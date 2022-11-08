If you're hoping to use a pair of headphones or earbuds in the pool, you'll need a set of waterproof ones made especially for swimming. While many earbuds advertise being able to handle water submersion for extended periods, they're not really meant for that.

The earbuds used in water typically use different technology to transmit sound, such as bone conduction — or they at least come with an IPX8 rating. They also usually include a headband, as wireless earbuds are easy to lose; if one pops out, especially if you're at a lake or in the ocean, it's most likely gone forever.

With that in mind, we've collected the best waterproof headphones and earbuds for swimming. We'll also mention, after our picks, what you should look for when choosing earbuds.

Editors choice 1. Sony NW-WS623 The Sony NW-WS623 headphones might be expensive, but they are still reasonably priced, especially for all they do. After all, these are feature-filled. You can decide between using 4GB of onboard storage or Bluetooth connectivity. And, since they include Bluetooth, there's hands-free call functionality. Of course, there are limitations. For instance, the Sony NW-WS623 headphones do not have the most comfortable fit for those with larger heads. But, that doesn't apply to everyone. These headphones are pretty great otherwise. They even have fast-charging capabilities and an ambient mode so you can hear your surroundings. Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, MP3 player

Speaker Technology: Bone Conduction

Waterproof Rating: IP68

Item Weight: 32 grams

Fit Type: Over-ear

Premium pick 2. Zygo Solo Using an FM transmitter instead of onboard storage for MP3s and the like, the Zygos Solo manage to do the nearly unthinkable. They give you excellent-sounding audio underwater. Of course, the setup can be a bit unwieldy since you need to keep your phone somewhat near and connect it to an FM transmitter. But at least it's easy to set up. The other point against the Zygos Solo is their high price. But, then again, they make streaming easy. As discussed more fully below, Bluetooth connectivity doesn't work well in water. Other options require you to load your music onto the headphones' onboard storage. Specifications Connectivity Technology: FM Transmitter

Speaker Technology: Bone Conduction

Waterproof Rating: IP68

Item Weight: 66 grams

Fit Type: Over-Ear

Best value 3. H2O Audio Surge SX10 Considering that most people looking for headphones or earbuds for swimming might only use them a few hours a week, it's hard to invest too much money. Luckily, the H20 Audio Surge SX10 will only set you back about fifty dollars. There's no bone conduction tech or built-in MP3 player, not to mention wireless connectivity, so you'll need to carry your audio source with you. But, if you already have something that can go in the water, there's probably not a cheaper option as good as this since they come with an IPX8 rating and have drivers specially tuned to use underwater. Specifications Connectivity Technology: 3.5mm

Speaker Technology: transducer

Waterproof Rating: IPX8

Item Weight: Not specified

Fit Type: In-ear

4. Shokz OpenSwim The Shokz OpenSwim, like many headphones meant for use in water, takes advantage of bone conduction technology to reproduce sound. While bone conduction headphones don't sound as good as more traditional ones — they literally vibrate your cheekbones to get you to hear your favorite Tay-Tay song — but they sound good underwater. And your more traditional options will break if you try to do a few laps in the pool with them. The OpenSwim are also very lightweight and come with enough storage space, 4GB to be exact, for you to load up more than enough music. And, while the price isn't amazingly affordable, it's solidly mid-tier, making these a value proposition if you're trying to hit that sweet spot between cost and performance. Specifications Connectivity Technology: MP3 player

Speaker Technology: Bone Conduction

Waterproof Rating: IP68

Item Weight: 30 grams

Fit Type: Over-ear

5. Naenka Runner Diver The Naenka Runner Diver are one of the more fully-featured models we've included. Not only do they have Bluetooth connectivity — something that's missing on many waterproof headphones — but they also come with a whopping 16GB of onboard storage. Unlike some of the waterproof headphones with onboard storage which only have Codecs to play MP3s, the Naenka Runner Diver can play both MP3s and FLAC files. These buds also have a reasonably long battery life, providing up to 10 hours of play. The Runner Diver are a bit on the bulkier side, however. After all, that bigger battery and larger amount of storage have to go somewhere. However, the buds are still comfortable enough not to be an issue for most. Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, MP3 player

