Finding web games that work on your Android device can be a rather frustrating experience. The page might not load properly, and even if it does, the screen size and text often aren't optimized for mobile viewing. Then there's the question of performance — no one wants to deal with clunky controls or mechanics that translate poorly from a desktop to a mobile web browser. So to avoid the headache of having to filter out the mediocre and unplayable games from your library, we went ahead and reviewed the eight best web-based games suited for Android.

Our list accounts for the flexibility to access these games as standalone progressive web apps, so you can play using your mobile browser and pin these games to your home screen to launch them like native apps. Ultimately, it might even save you the trouble of using too much data and storage to download and install existing apps.

Tetris

We'd be doing our readers a disservice not to include Tetris on our list. It's an all-time classic, one of the best games to help time pass when you need it. The premise is simple; you're looking to score big points by matching the tetrominoes together by considering the shapes, sizes, and rotations to complete lines before your matrix fills up.

2 Images

Close

Controls are touch-responsive, allowing you to rotate the blocks around to fit the grid. Ads are minimally present and were only found in the initial start-up, and no account or sign-in process is required to play. The game can be paused at any point, perfect for your stop-and-go sessions.

Link: Play Tetris

Slither.io

It's a snake-eat-snake world where only the alpha snake reigns supreme. The primary objective is to grow your snake by consuming pellets while avoiding bumping into other snakes (players) in your lobby. If your snake's head makes contact with another player, your slithering career is over, but the opposite is also true when other players bump into you.

Accessing Slither.io on the web browser offers a fast-paced, polished experience without any interruptions from ads in mid-match. When it comes to maneuvering your snake, touch controls feel accurate and sensitive to the direction of where you're swiping. No account or sign-in is required to play outside of setting a nickname.

Link: Slither.io

Line Rider

Channel your creativity to build a track for a sledder to ride on. Line Rider is a classic sandbox game that lets you draw and simulate a custom track for your sledder to use. Will you create a smooth sailing experience for your sledder, or will there be too much turbulence to finish the course? Line Rider is a game where you control the outcome.

It deserves a spot on this list due to the level of polish, tools for customization, and unique gameplay. Operated primarily on touch controls, you can draw on the canvas using a virtual pen/pencil, tap the buttons to begin playback, or pause the sledding simulation. Physics plays a prominent role where the steepness/smoothness of the curve heavily influences the sledding experience, allowing anyone to experiment to their heart's content.

Link: Line Rider

War Brokers

If you're in the mood to play a competitive FPS, we recommend checking out War Brokers. You can expect all the usual FPS goodies from this genre, along with a surplus of game modes (battle royale, team deathmatch, to name a few), a map playlist, tons of guns ready to be fired up, and access to the server's leaderboard.

2 Images

Close

You'll need to enable landscape mode to play War Brokers on your mobile device. From there, you can create an account or sign in as a guest from the main menu. To jump in, just choose a game mode, check on your stats, and customize your FPS settings while in-game. Lastly, the developers consistently release updates and fixes to enhance the experience. It's clear how much love goes into the work on this game.

Link: War Brokers

Nightpoint.io

How confident are you with your skills in surviving the next Zombie apocalypse? If you feel like the odds are in your favor, Nightpoint.io will put your skills to the test. Not only will you be fending off deadly zombies, but other players — potentially unfriendly — will join the fray, so it's best to come in with all guns blazing if you want to see another day. Remember, it's every man for himself.

2 Images

Close

Controls are relatively simple since it's a 2D game; you'll shoot in the direction you point your right virtual joystick towards and move your character with the left stick. As the round continues, you'll acquire upgrades to your movement speed, health, and health regeneration. We highly recommend playing in landscape mode to access full-screen mode.

Link: Nightpoint.io

Wordle

This word game went viral in early 2022 and is still going strong today. The New York Times' Wordle straightforward rules and the ability to globally share (or brag) your stats make this game so attractive to play when you're looking for entertainment and social connectivity.

2 Images

Close

You're given six chances to guess the daily word using clues from the letters in your previous attempts. Consecutively playing on the same web browser means your results will carry over as streaks and statistics of how many guesses it takes to solve the puzzle are stored. The website works perfectly on a mobile web browser; we even have a guide on installing Wordle onto your Android device.

Link: Wordle

T-rex Dinosaur

Chrome Dino replicates Google's famous Dinosaur Game. The goal is to achieve the highest score by guiding a pixelated Tyrannosaurus rex across the screen while avoiding all obstacles along the way. If you're in the market for an endless runner with uncomplicated controls, T-rex Dinosaur is a great game to load up.

The controls here are pretty straightforward. The Tyrannosaurus rex will auto-run across the screen, so tapping on the dino performs a jump. Ducking isn't possible on mobile, but unlike in the original version, the game automatically adjusts by not spawning obstacles that require ducking. Running into obstacles results in a game over screen. The biggest takeaway is to time your jumps correctly, and you'll rack up points as you progress through the level. It's a fun timewaster, even if it's not the deepest gameplay you'll find on this list.

Link: Chrome Dino

Dominoes

Play the classic tile-matching game online with two or four players through this version hosted on Playdrift. Matching tiles score points, and whoever earns the most wins the game. If you're interested in a simple board or card game to play, dominoes is an excellent contender to keep you busy.

You're not required to make an account to play, but you'll have to at least sign in as a guest. Once you're in, you can host a game, enter a room, join a match, invite others to play, and spectate an ongoing match. The only downside is that you're expected to be already familiar with Dominoes' rules and variants since the instructions are nowhere to be found on the web page.

Link: Dominoes

Plenty of web games to hold your attention

Web games are addictive to play, offering you seamless play-on-the-go games when you're looking to kill time while you're away. Unfortunately, the struggle to find games that play nicely with your mobile browser can be tough. Thankfully the list we provided should be more than enough to get you started. Alternatively, if you're seeking more offline games, check out our best offline Android games list.