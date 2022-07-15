If your wireless router is having trouble taking Wi-Fi to every nook and cranny of your home, it’s time to invest in a mesh router. Instead of relying on a single router, mesh networking kits use multiple nodes spread throughout your home to deliver a dependable Wi-Fi experience. The best mesh routers can also remove weak or dead spots and provide the best speeds.

With Wi-Fi 5 or 802.11ac quickly becoming a thing of the past, it’s best to pick a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router that will be future-proof. In addition, Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers are ideal for modern home networking needs, which include providing connectivity to multiple smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, consoles, and various smart home devices.

Here are our handpicked recommendations for the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers you can buy today.

Editors choice 1. Asus ZenWiFi XT8 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Asus ZenWiFi XT8 is a solid mesh router that offers speedy performance and an extensive range. It also packs some free features that are rare on other routers or require a paid subscription. For example, you get AiProtection Pro, which is powered by Trend Micro. It’s completely free and gives you anti-malware protection and parental controls. The ZenWiFi XT8 is easy to set up, and you can choose to have three separate networks (two on the 5GHz band and one on the 2.4GHz) or a single network that automatically switches between the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Additionally, each ZenWiFi node comes with three Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connectivity if you want lower latency for gaming, video conferencing, or other activities. Lastly, the mesh router supports the company’s AiMesh technology, so you can add any compatible router as an additional node to the mesh network to expand it further. Read More Specifications Bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5GHz

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5GHz Speed: AX6600 (574+1201+4804Mbps)

AX6600 (574+1201+4804Mbps) Security: WPA2-PSK, WPA-PSK, WPA-Enterprise , WPA2-Enterprise

WPA2-PSK, WPA-PSK, WPA-Enterprise , WPA2-Enterprise Chipset/memory: 1.5GHz quad-core/512MB

1.5GHz quad-core/512MB Misc.: Alexa, AiProtection Pro, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO

Alexa, AiProtection Pro, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO Ports: 3x Gigabit LAN, Gigabit WAN, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Buy This Product Asus ZenWiFi XT8 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 2. Netgear Orbi RBK852 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Netgear’s Orbi lineup is known for some of the best mesh networking systems, and the Orbi RBK852 is no exception. It’s an impressive mesh router that provides super-fast connectivity, effortless setup, and parental controls. So if you have a gigabit internet connection and no budget constraints, this is the mesh router to get. The two-pack mesh networking kit comes with a router and a satellite, each featuring four gigabit Ethernet ports for wired networking. The router also includes a 2.5 gigabit Ethernet port for the internet service input. Additionally, it’s a tri-band mesh router like the Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8, so you get two 5GHz bands and one 2.4GHz band. In other features, the router comes with built-in cybersecurity protection from Bitdefender. However, even though the RBK852 is expensive, its security software requires a paid subscription after the 30-day trial. Read More Specifications Bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5GHz

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5GHz Speed: AX6000 (2400+2400+1200Mbps)

AX6000 (2400+2400+1200Mbps) Chipset/memory: 2.2 quad-core/1GB

2.2 quad-core/1GB Misc.: Alexa, Google Assistant, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, Netgear Armor

Alexa, Google Assistant, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, Netgear Armor Ports: 4x Gigabit LAN, 2.5G WAN (only on router) Buy This Product Netgear Orbi RBK852 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Best value 3. Netgear Nighthawk MK62 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon You don’t necessarily need to spend big bucks to get a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system, and the Netgear Nighthawk MK62 is a prime example of this. It offers reliable Wi-Fi performance and comes with a built-in security solution. However, you need to shell out for a subscription if you want to keep using the security software beyond the trial period. You get a router and a satellite in the base two-pack kit, which is good for around 3,000 square feet. But if you need to cover a wider area, you can pick up a three-pack kit or add more satellites as required. Netgear had to make some sacrifices to keep the costs down. One of these sacrifices is the presence of a single Ethernet port for wired connectivity on each satellite. If you need more ports, you will have to pick a network switch or another mesh router. Additionally, unlike the more expensive mesh routers, the MK62 is a dual-band router, so there is no third 5GHz band. Read More Specifications Bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz

2.4GHz, 5GHz Speed: AX1800 (600+1200Mbps)

AX1800 (600+1200Mbps) Security: WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA3-PSK

WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA3-PSK Chipset/memory: 1.5GHz quad-core/256MB

1.5GHz quad-core/256MB Misc.: OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO

OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO Ports: Gigabit LAN, Gigabit WAN (only on router) Buy This Product Netgear Nighthawk MK62 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

4. Amazon Eero 6 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Amazon’s Eero 6 is another excellent option for a budget Wi-Fi 6 mesh router. It provides fast connectivity, a fantastic range, and ease of use. One thing that sets the Eero 6 apart from most other mesh routers is its ability to function as a Zigbee smart home hub. So you can easily connect and control all compatible smart home devices. It’s also a dual-band router like the Nighthawk MK62, and you get a router and a satellite in the two-pack kit. Additionally, you can opt for online threat protection, content filters, ad-blocking, and more by choosing Eero Secure or Secure+ paid subscription. The satellite units of the Eero 6 don’t come with an Ethernet port, and you only get one Ethernet port for wired connectivity on the router unit. So if you plan to connect a gaming console or smart TV directly from the mesh router satellite using Ethernet, you should look at one of our other recommendations. Read More Specifications Bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz

2.4GHz, 5GHz Speed: AX1800(600+1200Mbps)

AX1800(600+1200Mbps) Security: WPA2-AES, WPA3-PSK

WPA2-AES, WPA3-PSK Chipset/memory: 1.2GHz quad-core/512MB

1.2GHz quad-core/512MB Misc.: Alexa, Zigbee, Beamforming, OFDMA, MU-MIMO

Alexa, Zigbee, Beamforming, OFDMA, MU-MIMO Ports: 2x Gigabit LAN/WAN (only on router) Buy This Product Amazon Eero 6 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

5. Netgear Orbi RBK752 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Netgear Orbi RBK752 shares many features with the Orbi RBK852 but costs almost half. You get the same 5,000 square feet range for the two-pack. But it’s marginally slower and supports only 40 devices, compared to RBK852’s 100 devices. Still, the RBK752’s Wi-Fi connection speeds will be more than enough for most people. The Orbi RBK752 features three Gigabit Ethernet ports on the router unit and two Gigabit Ethernet ports on the satellite. So you have a decent number of ports for wired connections if you want. Moreover, the Netgear mesh router is easy to set up and comes with parental controls and paid security software. Read More Specifications Bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5GHz

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5GHz Speed: AX4200 (600+1200+2400Mbps)

AX4200 (600+1200+2400Mbps) Chipset/memory: 1.4GHz quad-core/1GB

1.4GHz quad-core/1GB Misc.: Alexa, Google Assistant, Netgear Armor, Beamforming, MU-MIMO

Alexa, Google Assistant, Netgear Armor, Beamforming, MU-MIMO Ports: 3x Gigabit LAN (router), 2x Gigabit LAN (satellite), Gigabit WAN (router) Buy This Product Netgear Orbi RBK752 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

6. TP-Link Deco X60 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The TP-Link Deco X60 offers an excellent middle ground between the premium and budget mesh routers. Its basic two-pack unit can cover an impressive 5,000 square feet, and the router delivers fast wireless connectivity. In other features, the router offers free access to the company’s HomeCare solution, which has parental controls, an antivirus, and Quality of Service traffic prioritization options. Each Deco X60 node comes with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and you can connect as many as 110 devices with the two-pack unit. However, it’s only a dual-band router and doesn’t feature a dedicated wireless backhaul. Read More Specifications Bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz

2.4GHz, 5GHz Speed: AX3000 (574+2402Mbps)

AX3000 (574+2402Mbps) Security: WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA3-PSK

WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA3-PSK Chipset/memory: 1GHz quad-core

1GHz quad-core Misc.: MU-MIMO, OFDMA, Beamforming, TP-Link Mesh, TP-Link HomeCare

MU-MIMO, OFDMA, Beamforming, TP-Link Mesh, TP-Link HomeCare Ports: 2x Gigabit WAN/LAN Buy This Product TP-Link Deco X60 Shop at Amazon

7. Linksys Velop MX8000 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Although not as fast as our Editor’s Choice or Premium Pick, the Linksys Velop MX8000 has a lot going for it. It offers a wide coverage area, three Gigabit Ethernet ports, tri-band Wi-Fi, and support for over 80 devices. One of the highlights of the router is its support for Apple HomeKit, which will allow you to control the activity of your smart home accessories. This can help protect your smart home devices from attacks and snooping over the internet. The Velop MX8000 also features a USB port, which can turn a connected drive into networked storage. However, no built-in antivirus feature exists, but you get parental controls. Read More Specifications Bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5GHz

