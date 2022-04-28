Selling your unused smartphone can be a great idea for several reasons. Not only can you net yourself some cold, hard cash, but you're doing the environment a favor too. Plus, you're keeping the circular economy running by giving someone else the opportunity to buy tech you no longer need.

But where should you sell your smartphone? There are plenty of options out there, but don't go hunting for them; we've done all the hard work for you. Here are the best places to sell your smartphone and get cash in the bank.

Where should you sell your smartphone?

While places like eBay and Facebook Marketplace have their advantages, it is unlikely that you'll get the best price for your smartphone by going down those avenues. Your carrier or phone manufacturer probably isn't offering the best buyback price, either. Really, you need a specialist smartphone buyback company.

If you want to get the best price for your smartphone, then you really should compare prices across a wide range of buyback vendors. As a comparison service, SellCell has access to over 45 trusted vendors, and is capable of getting you the best value when it comes to selling your smartphone.

The process is simple; just head to SellCell.com, plug in your phone make and model, and get a list of offers for your handset dropped right into your digital lap. SellCell will list your offers in order of highest first, so you can see the best price for your handset straight away. Plus, you can see each vendors trust ratings right next to each price.

Add to this SellCell's best price guarantee, and you can feel confident that you're maximizing your profit, whether you sell your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or sell your iPhone. SellCell is our top pick, thanks to the many trusted buyback vendors to choose from.

2. Decluttr

Decluttr offers to buy your smartphone, along with a wide range of other tech. You can even get shut of old CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and books, if you've got those hanging around doing nothing too. Decluttr also offers a corporate recycling program, so any companies looking to offload old tech in bulk can do so, and make space for new office gear in the process.

You can sell Decluttr phones from a wide range of brands, from Samsung to Google, via iPhone and OnePlus. Just find your make and model, and then arrange with Decluttr to send your phone off to them. You can have cash in your bank in as little as two working days.

3. GadgetPickUp

With a five-star trust rating with Trustpilot and Google, and Better Business Bureau accreditation, GadgetPickUp represents a great option if you’re concerned about the reliability of a vendor's service. GadgetPickUp accepts a wide range of tech, from smartphones, through to Go-Pro cameras, games consoles, and iPods.

The process is simple; just fill out the form, receive your estimate, post your package off, and then you’ll get paid. You can’t say fairer than that.

4. BuyBackBoss

Not only is BuyBackBoss an excellent choice thanks to its promising ratings on a wide range of consumer review sites; it also offers to buy broken smartphones. So, you know that smashed up Google Pixel you're not using? You can trade that in and make some cash in the process.

BuyBackBoss doesn't just offer to take your broken tech off your hands; working smartphones are also gratefully received, alongside smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and even gift cards are fair game! Processing takes 5-7 working days depending what you sell, and you can receive payment via PayPal or a physical check in the mail.

5. GadgetGone

Whether you want to sell a smartphone, tablet, games console, or a smartwatch, the likelihood is GadgetGone will take it off your hands (along with a photo of your pet, apparently!). If you have a handset from Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Motorola, LG, or Apple, then you will be able to sell it via GadgetGone.

In terms of trust ratings, GadgetGone is a Better Business Bureau accredited company, so you can sell your phone to it with confidence. All you need to do is get a quote, ship your device off with the free postage label, and wait for the dollar to hit your account. You can get a mailed check, Amazon e-gift card, or PayPal payment with GadgetGone's service.

What about buying a refurbished phone?

OK, so selling your smartphone is a great way to keep it out of landfill and boost the coffers, but have you considered buying from the secondary market, too? Buying a refurbished handset means you're contributing directly to continuing the circular economy. This then reduces the number of first-user handsets in circulation, meaning you've played no part in producing any e-waste to upgrade your handset.

Sites like our top pick, SellCell, don't just take old tech off your hands, but you can buy smartphones from them too. Refurbished handsets aren't the battered and bruised devices you expect them to be, either. Sure, some might have signs of use, but you can save hundreds of dollars VS the MSRP, so it is worth looking into.

Now you know where to sell your smartphone

Selling a great smartphone is a simple exercise, and if you've a couple of boxes of old tech you no longer use, then you should consider pricing it all up. You never know, you might make enough cash to buy that flagship smartphone you're after outright.

