While a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can protect you from prying eyes while you surf the web, it can also unblock streaming services with geo-restricted content across the globe. Let's be honest; that's one of the main appeals of getting a VPN, ergo Google TV makes the perfect partner. A Google TV box - formerly known as Android TV - gives you access to a wealth of streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and more, but if the latest movies and TV shows aren't available in your location, a VPN can solve that problem.

Much like a VPN for an Android phone, the best VPNs for Google TV and Android TV will elevate your binge-watching (and gaming) sessions to a global level, all while spoofing your location and encrypting your internet traffic. We're big fans of ExpressVPN, but if you're after more countries to stream shows from or need the fastest connection speeds, other reliable options will satisfy. From dedicated apps to servers designed for streaming, take your pick from our list of VPNs for Google TV.

There's a wide selection of VPN apps available on the Google Play Store, but not all of them can be trusted (especially free VPNs). The best VPNs are based in privacy-friendly countries, have a credited no-logs policy, and come with handy bonus features worth investing in - unlike SuperVPN, which exposed 360 million users' data. If you prefer to test out a VPN before making a purchase, we recommend taking advantage of their 30-day free trials.

Our top VPNs for Google TV

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Best overall Top choice for speeds and features ExpressVPN offers an exemplary service for Google & Android TV, with a well-designed app that's easy to use, excellent speeds streaming content, and unblocks all the major streaming platforms so that users can access international libraries. With over 3,000 servers in 94 countries and an extensive list of advanced features, it's an excellent choice for streaming. Plus, you can use up to five devices simultaneously. Pros User-friendly TV app

Lightning-fast speeds

Advanced security features

British Virgin Islands jurisdiction Cons Can be expensive

ExpressVPN takes the crown with its all-encompassing app for Google TV and Android TV. It's easy to set up and simple to navigate around. It comes with plenty of features like a kill switch, a Threat Manager feature to block trackers, and multiple security protocols, including its very own superfast Lightway protocol. You'll get the same experience that it delivers to other platforms and offers up to five simultaneous device connections, too.

Its list of over 3,000 servers in 94 countries means Android TV users get access to multiple international TV services and streaming platforms and is proven to unblock geo-restricted streaming libraries on popular services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Mac, BBC iPlayer, and plenty more. Fast server speeds also mean seamless HD and 4K streams, and even if one server isn't working as it should, it's simple to switch to another reliable server to continue binging.

ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands, meaning it's not subject to data retention laws. There's also a strict no-logs policy that has passed security audits multiple times and boasts Perfect Forward Secrecy, meaning all your encrypted data can't be captured and decrypted by threat actors. It's not the most affordable VPN service, but you'll get what you pay for.

Source: NordVPN NordVPN Premium pick Exceptional speeds NordVPN boasts the fastest speeds, making it the ideal choice for streaming on Google TV. Its unblocking techniques give users access to virtually all streaming platforms, and it comes with a vast array of security features to help you stay anonymous while connected. The NordLynx protocol, Threat Protection tool, and Meshnet feature are also handy perks. With over 5,700 servers in 60 countries, there will always be a dependable server connection, but it may not have all the regions you're looking for. Pros Great features for TV users

Fastest speeds

Varied security tools

Located in Panama with no required data logs Cons No kill switch on TV app

Can be pricey See at NordVPN

NordVPN never disappoints when it comes to streaming, making it the perfect companion for an Android TV box. The map-like user interface may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it makes it easy to choose the best region to start streaming. It has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries, so there will always be a server offering great streaming potential. Sure, it could use a few more countries to access more international streaming libraries, but it boasts all the major regions many will want access to.

Its NordLynx protocol delivers optimal connection speeds, which means any type of streaming comes with no buffering. Furthermore, thanks to its reliable unblocking techniques, it unblocks streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, YouTube TV, and more. For security and features, the Google/Android TV app brings Threat Protection, split tunneling, AES 256-bit encryption, and a Meshnet feature to keep connections between devices secure. It's important to note that its kill switch isn't available here. However, it offers up to six simultaneous connections on other platforms where it is available.

