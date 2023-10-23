Staying safe online is important, and a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can give you peace of mind when surfing the web on your Android smartphone or tablet. Hiding your identity online is one thing, but VPNs can also help you bypass geo-restricted content no matter where you're located, unlock region-specific streaming service libraries to watch the best new movies, and even detect and block malicious websites. There's a lot a VPN can do for you, and each one serves up a different offering in their dedicated Android apps.

Choosing the right VPN service for your Android comes down to what you're looking for, whether you need blazing-fast internet speeds or reliable connections to thousands of servers around the globe. ExpressVPN may be an obvious choice, but other services deliver perks you may be more interested in. Even the best Android phones need a helping hand when it comes to online privacy, and the best VPNs for Android let you do it all with a simple tap.

While the Google Play Store is jam-packed with free VPN apps to download, they are known to be unreliable regarding server connections and, most importantly, privacy. For example, this year saw SuperVPN expose 360 million users' data. The best VPNs are based in privacy-friendly countries, have a credited no-logs policy, and come with handy bonus features worth investing in. If you're keen on checking out a VPN before opting into a subscription, we recommend taking advantage of their 30-day free trials.

Our top VPNs for Android phones and tablets

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Best overall Top pick for superb speeds ExpressVPN ticks all the right boxes for any Android user looking for incredible internet speeds, reliable unblocking, and optimized security features. Its straightforward Android app is easy, and it boasts over 3,000 servers in a whopping 94 countries. While it's pricier than most, it offers incredible value with its extensive list of features and active 24/7 customer support. If you're on Android, consider giving ExpressVPN a try. Pros Well-designed Android app

Lightning-fast speeds

British Virgin Islands jurisdiction Cons Relatively pricey See at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN continues to run victory laps around its competition no matter what device it's on, and its Android app is no exception. Its easy-to-navigate user interface provides a streamlined experience that lets you connect to the fastest server with a simple tap, while choosing from its list of over 3,000 servers in 94 countries couldn't be easier. As a bonus, it's even available in 16 languages, making it an all-encompassing Android app for many to use.

With its rightfully described blazing-fast speeds, made even faster with its unique Lightway protocol, don't expect your internet speeds to take a dip. It can easily bypass geo-blocked content and strict streaming services, letting you access your favorite shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, and plenty more anywhere in the world. It isn't all about speed, though, as the Android app has plentiful security tools to keep you anonymous. This includes an effective kill switch, split tunneling, a Threat Manager feature to block trackers and malicious websites, and AES 256-bit encryption. Moreover, you can check the strength of your connection to see if it's worth switching to another server.

Based in the British Virgin Islands, it's not subject to data retention laws. Its no-logs policy has passed security audits multiple times and boasts Perfect Forward Secrecy, meaning all your encrypted data can't be captured and decrypted by threat actors. ExpressVPN may be on the pricier end, but Android users will find a lot of value in this service.

Source: NordVPN NordVPN Premium pick For the fastest VPN speeds NordVPN is an obvious choice for Android users who require flawlessly fast speeds, but it does one better thanks to its focus on security. The NordLynx protocol, Double VPN tool, and Meshnet feature are stand-out perks many will appreciate, and you can't go wrong with over 5,700 servers in 60 countries. Admittedly, the Android app's map-like user interface isn't the most user-friendly, but that doesn't take away from NordVPN's dependable bypassing techniques and suite of features. Pros Fastest speeds

Plentiful features

Located in Panama with no required data logs Cons Needs more countries

Can be pricey See at NordVPN

With NordVPN, you're arguably getting the fastest VPN speeds for your Android phone and tablet. The only section where it loses brownie points is with the app itself; the Android app uses a map interface that makes it a little trickier to quickly connect to the VPN server you want, making it feel less intuitive. However, there's an option to switch to a more straightforward list. On the broader picture, this is only a minor nuisance when compared to what NordVPN dishes out.

