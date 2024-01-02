Aside from its sheer simplicity and ease of use, one of the main reasons that the WhatsApp messaging app is used by more than an estimated 2 billion people worldwide is the fact that all messages sent and received are protected by end-to-end encryption. That means the private messages and photos you send on the app can't be hacked and seen by anybody else.

So what's the point of getting a VPN — a tool famed for its privacy and security smarts — to use with WhatsApp? It's more about the IP-shifting ability that comes with a VPN, as they let you connect your smartphone to a server pretty much anywhere across the globe. That means that if you find yourself in a country, building, or institution that blocks WhatsApp, you can virtually relocate yourself to where WhatsApp is available.

And if you're particularly privacy-conscious, the added layer of anonymity that VPNs provide will give you even greater peace of mind and ensure that no one can tell that you're even using WhatsApp in the first place. Below are our six top VPN recommendations for WhatsApp, including the best free VPN for the job.

NordVPN Best overall Extra secure service that gets around blocking with ease NordVPN is one of the top overall VPNs available and is an excellent choice to use with WhatsApp. It boasts well over 5,000 servers, extremely fast connection speeds, and extra security layers like Double VPN and Onion Over. Pros Many global servers

Ace suite of security smarts Cons Mobile app interface is divisive See at NordVPN

Perhaps more than any other brand, NordVPN is synonymous with virtual private networks. And there are plenty of reasons why it has developed such a strong reputation, with its 5,000+ servers across 60 countries, its own speedy NordLynx protocol, 24/7 customer support, and its ability to unblock pretty much all the major streaming services on the planet. That unblocking extends to WhatsApp, ensuring accessibility to the secure messaging app, even in banned countries, such as China, North Korea, and the UAE.

Its mobile apps are generally feature-packed and easy to operate — although some users may not immediately take to its map-based mobile interface. But the aspect of NordVPN that pushes it to the very top of this guide is the provider's above-and-beyond security features. Double VPN reroutes internet traffic through two sets of encrypted tunnels while connecting to an Onion Over server, so private data will travel through the super secure network to ensure that you're not tracked. That's real peace of mind for anyone who's particularly security conscious.

NordVPN is competitively priced, too, particularly if you opt for its two-year plan. It costs $3.79 per month, including an extra three months free.

ExpressVPN Premium pick Another fantastic VPN — a close second ExpressVPN is an easy-to-operate VPN that can be used on a wide variety of platforms and has secure servers in more than 100 countries. Pros So easy to use

Great at unblocking Cons Relatively expensive See at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is so easy to recommend and tops our list of the overall best VPNs. There are over 100 countries and 160 locations on its server list, which is the most comprehensive around. The amount of independent audits it has carried out by KPMG and cybersecurity experts Cure53 is very reassuring, and it has all the basics tied down: high-performance servers, streaming service unblocking, 24/7 live chat support, etc.

Unblocking WhatsApp in locations where it's blocked is no issue for ExpressVPN. And you know that all internet comings and goings are secure when ExpressVPN is turned on, with its watertight Lightway protocol and government-standard AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) with 256-bit keys.

No matter what platform you use ExpressVPN on — from smartphones and tablets to desktops and streaming devices — you can guarantee that the user experience is uncomplicated and intuitive. The only real quibble is the provider's stubbornly high price, with the 15-month 'annual' plan coming in at $8.32 per month and a rolling monthly plan at $12.95.

Surfshark Best value An affordable service that doesn't scrimp on quality With more than 3,200 Ram-only servers in 100 countries around the world, Surfshark has substantial global coverage. Its WireGuard protocol delivers really fast connection speeds, and you may find the price too hard to resist. Pros Tempting price point

Servers in 100 countries Cons Underwhelming OpenVPN server speeds See at Surfshark

Surfshark is a rare best, a high-quality service at a very reasonable cost. Rolling monthly plans start at only $9.99 a month, which comes down to $1.99 if you commit to 24 months (including an extra four months free). Or you can pay a little more to upgrade your package to include extra security features.

The dollars and cents aren't the only numbers that are eye-catching. It has 3,200 servers (modest) in 100 countries (impressive), and they all use state-of-the-art Ram-only tech. With an array of protocol options — Wireguard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN are all guaranteed across the entire network — independent speed testing has shown Surfshark's Wireguard speeds to be among the fastest connections around. Unfortunately, that doesn't extend to OpenVPN speeds, which disappoints in comparison.

Surfshark wouldn't be on this list if it didn't have a handle on unblocking geo-restricted apps, which it does. And the fact that the service's mobile apps are pretty much carbon copies of the fully fleshed desktop versions is a real benefit. They have been designed to be as easy to use as possible, while not losing out on any key features.