NordVPN is based in the privacy-friendly Panama and sticks with its credited zero-logs policy and Perfect Forward Secrecy support. For seamless access to different regions and advanced security tools, this VPN is worthy picking up.

Source: Surfshark Surfshark Best value Affordability done right Surfshark is for Android TV box owners looking to cut costs while still getting premium VPN features. It offers an affordable price and unlimited device connections but doesn't slack regarding speeds, security, and support. It has over 3,000 servers in 100 countries, giving you access to many international streaming platforms. It does stutter when unblocking a few services, but it gets past this with its flurry of features. Pros Great app for Google/Android TV

Unlimited simultaneous connections

More than 3,200 servers in 100 countries

British Virgin Islands jurisdiction Cons Some streaming platform issues

Not the fastest servers See at Surfshark

With Surfshark, you're getting more than your money's worth for unblocking content on Android TV. A well-designed app, snappy internet speeds, and a wealth of features prove that a fantastic VPN doesn't need to be pricey, but it does one better by offering unlimited device connections and 3,200 servers in 100 countries. That means your Google TV and any other devices can easily stream the latest shows in nearly any part of the world.

Its security features available on the app are also a highlight, boasting AES 256-bit encryption, split tunneling, and its own CleanWeb blocks ads, trackers, and malware whenever you're connected. While it has plenty of servers, not all are the fastest, and some may struggle to unblock streaming services. However, its Dedicated IP feature offers your own VPN IP address with a reliable connection that also avoids IP blacklisting, and its WireGuard protocol offers plenty of security and adequate speeds for streaming. You'll still easily get past Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube TV and more.

Like ExpressVPN, Surfshark has British Virgin Islands jurisdiction and a credited no-logs policy that will keep your information private.

Source: CyberGhost CyberGhost Streaming servers Specialized servers for streaming CyberGhost is a brilliant VPN option for Android TVs, and it's not just thanks to its specific servers for streaming it offers. Boasting over 9,000 servers in 91 countries, lightning-fast speeds with its WireGuard protocol, and a great selection of security features, you'll be accessing geo-blocked content anonymously in no time. Even better, its 45-day money-back guarantee gives users plenty of time to see what it can do. Pros Easy-to-install TV app

Servers made for streaming

More than 9,000 servers in 91 countries

45-day free trial Cons Could use more features

CyberGhost offers plenty of perks for Android TVs, but its most appealing one is its optimized servers for streaming. These are constantly tested to make sure everything is hunky-dory, only made better by hosting over 9,300 servers in 100 countries. Looking to binge a whole series on Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu and more? CyberGhost has the servers for you.

You can expect smooth streams on shows and games with its speedy WireGuard protocol and plenty of protection options with its kill switch, split tunneling, and DNS leak protection. While there's room for more features, many will find everything they need to start unblocking geo-restricted services. As a cherry on top, its affordable two-year subscription plan makes this an affordable option compared to other VPNs on this list. If you're not convinced, the 45-day money-back guarantee offers enough time to make the most of it.

CyberGhost VPN will keep your data safe with its credited no-logs policy and Romania jurisdiction – a privacy-friendly country outside the Five Eyes alliance.

Source: Atlas VPN Atlas VPN Beginner-friendly app Nice and simple Atlas VPN is for TV owners looking for a straightforward experience to watch shows around the globe. It consistently unblocks the most popular streaming platforms, offers superb features like MultiHop servers, and delivers stable internet speeds. It also has one of the most affordable subscription plans with unlimited device connections. With 1,000 servers in 41 countries, though, there's room for growth. Pros Intuitive app

Low-cost plans

Unique security features

Unlimited device connections Cons Based in the U.S.

Over 1,000 servers is low See at Atlas VPN

For those unfamiliar with VPNs, Atlas VPN will get you connected in no time. An easy setup and beginner-friendly user interface make it simple to connect to VPN servers all over the globe, and it has no problems bypassing geo-blocked content. These alone have the makings for a great VPN for streaming shows, but it has more to offer.

