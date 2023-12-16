Whether you're a VPN beginner choosing a provider for the very first time, or an experienced user who's looking for a change, it's inevitable that you'll ultimately want to use the tool across multiple devices. You're never going to get a separate service for each of your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and all the other gadgets you own.

Fortunately, the world's best VPNs all give you the ability to use a single subscription across a multitude of different platforms. How many exactly however, differs from VPN to VPN. Some limit you to just a handful of simultaneous connections, while others go all-out and let you protect as many different devices as you wish.

In this guide we tell you how many devices some of the planet's biggest providers allow you to connect to, while recommending which to go for if you simply want to use your VPN on an unlimited number of devices.

Choose an ideal VPN to use on multiple devices

Surfshark Best overall High quality, affordable, and covers unlimited devices You can use Surfshark on an unlimited number of devices. That's particularly impressive considering the price point and the high quality of apps it delivers; it features 3,200+ servers in 100 countries, has a fantastic reputation for unblocking streaming services, and performs well in independent speed testing. Pros No limit on devices

Very affordable subscriptions

Surfshark has built a reputation as a high-quality VPN service at a really affordable price point. It has more than 3,200 RAM-only servers in 100 countries, fast connection speeds, a suite of built-in security tools (although it isn't quite as kitted out with wider features as the likes of ExpressVPN or NordVPN), and an easy-to-use interface and apps.

But another key feather in its cap is that Surfshark allows you to use its VPN on as many devices as you wish at any given time.

That's great news if you're somebody who intends to use your VPN across a wide range of platforms. Surshark is compatible with computers (Windows, macOS, Linux, Chromebook), phones and tablets (Android, iOS), smart TVs (e.g. FireTV, Apple TV, etc), gaming consoles, routers, and more. So you can go ahead and install Surfshark on everything without having to keep track of which ones you're using it on.

A monthly rolling subscription starts at $9.99 a month, which isn't bad relative to its competitors. But the value gets really good if you sign up for its two-year plan — the Surfshark Starter plan (which, for the avoidance of doubt, does indeed cover unlimited devices) costs only $1.99 a month, including four extra months free.

ExpressVPN Best for everything else The overall no. 1 best VPN in the world We rate ExpressVPN as the best overall VPN in the world, with servers in 160 locations across 105 countries, its own Lightway protocol, 24/7 customer support, and compatibility with a massive range of devices and platforms. It's only the eight-device limit that keeps it from the top spot here. Pros A dream to use

Usable on lots of platforms

ExpressVPN excels in pretty much every department. Its proprietary Lightway protocol means that the provider is super secure and is able to achieve rapid connection speeds, while also giving you the choice to use other protocols like WireGuard and OpenVPN. It now has servers in an impressive 105 cities, has a built-in password manager called Keys, and has a dedicated team for unblocking streaming services so you can watch whatever you want wherever you are in the world.

As well as all computers, smartphones and select Smart TVs, compatibility extends even further than Surfshark to the likes of Kindle Fire, Nook, Fire TV Stick, Android TV, and Nintendo Switch.

The only drawback is that ExpressVPN can only be used on eight devices at once. Now, for most individual users, that won't have an enormous impact as you likely won't need to use it on more than that number at the same time. But if you're sharing ExpressVPN with the whole family, it could become restrictive. One way around this is to set the service up with your router, meaning you don't necessarily need it on all of your devices.

ExpressVPN's excellence comes at a cost — it's one of the more expensive services. Monthly plans are $12.95, which comes down to $6.67 for 15 months if you sign up for longer. That said, the annual plan also includes a one-year subscription to Backblaze's unlimited cloud backup, which may make it better value for some.

IPVanish Best for speed Another VPN with unlimited connections IPVanish is another provider that allows you to use its VPN service on as many devices as you wish at any given time. The server count is modest, with around just 2,000 across 75 locations in 50 countries. But its connection speeds are super fast and apps are packed with features. Pros Unlimited devices with one sub

Extremely fast connection speeds

IPVanish may not be able to boast the most impressive server numbers — its 2,000 across 50 countries pales in comparison to much of the competition — but it does include an array of reassuring security features, live chat support, and a thorough no-logging policy that has been audited by an independent security firm. In recent times, it has also performed extremely well in connection speed tests.

Plus, like Surfshark, you can use it on as many devices as you wish at any one time. IPVanish's website lists available apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS, Android, iOS, routers, Apple TV, Fire TV, and NVIDIA SHIELD. However, if your main reason for getting a VPN is to stream TV shows from overseas, note that it struggles to unblock some streaming services including foreign Netflix catalogs and Disney+.

$12.99 for IPVanish's monthly rolling subscription is a bit more expensive than most of the competition, but the £3.33 per month you'll pay for its best value two-year plan is far more competitive.

Hotspot Shield Longest free trial Try this premium VPN for 45 days before you commit Allowing connections to up to 10 devices at a time, Hotspot Shield also comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee that lets you give it a try before you fully commit. It also features a total of 3,200 servers across more than 125 locations, including dedicated streaming, gaming, and P2P servers. Pros 45-day money back guarantee

10-device maximum

If you're reluctant to commit to a new VPN provider for a lengthy subscription without road-testing it properly first, then Hotspot Shield is a good option to consider. You can try it risk-free for 45 days and then, if you decide it's not the VPN for you, simply cancel and get your money back. 45 days is an improvement on the 30 days that most providers give (the three here above, for example). There's even a completely free 'Basic' version you can download, although that only has one server location and removes some of the features included with its premium tier.

