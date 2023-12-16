For many of us, Google Chrome is our go-to browser for surfing the web – and for good reason. It's fast, secure, and, most importantly, customizable. With the best Chrome extensions, you can tweak the way you browse to your heart's content. That's where VPN (Virtual Private Network) Chrome extensions come in handy; gaining control of your online security and the websites you access is only a click away when you have a Chrome VPN installed.

From protecting your identity online to switching your IP address to bypass blocked content, a VPN extension for Chrome is a worthwhile upgrade for your browser. There are a wide variety of free and paid Chrome VPNs to choose from, but not all work the same way. While some act as in-browser controls for the designated app, like ExpressVPN, other VPNs can be used right in the browser. Whatever your needs, start connecting to servers around the globe, from the U.S. to Japan, with our pick of the best VPN Chrome extensions.

Google's Chrome Web Store is filled with free VPN extensions, making them an easy option to grab. However, many free extensions don't encrypt your internet traffic, meaning you're not getting proper privacy. As proof, SuperVPN exposed 360 million users' data. The best Chrome VPN extensions keep your internet traffic encrypted and have a credited no-logs policy. If you prefer to test out a VPN before making a purchase, we recommend taking advantage of their 30-day free trials.

Our pick of the top VPN Chrome extensions to install

ExpressVPN Best overall Best for most ExpressVPN presents the best a VPN Chrome extension can offer because it lets you control the app through the browser. This means you'll get all the perks, including access to over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, wicked speeds thanks to its Lightway protocol, and complete protection tools. Its one-click interface is helpful to spoof your location quickly and provides a suite of security tools to keep you safe while browsing through Chrome. Pros Intuitive extension for Chrome

Incredible speeds

Superior unblocking power

British Virgin Islands jurisdiction Cons Extension needs app See at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN's Chrome extension isn't just a simple proxy; it's a full-fledged VPN that works like its app – making it an easy win for most. Install the app, click connect, and you're ready to browse anonymously. From connecting to over 3,000 servers in 94 countries to speedy connections with its Lightway protocol, expect to bypass geo-restricted websites and stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more without hiccups.

Privacy also plays a significant role, as it can mask your online activity and block unwanted trackers. It can effectively spoof your location by blocking HTML5 geolocation, stop WebRTC from knowing your IP address and location on websites, and make sure you automatically connect to secure HTTPS sites with its helpful HTTPS Everywhere feature. While its Chrome extension is a, well, extension of the app, meaning you'll get full-device protection when turned on, it needs the app to function. If you prefer to avoid installing an extra app on your device, look elsewhere.

Based in the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN is not subject to data retention laws. Its no-logs policy has passed multiple security audits and boasts Perfect Forward Secrecy, meaning all your encrypted data can't be captured and decrypted by threat actors.

NordVPN Premium pick Fastest VPN Chrome extension NordVPN delivers the fastest VPN Chrome extension you can get, making it a fantastic option for streaming on Chrome. Speed isn't its only perk, as it also offers over 5,700 servers in 60 countries, security tools to block ads and malware-infested websites, and split tunneling. While the extension can sometimes be buggy, frequent updates can fix these issues. Plus, the extension is simple to set up. Pros One-click Chrome extension

Superb speeds

Advanced security features

Located in Panama Cons Can be buggy

Pricey See at NordVPN

NordVPN is for anyone who wants to avoid a VPN bogging down their internet speeds. Its exceptional NordLynx protocol delivers the best speeds for its Chrome extension, meaning you'll be flying around websites the world over and streaming shows on Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more with HD and even 4K quality.

Speed isn't NordVPN's only skill; it has the proper privacy tools to keep your data safe. From automatically disabling Chrome’s WebRTC protocol to stop your IP address from leaking to its Threat Protection Lite feature that keeps ads and malicious websites at bay, this VPN Chrome extension gives you peace of mind while browsing. What's more, it offers over 5,000 servers in 60 countries, giving you the choice to connect to servers from India to the U.S. The app is known sometimes to be a tad troublesome to some, but a quick update can fix those minor bugs.

If you're wondering about privacy, know that NordVPN has a credited zero-logs policy and supports Perfect Forward Secrecy. It's also based in the privacy-friendly Panama.

Surfshark Best value One package, unlimited devices Surfshark is all about value, but its VPN Chrome extension doesn't skimp on any features. With solid speeds and an excellent design, you'll easily access its 3,200 servers in 100 countries and a wide selection of privacy tools, such as its CleanWeb feature to block annoying pop-up ads and malware. Oh, and there's no device limit, so all your devices can surf the web safely on Chrome. Pros Easy-to-use Chrome extension

No device limit

More than 3,200 servers in 100 countries

Based in British Virgin Islands Cons Minor unblocking issues

Faster VPNs available See at Surfshark

Surfshark delivers a quality VPN Chrome extension without putting much of a dent in your wallet. It's hard to find an extension that offers over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, comes with reliable 10GB/s speeds with fast WireGuard protocol, and includes a lengthy list of security features. We're talking AES-256 encryption, a cookie pop-up blocker, malware protection with its CleanWeb 2.0 tool, and a Bypasser feature that lets you choose which websites or IP addresses use a VPN.

