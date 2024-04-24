An Amazon Fire TV Stick can turn your regular ol' smart TV into a streaming juggernaut, filled with Netflix, Disney+, and numerous streaming platforms to pick and watch your favorite movies and TV shows. The thing is, it can't let you watch just anything out there, but a VPN that's compatible with your Fire TV Stick and is primed for streaming can help you change that.

Many streaming services are bound to the geo-restriction rules, meaning you won't get the full breadth of content that a platform has available; Netflix US is a different beast to Netflix UK, after all. By using a VPN for streaming, however, you can bend these rules and watch the latest shows in any country's content library — and it's made all the better when paired with a Fire TV Stick. To realize your TV's full streaming potential, you'll need the right kind of VPN for your Amazon streaming device, and we've rounded up the best VPNs for Amazon Fire TV Sticks below.

Top VPNs for your Amazon Fire TV Stick

ExpressVPN Best overall Streaming optimizer ExpressVPN is the de facto Amazon Fire TV Stick optimizer, with an exemplary app that's easy to install and use. Moreover, it's a master at unblocking region-based content on streaming services, with over 3,000 servers and 105 countries to choose from. Couple that with its fast speeds, thanks to its Lightway protocol, and you have a reliable VPN that won't let your Fire TV Stick down. Pros Great speeds for streaming

Over 3,000 servers in 105 countries

MediaStreamer feature Cons Pricey subscriptions See at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN compliments Amazon Fire TV Sticks in the best of ways, featuring a seamless app that's straightforward to use and the type of advanced security features that makes it hard for any streaming service to detect you're sneakily watching your favorite shows in another country. This alone makes it one of the best VPNs, but the service goes a step further with its superfast servers that offer buffer-free streams in HD and 4K resolution.

Sporting over 3,000 servers in 105 countries, it opens the doors to various region-based content libraries in major destinations such as the US, UK, Japan, France, Australia, and more. That means receiving complete access to Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, and plenty more without being stuck behind restrictions. There's also the added benefit of switching to its very own Lightway protocol, offering reliable speeds and fortified security.

ExpressVPN is compatible with virtually all Fire TV devices, and connects to up to eight devices simultaneously. That's good news for households who stream in multiple rooms, and its exclusive MediaStreamer feature lets you change locations on devices that don't usually support VPN apps. While its subscription prices can be steep, ExpressVPN's speeds, features, and security policies more than makeup for it.

NordVPN Premium pick Speed booster NordVPN is at its peak when it comes to unbridled speeds, and that goes hand-in-hand with any Amazon Fire TV Stick. It can bypass strict streaming service blocks, features an intuitive on-device app, and has over 6,300 servers in 111 countries. If you can dish out the funds, NordVPN will deliver the streaming experience without restrictions. Pros Exceptional speeds

Over 6,300 servers in 111 countries

Great unblocking power Cons Gets expensive See at NordVPN

If internet speed is a priority when streaming, NordVPN will give you the boost you need. The service keeps ISP throttling at bay and adds its own NordLynx protocol into the fold, so you can expect to stream shows in buttery-smooth HD and 4K without a hitch. If that's not enough, you'll also get a wealth of specialty servers to choose from in its simple yet effective Amazon Fire TV app, including Obfuscated, Dedicated IP, Double VPN, and more.

Boasting a growing list of over 6,300 servers in 111 countries, nearly every country-specific streaming service and content library is at your disposal. It's known to reliably bypass Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Dinsey+, BBC iPlayer, YouTube TV, and more, and you can explore new shows in the US, UK, Japan, France, Germany, and more. Have another device you want to stream on? You'll get a total of ten devices you can use under one account, all at the same time.

Along with being a streaming powerhouse, NordVPN is compatible with all Fire TV devices and demonstrates a high level of advanced security, with its AES-256 encryption and multiple tools to help your Fire TV Stick to stay private, including an Auto-Connect feature that immediately keeps you hidden once the app is open. NordVPN is one of the fastest VPNs, and is also an ideal choice for streaming variety and privacy.

Surfshark Best value Premium value Surfshark gives you the keys to stream anywhere on your Fire TV device for a low-cost price, but that doesn't translate to a "cheap" experience. Pick from over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, binge your way through shows without any stutters, and utilize its handy TV app features to make the most out of your watch session. Pros Excellent streaming speeds

Over 3,200 servers in 100 countries

Unlimited device connections Cons Some unblocking issues See at Surfshark

Surfshark holds nothing back in its VPN offering, with speeds and features primed to be easily used in its intuitive Fire TV Stick app. Log in, click connect, and you'll be bypassing geo-restrictions and streaming in HD and 4K with some of the fastest speeds around. Even better, its affordable subscription prices make it all the more worthwhile.

Choosing from its list of over 3,200 servers in 100 countries is a breeze, letting you shuffle through region-specific content libraries from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube TV, and more in multiple countries. You can easily select the fastest or nearest location to get streaming post-haste, search for your country of choice, or make use of its Static IP and MultiHop servers to gear towards your entertainment for the day. On occasion, we've found that some servers have trouble getting past streaming service blocks (e.g. Disney+), but Surfshark offers more servers for easy switching and features to get past this issue.

