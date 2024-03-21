Roblox is an online social gaming platform that lets imaginations run wild, so it's hardly a surprise that it rounds up over 70 million players daily. The game's popularity continues to skyrocket, but so do the security risks and restrictions in certain regions. This isn't ideal if you're working on creating a whole new game or are hooked on playing one of Roblox's many fantastic games with pals. That's when a reliable VPN comes in.

From bypassing bans on restricted networks like schools or offices to keeping data encrypted from malicious players, a VPN delivers seamless online protection and is a sneaky way to get past any strict blocks (or "blox," if you will). Moreover, the very best VPN services can offer valuable perks for Roblox, like creating a virtual local area network (LAN) to play on your very own server. Whether you play Roblox on a PC or an Android phone made for gaming, the best VPNs for Roblox will keep you safe on the platform, no matter where you are.

Top VPNs for playing Roblox

NordVPN Best overall Safety, speed, and a little extra NordVPN stands triumphant as the best VPN for Roblox, with its wicked-fast connections for low latency, a wealth of 6,100 servers in 67 countries (with obfuscated servers), and most importantly, Meshnet. This handy tool can set up virtual LAN parties, so you can play with pals across the world just like they were sitting on your couch. An easy way to set up a private and secure Roblox server? Sign us up. Pros Fastest speeds with NordLynx

Wealth of security features

Meshnet perfect for Roblox Cons On the pricey side See at NordVPN

NordVPN has many highlights, and every one of them makes it ideal for Roblox. First and foremost, it's the fastest VPN around with its NordLynx VPN protocol, which is arguably the most important trait when it comes to gaming. It was able to achieve over 450MB/s speeds with a 500MB/s connection, and can even make your internet speeds faster if your internet service provider (ISP) is throttling your bandwidth.

Speeds are one thing, but having over 6,100 servers in 67 countries means always having a reliable server connection close by. Moreover, you can expect obfuscated servers, which will disguise your VPN connection as your normal, everyday connection, so no region blocks or strict server restrictions at schools or offices will know you're even using a VPN. That's a major win for Roblox fans.

To top it all off, you'll get Meshnet. This is an easy way to set up a virtual LAN party with up to 50 devices (and an extra ten personal devices). Roblox is built for communities, and Meshnet helps you expand this by letting you play using a private, reliable connection with other players from across the globe. It can be a tad pricey, but setting up a Roblox party on multiple Android devices with ease makes it worth every penny.

ExpressVPN Premium pick Dependable all-rounder ExpressVPN is a beast when it comes to playing Roblox, with lightning-fast servers that lower ping, over 3,000 servers in 105 countries to connect to, and plenty of ways to keep your online traffic safe. This includes automatic obfuscation, so no restricted networks will even know you're using a VPN. All this comes at a somewhat steep price, but any Roblox player will get their money's worth. Pros Great speeds with Ligthway

Reliable obfuscated servers

Choose from 105 countries Cons Pricey See at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN isn't just wildly popular for being a brilliant VPN for streaming, as its hyper-fast and dependable internet speeds cut down ping for Roblox. With a 500MB/s connection, you'll get beyond 400MB/s speeds and over 3,000 optimized servers in over 100 countries, meaning, no matter where you are, you can connect to the closest countries to get the best internet speeds for playing Roblox online.

If that isn't enough, its automatic obfuscation makes sure your ISP and private networks believe you don't even use a VPN, all while hopping into another round of your favorite Roblox game. Throw in its various security tools like its kill switch, split tunneling, and a Threat Manager to block ads and trackers, and you have yourself a streamlined way to get past any blocks.

Its apps on Android and other devices (you can connect up to eight) are simple to use for anyone who wants to set up a connection and game, with its "one-click" option allowing Roblox users to connect to the best server in a matter of seconds. It's a shame its subscription plans are pricier than most, but ExpressVPN's plethora of features make it more than worth the price of entry.

Surfshark Best value Protect all your devices Despite its price, Surfshark makes a compelling case for your Roblox VPN of choice. It boasts some of the fastest speeds to keep high ping at bay and also offers unlimited device connections, over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, and a unique Camouflage Mode that obfuscates your connection. Not bad for an incredibly low price. Pros Incredible speeds reduce ping

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Camouflage Mode for privacy Cons Minor connection hiccups See at Surfshark

It's a wonder how Surfshark manages to offer such a versatile package, encompassing speed, security, and value for an affordable price. No caveats here; it more or less matches our top pick with 450MB/s speeds on a 500MB/s connection, delivers an obfuscation feature in Camouflage Mode, and lets you use as many devices as you want to play Roblox on.

So, what's the catch? We've found that some connections to its 3,200 servers in 100 countries can dip occasionally. Don't fret, however, as this rare instance only means a quick change to another superfast server will keep the lag-free Roblox marathon rolling. From getting past strict geo-blocks in Camouflage Mode to benefiting from low ping to gain the upper hand in whatever Roblox world you're playing in, Surfshark provides plenty of value for your hard-earned cash.

Along with its unlimited simultaneous connections, you can expect a user-friendly interface that lets you easily manage your security at the tap of a button — especially on Android devices.