From its Threat Protection and AES 256-bit encryption to its app-specific kill switch and dark web monitoring, NordVPN is here to keep your private data safe from prying eyes. It ups the ante with its Double VPN tool that redirects your traffic through two servers for extra protection, a new Meshnet feature to keep connections between devices secure, and superfast NordLynx protocol. With over 5,700 servers in 60 countries and excellent unblocking abilities, it can stream Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more without breaking a sweat.

NordVPN has a credited zero-logs policy and supports Perfect Forward Secrecy. It's also based in the privacy-friendly Panama. It takes privacy seriously, which is what you want from one of the best VPNs you can grab.

Source: Surfshark Surfshark Best value Affordability at its finest Surfshark may be best for Android users on a budget, but affordability doesn't equal lackluster. With one subscription, you can connect a household of Android phones, tablets, and other devices thanks to unlimited device connections. This uncomplicated Android app includes multiple features, over 3,000 servers in 100 countries, and fast connection speeds. Surfshark offers a lot of bang for your buck. Pros Android-specific features

More than 3,200 servers in 100 countries

British Virgin Islands jurisdiction Cons Suffers from unblocking issues

Faster VPNs available See at Surfshark

If value is key, then Surfshark is the Android VPN for you. Not only is its app easy to use, but it also doesn't skimp on features despite its affordable pricing. From connecting to the fastest location with one tap to delivering an effective Android native kill switch to stop data leaks, Surfshark's app will have you surfing (pun intended) around the web anonymously in seconds.

The real star of the show is its unlimited device connections. With one subscription, you can jump online with a VPN connection on all of your devices, and there are plenty of servers to choose from since it has over 3,200 servers in over 100 countries. Its security features are also a highlight, offering AES 256-bit encryption, split tunneling, a rotating IP tool, and a unique override GPS location switch to match your location with your VPN location. What's more, its own CleanWeb blocks ads, trackers, and malware whenever you're connected.

Surfshark speeds aren't the fastest, and it may have problems bypassing popular streaming platforms like Disney+. However, its Dedicated IP feature offers your own VPN IP address with a reliable connection that also avoids IP blacklisting. In addition, its WireGuard protocol provides plenty of security and adequate speeds for streaming.

Like our top pick, Surfshark has British Virgin Islands jurisdiction and a credited no-logs policy that keeps your information private.

Source: CyberGhost CyberGhost Generous server count Huge amount of servers worldwide CyberGhost is an excellent choice for Android devices that continue to impress. With its wide selection of over 9,300 servers in 100 countries, it reliably unblocks content and provides exceptional speeds for streaming. You can also expect specialized servers built for streaming content, a fast WireGuard protocol, and a 45-day money-back guarantee. It offers up to seven device connections and has jurisdiction in Romania. Pros Very affordable two-year plans

More than 9,000 servers in 91 countries

45-day free trial Cons Could use more features See at CyberGhost

CyberGhost continues to be one of the best VPNs on the market, and its Android app is a case in point. A quick and efficient user interface lets you choose the best servers in countries around the globe and will give you easy access to its several helpful features. If bypassing streaming service blocks is your goal, this VPN provides dedicated streaming servers for reliable connection speeds straight through the app.

Fantastic speeds through its WireGuard protocol and its vast selection of over 9,300 servers in 100 countries make it stand out from the pack, but its affordable two-year subscription plan is the cherry on top. Even better, its 45-day money-back guarantee gives you ample time to consider making it your go-to Android VPN.

Although it offers a solid mix of features, including a reactive kill switch, it doesn't offer features such as app-specific split tunneling. And if you have more than just Android at home, note that its iOS and macOS counterparts offer fewer features.

Lastly, with its credited no-logs policy, you can expect your data to be safe. CyberGhost VPN is based in Romania, a privacy-friendly country outside the Five Eyes alliance.

Source: IPVanish IPVanish Clean interface Master at bypassing region-locked content IPVanish is a superb choice for Android owners who need a VPN that reliably unblocks content at an affordable price. There's no device limit, so you can connect as many devices as you want, and it features 2,200 servers in 51 countries. Its WireGuard protocol delivers fast and secure connections, and it offers unique features for Android users. Despite its no-logs policy, the VPN service is based in the U.S., leaving it open to privacy concerns. Pros Easy-to-use App for Android

Affordable yearly plans

Easy access to region-locked content Cons United States jurisdiction

Needs more servers See at IPVanish

IPVanish's Android app is as simple and effective as they come, and its dark mode style adds to its flair. Easy to navigate around and providing a shortlist of your favorite VPN servers for quick access, it's an excellent option for those seeking access to geo-restricted content post-haste.

