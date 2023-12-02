These days, Netflix and other streaming services have a huge variety of content to scroll through on our Android devices. Even with the sheer amount of thrilling documentaries, binge-able dramas, and action-packed movies, sometimes there's only one show we're after.

The bad news: Netflix and its rivals may not have that show in their country-specific library. The good news: a VPN (virtual private network) can give you the keys to access multiple libraries no matter where you are in the world.

A VPN comes with a host of perks, from getting past geo-restricted websites to staying anonymous online. Still, one of its greatest strengths is unlocking a streaming service's global library of quality TV shows and the best new movies. However, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and the rest have some strict regulations when it comes to identifying an IP address, and not all VPNs get past their tough blockades.

With a reliable VPN like ExpressVPN, you'll be streaming from locations far and wide — no sweat. If you want to make the most of your Android phone or tablet when streaming, check out our pick of the best Android VPNs for Netflix and beyond.

There's a variety of VPNs available that claim to get past streaming service blocks, but not all of them can be trusted (especially free VPNs). The best VPNs have a credited no-logs policy and come with handy bonus features worth investing in – unlike SuperVPN, which exposed 360 million users' data. If you prefer to test out a VPN before making a purchase, we recommend taking advantage of their 30-day free trials.

Our top VPNs for Netflix and streaming on Android

ExpressVPN Best overall Stream Netflix anywhere ExpressVPN leads the pack with its extensive list of perks on Android, and it has plenty of experience getting past geo-restricted content on Netflix. It boasts over 3,000 servers in 94 countries and has a MediaStreamer feature, which improves streaming on devices that don't support VPNs. With its superfast Lightway protocol and 24/7 live chat support, if there are any hiccups, expect buffer-free binge-watching sessions. Pros Well-tuned Android app

Blazing-fast speeds

British Virgin Islands jurisdiction Cons Can be pricey See at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN conquers Netflix's streaming blocks with ease, making it an ideal choice for Android owners. Many of its 3,000 servers in 94 countries are consistently proven to bypass geo-restricted content on streaming services, and its lightning-fast Lightway protocol provides buffer-free streaming in HD and 4K content. Better yet, this will work for up to five devices under one subscription.

It can access Netflix libraries in the U.S., U.K., Japan, France, Canada, and more. Of course, you'll also get access to different content catalogs on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and plenty more. Even if a streaming service catches on, the reliable 24/7 live chat will help you get your show of choice back up and running in no time.

You can also expect a flurry of security tools that are easy to access thanks to the intuitive Android app, such as a kill switch, a Threat Manager feature to block trackers, and multiple security protocols. Throw in its streamer-friendly MediaStreamer smart DNS service that boosts the streaming experience on devices with no VPN support and scrubs traffic of any location-based data, and you have yourself a triumphant VPN service.

ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy and uses Perfect Forward Secrecy, meaning all your encrypted data can't be captured and decrypted by threat actors. It's also based in the British Virgin Islands, meaning it's not subject to data retention laws.

NordVPN Premium pick Stream with no interruptions NordVPN allows Android users to hop around Netflix's content libraries easily. With only a little over 5,700 servers in 60 countries, it may not give you access to every spot around the globe; however, it has no issues bypassing strict region restrictions thanks to its streaming-optimized servers and speedy NordLynx protocol. Plus, it has a handy trick that automatically connects to Netflix U.S. even if you're connected to a server based in your location. Pros Optimized speeds

Plentiful servers for streaming

Located in Panama with no required data logs Cons Can be pricey

Lacks countries See at NordVPN

NordVPN is a no-brainer when it comes to speed, which makes it an ideal pick for streaming on Android. From consistent HD and 4K streams to quickly sneaking through Netflix's strict blocks, it has all the right traits for anyone exploring a vast array of shows from around the globe. What makes it stand out are its optimized servers that automatically redirect users to Netflix's U.S. library, even if you're connecting to a location abroad. That doesn't mean you can't access other region-specific catalogs; you'll still be able to watch content in the U.K., Japan, France, Germany, and beyond.