CyberGhost Gaming-optimized servers Made for gaming CyberGhost delivers fast, stable connections and a global server array that only continues to grow. Its bragging rights start with 11,500 servers in 100 countries, and each offers 10GB/s speeds with no bandwidth limits, allowing Roblox to run smoothly in any of the plethora of games it offers. But while its kill switch feature is reliable, it doesn't tout the most advanced security tools. Pros Servers designed for gaming

Large server network

Consistent unblocking Cons Not the fastest

Small pool of security features See at CyberGhost

If you're after a quick and efficient app that connects to game-optimized servers with ease on Android, CyberGhost won't let you down. Its vast selection of over 11,600 servers in 100 countries is a nice perk for Roblox players, and you won't see a big dip in internet speeds — averaging 350MB/s on a 500MB/s connection. Regardless, rest assured that CyberGhost will connect you to the fastest server for Roblox.

While it may not offer true obfuscation, its constantly updated servers make sure bans won't get in the way. Those on Android can make use of all this VPN has to offer, including a responsive kill switch that stops your connection as soon as it detects an interruption. Playing iOS or macOS? Be aware that it offers fewer features, like the lack of a reliable kill switch.

Thanks to an affordable two-year subscription plan and a 45-day money-back guarantee, CyberGhost is worth giving a shot if you're ready to get gaming. Plus, you can always make use of its three-day free trial on Android (no payment information needed) to see if this VPN works well with your Roblox sessions.

IPVanish No device limit Affordable protection IPVanish is a strong contender for any Roblox player, as it's one of the cheapest VPN services you can grab. With it, you can expect incredibly fast server speeds in 52 countries, no limit on device connections, and Scramble, a trustworthy obfuscation feature that will keep your VPN connection hidden. Throw in its effective kill switch and split tunneling, and you have yourself a worthwhile VPN for Roblox. Pros Affordable subscription plans

Fast speeds for gaming

Supports unlimited devices Cons Could have more servers

Some region restrictions See at IPVanish

IPVanish remains a compelling choice for many internet surfers, especially Roblox players. Boasting affordable subscriptions, various advanced security tools for all devices, and some of the fastest connections around, it's a winning formula that continues to shine. Just how fast, you ask? Expect speeds over 450MB/s on a 500MB/s connection.

That's only one feather in its cap, as it also offers a generous no-device limit, allowing every device in your household to stay protected while jumping into Roblox. By protected, we mean obfuscation thanks to its OpenVPN Scramble feature that tricks ISPs and restricted networks into thinking you're not using a VPN, along with the always dependable kill switch and split tunneling. Despite its relatively small server pool, with over 2,200 servers in 51 countries, it's still enough for many gamers around the globe to take advantage of.

IPVanish is known to be outright banned in certain regions, including China, which may be a drawback for some. It's also based under U.S. jurisdiction, meaning prying government entities could gain access to data. That said, it's hardly a big issue if you're using this VPN purely for Roblox, and IPVanish's no-logs policy has been verified by an independent cybersecurity company.

Private Internet Access Countless servers Wide global server network Private Internet Access (PIA) stuns with its whopping 35,000 servers in 84 countries, giving Roblox players many ways to get past strict blocks. It's fast enough to rule out lag and has an impressive range of security tools, including obfuscation via Shadowsocks, for its price. It may not keep up with the fastest VPNs around, but it will still reduce your ping, so you gain the upper hand in any game Roblox has to offer. Pros Over 35,000 servers

Efficient speeds reduce lag

No device limit Cons Could be faster

Based in the U.S. See at Private Internet Access

What PIA lacks in speed it more than makes up for in servers, presenting an exemplary 35,000 servers in 84 countries. We say "lack of speed," but you'll still get around 325MB/s on a 500MB/s connection, which can reduce your ping. Sometimes, all you need is an empty VPN server with a dependable connection to get past blocks, and you'll have a better chance of doing that with PIA.

For a low-cost price, this VPN offers nearly all the premium features you'd find with other VPNs. This includes a VPN kill switch, which works best on Android devices, PIA MACE to block ads and trackers, split tunneling, and most importantly, obfuscation through an encrypted proxy known as Shadowsocks — hiding your VPN connection. Its app interface is fairly simple, but it lets you tweak security and privacy settings, so everything is set up just right when playing Roblox.

PIA is known to work best in the US, thanks to its server fleet in 50 states. On the flip side, it's also based in the U.S., where privacy isn't guaranteed. However, it offers a verified no-logs policy that never keeps track of your records. With its wealth of servers and top-notch security, PIA has your back when Roblox is up and running.

Finding the right Roblox VPN for you

The bare essentials needed for a reliable Roblox VPN are fast speeds with a stable connection, a wide server array to choose from, and efficient privacy tools to bypass restrictions. Ultimately, you'll want a VPN service that lets you play Roblox just like you would without any blocks to sneak past, and this VPN list delivers this in spades. That said, the best offer extra icing on the cake.

Take NordVPN, which has the fastest speeds thanks to NordLynx and seamless obfuscation, and also offers its hugely beneficial Meshnet feature. The ability to link up to 60 devices via virtual LAN no matter where they are in the world is a foolproof way to play through Roblox's many games with friends. NordVPN makes having a Roblox party a breeze.

While ExpressVPN may not have this unique feature, it still excels with its bountiful server network spanning over 100 countries. Connecting to a server closest to your location already reduces ping in Roblox, but the famed VPN service tops it off, providing excellent speeds with its very own Lightway protocol. Plus, it's the top of the crop when it comes to privacy and security features that consistently get you past the toughest blocks.

Surfshark is a no-brainer if you're counting pennies but still want premium features. Its limitless device connections are already a huge bonus, allowing you (and your Roblox pals) to game on multiple devices spanning Android to PC, but it also has plenty of servers in 100 countries and one of the fastest speeds a VPN can offer.