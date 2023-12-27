A VPN (virtual private network) wears many hats. By hiding your IP address and routing your internet traffic through different locations, you can stay safe while bypassing geo-restricted content. Incidentally, this also means you can trick the most popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Fubo, and more to watch the latest movies and shows worldwide.

By getting past region-based content, you can binge your way through shows in different countries or continue to watch your favorite series from your country's content library while traveling abroad. It's a win-win situation, but you'll need a VPN with the right tools to stream anywhere. Our list of the best VPNs for streaming will do the job, but if you're after buffer-free speeds, the fastest VPNs will satisfy your need for internet speed.

ExpressVPN Best overall Streaming king ExpressVPN delivers all the right traits for a streaming VPN, and it has plenty of experience getting past geo-restricted content on streaming services. It boasts over 3,000 servers in 105 countries and has a MediaStreamer feature, which improves streaming on devices that don't support VPNs. With its blazing-fast Lightway protocol and 24/7 live chat support, if there are any hiccups, expect buffer-free binge-watching sessions. Pros Peak unblocking power

Superfast connections

Cons Pricey

ExpressVPN dismantles any blocks from streaming platforms it comes across, but that's not the only reason it comes out on top. Its 3,000 servers in 105 countries consistently bypass geo-restricted content on streaming services, while its Lightway protocol makes sure shows are buffer-free.

The VPN service has features specifically for streaming, such as its MediaStreamer smart DNS service. This boosts the streaming experience on devices with no VPN support and scrubs traffic of any location-based data, and it works on up to eight different devices simultaneously. You can also expect access to different content libraries on Netflix and Disney+ in countries such as the U.S., U.K., Japan, France, Canada, and more. It will also let you check out Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Fubo, and plenty more.

Since it's based in the British Virgin Islands, there's no chance of prying eyes looking at your data. Plus, ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy and uses Perfect Forward Secrecy, meaning malicious third parties can't capture and decrypt all your encrypted data.

NordVPN Premium pick Stream with speed NordVPN allows you to hop around streaming services' content libraries easily. With only a little over 5,700 servers in 60 countries, it may not give you access to every spot around the globe; however, it has no issues bypassing strict region restrictions thanks to its streaming-optimized servers and speedy NordLynx protocol. Plus, it has a handy trick that automatically connects to Netflix U.S. even if you're connected to a server based in your location. Pros Unblocking power

Plentiful servers for streaming

Optimized speeds Cons Gets expensive

Cons Gets expensive

Lacks countries

Being the fastest VPN of the lot, NordVPN excels at delivering lag-free HD and 4K streams. It also has no trouble getting past strict blocks, thanks to having over 5,800 servers in 60 countries. It could have a few more locations, but it brings all the most popular destinations you'll need.

One standout feature is its optimized servers that automatically redirect users to Netflix's U.S. library, even if you're connecting to a location abroad. That doesn't mean you can't access other region-specific catalogs; you'll still be able to watch content in the U.K., Japan, France, Germany, and more. Furthermore, it can sneak past Amazon Prime, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, YouTube TV, and plenty of other streaming platforms.

With its zero-logs policy and Perfect Forward Secrecy, NordVPN keeps your data protected. What's more, it's based in Panama, a privacy-friendly country.

Surfshark Best value Low-cost with value Surfshark is an excellent choice for those streaming on a budget. Accessing services like Netflix and Amazon Prime easily is one thing, but its unlimited simultaneous connections, intuitive app, and reliable speeds give it an edge over many other VPNs, especially at its low-cost subscription price. Some of its 3,200 servers in 100 countries can be slow, but switching to another and getting back to movie night is simple. Pros Fantastic speeds

Servers in 100 countries

Cons Suffers from some unblocking issues

Surfshark may be a low-cost VPN service, but it comes with premium features. It boasts incredible connection speeds with 10GB/s servers, over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, and formidable bypassing techniques. With its unlimited simultaneous connections, all your devices will be primed for streaming.

While some servers can have a hard time getting past geo-blocked content, including on Disney+, its Dedicated IP feature offers your own VPN IP address with a reliable connection that also avoids IP blocklisting. Regardless, it can unlock content libraries on Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube TV, and more, and it streams HD and 4K content to keep your shows free of buffering.