While its map-like user interface on Android isn't the most convenient, it's only a minor nuisance compared to everything else the VPN brings to the table. It has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries, a wicked-fast NordLync protocol, and security features such as Threat Protection, split tunneling, and Meshnet feature to keep connections between devices secure. If you get tired of Netflix, you can also check out Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, YouTube TV, and more.

Like our top pick, NordVPN also has a zero-logs policy and Perfect Forward Secrecy. Being based in Panama, a privacy-friendly country, rest assured your information will stay hidden.

Surfshark Best value Streaming with value Surfshark is an excellent choice for Android users streaming on a budget. Accessing Netflix easily is one thing, but its unlimited simultaneous connections, intuitive app, and reliable speeds give it an edge over many other VPNs, especially at its low-cost subscription price. Some of its 3,200 servers in 100 countries can be slow, but switching to another and getting back to movie night is simple. Pros Streamlined Android app

Unlimited device connections

British Virgin Islands jurisdiction Cons Suffers from unblocking issues

Faster VPNs available See at Surfshark

Surfshark continues to amaze with its value-for-money VPN service, and it doesn't slack on the streaming front. Unblocking Netflix libraries comes in its stride, and its reliable internet speeds make sure you're getting stable HD streams. Oh, and you'll have plenty of locations to choose from with its 3,200 servers in 100 countries. If that isn't enough, its generous no-device limit means all your Android devices and beyond can stream the latest TV shows and movies in virtually any location.

Its wealth of security features also brings a lot to the table. Expect fortified AES 256-bit encryption, split tunneling, and its own CleanWeb blocks ads, trackers, and malware whenever you're connected. While it can open international content libraries on other streaming platforms, including BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube TV, and more, some servers have trouble bypassing harsh blocks. Not to worry, as its Dedicated IP feature offers your own VPN IP address with a reliable connection that also avoids IP blocklisting, and its WireGuard protocol offers plenty of security and adequate speeds for streaming.

Surfshark has British Virgin Islands jurisdiction, and a credited no-logs policy makes sure your information is kept private.

CyberGhost Streaming-specific servers Streaming powerhouse CyberGhost VPN provides super smooth streaming and more than enough servers to combat Netflix's blocking techniques, but they're not the only things that make it a superb VPN for Android. With over 9,300 servers in 100 countries, great speeds with WireGuard, and an affordable two-year annual subscription plan, it's hard to pass on what CyberGhost offers. Plus, it even has servers specifically made for streaming. Pros Easy-to-navigate Android app

Servers made for streaming

45-day free trial Cons Lacks special features See at CyberGhost

CyberGhost combines affordability, speed, and streaming-focused features to create an excellent VPN for streaming Netflix on Android. Its dedicated streaming servers, which are continuously tested to ensure you're getting access to content libraries in most parts of the world, are its greatest asset by far. CyberGhost takes this further by boasting over 9,300 servers in 100 countries, a considerable amount more than many VPNs on this list. These are constantly tested to ensure everything is hunky-dory. With this in mind, it goes without saying you'll also get access to BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and more.

Thanks to its effective WireGuard protocol, expect high-quality streams with no buffering. CyberGhost delivers all the essentials for the security-conscious: a kill switch, split tunneling, and DNS leak protection. Sure, it could use a few more handy features, but if you're on the hunt for a fantastic streaming optimizer that bypasses geo-locked content, then it won't disappoint. If you aren't sure if this VPN service is right for you, its favorable 45-day free trial gives you ample time to make up your mind.

To keep your data secure, CyberGhost VPN is under Romanian jurisdiction, outside the Five Eyes alliance, and it has a credited no-logs policy.