With 2,200 servers in 51 countries, it lacks the wide selection other VPN services offer. However, its reliable unblocking techniques rarely fail, giving you stable connections (thanks to its WireGuard protocol) that let you access Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more streaming platforms. While its kill switch, split tunneling, and other handy tools are great perks, it's the OpenVPN Scramble feature that impresses. This tool tricks strict geo-blocked content that blocks VPNs into thinking you're not using a VPN.

It's important to note that IPVanish is under U.S. jurisdiction. This means a government entity can obtain and share its private information. However, the VPN service has a no-logs policy, which has been audited and verified by a third-party cybersecurity company.

Source: Private Internet Access Private Internet Access Streaming unblocker Unlock streaming services on a budget PIA (Private Internet Access) may not be the most intuitive app for Android, but you're getting more than your money's worth with its list of perks. Expect over 35,000 servers in 84 countries, unlimited device connections, fast connection speeds, and plenty of advanced security tools. Unfortunately, it isn't ideal for those concerned about privacy, considering it's based in the U.S. Pros Affordable subscription plans

35,000 servers in 84 countries

Unlimited device connections Cons U.S. jurisdiction

Standard Android app See at Private Internet Access

If you're not fussed about an app's design and need a VPN to bypass region-locked content and country-specific streaming libraries, PIA (Private Internet Access) is the Android VPN for you. Not everyone needs a fancy app to get the job done, especially if it touts speedy connections, over 35,000 servers in 84 countries, and a commendable list of security features.

With a massive amount of servers dishing out 10GB/s network speeds in countries around the world, PIA manages to get past geo-restricted content and streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and more without any trouble. It also offers a selection of advanced security features, such as the always-reliable WireGuard protocol, split tunneling, kill switch, ad and malware blocking, anonymous cryptocurrency payments, and an email breach scanner to check if your email address has been compromised in a data breach.

PIA is an open-source VPN with a strict no-logs policy, which has been reviewed and approved by an independent audit firm. However, it's based in the U.S., which isn't ideal if you're concerned about your data.

Source: ProtonVPN Proton VPN Focus on privacy Full-featured VPN for privacy Proton VPN is one of the most secure Android VPNs to get, being an open-source service with Switzerland jurisdiction. It comes bundled with security features like a kill switch, split tunneling, a NetShield ad blocker, and more. It's one of the few VPNs that comes with a free plan with no bandwidth limit, and it also offers unlimited device connections. Its speeds could be better, but it's still more than enough to stream content in geo-restricted regions. Pros User-friendly Android app

Free tier is available for all users

Switzerland jurisdiction Cons Relatively expensive yearly plans

Underwhelming speeds See at ProtonVPN

After a recent update, Proton VPN has upped the ante in terms of its design and offerings, and that extends to its dedicated Android app. It shares a similar map interface with NordVPN, which may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it lets you quickly access the countries and servers you want, along with a simple country list for quick connections. Furthermore, it offers a favorite list to save the VPN servers you often use.

This open-source VPN service is from the makers of the end-to-end encryption email service Proton Mail, so privacy and security come in its stride. With a kill switch, split tunneling, Secure Core that routes your traffic through multiple servers, a NetShield adblocker, and more, it's one of the most secure VPNs out there. It also offers all users a free plan that doesn't limit bandwidth — a rare trait. Its paid Proton VPN Plus plan gives you access to 2,988 servers in 69 countries, along with 10GB/s capable servers. On the downside, connection speeds are much to be desired, but you can access streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

With its Switzerland jurisdiction and no-logs policy that's been fully audited by third-party professionals, rest assured Proton VPN will keep your online activities private.

