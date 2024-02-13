Used by an estimated 360 million worldwide internet users, Mozilla Firefox is the fourth most popular web browser on the planet. It's also thought to be one of the more secure options available, particularly if you use its private browsing mode. So what's the point of getting a VPN add-on for Firefox? For starters, running a VPN extension on your browser when using the internet on insecure Wi-Fi networks can still leave you exposed. Connecting to a VPN will encrypt all of your traffic while you surf using Mozilla's browser.

But we suspect most people use VPN add-ons for Firefox for their IP-shifting ability. That lets you effectively trick the browser into thinking you're in an entirely different city or country — ideal if you're looking to unblock a website or streaming service that is restricted at your location or you're trying to watch live sport from an international broadcaster.

Keep reading to discover the best Firefox VPNs you can get right now before selecting a VPN deal to suit your budget.

Top VPN add-ons for Firefox

NordVPN Best overall Simply the best VPN add-on you can get for Firefox NordVPN's simple-to-use Firefox add-on gives you proxy access to its 6,000 servers across more than 60 countries. Benefits include fast speeds, an intuitive interface, and an excellent reputation for unblocking streaming services. Pros Easy to set up and run

Reasonable two-year pricing

Strong on streaming Cons Limited to six simultaneous devices See at NordVPN

Whether you're using NordVPN on Windows, as a mobile VPN, or on any of its other compatible devices, NordVPN is in the conversation as one of the best providers. And that's no different when it comes to its VPN add-on for Firefox.

Getting started with the add-on is simplicity itself — you'll benefit from NordVPN's 6,000+ servers across 61 countries in virtually no time at all. Using it on Firefox will be one of the six simultaneous connections you're limited to with this provider (a bit stingy compared to what most of the competition offers, with some even offering unlimited amounts). If you're a big streamer, you'll be glad to know that NordVPN is particularly strong in this area, easily unblocking geographical restrictions put in place on Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video catalogs, as well as international-specific services like BBC iPlayer, Peacock, 7Plus, and Crave.

The add-on interface itself is ridiculously straightforward to operate. It doesn't even feature the map-based interface that some people consider a turn-off on its desktop and smartphone clients. The settings menu is somewhat stripped back from what it offers on those main apps, but you still get the option to toggle on auto-connect, a kill switch to make sure you're not exposed if your connection fails, split tunneling that lets you set domains, and IPs that you want to be excluded from the VPN.

As one of the most security-conscious providers around, it also has a Threat Protection feature that helps block ads and malicious websites you may otherwise encounter while surfing the web on Firefox.

At $12.99, the rolling monthly cost is just a little above the industry average. But things get more reasonable when you commit to two years, with prices starting at just $3.99 a month. The provider often carries reduced-price offers, too, so be sure to look out for those.

Surfshark Best value Great value alternative Priced from $2.49 per month, Surfshark undercuts most of the competition on pricing alone. You can use it simultaneously on as many devices as you wish, with 3,000 servers across 100 countries to connect to. Pros Eye-catching pricing

Unlimited device connections

Loads of options Cons Dashboard is relatively cluttered See at Surfshark

If you like the sound of NordVPN, but the price tag is more than you were expecting to spend on your new VPN, then the great-value Surfshark might appeal more. As well as bargain-basement pricing on its two-year plan (starting at $2.49 a month at the time of writing), the provider also lets you access its VPN on as many devices as you wish at once without restriction. Great news if you were also hoping to dish out your user details to family or close friends.

With around 3,200 servers, Surfshark has a lower tally than NordVPN. But they are dotted around a greater number of countries — 100 at the current count. Surfshark also has a good reputation for streaming and some of the fastest connection speeds on record when put to the test by independent reviewers.

Generally speaking, Surfshark is known for its straightforward, beginner-friendly approach. On the contrary, we actually find the Firefox add-on just a little bit busy compared to others. It's certainly not a disaster, but does take a bit of getting used to.

It also should be noted that one of the reasons for that is the volume and tool variety it offers. From creating an alternative online ID and private search function to blocking malware and checking for leaks, this is certainly a well-adorned extension. And that's before you even get to the settings menu, where you'll find the likes of language select, bypass lists, pop-up blockers, auto-connect, threat protection, and more.

