoothest on the app

Lacks 160MHz channel width Buy This Product Netgear Nighthawk RAX30 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

8. NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System RBK852 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon For an unbeatable mesh experience, the Orbi RBK852 is the one you should pick. With this Orbi model, blind spots will be a thing of the past as each node covers 2500 square feet, which is excellent for a mesh system. A 2-pack option should be more than enough for most houses, though you may have to test each node’s placement to get the best coverage. Though not comparable to more performance-oriented routers with external antennae, this Orbi system is perhaps the fastest among its mesh peers. It can push the signal through walls and roofs efficiently. The dedicated third band for backhaul helps maintain this efficiency and speed. But if you ever need a wired connection to the router, there are four LAN ports — on each satellite and router, so you’ll never run out of ethernet ports. From managing your router and satellite settings to pausing network access on certain devices, most things can be controlled using a separate app for Orbi routers. Setup is easy through the app. The instructions are thorough and straightforward, and for anything more intricate, you can go for the good-old web interface. However, Netgear Armor's mesh system security is free only for a year. Afterward, it will cost you $70 from the second year onward, which is a bummer for such an expensive system. Read More Specifications Network: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, tri-band, AX6000, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (2x2 & 4x4)

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, tri-band, AX6000, 2.4GHz (2x2) and 5GHz (2x2 & 4x4) Ports: 1x 2.5GbE WAN port (only on router), 4x gigabit LAN ports (on each node)

1x 2.5GbE WAN port (only on router), 4x gigabit LAN ports (on each node) Internals: 2.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 512MB ROM

2.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 512MB ROM Price: $700 for 2-pack, $1000 for 3-pack

$700 for 2-pack, $1000 for 3-pack Others: Alexa/Google Assistant, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, WPA3 Pros No signal degradation, even through walls

Good speeds across home

Multi-gig WAN port

Plenty of LAN ports on each node Cons Expensive

Each unit is quite massive

No 160MHz channel width Buy This Product NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System RBK852 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

9. ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you always want to be on the cutting edge of innovation, the Wi-Fi 6 may seem like yesteryear’s news. The real deal for you would be the Wi-Fi 6E-enabled ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000. The router has a third 6GHz band that is much less congested than the conventional 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, and it shows in the throughput gains it can provide — though at the cost of range. Like any new technology piece, this ROG router costs a steep $550, but it tries to justify this high asking price with what it has to offer. The router has eight high-gain antennae capable of maintaining gigabit+ speeds even when you’re far away. It’s blazing fast on the 5GHz band, and it gets even better on the new 6GHz band with more impressive throughput. While there aren’t a lot of Wi-Fi 6E-compatible clients out there right now, the additional band will undoubtedly come in handy down the line when more devices add the support. If you already own a bunch of 6E devices and are ready to pay the premium, this ROG router is a great pick. Being a high-end ROG-branded router, the GT-AXE11000 comes with a dedicated LAN port that you can hook to your PC for accelerated network performance. There's also something called Game Boost that prioritizes all gaming traffic, be it on a phone or PC. The ROG flavor is also visible in the app/web interface that has been spruced up in that spirit with a bright red theme. This also means that the router is highly configurable, and as with other Asus routers, the company doesn’t charge you anything extra for all its QoS and parental features. However, you must share your data with a third party to use these services. Read More Specifications Network: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, tri-band, AXE11000, 2.4GHz (4x4) and 5GHz (4x4), 6GHz (4x4), up to 160MHz channel width

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, tri-band, AXE11000, 2.4GHz (4x4) and 5GHz (4x4), 6GHz (4x4), up to 160MHz channel width Ports: 1x 2.5GbE WAN/LAN, 1x gigabit WAN port, 4x gigabit LAN ports, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1x 2.5GbE WAN/LAN, 1x gigabit WAN port, 4x gigabit LAN ports, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Internals: 1.8GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 256MB ROM

1.8GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 256MB ROM Price: $550

$550 Others: Alexa skill, AiMesh, lifetime AiProtection Pro, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, WPA3 Pros Best for places with network congestion

It’s blazing fast!