Its basic version is free, but the paid plan delivers many perks. This includes 10GB/s server speeds, an effective WireGuard protocol, a kill switch, split tunneling, malware blocking, and SafeSwap servers, which can automatically access the internet from several IP addresses. Unfortunately, its low server count lets down the VPN. With over 1,000 servers in 41 countries, it only gives you a few options to connect to the right VPN server for you. However, this small selection lets you access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and more.

Atlas VPN has a strict no-logs policy that has undergone several independent security audits. However, it's based in the U.S., which isn't a privacy-friendly country. If this doesn't sway you, expect a low-cost, no-nonsense VPN for Android TV.​​​​​​​

Source: IPVanish IPVanish Unlimited connections Affordable alternative IPVanish is a top-tier VPN that works well with Google TV, with a slick, well-designed app that's simple to navigate. Its over 2,200 servers in 51 countries are well-maintained, allowing fast speeds and access to popular streaming platforms. Plus, it offers no device limit with an affordable price tag. Its U.S. jurisdiction isn't ideal, but its verified no-logs policy backs it up. Pros Easy-to-navigate TV app

Affordable yearly plans

No device limit

Reliable servers for streaming Cons United States jurisdiction

Some trouble with Netflix libraries See at IPVanish

For value, IPVanish knocks it out of the park. With unlimited device connections and low-cost subscription plans, you get a lot of bang for your buck. No sacrifices are made here; this VPN offers reliable unblocking techniques, stable internet speeds, and various security tools to help you stay under the radar.

The Google/Android TV app itself is easy to navigate and provides a shortlist of your favorite VPN servers for quick access. Its nifty OpenVPN Scramble can trick geo-restricted regions that block VPNs into thinking you're not using a VPN. Throw in its kill switch and split tunneling, and there are plenty of ways to get around annoying platform blocks. Some region-specific Netflix libraries are more challenging to get past, but it can still give you Amazon Prime, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and plenty more to watch content on. With 2,200 servers in 51 countries, though, other VPNs provide a wider array of regions to connect to.

While IPVanish has a no-logs policy verified by a third-party cybersecurity company, it's also based in the U.S. This means a government entity can obtain and share its private information in certain circumstances. If you're not fussed by this, IPVanish is a worthy choice for Android TV.​​​​​​​

PureVPN Affordable and reliable Plentiful servers PureVPN makes a strong case for being a worthy VPN for your TV, featuring over 6,500 servers in over 70 countries and speedy 20GB/s connections for lag-free streaming. It's excellent at unblocking many major streaming services, but it has trouble getting past certain platforms. However, with its extra security features and easy-to-use app, it's a solid option for Android or Google TV. Pros Great Android TV app

6,500 servers in over 70 countries

Handy add-ons

British Virgin Island jurisdiction Cons Can't unblock some streaming services

Unbalanced connections See at PureVPN

PureVPN is another value-for-money VPN that works great with Android TV. It ticks all the right boxes for any streaming viewer's needs: ultrafast 20GB/s connection speeds, a well-presented app design (thanks to a recent revamp), and tools to get past the toughest region-restricted blocks.

Boasting over 6,500 servers in over 70 countries, there's an ample selection of regions to choose from. Servers are also kept up to scratch, so any problems with a particular server will be fixed post-haste. Moreover, its Port Forwarding feature gives you access to websites and services made unavailable due to strict region-specific regulations, unlocking the door to a world of content. However, it is known to struggle to access some streaming platforms in some countries, but it still delivers Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and others.

Its no-logs policy has been certified by one of the world’s top audit firms, and it's based in the privacy-friendly British Virgin Islands, like the top pick on our list. Furthermore, its "always-on" system automatically secures a VPN connection when any internet activity is performed, ensuring your data stays private.

Source: Private Internet Access Private Internet Access High-speed streaming Master at unblocking PIA (Private Internet Access) is a master at unblocking geo-restricted content with stable internet speeds for streaming. Its checklist of perks is generous: over 35,000 servers in 84 countries, unlimited device connections, fast connection speeds, and plenty of advanced security tools. It's based in the U.S., so those concerned about privacy may want to look elsewhere. Pros Affordable subscription plans

35,000 servers in 84 countries

Reliable internet speeds

Unlimited device connections Cons U.S. jurisdiction

Unlimited device connections Cons U.S. jurisdiction

No-frills app

PIA (Private Internet Access) easily bypasses nearly all geo-locked content, which is a big draw for any TV streaming. It doesn't have the most appealing app design, but that's easy to get over when there are speedy connections, over 35,000 servers in 84 countries, and a commendable list of security features on offer.

