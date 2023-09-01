If you're concerned about online privacy, using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) services is an easy and fast solution. While there are various methods to stop Google from accessing your data, they may not necessarily protect you from hackers and other malicious third parties. With a VPN, you can block these parties from accessing your device's location and IP address, ensuring a secure internet connection. Additionally, a VPN helps prevent your Internet service provider from monitoring your devices.

VPNs aren't usually too expensive, but there are always deals that you can take advantage of, so your internet privacy doesn't have to cost too much. There are a lot of VPN services, so we rounded up the best VPN deals to ensure you get the best price on the best service you can find.

Best VPN deals

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN, thanks to its outstanding speeds and broad server availability in more than 100 countries, and right now, it has a great offer. You can save 49% on a 12-month plan and get three months of service free. That means you'll be paying only $6.67 a month for a total of $99.95 for 15 months of ExpressVPN. See at ExpressVPN

Source: NordVPN NordVPN Did you know that NordVPN provides a Double VPN service that adds an additional layer of security to your browsing by routing your traffic through two VPN servers? It also features a convenient auto-connect function, ensuring your protection when connecting to a new network. Right now, you can save up to 68% off on a 2-year plan or up to 57% on a one-year plan. Plus, you get three months of free service regardless of what plan you choose., See at NordVPN

Source: Surfshark Surfshark Surfshark doesn't limit the maximum number of connected devices for an account, meaning your entire family can be protected on any of their devices, and it's offering a huge deal right now. Save 84% on a 2-year plan when you sign up today. That will only cost you $2.49 a month for a total of $59.76 for the first 24 months. See at Surfshark

Source: CyberGhost CyberGhost When it comes to CyberGhost, I would recommend choosing a two-year plan because right now, you can save 83% and only pay $2.19 a month! That mans your billed amount will be $56.94 for the first two years. Plus, CyberGhost is throwing in an extra two months for free! See at CyberGhost

Source: ProtonVPN ProtonVPN ProtonVPN, created by the makers of ProtonMail, is an open-source service with 2,991 servers across 68 countries. There are no device restrictions, so your whole family can use it. Right now, you can save 57% on a two-year plan, which works out to about $5.41 a month, which will be billed as about $130 for the two years of service. See at ProtonVPN

Never pay full price for a VPN

You can buy a VPN at almost any point and usually find a good deal. All the big names in VPN services have been competing with each other aggressively, and that means you'll find a deal regardless of when you sign up. Yes, some companies will offer really great sales around Black Friday, but in our experience, those deals aren't always too much better than what the VPNs usually offer, so you don't get a huge advantage by waiting it out.

What gives you an advantage in the VPN world is choosing to switch VPNs when your plan is up. If you take a little time and scope out the best deals when it's time to renew, you can often find a way to save money. And, don't forget, while VPN services always advertise their monthly price, they all bill you upfront for the entire plan duration, so you do get billed in one large sum.

Is a VPN really worth it?

Using a VPN is a straightforward and uncomplicated method of safeguarding your device against unauthorized online access. It works by creating a secure connection between your device and the internet, disguising your identity, and making it more difficult for third parties to monitor your online behavior and steal your data. While this is just a brief summary of why a VPN is so important — read our VPNs for beginners guide for more details — we can confidently say that, yes, a VPN is worth it.