Its credited no-logs policy makes sure your internet traffic goes unseen. And, like our top pick, Surfshark has British Virgin Islands jurisdiction.

CyberGhost Streaming-specific servers Made for binging CyberGhost VPN provides super smooth streaming and more than enough servers to combat many streaming platform's blocking techniques, but they're not the only things that make it a superb VPN. With over 9,300 servers in 100 countries, great speeds with WireGuard, and an affordable two-year annual subscription plan, it's hard to pass on what CyberGhost offers. Plus, it even has servers specifically made for streaming. Pros Reliable connections

Servers made for streaming

45-day free trial Cons Lacks special features

Cons Lacks special features

Expensive renewal plans

CyberGhost knows the tricks of the trade when it comes to unblocking, and it has the speed and servers to back it up. You'll get a selection of 9,300 servers in 100 countries and streaming-focused servers for several streaming platforms optimized for binge-watching shows.

It offers access to content libraries in most parts of the world, bypassing Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, and beyond. Throw in its effective WireGuard protocol, and you can expect high-quality HD and 4K streams with no buffering. It may not have all the advanced features other VPN services have on specific platforms, but that's not an issue if you're using a VPN purely for unblocking geo-restricted content.

To keep your data secure, CyberGhost VPN is under Romanian jurisdiction, outside the Five Eyes alliance, and it has a credited no-logs policy.

IPVanish Stream on all devices Budget alternative IPVanish VPN is a solid choice for streaming. Its value is well worth the affordable subscription price, as it offers reliable unblocking techniques, good internet speeds, and a fantastic array of security features. While it can struggle to access certain Netflix libraries, you'll still be able to check out a host of shows in the U.S. and U.K. without hassle. Pros Affordable yearly plans

No device limit

Decent speeds Cons U.S. jurisdiction

Cons U.S. jurisdiction

Netflix library troubles

As the name suggests, IPVanish can get past strict blocks by making your actual IP address disappear. It won't set you back much to do so, either. With affordable plans that offer unlimited device connections and solid speeds, you can choose from any of the 2,200 servers in 51 countries to browse through different libraries on streaming platforms.

While it can sneak you past Amazon Prime, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and more, it's known to have trouble accessing certain Netflix libraries. That said, it will let you watch the U.S. and U.K. versions of Netflix – two libraries that have some of the most content. Its OpenVPN Scramble is a standout feature, as it can trick geo-blocked content into thinking you're not using a VPN, which is ideal for getting past many platforms.

While IPVanish is based in the U.S., which allows government entities to track activities when needed, it has a verified no-logs policy assessed by a third-party cybersecurity company.

Private Internet Access Servers galore Reliable streaming With PIA (Private Internet Access), you're getting a staggering amount of benefits that are hard to beat. Most notably, its network has a whopping 35,000 servers in 84 countries. Bypassing geo-locked libraries on streaming services is a breeze, and you can expect stable speeds for quality streaming. With its unlimited device connections, PIA is a value-for-money choice. Pros Fast speeds for streaming

35,000 servers in 84 countries

Unlimited device connections Cons U.S. jurisdiction

Cons U.S. jurisdiction

No-frills user interface

By far, PIA (Private Internet Access) has the most servers of any VPN on this list, which offers plenty of opportunities to bypass any blocks. Seriously, it has 35,000 servers in 84 countries with 10GB-capable servers, providing easy, breezy streams.

It's among the best at unblocking strict geo-blocks in plenty of regions, so you can bet it gets past Netflix's location-based catalogs and Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. While it lacks a sophisticated app interface compared to other VPN services, it's still simple to hop between countries and swap servers without hassle. Furthermore, it has affordable subscription plans.

PIA has gone through independent audits and is an open-source VPN service. Still, it's based in the U.S., meaning it's open to scrutiny.

Atlas VPN Great for beginners Smooth streaming Atlas VPN has been making the rounds as a user-friendly app all about accessing streaming services. Its affordable subscription plans offer 10GB/s server speeds and unlimited device connections. Despite only having 1,000 servers in 41 countries, it still manages to get into many streaming platform's region-specific catalogs in some of the most-streamed locations. Pros Great unblocking techniques

Intuitive app

Low-cost plans Cons Based in the U.S.