Expect to stream the latest moves and TV shows on the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and more without trouble. There are 10GB/s and the always-reliable WireGuard protocol that ensures stable streams, and it also offers a selection of advanced security features, such as split tunneling, a kill switch, anonymous cryptocurrency payments, and an email breach scanner to check if your email address has been compromised in a data breach.

PIA is an open-source VPN based in the U.S., but has a strict no-logs policy, which has been reviewed and approved by an independent audit firm.​​​​​​​

Source: ProtonVPN Proton VPN Focus on privacy Optimal privacy Proton VPN makes security a priority, which is a good fit for Android TV users in need of privacy. While bundled with security features like a kill switch, split tunneling, a NetShield ad blocker, and more, it also breezes past geo-blocked content in the 69 countries it has servers for, which is ideal for any international streams. While speeds could be better, it will still provide stable connections to watch content. Pros Well-designed Android TV app

Top-notch security features

2,900 servers in 69 countries

Switzerland jurisdiction Cons Subpar speeds

Switzerland jurisdiction Cons Subpar speeds

Free-tier doesn't unblock streaming platforms

Proton VPN is an open-source VPN service that's all about privacy, proven by its varied list of features like its kill switch, split tunneling, Secure Core that routes your traffic through multiple servers, a NetShield adblocker, and more. Not only does this help keep your data secure, but it also sneaks past strict geo-blocked content – an advantage for any Google TV box.

While it's a shame its free-tier subscription plan doesn't unblock streaming platforms, its paid Proton VPN Plus plan gives you access to Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Its connection speeds aren't the best of the bunch, but with 2,988 servers in 69 countries and reliable 10GB/s capable servers, expect smooth streaming on most services. It shares a similar map interface with NordVPN, but it lets you quickly access the countries and servers you want, along with a simple country list for quick connections. Furthermore, it offers a favorite list to save the VPN servers you often use.

Being from the creators of Proton Mail, the trustworthy end-to-end encryption email service, Proton VPN ensures your online presence stays anonymous. What's more, it has Switzerland jurisdiction and a no-logs policy that's been fully audited by third-party professionals.​​​​​​​

What to look for in a VPN for Android and Google TV

Google TV is made to stream content from a host of streaming services, so getting a VPN that doesn't hinder a binge-watching extravaganza is key. Internet speeds are always an important factor, so making sure a VPN provides stable connections will keep any buffering at bay. If a VPN touts fast servers and even its own speedy security protocol, you can expect a smooth at-home viewing experience.

It isn't just about speeds, as you'll ideally want access to TV services and streaming platforms all over the globe. The best VPNs have servers in multiple regions worldwide, meaning all you have to do is connect to a region-specific server to open the door to a wealth of TV shows and movies. The more servers and countries it offers, the better a VPN will be at giving your TV global access to content. A dedicated Google/Android TV app is also a significant bonus, making it easy to install and navigate around - luckily the same apps work on both Google TV and Android TV devices.

Our pick of the best VPNs provides all these key traits and then some. ExpressVPN is a no-brainer for most, as its exclusive Lightway protocol delivers blazing-fast connections that don't impede internet speeds, it can bypass geo-restricted content on nearly all streaming platforms, and comes with quality security features. It's all made easy to access with its user-friendly Android TV app.

For a more affordable way to get past streaming blocks, Surfshark is a fantastic choice. Its wealth of countries to connect to, reliable connection speeds, and generous device limit (unlimited) make it well worth the low-cost subscription price, especially if you have more than just an Android TV device to stream content on.

If you want to learn more about what VPNs can do for you, WireGuard and OpenVPN protocols, or how a kill switch works, you can find out more with our VPNs for beginners guide.