A VPN is a secret weapon against virtual prying eyes and all kinds of nasty internet threats. And those looking to protect every device on their Wi-Fi network will want a VPN service compatible with routers. If you happen to have an Amazon Eero router, though, you'll run into an issue: Eero routers don't support VPNs.

Understandably, this can be a frustrating problem, but it has an easy solution. By using a different router to set up a VPN and a VPN passthrough, your Eero router can encrypt all your internet traffic to help you sneak past geo-restricted websites and watch your favorite movies on streaming libraries across the globe. Don't worry, it's as simple as installing a VPN on your Android; all you need is the right VPN to get the job done.

Keeping your Wi-Fi network secure is important these days, and if you've opted to equip your home or place of work with Eero routers, this selection of the best VPNs for Eero routers will do just that.

Upgrade your Eero router with these top VPNs

ExpressVPN Best overall Exemplary all-arounder for Eero ExpressVPN is internet privacy done easily, and the same can be said for setting it up on compatible routers. With VPN passthrough, an intuitive interface, and 24/7 support, you won't have a problem connecting Eero routers. Throw in its superfast connections, 3,000 servers in over 100 countries, and a selection of top-tier security features, and you have a VPN worth investing in. Pros Wide range of compatible routers

Incredibly fast speeds with Lightway

Expensive

ExpressVPN nails every key feature you could want in a VPN service, making it an easy win for Eero routers. Thanks to its wide selection of compatible routers, including Asus, Linksys, Netgear, and its very own Aircove router with ExpressVPN preinstalled, getting it fixed into an Eero router is a breeze.

That's not all ExpressVPN has to offer. You can expect over 3,000 servers in 105 countries, offering numerous ways to unblock restricted websites and regional streaming libraries on Netflix, Disney+, and all the major platforms. It isn't the best VPN for streaming for just that reason, as its lightning-fast speeds with its Lightway protocol allow for uninterrupted, buffer-free streams. If you have a household filled with devices, that's a major perk.

It's also at the forefront of security and privacy, boasting a Network Lock kill switch feature, split tunneling, a Threat Manager to block ads and trackers, and fortified AES 256-bit encryption for your whole Wi-Fi network. If privacy is a must, ExpressVPN's British Virgin Islands jurisdiction and verified no-logs policy will give you peace of mind. If you have an Eero router Wi-Fi network that needs protection, you could do a lot worse than ExpressVPN.

NordVPN Premium pick Fast and efficient Aside from its relatively high subscription prices, it's hard to fault NordVPN for Eero router owners. It features a large fleet of over 6,000 servers in 111 countries and fast internet speeds for all your devices thanks to NordLynx. There are even handy security tools, including a Double VPN feature that, well, doubles your network's encryption. So, NordVPN is your go-to ace in the hole against any online restrictions. Pros Range of compatible routers

Ultra-fast internet speeds

Can be pricey

If the top pick doesn't sway you, NordVPN should. That's for two reasons — it's the fastest VPN around and has a great selection of compatible Wi-Fi routers. This includes Asus, GLiNet, Netgear, EdgeRouter, and its own Privacy Hero Wi-Fi router with NordLynx — the company's own, extremely fast VPN protocol. Plus, it's easy to get VPN passthrough up and running on an Eero router.

Being the king of speed, it's an ideal choice for streaming various region-specific libraries on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and beyond in HD and 4K resolution. There are many regions to choose from, too, with its 6,200 servers in a whopping 111 countries. Once on a router, it can connect to any internet-ready device, including those incapable of supporting a NordVPN app. No need for further configurations, just get online and stay hidden.

Security and privacy are also a priority, which is why it includes an advanced security tools suite, including a Threat Protection feature to stop ad trackers and malicious threats, a kill switch, split tunneling, AES 256-bit encryption, and a Double VPN feature fitted right on the router, adding another layer of encryption. With NordVPN being based in Panama, expect guaranteed privacy, with its zero-logs policy and Perfect Forward Secrecy backing it up.

