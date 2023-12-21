With so many amazing smartphones on the market today, it can be challenging enough to pick the best one for your needs even without also worrying about protection from the elements. However, if you’re an outdoor adventure enthusiast, getting a phone that can handle exposure to water should also be a priority. Whether that’s simply taking a dunk over the side of your boat or being able to withstand the rigors of watersports, the last thing you want is to find your expensive smartphone acting up from water getting inside.

While many smartphones are rated IP68, it’s important to note that this rating can mean different things. IP68 begins where IP67 leaves off — at one meter of immersion for up to 30 minutes. Manufacturers have to go at least a bit beyond that to get an IP68 rating, but it’s up to each one to decide how far it goes.

Technically very few phones are waterproof — unlike an Apple Watch Ultra or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, don't expect to take your smartphone for a swim, much less scuba diving — but they all have a high degree of water resistance that makes them pretty close for all practical purposes. Hence, it's understandable why many folks use these terms interchangeably. We've rounded up a list of the best below, from powerful flagships to budget picks, focusing on which ones provide the best protection rather than merely the best features.

Waterproof phones that aren't afraid to take a dive

Nokia XR21 Best overall Rugged power for life's adventures Nokia's XR21 is tested to MIL-STD-810H and IP69K standards, making it one of the most dust, water, and drop-proof phones on the market. Gorilla Glass Victus covers the camera lenses and screen, which features a 120Hz FHD+ resolution plus 33W fast-charging and up to two days of battery life. Pros MIL-STD-810H and IP69K for extreme durability

Great battery life

120Hz screen Cons Older Snapdragon 695 5G chip offers middling performance

Display brightness only reaches 550 nits $500 at Amazon $500 at Nokia

Nokia's XR21 is a rugged and affordable smartphone you can take on all of life's adventures without too many concerns, since its MIL-STD-810H and IP69K ratings mean it's protected from just about anything nature can throw at it.

Thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus on the screen and camera lenses, the XR21 can withstand drops of up to 1.8 meters, and the IP69K dust and water resistance is the highest IP number possible, and means that it can not only withstand immersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 60 minutes, but it can also handle powerful high-temperature water jets sprayed at it continuously for at least three minutes. That means you’ll have no worries about taking this one waterskiing or white-water rafting.

Of course, this level of ruggedness comes with some compromises. Most notably, the XR21 is powered by an older Snapdragon 695 chip, so you shouldn't expect it to be a performance powerhouse. Further, while Nokia has cleverly designed the screen to be usable with wet hands and even gloves, it only reaches a maximum brightness of 550 nits, which means you'll likely have a hard time reading it on a bright sunny day.

Still, the 120Hz refresh rate is a nice touch for a phone in this price range, and the dual 64MP and 8MP main/ultra-wide camera system sports dual flashes and night mode support. You also get 33W fast charging and two-day battery life to keep you going in the field. Nokia also promises three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Premium pick Top-notch performance that goes beyond IP68 Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is not only one of the most powerful phones on the market; it's also one of the most waterproof, able to handle depths of up to six meters. This is joined by an A17 Pro chip that can handle console-quality games, a 5X optical zoom, and (finally) a USB-C port. Pros Highest IP68 rating available

Incredibly powerful A17 Pro chip

Lightweight and durable titanium constructions Cons Apple's iOS ecosystem isn't everyone's cup of tea

Expensive $1199 at Apple

As we mentioned earlier, not all IP68 ratings are equal. It’s up to each manufacturer to decide how far to go beyond the baseline standard, and Apple has taken the iPhone’s water resistance up a healthy notch beyond the competition. With the ability to stay under six meters of water for up to 30 minutes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has the highest IP68 rating of any smartphone on our list — and even exceeds the immersion depth that IP69K-rated models like the Nokia XR21 can handle, although not necessarily the length of immersion.

While Apple’s iPhone ecosystem isn’t for everyone, if you want the best protection against the elements without sacrificing performance, it’s hard to argue with a device that delivers four times the water resistance of the best Android flagships.

Thanks to Apple’s new A17 Pro chip, this is the first smartphone that’s designed to handle console-quality games like Resident Evil Village and Assassin's Creed Mirage, and the new titanium design makes it lighter than ever. You also get the great iPhone Pro camera system, which has been improved this year with a 5X optical zoom. Lastly, Apple has finally abandoned its proprietary Lightning port and embraced the welcoming arms of USB-C.

Blackview BV5200 Pro Best value Very affordable durability Blackview's BV5200 Pro is one of the most affordable rugged smartphones you can buy, with IP69K and MIL-STD-810H ratings against all the elements. However, the tradeoff for its low price and great protection is its lower performance specs, including an aging MediaTek chip and 720p display. Pros Very affordable

Excellent IP69K water resistance and MIL-STD-810H drop protection

Great battery life Cons Older MediaTek Helio G35 chip limits performance

720p display

Slow 10W charging $180 at Amazon

The problem with most smartphone makers is that even though they have some good budget smartphones, they tend to reserve their best IP ratings for their premium flagships. Fortunately, there are lesser-known manufacturers like Blackview that focus on rugged phones, and the BV5200 Pro makes an especially good pick for those who want an extremely durable phone that won't break the bank.