Source: Windscribe Windscribe Flexible pricing An impressive alternative Windscirbe is a VPN underdog worth giving a go, which can easily be done with its 10 GB-limit free plan and flexible paid plan. It's improved connection speeds, bundle of unique security tools, and easy-going Android app places it among the big leagues. It also offers unlimited simultaneous connections and has Canadian jurisdiction for privacy. Although it can struggle to unblock some popular streaming services, and it doesn't specify its server count, it doesn't disappoint. Pros Beginner-friendly user interface

Unique advanced tools

Based in Canada Cons Can't unblock everything

No server count available See at Windscribe

Windscribe comes with all the perks the best Android VPNs offer: a beginner-friendly app for quick VPN access, unique security features that power users will appreciate, and connection speeds that have greatly improved since the VPN's beginnings. In addition, its no-fuss approach in its Android app helps it shine by letting users know what country they're connected to, its IP address information, and what protocol it's using.

What sets this one apart from the rest is its flexible pricing. The "Build A Plan" model gives you control of what you're paying, charging $1 per location used per month with an unlimited data allowance. Not bad, considering you're getting unlimited device connections, too. What's more, if you're looking to test it out first, the VPN's Free plan gives everyone 10GB of data per month with connections to 10 countries. On the other hand, the Pro version gives you access to 69 countries and security features such as its R.O.B.E.R.T system to block specific IP addresses and domains; it also offers split tunneling, static IPs, and Decoy Mode for Android to help avoid detection for power users.

Windscribe doesn't specify how many servers it has, which can be a tad skeptical, and it has trouble accessing a few streaming services abroad, such as ITVX and 9Now. Despite this, it lets you stream lag-free content due to its WireGuard protocol.

Being based in Canada and known for its data privacy laws, expect your data to be in safe hands. Plus, the VPN service has undergone third-party security audits for its no-logs policy.

Source: Google Google One Best for Pixel phones Free VPN access for Pixel owners For Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners, Google One offers its own VPN on the house. If you need a VPN to simply hide your IP address and stay protected on public Wi-Fi, VPN by Google One will do the trick. However, it lacks proper features and will slow down your internet speeds. Pros Free access for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners

Great for basic VPN functionality Cons Limited features

Transfer speeds are generally slow See at Google Store

If you own a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you have a free VPN to use provided by Google One. Bundled with every purchase of Google's flagship Android phones, it's easy to set up and will help you hide your IP address and protect you on unsecured networks, like public Wi-Fi. It's also available in Google One memberships, but we don't recommend opting into that package just for the VPN.

VPN by Google One offers the bare minimum in VPN functionality, as it only allows you to switch it on. It falls short of any features the best VPNs on this list offer, and its connection speeds can't compare, either. However, since it's a free Android VPN for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners, it's worth checking out. If you're looking for an extensive list of countries to connect to and super-fast speeds, take your pick from the other fantastic VPN services on this list.

Why using a VPN on your Android is important

We spend a lot of time online these days, most of which is on our mobile devices. Whether you're streaming the latest TV shows or scrolling through social media on your Android smartphone or tablet, let it be known that you're being watched. Your internet service provider can track your online activities, and apps can share your data. Worse, if cybercriminals get a hold of your information, they can use it against you in phishing attacks. Our pick of the best VPNs for Android solves that problem, as they make you virtually anonymous online.

ExpressVPN comes out on top, providing advanced security tools to keep your online identity private. The service takes it a step further by adding a wealth of handy features. For instance, its exclusive Lightway protocol delivers lightning-fast connections that don't slow down internet speeds, easily bypasses geo-blocked content, and comes with quality features such as split tunneling and a Threat Manager. Thanks to its intuitive Android app, this can be done in just a few taps.

If you're on a budget and want to cover a household packed with devices that aren't just Android, Surfshark is your go-to pick. It may fall behind in the speed department compared to our top choice, but its value more than makes up for that.

For more about VPNs and the different perks they provide, take a look at our VPNs for beginners guide. It will help you learn all about protocols such as WireGuard and OpenVPN, features like kill switches and split tunneling, and how a VPN can bypass region-restricted content.