Surfshark Best value Affordable Wi-Fi network security Surfshark's incredible offering starts with its pricing, already giving Eero router owners an affordable way to protect their Wi-Fi network. It only goes up from there, with its vast selection of 3,200 servers in 100 countries, amazing internet speeds, and valuable security tools. Along with its ease of use and great unblocking power (despite minor bypassing hiccups), this is a budget-friendly VPN provider worth giving a shot. Pros Plentiful support for routers

Amazing connection speeds

Minor unblocking hiccups

Check out Surfshark if you're after top-of-the-line VPN features for a fraction of the cost. This means speed, security, and compatibility for Eero routers via VPN passthrough. Supporting routers such as InvizBox, Vilfo, Synology, Asus, and more, it's your one-stop (affordable) shop for all things privacy. On its protected Wi-Fi network, it will even go as far as keeping your smart fridge or Alexa safe.

It competes with the best in terms of server availability, with over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, and has some of the fastest connection speeds around — going head-to-head with NordVPN. For its subscription costs, that's a steal. Yes, it sometimes struggles to bypass some website or platform restrictions, but this is easily fixed by switching to another server or using its Dedicated IP feature. Plus, it offers obfuscation with its Camouflage Mode, making it even harder for any online entity to know you're using a VPN.

Besides its exceptional speeds and streaming prowess, it offers an easy-to-use router setup, a versatile selection of security tools like AES 256-bit encryption and its own CleanWeb feature, and a tight lock on privacy. Surfshark has British Virgin Islands jurisdiction and a credited no-logs policy, so your data on all your Wi-Fi-connected devices will stay safe.

CyberGhost Fantastic for streaming Smooth streaming on all devices CyberGhost is a reliable choice when it comes to security, stable servers, and streaming. And it's compatible with various routers to get your Eero network set up. It's a VPN service that continues to improve, now with over 11,500 servers in 100 countries and more ways to unblock geo-restricted content. There are faster VPNs around, but CyberGhost still offers great speeds for buffer-free streaming. Pros Wide router compatibility

Specialized servers for streaming

Over 11,500 servers in 100 countries Cons Not the fastest

Not the fastest

Lack of device-specific features

Streaming is made easy with CyberGhost, especially if you're eager to turn your Eero Wi-Fi network into a streaming juggernaut. Since it's compatible with routers from Asus, Linksys, Netgear, and even has certain models with CyberGhost pre-configured, you'll have it set up on your Eero router in no time.

Along with its massive network of over 11,500 servers in 100 countries, it boasts servers tailored to streaming, gaming, and torrenting. It also brings incredible unblocking power, meaning the majority of streaming platforms and geo-restricted websites you encounter won't have a clue where you're based. It may not be the fastest of the lot, but it does provide a stable connection to watch shows and game away without any dips.

CyberGhost's easy-going setup and instructions on manually configuring a VPN on a router make it simple for beginners, and it has plenty of security features to keep your daily browsing safe. This includes an automatic kill switch, a Dedicated IP feature, split tunneling, and more. Some devices, like an iPhone or MacBook, won't get the full set of tools it offers, though. Regardless, CyberGhost is based in Romania, a privacy-friendly country, so your online activities will stay safe from prying eyes.

IPVanish Wide router support Excellent for value IPVanish is a top contender thanks to its blazing-fast speeds, simple and effective apps, and affordability. Along with its range of support for various routers, it checks all the right boxes for an Eero router setup. With just over 2,000 servers in 50 countries, there's room for a bigger network in different regions, and its U.S. jurisdiction may deter those with a focus on privacy. Pros Support for different routers

Excellent speeds

User-friendly setup Cons Low network of servers

U.S. jurisdiction

IPVanish continues to impress with its high-speed servers, intuitive app, and most of all, its price. That's already a good fit for Eero router owners, and with its support for Linksys, Netgear, and more with the option to have IPVanish pre-installed, it only sweetens the pot.

Offering 2,200 servers in 51 countries, it lacks the number of servers many other premium VPNs offer. Still, it provides some of the best speeds, making it a great option for streaming and gaming, and its country selection includes all the major destinations. Its simple setup and helpful manual instructions make it easy to protect every device on your Wi-Fi network, including the ones that don't traditionally support VPNs.