Proton VPN Reliable security Anonymous streaming Proton VPN is well-known for its serious stance on providing fortified security online, but it's also an unblocking wizard as a VPN for streaming on Netflix. While it doesn't boast the most servers or countries, standing at over 2,900 servers in 69 countries, that doesn't stop this open-source VPN service from efficiently bypassing geo-blocked content. Security remains a priority over speed, but it has reliable connections that deliver stable streams. Pros Effective Android app for easy use

Brilliant security features and unblocking power

Switzerland jurisdiction Cons Inferior speeds

Free-tier doesn't unblock streaming platforms See at ProtonVPN

Proton VPN's reputation as one of the most secure VPN providers isn't without merit, with it being from the same creators of the popular end-to-end encryption email service, Proton Mail. However, besides its variety of security tools — like its kill switch, split tunneling, Secure Core feature that routes your traffic through multiple servers, and NetShield adblocker — it also makes for a great Netflix VPN for Android.

With 10GB/s servers for solid speeds and offering access to 2,988 servers in 69 countries, this open-source VPN provides an easy way to jump into plenty of regional Netflix libraries. Speeds aren't incredible, but you can still get through a whole series in HD quality on plenty of its servers. While it shares a similar map interface with NordVPN, it lets you quickly access the countries and servers you want, along with a simple country list for quick connections. Furthermore, it offers a favorite list to save the VPN servers you often use, making it quick to connect to countries where your favorite shows are on.

It's important to note that its free-tier subscription plan doesn't unblock streaming platforms, so getting the paid Proton VPN Plus plan is best. This will get past blocks from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Proton VPN ensures your online presence stays anonymous. Moreover, it has Switzerland jurisdiction and a no-logs policy that is fully audited by third-party professionals.

Private Internet Access Fast streaming Crazy amount of servers With PIA (Private Internet Access), you're getting a staggering amount of benefits that are hard to beat. Most notably, its network has a whopping 35,000 servers in 84 countries. Bypassing geo-locked libraries on Netflix is a breeze, and you can expect stable speeds for quality streaming. With its unlimited device connections, PIA is a solid choice for any Android user, even if it's based in the U.S. and has an underwhelming app interface. Pros Fast speeds for streaming

35,000 servers in 84 countries

Unlimited device connections Cons U.S. jurisdiction

Standard Android app See at Private Internet Access

PIA (Private Internet Access) delivers quantity and quality in the right places for a low-cost price, making it a worthy Android VPN for streaming. You can bet it opens up Netflix's location-based catalogs and provides smooth, HD-quality streams due to an insane 35,000 servers in 84 countries, 10GB/s servers with the always-reliable WireGuard protocol, and a varied list of security features.

Along with its reliable unblocking potential, PIA offers a selection of advanced security features, including split tunneling, a kill switch, anonymous cryptocurrency payments, and an email breach scanner to check if your email address has been compromised in a data breach. What brings it down is its lackluster app interface, but you'll still be able to hop between countries and swap servers on the fly. As with many of the best VPNs, you can stream regional content on other streaming platforms, including Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

PIA is based in the U.S., meaning it's open to scrutiny. However, it's an open-source VPN with a strict no-logs policy, which has been reviewed and approved by an independent audit firm.

Atlas VPN Beginner-friendly app Keeping streaming simple Atlas VPN has been making the rounds as a user-friendly Android app all about accessing streaming services. Its affordable subscription plans offer 10GB/s server speeds, unlimited device connections, and useful security features like malware blocking and SafeSwap. Despite only having 1,000 servers in 41 countries, it still manages to get into Netflix's region-specific catalogs in some of the most-streamed locations. Pros Intuitive Android app

Low-cost plans

Unique security features Cons Based in the U.S.

Low server network See at Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is relatively fresh, but that doesn't stop it from being one of the top dogs for unblocking Netflix with its easy-to-use Android app. It's an excellent service for anyone who simply wants to change countries and watch shows abroad, thanks partly to its easy setup and beginner-friendly user interface. It's also no slouch at bypassing strict geo-restricted content despite only having 1,000 servers in 41 countries.