Speaker Technology: Bone Conduction

Waterproof Rating: IPX8

Item Weight: 35 grams

Fit Type: Over-ear

6. H2O Audio Sonar IPX8 - Bluetooth Bone Conduction Headphones with MP3 Player If you want budget-friendly headphones that come with an MP3 player, the H2O Audio Sonar are for you. In addition, these headphones come with a hefty 8GB of storage which will be more than enough for most people. Plus, there's Bluetooth connectivity. There's one caveat, however; they must connect to goggles to stay in place. While that means one less headband to worry about, it also means that you can't use these unless you're also wearing goggles. Though that won't rule out most people who take swimming seriously, it does limit when you can use the H2O Audio Sonars. Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, MP3 player

Speaker Technology: Bone Conduction

Waterproof Rating: IPX8

Item Weight: Not specified

Fit Type: Clip-on

7. Underwater Audio HydroActive Waterproof The Underwater Audio HydroActive Waterproof headphones are another budget-friendly option. They also eschew bone conduction sensors, instead using multiple protection chambers to keep the internals bone dry. They also use hybrid silicone earbuds for a watertight fit in your ears as well. Instead of onboard storage, the HydroActive keep the price down by just including a short cord, so you can plug in your MP3 player (which you have to buy separately) and tuck it into the headphones' wrap-around headband. Of course, they come with an extension cord as well. Just be aware that some users report experiencing reliability issues after extended use. Specifications Connectivity Technology: 3.5mm

Speaker Technology: transducers

Waterproof Rating: IPX8

Item Weight: Not specified

Fit Type: In-ear

8. AGPTEK IPX8 The AGPTEK IPX8 may not be our value pick, but they are the cheapest option on this list. For less than $20, you can listen to music while swimming, although you won't have bone conduction sensors here. These are traditional wired earbuds that come with waterproof ear tips. Additionally, those ear tips create some solid passive noise cancelation. There's not much else in terms of features. But, considering the price of the AGPTEK IPX8, that's no surprise. If you need built-in storage or want to hear your surroundings, consider one of the other options on this list. But, if you want a backup or something you don't have to be precious with, consider these. Specifications Connectivity Technology: 3.5mm

Speaker Technology: Transducer

Waterproof Rating: IPX8

Item Weight: 18 grams

Fit Type: In-ear

What to look for in waterproof headphones

There are different considerations regarding headphones and earbuds for swimming, but ensuring that whatever you use is waterproof is top priority. Whatever you pick should have an IP rating of 8 (you’ll often see it written as IPX8 with the X sometimes listed as another number to represent dust resistance). Anything less, like most earbuds, and you’re dealing with something that might be water-resistant, meaning it can handle some sweat or even being submerged momentarily but will stop working when underwater for extended periods of time.

You should also think about how you want to get your music, as Bluetooth connectivity can be spotty underwater. Many of the options on this list come with built-in MP3 players, use an FM transmitter, or have a cable meant to plug into a portable MP3 player. If you want to keep streaming so you don’t have to go through the trouble of uploading music to the headphones like it’s 2008, consider one with an FM transmitter.

Also, consider if you want to go the bone conduction route. Headphones with bone conduction sensors don't sound as good as typical earbuds and are often more expensive. However, they’re less intrusive because nothing goes in your ears (you’ll often get earplugs to be used in conjunction with them if you want to), so you can hear your surroundings the same as if you weren’t wearing any headphones.

Our shortlist of great waterproof headphones and earbuds

The Sony NW-WS623 top our list because they perfectly balance performance and value. They also come with more features than the other headphones on here. The Zygos Solo are very expensive, but they are our premium pick for quality and the fact they have an FM transmitter, so you don’t have to abandon Spotify every time you go for a swim. However, if you’re on a budget and have your own MP3 player, we recommend our budget pick, the H2O Audio Surge SX10.