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5GHz Speed: AX4000 (600+1200+2200Mbps)

AX4000 (600+1200+2200Mbps) Security: WPA2-PSK,WPA3-PSK, WPA2/WPA3 Mixed Mode

WPA2-PSK,WPA3-PSK, WPA2/WPA3 Mixed Mode Chipset/memory: 1.4GHz quad-core/512MB

1.4GHz quad-core/512MB Misc.: Apple Homekit, MU-MIMO, OFDMA

Apple Homekit, MU-MIMO, OFDMA Ports: 3x Gigabit LAN, Gigabit WAN, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Buy This Product Linksys Velop MX8000 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

8. Amazon Eero Pro 6 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Amazon Eero Pro 6 brings several upgrades over the Eero 6. For example, you get tri-band Wi-Fi radio, two Gigabit Ethernet ports on all nodes, faster connectivity, and a wider range. Additionally, it’s painless to set up and use, making it a perfect option for people who don’t like to fiddle with their router settings or need too many customization options. However, more savvy users will not like the lack of basic features, such as the ability to split 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands into separate networks. Also, you need to pay for the Eero Secure or Secure+ subscription to get parental controls, threat protection, and ad-blocking. Like the cheaper Eero model, the Pro 6 can also work as a Zigbee smart home hub and is compatible with Alexa. Read More Specifications Bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5GHz

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5GHz Speed: AX4200 (600+1200+2400Mbps)

AX4200 (600+1200+2400Mbps) Security: WPA2-AES, WPA3-PSK

WPA2-AES, WPA3-PSK Chipset/memory: 1.4GHz quad-core/1GB

1.4GHz quad-core/1GB Misc.: Alexa, Zigbee, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO

Alexa, Zigbee, OFDMA, Beamforming, MU-MIMO Ports: 2x Gigabit WAN/LAN Buy This Product Amazon Eero Pro 6 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

9. TP-Link Deco X20 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The TP-Link Deco X20 is in the same league as the Eero 6 and Nighthawk MK62. It’s an affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh router that delivers a dependable Wi-Fi experience. The X20 is easy to set up, and its base two-pack can cover up to 4,000 square feet, which is quite good. You can use a three-pack or pick up additional nodes to extend coverage. Like the X60, the Deco X20 also has the built-in antivirus, parental controls, and traffic optimization options as a part of the HomeCare solution. Plus, it’s a dual-band router, so there is no dedicated wireless backhaul. As a result, the speeds drop when you are connected to satellite units. But you can choose to plug in an Ethernet cable between the router and satellite nodes for faster speeds. Read More Specifications Bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz

2.4GHz, 5GHz Speed: AX1800 (574+1201Mbps)

AX1800 (574+1201Mbps) Security: WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA3-PSK

WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA3-PSK Chipset/memory: 1.5GHz quad-core

1.5GHz quad-core Misc.: MU-MIMO, OFDMA, Beamforming, TP-Link HomeCare, TP-Link Mesh

MU-MIMO, OFDMA, Beamforming, TP-Link HomeCare, TP-Link Mesh Ports: 2x Gigabit WAN/LAN Buy This Product TP-Link Deco X20 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

The right Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for you

A fairly large selection of Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers is available on the market. But not every mesh router will be suitable for your home. So it would be best to consider things like coverage, Wi-Fi speed, Ethernet ports, and price before deciding. For example, mesh router nodes with built-in Ethernet ports are helpful in getting low-latency wired internet to devices like a gaming console or your work computer.

Additionally, unless you have a gigabit or faster internet connection, you don’t have to go for the top-of-the-line mesh routers. Something with AX1800 bandwidth is good enough for internet speeds up to 150Mbps. And, you can go AX3000 or AX4000 for speeds up to 500Mbps.

In addition, if you have a large or multistory home, you may need a mesh networking kit with three or more nodes. However, if you live in a medium-sized apartment, even two nodes unit may be sufficient for you. If you are not sure about how many nodes you need, you can always go conservative and buy additional nodes as needed.

Our editor’s choice, the Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8, is an excellent option for most people. It has a wide coverage area, offers fast connectivity, and is easy to set up. But if budget constraints don’t limit you, the Netgear Orbi RBK852 is the mesh router to pick. It’s among the fastest mesh routers on the market. People looking for something a little more affordable can’t go wrong with Netgear Nighthawk MK62. It delivers good performance and has a decent range.