The app also brings CleanWeb, a feature that blocks ads and trackers, split tunneling in the form of Bypasser, Auto-Connet, a kill switch, and a heap of other features to the table. Plus, it's the best VPN for multiple devices, as you can install Surfshark on virtually anything thanks to its unlimited simultaneous device connections. Well, all except for first-gen Fire TV Sticks, but that's for all VPNs. To bring speed, security, and customization to your Fire TV device for a low price, you'll want to check out Surfshark.

CyberGhost Optimized for streaming More than enough servers CyberGhost is made to stream, and its optimized servers for streaming say it all. There are over 11,100 servers in 100 countries, efficient 10 GB/s server speeds, and tough bypassing technology to watch what you want, where you want. There aren't many advanced features to choose from on the Fire TV app, and it doesn't offer the fastest speeds, but it's still a solid choice for any streaming needs. Pros Servers optimized for streaming

Over 11,100 servers in 100 countries

Great at bypassing restrictions Cons Limited features on app

Could be faster See at CyberGhost

CyberGhost prides itself as a VPN that prioritizes streaming, and it delivers on that promise. It strives to unblock any and all streaming services spotted around the globe, from major platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video to lesser-known services like Joyn, RaiPlay, and more (its list of streaming services is long). If you're constantly trying to find niche shows on your Fire TV Stick, CyberGhost will likely give you access to it.

Its unblocking prowess is a huge perk, but another feather in its cap is its streaming-focused servers. Only streaming traffic is allowed on these servers, so it won't be bogged down by other VPN users slowing down its speeds. Despite its 10GB/s server speeds, there's room to be faster, but it's still good enough to deliver lag-free streams with HD and 4K quality.

While the app is easy to get up and running, don't expect too much more than being able to search and quickly connect to a fast server in its vast selection of countries. We're talking over 11,100 servers in 100 countries, which is more than enough to access a huge amount of region-based content. For those who like to keep things fast and simple (and affordable if you opt for its two-year plan), CyberGhost won't let your Fire TV device down.

IPVanish Affordable alternative Top-tier on a budget IPVanish frequently pops up as a reliable VPN for streaming, making it a fine fit for Amazon Fire TV Sticks. With fast speeds, consistent unblocking power, and an easy setup, you'll be checking out shows from around the world without buffering in no time. Its choice of locations is a tad low with its 2,200 servers in 51 countries, and it will struggle with some Netflix libraries, but it's hard to beat its affordable pricing. Pros Buffer-free speeds

Unlimited device connections

Intuitive native app Cons Some trouble with Netflix libraries

Only 2,200 servers in 51 countries See at IPVanish

With IPVanish, rest assured your location will be safely hidden while skulking around the numerous streaming services it can get past. It's easy to install, has some of the fastest speeds with its WireGuard protocol, and offers one of the most affordable plans on the market. That last one goes a long way when you're already subscribing to multiple platforms on your Fire TV device.

While it doesn't have the most locations on offer, with over 2,200 servers in 51 countries, its solid set of features continues to grow on all platforms. For example, along with its trusty kill switch, the Fire TV app now includes Threat Protection, which lets you browse securely without annoying interruptions from ads or trackers. What's more, its list of regions includes all the most popular destinations like the US, the UK, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and plenty more.

It's known to contend with some Netflix libraries on occasion, but it barely has problems offering access to US and UK Netflix libraries (which tend to have the most content). Otherwise, enjoy unlimited device connections and smooth streams when you take this VPN service on board.

Private Internet Access Wealth of servers Streaming unblocker Private Internet Access may not have a dedicated app for Fire TV Sticks (yet), which may turn some users away, but its Smart DNS feature makes it work. What's more, it's a master at unblocking strict streaming service blocks and offers a whopping 35,000 servers in 90 countries. Throw in its fast speeds and low-cost two-year plan, and it's quite a deal. Pros Fantastic speeds and unblocking power

35,000 servers in 90 countries

No device limit Cons US jurisdiction

No native Amazon Fire Stick app See at Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA) scoffs at its competition with its generous sever offerings (35,000 servers in 90 countries). Amazon Fire TV owners will have no issue finding a server that works for them, but they'll also be happy with its decent speeds to watch shows in HD or 4K quality, simple but snappy user interface, and advanced security features.

It gets past geo-blocks in stride, giving you a global show selection on Netflix's region-based catalogs, Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. However, unlike other VPNs on this list, PIA doesn't have a dedicated app for Fire TV devices. This doesn't mean it can't be used, though, as its Smart DNS lets you connect to any device, choose a server, and input the Smart DNS IP address into the Fire Stick's network settings. It's a lot simpler than it sounds, but if it seems like too much of a hassle, you'll have to wait for PIA to get a native app (which is due to arrive eventually).

With great speeds and reliable unblocking techniques that help you stay connected while you stream, PIA is a fantastic choice if you're not fussed about using a workaround.

