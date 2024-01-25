When it comes to finding ways on cutting down your monthly phone bill, there's no better way than checking out the best Visible deals available throughout the year. This affordable alternative to major carriers isn't just one of the best phone carriers you can go with for saving money, it hands down offers some of the best value smartphone data plans in the US right now.

Not only can you get unlimited talk and text for as little as $20 a month, Visible runs on Verizon's mobile network, meaning it can provide reliable and fast 5G and 4G LTE speeds across the nation. However, every now and then Visible runs an offer that brings its prices down ever further, helping shoppers like you save even more on their monthly phone bill with special discounts and reduced plan costs.

What's more, you have the option of either bringing your current phone over or purchasing a new one when you sign up, and Visible offers the latest phones from brands like Samsung and Google, including the new Galaxy S24 series and the latest Pixel 8 phones — all of which can either be purchased outright or through an affordable installment plan with Affirm.

So, if you're ready to cut down on that monthly phone bill and save some cash, here's some of the best Visible wireless deals you'll find right now.

Best Visible plan deals

Visible Use code VISIBLE24 at checkout! Visible's basic plan offers excellent value for the price. With unlimited data, talk, and text on Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE networks, you'll get reliable connections and fast download speeds in most areas of the country. Plus, you'll get mobile hotspot capabilities, high-risk spam and robocall blocking, and international talk and text to Mexico and Canada. $20/month

Visible+ Use code VISIBLE24 at checkout! The Visible+ plan offers everything that the basic includes, but runs on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network to deliver an ever faster and more stable connection. It also includes 50GB/month of premium data on Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE networks, as well as calling to over 30 additional countries and unlimited texting to over 200 additional countries. $35/month

Visible plans offer high-speed nationwide coverage thanks to running on Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE networks, with only a few areas in the country lacking reliable service due to location. These are in more rural and mountainous areas, so if you're in a highly populated location, you'll have no issues staying connected.

Currently, Visible is offering a deal on both plans that takes $5 off the standard monthly price of $25 for the basic plan, and $10 off the standard $35 monthly price for Visible+. If you use code VISIBLE24 at checkout during your purchase, you'll pay just $20 a month for the basic and $35 a month for Visible+ for the first 24 months of service.

Best Visible phone deals

Throughout the year, Visible offers discounts on phones that can be purchased through its store and sign up for a new plan or add a line to a current one. At the moment, there are no deals on phones available through Visible, but it does offer installment plans for almost all phones via Affirm.

As deals become available, we'll list them right here along with the savings and payment options.

Is Visible really unlimited data?

Yes, Visible does truly offer unlimited data, talk, and text on both of its basic and Visible+ plans. This makes it one of the better budget-friendly phone services out there, especially if you go with the basic plan. However, the Visible+ plan is the only option that guarantees 50GB of high-speed data for an additional fee, so if you want the absolute best speeds you can find, this is the better plan to go with.

How is Visible different from Verizon?

While Visible runs on Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G networks, Verizon delivers higher speeds and network prioritization for its customers, but the cost of its plans are much higher. Visible plans will still deliver decent speeds and in many cases, speeds that match Verizon's primary network, but there's no guarantee on this.

That said, the trade-off between Verizon and Visible is the greatly reduced cost of the latter. With two plans available, starting as low as $25 a month, you're saving a substantial amount of money on your monthly phone bill by using Visible.