Although a small selection, the servers are capable of 10GB/s server speeds, bolstered by the reliable WireGuard protocol. Even if there are only a few options to connect to the right VPN server to get past blocks, you will still have access to several streaming platform libraries — from Amazon Prime Video to BBC iPlayer — in the most popular locations, like the U.S., U.K., Japan, and more. You're getting top-notch security tools with a kill switch, split tunneling, malware blocking, and SafeSwap servers, which can automatically access the internet from several IP addresses.

While based in the U.S., Atlas VPN has undergone several independent security audits, promising a strict no-logs policy.

IPVanish Unlimited devices Another affordable option True to its name, IPVanish will make your IP address disappear, making it a solid Android VPN choice for streaming. Its value is well worth the affordable subscription price, as it offers reliable unblocking techniques, good internet speeds, and a fantastic array of security features. While it can struggle to access certain Netflix libraries, you'll still be able to check out a host of shows in the U.S. and U.K. without hassle. Pros Fantastic Android app

Affordable yearly plans

No device limit Cons U.S. jurisdiction

Some trouble with Netflix libraries See at IPVanish

For value over all else, IPVanish is an exemplary VPN for streaming. With affordable plans that offer unlimited device connections, decent speeds, and various security features to help you stay under the radar, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. And even more so with its OpenVPN Scramble feature, which can trick geo-blocked content into thinking you're not using a VPN.

It will give you access to the U.S. and U.K. versions of Netflix, but getting past other regional content can be tricky. If that's all you're after, however, IPVanish is worth checking out. It still sneaks past other services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and plenty more, and you get an intuitive Android app that's easy to navigate and provides a shortlist of your favorite VPN servers for quick access. With 2,200 servers in 51 countries, it could do with a few more servers in more locations. Nonetheless, you can expect stable speeds for buffer-free streaming.

IPVanish is based in the U.S. but has a no-logs policy verified by a third-party cybersecurity company. If you're looking for the utmost privacy, look elsewhere. Otherwise, IPVanish is a solid VPN for streaming on Android.

Can Netflix detect VPNs?

Due to the ability to hop between countries on the fly, VPNs have become an increasingly popular method to bypass geo-restricted content libraries. Because of this, streaming giants such as Netflix regularly employ strong security measures to ban IP addresses from known VPN servers. This is to keep Netflix in the clear, as it doesn't have the right to broadcast every TV show or film it makes available on its platform in every country, which is why it has country-specific libraries.

When tuning into Netflix in one location, the platform will block the IP address if many users have the same IP address from a VPN server. Don't fret; all is not lost. The top VPNs have countermeasures in place to get past these bans, including multiple servers to choose from in the same location, different VPN protocols, and special features used for streaming.

Switching to a server in the same location, choosing a different VPN protocol, or using streaming servers that open new IP addresses that aren't blocked will get you back to binge-watching your favorite shows. If all else fails, you can also try clearing your cache on your Android.

Choosing the right Android VPN for streaming on Netflix

While the main objective for any VPN for streaming is to get past Netflix's restrictions, it's also worth keeping speeds, server selection, and Android compatibility in mind. If a VPN keeps your shows in a dreaded buffering loop or doesn't have the right locations you're after, it's time to look for one that suits your needs.

Our list of VPNs ticks all the boxes required to get you full access to Netflix's worldwide streaming privileges. For example, ExpressVPN consistently unlocks Netflix's plentiful libraries thanks to its updated servers, unique features for streaming, and blazing-fast Lightway protocol. What's more, it boasts servers in 94 countries to choose from. That said, there are more affordable options that offer even more servers and countries. Surfshark gives you a selection of 100 countries, and its reliable connection speeds and unlimited device connections mean a whole household can check out shows on different Android devices with just one subscription.

For more on VPNs and all their perks, from WireGuard protocols to kill switches, check out our VPN guide for beginners.