Proton VPN Best for mobile privacy Get privacy peace of mind with Proton VPN's secure servers Switzerland-based Proton VPN includes an extensive range of privacy tools with its premium VPN. It has around 3,000 servers across almost 70 countries, and there's even a free plan that means you can try it before you buy. Pros Strong list of security features

Try it out for free Cons No 24/7 support See at ProtonVPN

If you intend to access WhatsApp in a country where the app has been banned, you may feel a sense of trepidation about using the forbidden messaging service. If that sounds like you, then Swiss provider Proton VPN might be the best option, thanks to the extensive security tools included in its premium plan.

For starters, more than 100 of its servers are Secure Core, so all your internet traffic is specifically routed to servers in privacy-conscious countries like Switzerland or Iceland. Other features include double hop (that sends everything through two encrypted tunnels), a reliable, robust kill switch, tracker blocker, malware protection, tools for DNS and IPv6 leak protection, and alternative routing (that gets you access to Proton VPN, even when authorities attempt to block it).

A subscription to Proton VPN offers use of the service on up to ten simultaneous devices, possible connections to over 3,000 servers in 69 countries, and the ability to enjoy various streaming services that would normally be blocked due to geo-restrictions. It'd be helpful if the company brought in 24/7 support, too — it's the standard set by the other big VPNs on this list and would mean there wouldn't be any issues accessing WhatsApp outside of usual business hours.

Proton VPN's $9.99 rolling one-month plan is one of the more reasonable out there, but the $4.99 a month two-year plan is a little more expensive than some of the competition (but still cheaper than ExpressVPN). Proton also offers a completely free plan, which is a scaled-back version of the full service.

Private Internet Access Proven no-logs policy You know your data will be safe with PIA Private Internet Access — or PIA for short — is a long-trusted VPN service jam-packed with features, servers in more than 90 countries, and a no-logging policy audited by Deloitte. Pros Watertight, audited no-logs policy

Unlimited connections Cons Not the best app UX See at Private Internet Access

You can tell merely from Private Internet Access's (PIA) name that it has user privacy at its heart. That will surely be of comfort if you're planning to use WhatsApp in a country where the messaging app is banned, such as North Korea, Syria, or Qatar.

That starts with its range of secure protocols (including the modern standard WireGuard), anti-monitoring obfuscation, advanced kill switch, and DNS leak protection. And its open-source software means that anyone can bear witness to PIA's privacy claims. The provider brought in auditors from Deloitte in 2022 to seriously stress-test the infrastructure security and verify that there was no trace of user data on any of its servers. This was all put to the test in court — when American authorities twice issued a warrant to extract user information from PIA's servers — it came through with flying colors.

Servers in 91 countries are better than most of PIA's competitors can offer, and that number is only growing. And costing only around $2 a month for a multi-year plan is one of the more reasonable price points around. But the next thing the provider should work on is just making its mobile VPN apps a little less cluttered and easier to use.

Hide.me Best free An excellent option if you don't want to pay The free version of Hide.me's VPN service allows you to connect to servers in up to six countries and offers the option of using different secure protocols and other security tools. Pros Free

Choice of protocols Cons Most features locked See at Hide.me

Any one of the seven named server locations — US, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, UK, and Singapore — available on Hide.me's free plan will help you get around WhatsApp blocking wherever you are. That's good news if you're only briefly in a country where it's unavailable and scoff at paying to unlock your messaging app.

Getting started with Hide.me is really quick and straightforward, and the provider doesn't ask for any personal details (not even an email address) when the app is installed. You can also get under the hood and make tweaks to configure the DNS, fiddle with your tunnel protocol, or choose from OpenVPN, IKEv2, SSTP, or speedy WireGuard protocols.

Unfortunately, many of the provider's other features and tools, such as SmartGuard, auto connect, and split tunneling are reserved for paying users. So to get them you'll need to upgrade to Hide.me premium or another VPN on this list.

Use WhatsApp from anywhere with one of these VPN services

At the time of writing, five countries banned WhatsApp: China, North Korea, Syria, Qatar, and the UAE. Other countries like Brazil, Cuba, Iran, and Turkey have been known to block it occasionally, along with certain institutions, schools, and businesses. The reasons for this can vary massively, from commercial to political.

Either way, getting around the issue is straightforward using a VPN. And there aren't many that are easier to use, more reasonable in price, or boast as many features as NordVPN does. Its engineers have worked hard in recent years to ensure that the service can circumvent as many blocked services as possible. You'll usually see claims in this regard relating to TV streaming services, but it applies to WhatsApp, too.

Nord's extra security tools push ExpressVPN out of the top spot in this guide. While ExpressVPN is the best all-around provider, features like NordVPN's Double VPN and Onion Over servers make it a more tempting choice if you're trying to mask your identity in countries like China and North Korea.

That's not to say that ExpressVPN isn't still a great option. It's so easy to set up and use, jam-packed with handy features, and there are speedy servers established in over 100 countries. But if you want to save a little money and go for Surfshark instead, it's unlikely that you'll be disappointed. The reasonably priced provider has some of the fastest connection speeds that have been tested and keeps things really simple for beginners to the world of VPNs.