Another jewel in its crown is its unlimited device connections, so you'll be surfing the web safely no matter what device you use Chrome on. Even with its various perks, it can struggle to bypass some streaming services and their international content libraries – like Disney+. However, thanks to its list of servers, you can swap to a different one in the same location and get back to watching in no time. Sure, Surfshark's speed may not be the fastest around, but you can still expect to stream without any buffering.

Surfshark is independently audited by cybersecurity company Cure53 and has a strict no-logs policy. To top it off, it has British Virgin Islands jurisdiction, so your information is kept safe.

Windscribe Best free extension Cost-free VPN As far as free VPN Chrome extensions go, Windscribe comes out on top. Without the need for any dedicated app, the extension still provides a selection of servers in 11 countries, anti-tracking tools, and unlimited device connections – and you don't need to pay a penny. It also comes with unique tricks up its sleeve, like timezone spoofing and cookie monitoring. It only offers 10GB of data per month, but for a VPN that's cost-free, it's worth trying it out. Pros Browser-only extension

Servers in 11 countries

Unlimited device connections

Based in Canada Cons Data limits

Simplistic user interface See at Windscribe

Windscribe is one of the best free VPNs on the market, and its VPN Chrome extension is no different. It's hard to beat having servers in 10 countries, fast speeds, and proper protection when you pay zilch for it all. Its bare-bones user interface may not be much to look at, but it's easy to install and get connected without much hassle.

While 10 countries may sound like significantly less than the competition, these are top destinations widely used, like France, Germany, Hong Kong, the U.S., and more. Plus, you can take advantage of its Windflix servers to stream away on Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more. With a 10GB data limit per month, however, it's best to use the VPN extension to unblock region-restricted websites instead. Don't expect annoying ads, tracking, or malware, as it blocks them all automatically. To add to that list, it offers unique tools such as location and timezone spoofing, cookie monitoring, notification blocks, and WebRTC blocking.

For not much more, the paid Pro plan comes with servers in 69 countries and unlimited data (Windscribe doesn't specify how many servers it has, which is slightly annoying).

Windscribe stands strong regarding privacy, with its strict no-logs policy and having undergone third-party security audits. It's based in Canada, known for its data privacy laws.

CyberGhost Best for Chrome on mobile On-the-go unblocking CyberGhost is a superb VPN Chrome extension option for multiple devices, and its app works for Chrome on mobile. With more than 9,000 servers in 91 countries, reliable connection speeds, and a stylish user interface, CyberGhost has a lot to offer. It even delivers a free version that lets you hop between four countries with no data limits, but it provides fewer useful features than other services. Pros Well-tuned for Chrome

Great for streaming

More than 9,000 servers in 91 countries

45-day free trial Cons Free version is limited

Standard features See at CyberGhost

Google Chrome on mobile gets even better with CyberGhost, as its app offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience with a selection of helpful features. For one, you're getting a choice of over 9,300 servers in 100 countries to connect to, which makes bypassing websites and more on Chrome in nearly any location a breeze.

With fantastic speeds through its WireGuard protocol, watching your favorite shows on multiple platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer is made simple thanks to its streaming-specific servers. There's a handy kill switch to stop your data from leaking, but be warned: there's app-specific split tunneling, and it doesn't have too many other features to work with. That's easily excusable when it offers an affordable two-year subscription plan and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

CyberGhost is based in Romania, a privacy-friendly country outside the Five Eyes alliance. It also has a credited no-logs policy. For smartphones, CyberGhost is always a solid choice.

ProtonVPN Best for privacy Top-notch security Proton VPN is a privacy-focused Chrome extension with essential security tools, including its double-hop VPN feature, Secure Core. While it will hide your IP address and keep trackers at bay, it offers relatively decent speeds with its 10GB/s connections and over 1,900 servers in 69 countries. Unfortunately, its free plan doesn't work with the Chrome extension, but Proton VPN will do the job if you want to become anonymous online. Pros User-friendly extension

Excellent privacy tools

Reliable unblocker

Switzerland jurisdiction Cons Speeds could be faster

Free-tier unavailable See at ProtonVPN

Privacy and security are a top priority for Proton VPN, a key trait you'd always want from a Chrome VPN extension. It may not be the fastest VPN on the block, even with its 10GB/s speeds, but its high-standard security tools can sneak past geo-restrictions so you can explore the web and stream on Netflix without restrictions.

The extension is easy to set up and even easier to connect to your country of choice, with over 1,900 servers in 69 countries to pick from. When you connect, its Secure Core routes your traffic through multiple servers, so your IP address is well hidden, and you're protected from any network attack. It can auto-connect to a VPN server when you open Chrome to browse, and offers split tunneling to exclude specific websites from being routed through its VPN connection.

Unfortunately, its Chrome extension is only available on its paid plans, but at least you get all the perks of a valued VPN service.

Proton VPN's no-logs policy has been fully audited by third-party professionals and is under Switzerland's jurisdiction. It's from the creators of the end-to-end encryption email service Proton Mail, so you best believe your data stays private.

