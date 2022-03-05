A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is one of the simplest and quickest ways to improve online privacy. There are plenty of ways to prevent Google from accessing your data, but these methods don't help against malicious third parties and hackers. VPNs prevent these third parties from accessing your device's location and IP address, keeping your internet connection secure. They also prevent your ISP (internet service provider) from monitoring your devices.

There are a lot of VPN services, so we rounded up the best VPNs into one list. We discuss what each VPN offers and what features to look for across all VPNs. We recommend installing and using a VPN on all devices with internet access, including iPhones, desktop PCs, and budget Android tablets.

How we chose our top VPN picks

AP's editors and writers have used and tested hundreds of VPNs on almost every smartphone, tablet, and computer available. During our testing, we identified these essential VPN features:

Multi-device support : While using a VPN on your phone is essential, you'll want to use one on most of your devices. Our selections work on multiple devices simultaneously.

: While using a VPN on your phone is essential, you'll want to use one on most of your devices. Our selections work on multiple devices simultaneously. Server locations : Multiple server locations are essential, especially if you use a VPN to access geofenced content or services.

: Multiple server locations are essential, especially if you use a VPN to access geofenced content or services. Compatibility with multiple operating systems : A good VPN should have, at the bare minimum, apps for Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows.

: A good VPN should have, at the bare minimum, apps for Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows. Solid speeds : Although your Wi-Fi or data speeds may slow slightly when connected to a VPN, you should be able to use your phone or laptop without any problem.

: Although your Wi-Fi or data speeds may slow slightly when connected to a VPN, you should be able to use your phone or laptop without any problem. Logging : VPNs should not log, monitor, or store your activity while connected.

: VPNs should not log, monitor, or store your activity while connected. Jurisdiction: We listed the jurisdiction for each VPN. Do your own research to see if you believe jurisdiction is important, but we give you a jump by listing it for each VPN.

It may be tempting to forgo the subscription fees and opt for a free VPN. However, many free services offer bare-bones protection at best. At worst, you could end up like the 360 million SuperVPN users whose data was shared in mid-2023. We recommend taking advantage of the free trial many of our top picks offer to find the best fit.

IPVanish: Perfect for streaming region-locked content

IPVanish might seem pricey, but its yearly subscription fee is cheaper than most other items on this list. With unlimited devices and a massive range of server locations, it's perfect if you need a VPN for streaming region-locked content.

When it comes to privacy, IPVanish falters slightly. While your connection is secure, it hasn't received a third-party audit, raising questions about whether your data is safe. However, it offers split tunneling and a kill switch, two of our key VPN features.

IPVanish is a perfect option for accessing region-locked content, but looking elsewhere for the most security features is best.

Cost: $11.99 per month; $53.99 per year

Supported platforms: Amazon Fire TV, Android, ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows

Additional support: VPN router

Servers: 2,000+

Server locations: 75 countries

Free trial: 7 days

Devices allowed: Unlimited

Jurisdiction: United States

CyberGhost: Excellent value for a yearly subscription

CyberGhost's expensive monthly plan might make some users hesitant to use the service, but its fantastic two-year deal (which then reverts to an annual plan) is even better than IPVanish's offer. It's hard to commit to that, so CyberGhost offers a 45-day money-back guarantee.

CyberGhost has a decent array of VPN features, but it misses out on some standard tools, notably split tunneling. However, this isn't a deal-breaker, and its widespread placement of servers also means you should have a consistent connection wherever you are. It also offers excellent add-ons, including a Windows security suite for an extra $5.99.

CyberGhost is an excellent VPN, but only if you pay for a two-year subscription.

Cost: $12.99 per month; $50.64 bi-annually

Supported platforms: Amazon Fire TV, Android, ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows

Additional support: Chrome and Firefox proxy extensions; Smart DNS

Servers: 9,022

Server locations: 91 countries

Free trial: 45-day money-back guarantee

Devices allowed: 7

Jurisdiction: Romania

Mullvad: Best for beginners

Don't let Mullvad VPN's dated interface put you off. It's the best affordable VPN you can find, and that is hard to criticize. However, Android devices can't access Mullvad's split tunneling feature.

Mullvad's subscription is pay-as-you-go, so you don't have to lock yourself into a yearly plan. You can get more features from other services, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a VPN app as straightforward as Mullvad. We recommend this to anyone who's struggling to choose their first VPN.

Cost: $5.50 per month

Supported devices: Android, ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows

Servers: 600+

Server locations: 38 countries

Free trial: 30-day money-back guarantee

Devices allowed: 5

Jurisdiction: Sweden

NordVPN: Best value for a VPN

For those who want the best value VPN for their mobile device, NordVPN is your port of call. At $4.59 per month annually for its Standard plan, it's hard to find a better-value VPN. But even though there are cheaper VPNs, NordVPN provides the best balance between features and cost.

NordVPN offers users a Double VPN service. This routes your traffic through two VPN servers, adding an extra layer of security to your browsing. It has a great auto-connect feature, so you'll be protected when you connect to a new network. It also offers additional benefits. Dark Web Monitor alerts you if your credentials are exposed online, and 24/7 customer support is accessible through the app.

NordVPN is based and operated in Panama. Panama has no data retention laws, so NordVPN is not required to maintain data logs. The company states it does not store any of your data.