Proton VPN Privacy focused Fantastic at unblocking content Proton VPN continues to improve, now boasting over 4,400 servers in 91 countries and 10GB/s server speeds. That's a big deal for Amazon Fire TV Stick owners, and it still delivers best-in-class privacy tools and trusted policies. While this makes for ideal unblocking power, its speeds still aren't up to par with its competition, but it's more than enough to watch stutter-free shows on multiple platforms. Pros Easy set up on Fire TV Stick

Over 4,400 servers in 91 countries

Built for security and privacy Cons Limited free VPN plan

Mediore speeds See at ProtonVPN

Proton VPN, creators of Proton Mail, is all about security, but that also acts as a huge benefit for bypassing blocked content. Streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and plenty more won't notice your Fire TV Stick sneakily accessing their platforms from a different location, and you'll have over 4,400 servers in 91 countries to choose from.

Whether you're looking for US Netflix or want to stream exclusive shows from Australia, Proton VPN will serve up what you're after with its easy-to-use app — even if it doesn't offer the most features. Some may be tempted by its free VPN subscription plan, especially since it has no data caps, but there are only five locations (which you can't choose from) and speeds are generally slow, meaning you'll get an unbearably choppy stream. Its paid plan is where it truly gets to shine.

Despite its 10GB/s servers, it isn't the fastest VPN around, but it's good enough to let you watch shows without interruptions. If you're looking for top-of-the-range privacy on all your devices, including your Fire TV Stick, well, stick with Proton VPN.

Atlas VPN Ideal for first-timers Streaming abroad made easy Atlas VPN is specifically made for those who want an easygoing VPN service that offers protection without any complications, and its easy-to-use Fire TV app reflects this. Its strong unblocking techniques and great speeds will help you unlock your streaming service of choice, and it even brings streaming-optimized servers to wave "so long" to buffering. Just don't expect too many countries to pick from. Pros Simple to set up

Great unblocking techniques

Fantastic speeds Cons Based in the US

Over 1,000 servers in 38 countries is low See at Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN may be relatively fresh to the VPN landscape, but it's already punching above its weight with its user-friendly app design, unblocking prowess, and impressive speeds. It caters to newcomers who need an easy way to swap locations on the fly, and its effective Fire TV app lets you do just that. Plus, with its streaming-specific servers, it has all the makings of a great VPN.

Having only 1,000 servers in 38 countries isn't exactly appealing, but it still has key destinations for streaming services, including the US, UK, Japan, Australia, Switzerland, and more. Despite its low server count, you can expect 10GB/s server speeds bolstered by the reliable WireGuard protocol. That means smooth streaming on Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more.

While it has a free plan, only its Premium subscription offers Fire TV app access, but its plans aren't overly pricey. Plus, it has a no-device limit, so you can use this VPN on any device you want to stream on. For beginners looking for easy, breezy streams, give Atlas VPN a go.

Can you put a VPN on a Fire TV Stick?

Depending on the VPN you choose, installing and using a VPN on a Fire TV Stick is generally straightforward. Simply search for the VPN app on your Fire TV device, download it, sign in, and click connect. It's as simple as it sounds, but there are some caveats you'll want to pay attention to.

First and foremost, VPNs simply don't work on first-gen Amazon Fire TV devices. What you'll need is a Fire TV Stick Gen 2 or newer, so think Fire TV Stick 4K Max or Fire TV Cube. Secondly, Amazon can be fairly strict when it comes to VPNs, as it has its own licensing agreements and regulations it needs to protect. Sometimes, even if you change locations on your Fire TV Stick using a dedicated VPN app, you may not see any location-specific changes on a streaming platform's catalog.

To get past this, change your Fire device's country settings to the VPN location you're connecting to. This doubles down on tricking your Fire TV device into thinking you really are in that location.

The right VPN for your Amazon Fire TV Stick

Streaming devices like Amazon Fire Sticks or Google TV devices are a perfect match for VPNs. People across the globe have differing viewing needs, and with the number of shows and movies blocked behind region-based streaming platforms and content libraries, a VPN is the most reliable ticket to accessing them. That's why the best VPNs for Amazon Fire TV Sticks require a varied list of countries to connect to, speeds that allow for continuous, buffer-free streams, and consistent unblocking techniques. A user-friendly Fire TV app will also be helpful.

These are the key traits ExpressVPN delivers. Blazing-fast speeds with its Lightway protocol, ease of use thanks to its intuitive app interface, and plentiful locations with over 3,000 servers in 105 countries make it an ideal pick for most. Sure, it doesn't come cheap, but finding a geo-blocked show or movie is made easy when this VPN is switched on.

To make the most of your internet speeds for a day of uninterrupted streaming, check out NordVPN. Its lightning-fast speeds aren't the only thing going for it, as its updated selection of over 6,300 servers in 11 countries and various advanced features give it an edge over many Fire TV Stick VPNs. Subscription costs can get high, but it's well worth the investment.

Whoever says value means cheap needs to give Surfshark a try. Bringing a list of premium features to its intuitive Fire TV app for a bargain price, such as extremely fast speeds, over 3,300 servers in 100 countries, and unlimited device connections, Surfshark is a great option for Fire TV Stick owners who want to keep a tight leash on their wallet after spending more on subscription-based streaming services.