As for other tricks up its sleeve, its OpenVPN Scramble can trick geo-restricted regions that block VPNs into thinking you're not using a VPN, while its kill switch and split tunneling will help you stay protected. One potential downside is its U.S. jurisdiction, meaning a government entity can obtain and share the VPN's private information. That said, it has a strict no-logs policy verified and audited by a third-party cybersecurity company.

Guardian VPN Included ease Official VPN for Eero With an Eero Plus subscription, you'll get access to its officially supported VPN service: Guardian VPN. Offering servers in 14 countries, privacy that stops web trackers and malicious threats in their tracks, and an easy set-up, it's a handy VPN to have bundled in eero's subscription package. If you're after premium VPN features, look elsewhere. Pros Included with Eero Plus subscription

Easy set-up

Blocks trackers and malicious threats Cons No premium VPN features

Servers in just 14 countries

Servers in just 14 countries

Struggles to unblock strict services

If you opt for the Eero Plus plan, you will get a password manager, ad blocking, and more, as well as a VPN powered by Guardian VPN. It's the official error router partner, letting you connect up to five devices. While it doesn't include routers, anyone with an Eero Plus plan will benefit from having a VPN already included.

The VPN is easy to set up through its app and lets you pick from 14 countries with a stable connection. With Guardian also coming with a firewall, you'll be free of intrusive web tracking, ads, phishing attacks, and more. It lacks the selection of regions you can connect to, but you'll still get access to popular locations, such as the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and Japan. It's known to struggle with getting past strict streaming platforms, but if you're just after privacy online, this Eero package has you covered.

Recently, the VPN included compatibility with Android and Amazon Fire devices, along with its usual iOS, macOS, and Windows. That's great news for those with a diverse selection of devices, and it's a good sign Guardian will continue to deliver even more features. Guardian is a solid option for those keen on the perks of the Eero Plus subscription plan.

Can you add a VPN to Eero routers?

Amazon's Eero routers are affordable, easy to use, and provide excellent performance. It makes them a popular choice for many, but one caveat is the lack of VPN support. Unfortunately, it isn't as simple as installing a compatible VPN, as they only support VPN passthrough.

It requires a few extra steps and a router that your chosen VPN supports. It can be a slight headache, especially if you need another router that lets you configure a VPN on it. However, our picks of VPN services are compatible with various routers, and once you have it set up, all it takes is some small tinkering in your Eero app.

By heading into settings and selecting Bridge mode, you can manage your Wi-Fi network through an existing router, ergo your router configured with a VPN. Even if you find this process not worth the effort, the services we've chosen are among the best VPNs for multiple devices, ranging from five devices to unlimited simultaneous connections. No need for a router setup, just manage the VPN straight on your device.

Finding the right VPN for your Eero router

As with choosing a VPN for any use case, it's best to look out for a service with a plentiful number of servers in locations dotted all over the world, fast and stable internet speeds, and a selection of useful advanced security features. For Eero routers, you'll need the bonus of having a user-friendly app interface and compatibility with different routers.

That's why ExpressVPN soars. With a grand number of 3,000 optimized servers in 105 countries, lag-free speeds, and a slew of advanced security tools to get all your devices on a Wi-Fi network protected, it's a jack of all trades and master of all. It's also handy that it's easy to set up on various routers, and even has its own Aircove router for added Eero user convenience.

If you want your Eero routers to deliver the fastest speeds while keeping your data encrypted, NordVPN is best. NordLynx offers a helping hand when it comes to speeds, which can also be pre-installed on its Privacy Hero router, but you can also expect to connect to over 6,000 servers in 111 countries and a healthy number of useful security features.

As for Surfshark, you can use it on your Eero router via VPN passthrough or install it on an unlimited number of devices — all for a budget price. It doesn't slack on speed or features, either, boasting over 3,200 servers in 100 countries and unique tools to keep all your smart devices on your Wi-Fi network protected.