Gaming centric features

No additional subscription fee required Cons Expensive

Mesh system would still provide better coverage

Not a lot of devices support Wi-Fi 6E yet Buy This Product ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers for your home

When deciding which router will be perfect for your home, there are only two things that should ideally matter: how big your house is and what’s your budget. Wi-Fi routers are long-term investments that you don’t upgrade as frequently as, say, your smartphone. So, it would be most beneficial to pick one that will meet your current and future needs, even if it means going slightly over budget. There's no "one size fits all" approach for routers. Your choice highly depends on your home. A single router with strong signal transmission right in the middle will do the trick for a medium-sized house with two floors. But for larger homes, you’d be better off investing in a mesh system that will give you a seamless internet experience anywhere in your house. These systems also allow you to add more nodes as your requirements grow in the future, without the need to replace the whole setup.

Another important factor to consider is the number of connected devices in your home. In a typical smart home, it’s easy to find dozens of Wi-Fi-enabled devices that must stay connected to the internet even for their basic functionalities. But they don’t really take up much of the available bandwidth — think of your connected lights, vacuum cleaners, and smart speakers. The real hoggers are 4K TVs, your phone when downloading a large file, or a laptop during your office meeting on Zoom. It could be a real stress test for your router when all that occurs simultaneously. If you find that happening often at your place, it’d make much more sense to invest in a mesh system and a faster internet connection, which will take the pressure off of a single router’s hardware. But for most lower-stress environments, one of our recommended standalone routers will do the trick just fine.

And if you’re wondering which brand’s the best, it’s more to do with the experience with its interface. Routers from Amazon, TP-Link, and Orbi have a simple and easy-to-navigate app and webpage, which works well for users who aren’t as technically inclined while still giving them the benefits of a fast and reliable home Wi-Fi network. The companion mobile app for Asus routers, on the other hand, gives you access to nearly all options and controls right on your phone, instead of limiting the more advanced features to the web interface. These different approaches to the app interface make it rather easy to go for the brand that fits the bill for you. But one thing that particularly works in Asus' favor is that the parental and QoS controls and malware protection on its routers are available for free. At the same time, most other brands have started to charge a subscription fee, sometimes even for basic functionalities.

Whether you are looking to future-proof your network or just upgrade, these are some of the best Wi-Fi routers available. Just be sure to pick the one that your future self will thank you for.

FAQ

Q: Do I really need a Wi-Fi 6 router yet?

In short, yes. Chances are, the devices you’ve purchased in the last couple of years already support Wi-Fi 6, so it only makes sense to pair them with a router that can take full advantage of this capability. Wi-Fi 6 isn’t all about speed, though, as the standard brings features like MU-MIMO and OFDMA to the table, allowing for more efficient communication with multiple devices at once and WPA3 for better security. And considering the Wi-Fi 6 standard is already a couple of years old, the router prices have come down markedly to more approachable levels.

Having said that, Wi-Fi 5 routers are still aplenty in the market and are often available at a significantly lower price than their Wi-Fi 6 counterparts. For instance, the Google Nest Wifi is a good value for money pick if you don’t care much about Wi-Fi 6.

Q: Will my older devices work with a Wi-Fi 6 router?

Wi-Fi 6 is backward compatible. So even if you’re using a client device from the early 2000s, it will most likely work just fine with your new Wi-Fi 6 router.

Q: What’s the difference between Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E?

Wi-Fi 6E is an iterative upgrade to the Wi-Fi 6 standard. It gets an additional 6GHz band (for a total of three bands) that enables higher throughput on devices that support the new Wi-Fi version.

Most wireless devices connect using the freely available 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, making the two bands heavily congested in most urban areas. With the 6GHz band being new and not as congested, the signal performance and efficiency improve quite a bit.

But again, Wi-Fi 6E is relatively new, and hence it’d cost a lot to get a 6E-enabled mesh system in your home just yet. That’s also why not a lot of client devices and routers support it, but it’ll surely catch up in the next year or two. Right now, you can justify coughing up top dollar for a Wi-Fi 6E system only if your home internet and devices are affected by network congestion and you already own compatible devices.

Q: Should I get a Wi-Fi extender or a mesh system?

If it’s only a single corner of your house with a dead spot, you can probably get away with a cheap Wi-Fi extender.

But if a lot of rooms/floors and outdoor spaces don’t receive strong Wi-Fi signals, you should be looking at a mesh system. A couple of satellites along with the main router can cover your entire home with good reception, and such mesh systems are usually capable of handling more connected devices with their additional nodes.

Plus, unlike range extenders, mesh systems share the same SSID, so the handshake is seamless for your client devices.