With an IP69K rating, the BV5200 can handle exposure to a high-temperature power washer for up to 3 minutes, plus immersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. The MIL-STD-810H certification also means it's protected against impacts and drops of up to 1.5 meters, and extreme heat, cold, and other conditions you're likely to encounter during your outdoor excursions.

Of course, a budget phone comes with specs to match; the best thing about the BV5200 is its durability, but it's otherwise an average performer at best, with a 2020-era MediaTek Helio G35 chip, a 720p screen, a basic 13MP Sony camera sensor. The good news is that the 5,180mAh battery should easily get you through a couple of days in the field, which is probably a good thing as the BV5200 Pro only supports 10W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Best Android flagship Powerful cameras and class-leading performance $1000 $1200 Save $200 Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra remains the top of the pack among Android smartphones, with amazing camera hardware, a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that can handle anything you throw at it, a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, and an S Pen stylus for jotting and note-taking. Pros Excellent performance

Fantastic camera hardware

Integrated S Pen Cons Expensive

Massive $1200 at Samsung $1089 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

Among Android smartphones, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra checks all the right boxes for power, performance, and features. However, its IP68 water resistance rating falls short of what Apple offers on nearly its entire iPhone lineup, certified to handle only 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. That's still a respectable score, especially since it's not hard to improve that by adding a heavy-duty waterproof case, so there's no reason to shy away from the S23 Ultra unless you're regularly planning to take it surfing with you.

After all, this is a flagship smartphone that's hard to beat in every other way, from its 200MP main camera and 10X optical zoom to the bespoke Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip that will have it running circles around nearly every other smartphone on the market.

While it's a behemoth-sized phone, that's only to make room for its gorgeous and expansive 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a battery that's large enough to get you through well over a day of heavy use on a full charge. Plus, the S Pen is a joy for those who would rather jot down their thoughts than peck at an on-screen keyboard.

​​​

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Best value Great bang for your buck $500 $630 Save $130 The Galaxy S23 "Fan Edition" is Samsung's budget flagship, delivering solid power and performance in an affordable package that's a worthy little sibling to the pricier Galaxy S23. It delivers solid value and makes a great choice for those who don't need the bleeding-edge performance of the main S23 models. Pros Bold and bright display

Solid battery life

Great performance Cons Weak telephoto camera

Older Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back $500 at Samsung $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE, or Fan Edition, is a more affordable alternative to its mainstream Galaxy S23 that manages to cut most of the right corners to get it down to a budget flagship price. It features the same IP68 rating as the rest of the S23 lineup, which means 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes, but it drops the processor to the still-speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that Samsung used on last year's S22 flagships — at least in the U.S., as international customers get an Exynos 2200 instead.

The camera system is competent for a phone in its price range, although it suffers from the same image processing issues as the rest of the standard S23 lineup, which are ironically magnified by a weaker telephoto lens. However, if great photography is your priority in a waterproof phone, you'll generally be left choosing between paying more for a Google Pixel 8 Pro or sacrificing some water resistance by going down to an IP67-rated phone like the Pixel 7a.

The good news is that the S23 FE commends itself in most other ways, including delivering solid all-day battery life and performance while not encountering some of the heating issues that plagued last year's similarly-equipped S22 models.

Asus Zenfone 10 Eminently pocketable Good things come in small packages $650 $700 Save $50 The Asus Zenfone 10 is the latest flagship from the company, sporting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB RAM, and a 4300mAh battery. But what makes the Zenfone unique is its size. With a 5.9" screen, its practically tiny compared to modern phablet giants. Pros Small and powerful

Easy to use one-handed

Cute design Cons Middling cameras

Software updates lag behind the competition $670 at Amazon $650 at Asus

If size matters, Asus' Zenfone 10 is one of the cutest and most compact smartphones you can buy. Its 5.9-inch screen hearkens back to an era before plus-sized phablets dominated the landscape, yet it doesn't sacrifice performance to get down to that smaller size. It still packs in a flagship-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, so it will have no problem keeping up with the latest mobile games, plus a 144Hz AMOLED screen to keep things moving fast.

Asus boasts the usual IP68 water resistance for the Zenfone 10, which it specifies as 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. This puts it in the same class as Samsung's IP68 phones, but it still falls short of Apple's unmatched IP68 six-meter depth rating.

While the cameras really stick out on such a small phone, that's part of the charm of the design. More importantly, Asus hasn't skimped on the quality of the cameras — they obviously can't compete against the best from Apple, Google, and Samsung, but they do a remarkably good job for everyday shots.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Best foldable Whimsical foldable fun $850 $1000 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 3.4-inch external display, making it ideal for social media scrolling or text responses without opening the device. In addition, Samsung has redesigned the hinge on the Flip 5, allowing it to close flat for the first time on the Flip series. Pros Expansive External Flex Display

Fun clamshell design

Excellent performance Cons IPX8 rating doesn't protect against dust or dirt

Camera system lacks a telephoto lens $1000 at Samsung $850 at Amazon $850 at Best Buy

With its IPX8 rating, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a bit of an unusual entry when it comes to waterproof phones. While it has the same water resistance as Samsung's other premium smartphones, the "X" in that third spot means it hasn't been tested for protection against dust. In other words, it will handle a dunk in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes, but we'd recommend against taking it to the beach.