ExpressVPN Best for location choice Get all VPN power with a convenient Firefox extension ExpressVPN's Firefox extension is effectively a remote control for its desktop client. That means you have full access to its 3,000 servers across 105 countries with all the security settings and features offered by the full product. Pros Servers in 105 countries

Jam-packed with different settings

Superb for streaming Cons Need desktop client to operate

Quite pricey See at ExpressVPN

Let's get to the elephant in the room right away: the nature of ExpressVPN's Firefox add-on makes it quite divisive. Rather than a standalone extension, it functions more like a browser-based remote control for the full desktop client that also needs to be downloaded. For some users, this will be ideal, as it means you have the convenience of controlling ExpressVPN easily from Firefox as you surf. But critics dislike the fact that it, therefore, impacts all of your internet traffic, not just what you're doing on Firefox. Only you will know what side of the camp you're on.

But if you like the idea of controlling the world's best VPN from the basic interface in the top-right of your browser, ExpressVPN will suit you. For starters, it's incredibly easy to set up and operate, with an invitingly large on/off button and a simple location list that lets you choose from 3,000+ servers in 105 countries. The settings menu limits itself to auto-connect toggle, location spoofing, threat control, and HTTPS Everywhere that automatically connects to a more secure HTTPS version of websites where available. For more in-depth settings, you'll need to explore the desktop client itself.

ExpressVPN is one of the fastest services available and tops our list of the best VPNs for streaming, too. But you should note that it's also one of the more expensive options. Even if you go for its best-value annual plan, you'll still be paying the equivalent of $6.67 per month for 15 months. But with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you could always give it a try risk-free to determine if it's worth the money.

Private Internet Access Best for privacy An unimpeachable reputation for protecting users' privacy US-based Private Internet Access (PIA) takes internet security very seriously. It combines a tried and tested no-logging policy with easy-to-use apps, 24/7 live chat support, and an astounding claimed 60,000+ servers in 91 countries. Pros Watertight no-logging policy

Well-priced

Unlimited simultaneous connections Cons Some streaming gaps See at Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (often abbreviated to PIA) claims — at the time of writing — to have 64,907 servers across 91 countries, including at least one in every US State. For context, that remarkable tally is over 60,000 more than ExpressVPN or Surfshark and is a show of some intent for a service that is among the planet's very best.

But those kinds of numbers tell only a tiny part of PIA's story and the US company is much more prone to crow about its open-sourced code and the way that every time a challenge comes via the courts to reveal information about its users, it has defeated them. It means that if you're living or traveling somewhere, and you're particularly conscious of keeping your identity hidden from prying eyes, then surfing the web with Firefox with the PIA extension enabled would be a reassuring option.

It's generally decent for streaming, too, with most global Netflix catalogs and other streaming services unblocked. PIA can't unlock Japanese Netflix, however, and when we tried it out with Amazon Prime Video, we were unable to get shows that were exclusive to other countries.

Getting this VPN add-on for Firefox doesn't have to mean spending a lot. Indeed, it usually has some of the best VPN deals around, with the current three-year subscription coming in at only $2.03 a month, including three months extra free.

TunnelBear Best for first-timers No-frills, beginner-friendly option TunnelBear will take away any intimidation you may feel if you've never used a VPN before, thanks to its easy-to-use menus and Firefox add-on. Once installed, you'll get a menu of 5,000 servers across 46+ countries, plus a free tier if you just want to try before you buy. Pros Super simple to use

Try for free

5,000+ servers Cons Settings-light

Not good for Netflix streaming

Others are faster See at TunnelBear

With its cartoony branding and ubiquitous bear-based wordplay, you may think TunnelBear doesn't take internet security very seriously. But this is a VPN provider with teeth — it just happens to be really easy for virtual private network newcomers and also features on our chart of the best VPN Chrome extensions.

TunnelBear has a network of 5,000 servers (above average) across almost 50 countries (below average). The Firefox add-on keeps things really simple: you can turn it on, change your server location, manage your account and, well, that's about it. You won't find any bells or whistles here, just a VPN proxy that will encrypt your browser traffic and spoof your IP.

That slightly limited feel extends to other areas, too. TunnelBear can't compete with the likes of NordVPN and ExpressVPN when it comes to streaming. It generally struggles to unblock the US Netflix catalog from overseas, for example. And you're unlikely to see it feature on any lists of the fastest VPNs.

TunnelBear is reasonably priced, costing $3.33 per month. It also has a free option that limits use to 2GB per month but still opens up access to all of those global servers.