The full version can be used on up to 10 devices at any one time. Hotspot Shield's compatibility list includes all the usual computing and smartphone platforms, a selection of different routers, gaming consoles (including Xbox, PS, and Nintendo), Kindle tablets, Kodi, selected Smart TVs (excluding Android TV), and Windows phones.

Its 3,200 servers in 80 countries is on a par with most of its competitors, and we like that it has dedicated servers for streaming, gaming, and P2P. On the subject of streaming, it unblocks most major services. If you're particularly privacy conscious, you should be aware that Hotspot Shield doesn't exclude all logging and has not undertaken any recent audits of its no-logging policy.

Another factor that may put you off is the price. The $10.49 rolling monthly cost is competitive, but the annual plan — costing $7.99 a month — is one of the more expensive around.

PureVPN Best family plan Give everybody in the family their own credentials PureVPN has a specific family plan that gives each individual user their own credentials. It's one of the most affordable premium VPNs (especially during sale periods) and boasts over 6,500 servers in more than 70 countries. Pros Dedicated family plan

Very affordable

If you've ever searched for VPN deals during sale periods like Black Friday, you'll likely have encountered PureVPN. It has some of the most eye-catching pricing around, and never is that more emphasized during sales season. Currently, its Standard plan (which doesn't include extras such as password managers, file encryption, privacy manager, or various other optional add-ons) costs $1.97 per month for a 25-month subscription.

Whatever plan you choose, you'll get access to PureVPN's vast 6,500+ server network, tools such as split tunneling and kill switch, a multitude of protocols, and a thorough support site. It has a good reputation for unblocking geo-restricted access to most major streaming services and its apps are generally straightforward to use. Just note that not all of PureVPN's features are necessarily functional on every platform or when you're using a particular protocol, which can be irritating at times.

You can use the service on 10 devices simultaneously. But, unlike most other VPNs these days, PureVPN has a specific Family Plan, too. For $8.33 per month, you can share the service with up to five family members, where each person gets a separate VPN account that allows them to create their own credentials and personalize PureVPN on up to 10 devices.

It has apps for all the usual platforms, but some others really stand out in its list of devices. For example, the Brave web browser, Chromecast, and Huawei smartphone OS.

NordVPN Also good Fantastic VPN held back by devices limit It's not in question that NordVPN is a brilliant VPN service. It has over 5,000 servers, superfast connection speeds, tons of features, watertight security, and is a market-leader when it comes to unblocking streaming services. But a limit of six simultaneous device connections means it can't feature higher in this guide. Pros Great all-round VPN

Super fast connection speeds

Once upon a time, NordVPN's maximum device allowance of six actually felt generous. Unfortunately, times have moved on, and the limit is now one of the most miserly among premium VPN providers.

But if you don't intend to share your account details and can't imagine a scenario where you'd need to be using your VPN on seven devices or more at the same time, then NordVPN is well worth considering. It has more than 5,000 servers across 60+ countries, security smarts like Double VPN and Onion Over that go above and beyond what most other providers offer, and its own speedy NordLynx protocol. It's also a service favored by streamers, with NordVPN developing an excellent reputation for unblocking most TV and live sports streaming apps when overseas.

There are dedicated apps for Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Android TV, with the ability to use NordVPN on other connected devices such as Firestick, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, Chromebook, Chromecast, Kindle Fire, and Oculus Quest.

When it comes to price, NordVPN is very reasonable if you're happy to commit to its two-year plan. That starts at $3.79 a month and includes three months extra free, with one-month plans starting at a relatively pricey $12.99.

Windscribe Best free VPN for multiple devices A very solid free option Windscribe is one of the very best free VPNs in a crowded market, with servers in 20 city locations. You can use it on as many devices as you wish and it includes its so-called R.O.B.E.R.T. system of security tools. Pros Use on as many devices as you wish

Excellent plug-ins and apps

Windscribe sits at the top of our guide to the best free VPNs. Despite the fairly restrictive 2GB per month data limit — going up to 10GB if you supply an email address and 15GB if you tweet about them — we admire how much it includes in its free tier. 20 city server locations across 11 countries is an impressive sum, and its R.O.B.E.R.T. security system blocks malware, ads, trackers, and more.

It's also extremely easy to set up and operate and, unusually for a free VPN, it can even unblock the US Netflix catalog when abroad, too.

Windscribe has apps for VPN for Windows, Mac, Firefox, iPhone, Android, Linux, FireTV, and Huawei, not to mention its fantastically simple Chrome plug-in. That's a shorter compatibility list than other providers on this list, but still not bad at all for a freebie.

Protect all of your gadgets with the best VPN for multiple devices

The VPN industry has changed a lot since the software started being used prominently by consumers less than a decade ago. At that time, it was practically unheard of for providers to allow use on more than a handful of devices at the same time. But now, permitting simultaneous connections to eight or more is the norm and providers that impose no limits whatsoever aren't a rarity.

Surfshark is one of those providers. But we still wouldn't recommend it in this guide if it wasn't an all-round excellent VPN service. With fast connection speeds, a suite of security tools, efficient 24/7 live chat support, and the ability to unblock a wide range of streaming services, it fully earns our Editor's Choice status. And it certainly doesn't hurt that its multi-year plans are so affordable.

IPVanish is another great option for VPN users who don't want to have to think about how many devices they're connecting to. And while ExpressVPN might have an eight-device limit in place, that will probably be ample for most day-to-day users, and we simply had to include it here due to its fantastic all-round performance.