Cons Based in the U.S.

Low server network

What Atlas VPN lacks in servers, it more than makes up for in its unblocking capabilities and user-friendliness. Fantastic for first-timers, it offers an easy way to connect to its 1,000 servers in 41 countries that consistently bypass geo-restricted streaming service catalogs, and you'll get no-lag streams thanks to its 10GB/s server speeds bolstered by the reliable WireGuard protocol.

It's capable of giving you access to the most popular Netflix library locations, like the U.S., U.K., Japan, and more, along with other platforms, including Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more. It's also one of the few VPNs with a no-device limit, meaning every device in your house can stream your show of choice. It only gives you a few server options to choose from, but it has the most popular countries that count.

Atlas VPN promises a strict no-logs policy with several independent security audits, but be aware that it's based in the U.S.

Proton VPN Security first Great unblocking techniques Proton VPN is an unblocking wizard as a VPN for streaming. It has a solid server network, standing at over 2,900 servers in 69 countries, and is efficient at bypassing geo-blocked content on tough streaming services like Netflix. Security remains a priority over speed, but it has reliable connections that deliver stable streams. Pros Easy-to-use app

Unblocking power

Brilliant security features Cons Lacks speed

Cons Lacks speed

Free-tier doesn't unblock streaming platforms

Proton VPN's list of security measures offers a great way to stay safe online, but it's also adept at powering through streaming service blocks. With a solid list of 2,988 servers in 69 countries, this open-source VPN will have you watching shows from around the globe in HD quality.

From unblocking several Netflix libraries in the U.S., U.K., and Japan to getting past blocks from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more, Proton VPN is a safe bet for streaming. It lets you quickly access the countries and servers you want, thanks to its favorite list and a simple country list for quick connections. Despite its 10GB/s servers, it isn't the fastest VPN around, but it's good enough to let you watch shows without interruptions.

For streaming, you'll need to use Proton VPN's paid plan, as its free-tier subscription plan doesn't unblock streaming platforms.

With Switzerland jurisdiction and being from the creators of Proton Mail, an end-to-end encrypted email service, rest assured Proton VPN will protect your privacy.

Do streaming services block VPNs?

Popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ have different content libraries depending on where you are based. For example, if you're in the U.S., you may see a few TV shows and movies that aren't available on a streaming service in the UK – and vice versa. This is because streaming services need to uphold the right to broadcast the content it makes available on their platform in every country.

Throw a VPN into the mix and things begin to get hairy. By connecting to a VPN server in the country of your choosing, you can tap into country-specific libraries even though you're not really located there. Streaming platforms aren't a fan of this, so they actively try to block users with a VPN connection using a variety of techniques.

This includes flagging IP addresses associated with a known VPN provider, analyzing VPN traffic in data packets using DPI (Deep Packet Inspection), identifying if a customer is using a VPN browser extension with JavaScript detection, and more.

Despite these efforts, the best VPNs have found many ways to counteract these restrictions. There are ways you can get past these blocks, too, from switching to a server in the same location to using streaming servers that open new IP addresses that aren't blocked. If you're streaming on Android, you can also try clearing your cache on your Android.

Finding the best streaming VPN for you

Along with having advanced security features, a VPN for streaming should focus on three main aspects: a large network of servers, great bypassing techniques, and speedy connections.

While all the VPNs on this list are tuned for streaming, some are better in certain areas than others. For a reliable all-rounder, ExpressVPN never falters. With its speedy Lightway protocol and wealth of servers in 105 countries, you can check out any streaming service's country-specific content libraries with ease.

As for a more budget-friendly VPN service, look no further than Surfshark. You'll get 100 countries to choose from, one of the fastest connection speeds, and unlimited device connections. Even if it has trouble getting past a few blocks, you can quickly change servers to get back to your movie marathon.

If you're only just getting to grips with VPN terms, like split tunneling and VPN protocols, find out more in our VPN guide for beginners.