That's understandable when dealing with a foldable phone since there are moving parts like hinges to contend with, not to mention the flexible inside display that isn't likely too fond of sand. However, keep it away from those elements and the Z Flip 5 is a fun phone for all of life's adventures. The clamshell design fits comfortably in your pocket when folded but opens to an impressive 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. However, the 3.4-inch cover display means you won't need to open it nearly as often as you might think.

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro A rugged Samsung A removable battery to keep you going Samsung's XCover6 Pro is the popular smartphone maker's ruggedized phone, boasting IP68 water resistance and MIL-STD-810H protection against the elements. It even features a removable battery to keep you going in the field when you can't find a charger, and it's also backed by Samsung's generous update promises. Pros Removable battery

Competent cameras

Five years of security updates Cons Middling processor

No rubberized body

Only has basic IP68 water resistance $600 at Amazon $600 at Samsung $600 at AT&T

The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is an odd duck in Samsung's lineup, trading the elegant sheen and gloss of its flagship S23 models for a more utilitarian design that complements its MIL-STD-810H durability rating. This makes it an especially tough smartphone, able to withstand drops, shocks, and extreme temperatures, but unlike the other rugged entries on our list, the water resistance rating is the same IP68 as Samsung's flagship, right down to the 1.5-meter/30-minute certification.

While the specs on the XCover6 Pro won't match Samsung's similarly-priced flagships, that's likely because you're paying a premium for the durability here. Nevertheless, you get a respectable Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G that's capable of handling everyday tasks and casual gaming and a camera system that can hold its own against the standard Galaxy S23 models.

Even though it has a removable battery — a really nice touch in a modern smartphone — the 4,050mAh cell should easily get you through a day on a single charge, making you question whether you really need to pick up a spare.

CAT S62 Pro A rugged workhorse Industrial-grade style and protection The CAT S62 Pro is a rugged phone that looks the part, with top protection against drops, water, dirt, and even extreme temperatures. However, its most unique feature is a FLIR thermal camera that can help you locate and diagnose mechanical and electrical problems. Pros MIL-STD-810H and IP69 ratings

Rugged design

Impressive thermal camera Cons Lacks 5G

Middling Snapdragon 660 processor $500 at Amazon

For something completely different, there's the Cat S62 Pro, a phone that's billed as "the ultimate work phone." Considering it's made by Caterpillar, the same company known for its lineup of construction, mining, and other heavy equipment, it's no surprise that the Cat S62 Pro sports a similar industrial design — and IP69 water-resistance and MIL-STD-810H durability to match.

Specifically, this means it's tested to handle sand, dust, dirt, water, humidity, and even salt mist, with the ability to withstand high-temperature and high-pressure water jets and immersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 35 minutes. It's also rugged enough to be dropped from 1.8 meters onto steel.

With a rubberized and grippy finish, this looks in every way the kind of smartphone you'd use on a construction site or out in the field climbing up cellular towers. However, the downside is that it's a much older phone; there's a Cat S75 on the horizon, but it has yet to be released. Meanwhile, the Cat S62 Pro lacks 5G connectivity and is stuck on Android 11. That means you really have to need its features and level of ruggedness.

However, there's one unique and useful feature that could make it worth taking the plunge and investing in one for your worksite: a built-in Flir thermal imaging camera that lets you take heat-map images that can also be overlaid on the standard 12MP camera. While this isn't something most folks will need, it's very useful when diagnosing heat-related problems, whether that's an overheating Pixel or looking for leaks, blockages, and electrical shorts in walls or engine blocks.

Don't be afraid of your phone getting wet

Although you won't find modern smartphones that are designed to go for an actual swim, finding one that has top-notch water resistance isn't hard these days. All-glass screens and minimal ports make it far easier for manufacturers to seal things up, and an IP68 rating is now table stakes for any flagship smartphone.

Be sure to read the fine print if you're looking for the best water resistance, as IP68 is just a starting point that can mean anything from surviving immersion in slightly one meter of water for up to 30 minutes — the IP67 standard — to six meters or even more. While most IP68 phones typically come in at the 1.5-meter mark, some, like Apple's iPhone 12 and later, push that to six meters for up to 30 minutes. Others like Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leave us guessing.

It's also worth noting that even IP-rated phones rarely include water damage in their warranty cover, so you might not want to be too cavalier with your water-resistant tech, as you probably won't be covered if it all goes wrong. Water-resistance tends to degrade over time too, so you should be increasingly careful as your tech enters old age.

However, if you want the ultimate in water resistance, a rugged IP69K phone like Nokia's XR21 pulls out all the stops, tested to withstand not only immersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as an hour but also high-temperature and high-pressure water jets for up to three minutes, letting you actually power-wash your smartphone without hurting it. You'll compromise on the features of the best flagships to get there, but if you need a smartphone you can take anywhere, it's hard to beat this one.