Mozilla VPN Also consider Mozilla's own VPN is an obvious choice for Firefox Mozilla has developed its own Mullvad-based VPN product that features 500 servers in 30+ countries and lets you connect up to five devices simultaneously. It functions on macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows, generally. Pros Powered by Mullvad

Multi-hop security

Useful features Cons Tricky to use within Firefox browser itself

Limited server connections

Not the fastest See at Mozilla

It would be impossible to write an article about Firefox VPN add-ons without at least acknowledging the existence of Mozilla's own version. It was finally released in 2020 after a long period of anticipation from Firefox devotees.

Mozilla has deferred to the experts to power its branded VPN. By partnering with provider Mullvad, it's underwritten by one of the most trusted players in the virtual private networks industry. That means you get the choice of Mullvad's 500 servers in 30-odd countries (a meager selection compared to the rivals) and options such as "app exclusions" — another name for split tunneling. Security-wise, it also offers ad, tracker, and malware blockers, and an easy-to-use multi-hop function that sends your internet traffic through two encrypted tunnels when enabled.

Unfortunately, Mullvad doesn't tend to feature very highly in the speed testing charts when connection rates are put to the test by independent researchers. Streaming leaves a lot to be desired, too, with very little joy in unblocking the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, or BBC iPlayer.

But perhaps the most frustrating and, frankly, odd quirk is that Mozilla VPN is a real pain to use in the Firefox browser itself. There's no straightforward add-on like the rest of the services in this guide provides. Instead, you have to take the convoluted route of using the browser's Multi-Account Containers. Unless you're already well attuned to how these work, prepare for a head-scratching search through various online help guides. There's no live chat customer support either, so there's no instant access to assistance.

Mozilla VPN costs $9.99 per month, which is a comparatively decent price for rolling monthly terms. You'll save 50% if you grab an annual plan.

Windscribe Best free Firefox add-on Above and beyond what most free VPNs offer Windscribe's free membership gives access to 20 server locations in 11 countries — not bad for a freebie. The default data limit of 2GB per month can be increased if you provide an email address or tweet about the provider. Pros Delightfully simple to use

Lots of functionality

Extra data usage can be added Cons Data limits start at 2GB per month

Only 11 server country locations See at Windscribe

If you remain unconvinced that a VPN add-on will make you more secure online than what Firefox offers but still like the idea of an extra layer of security or the ability to spoof your ID, you may want to consider getting a free VPN. Look no further than Windscribe — a provider that has been around since the dawn of consumer VPN popularity, and offers a beautifully straightforward Firefox extension.

This VPN gives access to 20 city locations across 11 countries, which is more than most freebies can offer. The US, UK, Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, and Hong Kong are all options, or you can let Windscribe choose by hitting the Autopilot option. Once on, you have up to 2GB per month to use, which goes up to 10GB if you're happy for the company to have your email address. You can also bank an extra 5GB if you tweet about Windscribe.

Even when compared to the premium services above, the free Windscribe add-on is generous in terms of the number of preferences and options you can play with. Auto-connect is turned on by default, together with its Ad Crusher, Tracker Eradictaor, and Malware Evader. Plus, it has additional settings to eliminate annoying cookie messages, prevent leaks, block web workers, and more.

Despite the price tag — or lack thereof — it's also nice to know that Windscribe is decent at getting around geo-restrictions that prevent streaming what you wish when overseas on services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer.

Which VPN Firefox add-on should you install?

If you're browsing the web on Firefox using a potentially insecure network, employing a VPN add-on for Firefox can be vitally important to ensure your security — even when using private browsing mode. Plus, you get the benefit of tricking the browser into thinking you're in a different location, which is useful for unblocking geographically restricted websites and streaming services.

NordVPN is the best VPN add-on for Firefox, offering fast speeds, 6,000+ servers, and the ability to unblock various streaming services. It's also an absolute dream to use, with its Firefox extension in particular boasting a clean, friendly user interface.

ExpressVPN is a strong alternative, depending on what you really want from your Firefox extension. If you were thinking more along the lines of it effectively being a remote control for your main desktop VPN client, then ExpressVPN may well be the better option. You'll benefit from having all of your internet traffic protected (not just what goes in and out of the Mozilla browser), and access to servers in an extensive 105 countries. Or if bargain hunting is more your concern, then Surfshark has the smarts to match NordVPN and ExpressVPN just with a more wallet-pleasing price tag.

Although Mozilla has its own VPN, we'd recommend going for one of the others on this list instead. Mozilla VPN is easy enough to use and has a few handy features, but doesn't compare favorably to the very best and is more expensive over a longer period.