TunnelBear Best for first-timers Charming, user-friendly design TunnelBear is a friendly VPN Chrome extension that's easy to use and delightful to look at (there are bears everywhere!). Its simplistic user interface makes connecting to over 5,000 servers in 47 countries easy, and there's no limit to how many devices you use it on. Its free plan gives you access to 20 countries, although you'll only get 2GB of data for secure browsing without any more essential features. Pros Beginner-friendly design

Free plan available

No device limit

Based in Canada Cons Lacks speed

Light of security features See at TunnelBear

For all the internet knows, you could be a bear browsing Amazon for honey with the TunnelBear VPN extension on Chrome. If all you need is a quick way to unblock websites and keep yourself tracker-free without spending a dime, this user-friendly VPN is right up your street. Its free plan gives you access to 20 countries with a 2GB data limit. That isn't much, but it's more than enough to unblock websites on the fly.

Upgrade to the paid plans, and you'll get access to 5,000 servers in 47 countries, premium VPN servers, and unlimited device connections. It also keeps an eye on security, even though it lacks the advanced features other VPN services offer. Expect AES 256-bit encryption and ad blockers to keep trackers and pop-ads to a minimum. Speeds aren't the best here, but you can surf the web swiftly, and stream shows without much buffering.

TunnelBear wears its security audits on its sleeve, passing regular independent security audits on all its apps. It's also based in privacy-friendly Canada so that no outside parties will be prying data away from this bear's claws.

Private Internet Access Best for features Affordable alternative PIA (Private Internet Access) paves the way for what a low-cost VPN Chrome extension can do. It offers the gold standard of VPN features, from 10GB/s speeds to blocking ads, trackers, and malware. To top it all off, you can use PIA with as many devices as you want. Its extension only offers 45 locations in 28 countries, a big dip for its app. However, it's hard to go wrong with PIA for great speeds and unblocking prowess. Pros Low-cost subscription plans

Privacy-focused features

Unlimited simultaneous connections Cons U.S. jurisdiction

No-flair extension See at Private Internet Access

PIA (Private Internet Access) pulls out all the stops for a low-cost VPN extension. While its extension is standard and doesn't offer the vast 35,000 servers in 84 countries as its app does, it's still an extension with a lot of value, especially when it comes to its commendable list of security features.

This Chrome extension prevents unauthorized access to your webcam and microphone, blocks websites from sharing your location data, protects your IP address from WebRTC, and stops intrusive ads with its very own PIA Mace feature. All this at 10GB/s speeds and getting past blocks from websites and streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. As the cherry on top, there's no device limit; you can browse through Chrome with protection on all your devices. Choosing from 45 locations in 28 countries seems limited compared to the app, but there's still plenty to surpass restrictions in popular destinations.

PIA is an open-source VPN with a strict no-logs policy, which has been reviewed and approved by an independent audit firm. However, it's based in the U.S., which isn't ideal if you're concerned about your data.

Do Chrome VPN extensions work?

VPNs can be installed on virtually all platforms, including phones, tablets, laptops, and routers. Due to their flexibility, they can also be installed on web browsers. Many of the best VPN services, including the ones on this list, offer VPN extensions for Google Chrome, which can be downloaded via the Chrome Web Store.

Many Chrome VPN extensions work the same ways as their designated apps, meaning users can get the same tools to switch IP addresses, connect to servers in different countries, and bypass geo-restricted content. In fact, some VPN services use the VPN extension on Chrome to control the app that's installed on the device. This means subscribers will get the same full-fledged features as the app installed on their device – allowing them to access the service faster through Chrome.

Chrome-only VPN extensions are simple to use and often come free or cheap, but many of these are proxies rather than proper VPNs. They can hide your IP address and give you access to blocked content, but they don't encrypt your outgoing internet traffic. Because of this, your activity isn't truly secure.

Plenty of Chrome VPN extensions can sneak past geo-restricted websites, but they don't provide the security (or speeds) trusted VPN services bring to the table. If you don't want your data out in the open, stick with the best Chrome VPN extensions.

Choosing the right VPN extension for Chrome

A VPN extension for Chrome should deliver nearly all the right features the service it's attached to brings with its device app, from its selection of servers in different countries to browser-appropriate security tools. Even if you only need a way to switch servers and access blocked websites, having even more features at your disposal is always a bonus worth investing in. Moreover, they should come with decent speeds that don't impede your usual browsing activities.

That's why we chose ExpressVPN as our top pick. While it still requires the app to be installed on your device, the VPN extension on Chrome gives you an easier way to start unblocking content with a simple click. Thanks to its Lightway protocol, its blazing-fast speeds also mean buffer-free streaming for your favorite movies and TV shows in streaming libraries around the globe.

If you're only after a simple way to breeze past any blocks without going over budget, you can't go wrong with Surfshark. Its low-cost subscription plans give you a lot of bang for your buck, such as reliable connection speeds, unlimited device connections, and an easy-to-use user interface for Chrome.

VPNs come with plenty of perks, and if you're looking to understand everything they can do for you, look no further than our VPN guide for beginners.