Starts at: $12.99 per month; $68.85 per year for the Standard plan

Supported platforms: Android, ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows

Additional support: Most connected devices

Server locations: 60 countries

Free trial: 30 days

Devices allowed: 6

Jurisdiction: Panama

ExpressVPN: For those who don't want to compromise on speed

ExpressVPN is an excellent choice if you value speed above all else. While it has a relatively small number of servers, they're located in more countries than any other service on this list, giving you excellent connection speeds wherever you go. ExpressVPN is available on phones, tablets, desktop computers, and gaming consoles, and it's a great pick if you're looking to expand your protection to all your devices.

With a built-in kill switch for sudden VPN disconnects and the ability to connect automatically to a new network, ExpressVPN has all the tools you need to browse securely on the go.

All of its servers have P2P support, and when coupled with its top-notch security features, this is the best choice for torrenting.

ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). Similar to Panama, the BVI has no data retention laws. While it is a United Kingdom territory, it is an entirely separate legal jurisdiction.

Cost: $12.95 per month; $80 per year

Supported platforms: Android, ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, and macOS

Additional support: VPN extensions for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox; Router app; Kindle Fire app

Servers: 3,000+

Server locations: 100 countries

Free trial: 30 days

Devices allowed: 5

Jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands

Surfshark: A fantastic budget VPN

Surfshark is among the most affordable VPNs on this list if you're willing to subscribe to an annual plan. It's the only one on this list that doesn't limit the maximum number of connected devices for an account, meaning your entire family can be protected.

Surfshark integrates a kill switch and has over 3,200 servers. Beyond its VPN service, the service offers a host of add-ons. These include an ad-blocker, a private search engine, and a web monitor to check if you've been affected by a data breach.

It's worth noting that Surfshark merged with Nord Security (the owner of NordVPN) in 2022. While these services remain functionally independent for now, there are no guarantees this will hold for the future.

Cost: $12.95 per month; $47.88 per year

Supported platforms: Amazon Fire TV, Android, ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, and macOS

Additional support: VPN proxy for Chrome and Firefox

Servers: 3,200+

Server locations: 100 countries

Free trial: 30 days

Devices allowed: Unlimited

Jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands

ProtonVPN: The best open source VPN

ProtonVPN grew from the team behind ProtonMail, a crowdfunded project dedicated to widespread online privacy. It's also the only option on this list with a free tier, which provides a fantastic starting point if you're new to VPNs.

While the selling point for ProtonVPN might be its free tier, it's probably not the best bet if you value speed and reliability. With only 24 servers in three countries, it won't break any connection speed records. However, looking at the $10 per month tier, we see a substantial number of servers and a max bandwidth of 10GB/s, enough to give you decent speed around the globe.

If you care about security and privacy and are willing to pay a little extra, ProtonVPN should be your go-to VPN.

ProtonVPN is based in Switzerland. Switzerland is ideal for VPNs, as it has some of the world's most strict data privacy and retention laws.

Cost: $10 per month; $71.88 per year

Supported platforms: Amazon Fire TV, Android, ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, and macOS

Additional support: Chrome and Firefox

Servers: 2,991

Server locations: 68 countries

Free trial: None, unlimited free tier available

Devices allowed: 10

Jurisdiction: Switzerland

Google One: Best VPN for Google Pixel 7 phones

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users should check out Google One's VPN. This VPN is short on features, but owners of these smartphones get access for free.

Google One doesn't offer many of the features found on other paid VPN services, but we included it in our list since it's affordable and easy to set up on Android.

What makes a good VPN?

If you're unfamiliar with VPNs, read our VPNs for beginners guide. This tells you everything you need to know, explains terms like split tunneling and kill switches, and provides a breakdown of the most common VPN protocols, including OpenVPN, WireGuard, and ikev2.

Once you've familiarized yourself with VPNs, you're ready to choose one. But what should you look for when the top VPNs offer the same core service?

Despite the same core service, each VPN provider has unique functionality. Some offer faster speeds, while others have more server locations for consistent connections. Consider your situation carefully when selecting a VPN. For example, suppose you travel a lot but aren't fussed about internet speed. In that case, you'll want a VPN that offers the most server locations for a consistent VPN connection and a kill switch if you accidentally access unsecured public Wi-Fi networks.

Another critical point to consider is how many devices a single subscription supports. Most VPN subscriptions offer simultaneous connections on multiple devices, but the exact number varies. This means you can improve your security on Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, as well as browsers like Chrome and your router, through one subscription.

Another critical feature to look out for is split tunneling. This allows you to route some apps through a VPN while letting others access the internet directly. This is handy if you're struggling with bandwidth in your location, but there's another convenient use. By routing your streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video through different servers, you can trick them into thinking you're located elsewhere, allowing you access to region-locked content. In this scenario, look for the fastest VPNs with the most bandwidth.

If you regularly torrent content, you must have a VPN installed. As torrenting involves installing files from unknown sources, your privacy goes out the window without a VPN active. In this scenario, you'll want a VPN with the best privacy that's optimized for P2P sharing.

Choose the VPN that's right for you

If none of these options seem right, you can create a self-hosted VPN on your Android device in under 30 minutes. However, this method won't give you the range of useful features these Android apps offer.