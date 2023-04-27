Visible is all about unlimited data and simple pricing, but getting a phone that works well with the carrier isn’t quite as straightforward. Visible uses Verizon’s LTE and 5G networks but doesn’t support some older Verizon phones. Therefore, if you’re ready to switch to Visible, you might also be ready to switch to a new phone. Luckily there are a lot of great options running Android to choose from.

To make the most of Visible, you’ll want a phone that can take advantage of Verizon’s 5G coverage, especially if you sign up for Visible+. Visible+ comes with premium data and access to C-band Ultra Wideband 5G. The Google Pixel 7 is an excellent choice for Visible, with full 5G support, frequent software updates straight from Google, and some of the best cameras on a smartphone. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the Galaxy A series from Samsung has strong 5G support at a friendlier price.

Visible is all about unlimited data and simple pricing, but getting a phone that works well with the carrier isn’t quite as straightforward. Visible uses Verizon’s LTE and 5G networks but doesn’t support some older Verizon phones. To make the most of Visible, you’ll want a phone that can take advantage of Verizon’s 5G coverage, especially if you sign up for Visible+. Visible+ comes with premium data and access to C-band Ultra Wideband 5G. If you’re ready to switch to Visible, you might also be ready to upgrade your phone, and luckily, there are plenty of options.

Our favorite phones to use with Visible in 2023

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Best overall $499 $599 Save $100 With support for all major carriers in the U.S. and excellent software support directly from Google, this Pixel 7 is a great fit for a prepaid carrier. You get Google's great camera software that helps you make the most of a scene regardless of the quality of lighting. Pros Snappy Tensor G2 CPU

Excellent camera performance

Frequent Android updates Cons Battery life and charging speeds could be better

No telephoto camera $549 at Amazon $599 at Google Store $499 at Best Buy

If you're buying an unlocked phone, you want to be sure it will work with just about any SIM you can download to it. The Google Pixel 7 has stellar band compatibility, so when you buy it unlocked, you can bring it with you if you find a better data deal. This includes Visible with support for Verizon's nationwide 5G bands and C-band, making up most of the carrier's Ultra Wideband coverage.

The Pixel 7 is powered by the Google Tensor G2 SoC, making it fast enough to keep up with any app you can download, including games. The phone comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and the choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage. And although battery life isn't the Pixel 7's best feature at just 4,355mAh, that should be more than enough to make it to the end of the day.

However, the Google Pixel series' best trick has always been software support, and the Pixel 7 is no different. This phone is ready to go with Android 13 and is among the very first Android phones to get the latest updates. Google is also keeping this phone up to date with five years of security and OS updates.

The camera system is another strong point of the Pixel 7. Its main 50MP produces crisp and vibrant images in a wide range of lighting conditions. So whether you're trying to get a moody night shot or you're trying to get an action shot at a soccer game, you can feel confident with Google's camera software.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Premium pick $900 $1200 Save $300 The Galaxy S23 Ultra has some of the best hardware you can get in a smartphone from a fast CPU to the fan-favorite S Pen. It's also packed with camera tech so no matter the scene, you've got the best hardware to capture the image with plenty of detail. Pros Fantastic AMOLED display

S Pen is included

Excellent software support Cons Very expensive

Camera experience can be buggy $1200 at Samsung $1200 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, like the S23 above, has excellent support for LTE and 5G on Visible, making it a great pick for the premium Visible+ plan. It even supports mmWave, which allows you to experience Verizon’s glorious multi-gigabit speeds in cities with some coverage. For the rest of the time, you’ve got nationwide and C-band 5G support to ensure your phone will be on the best network Verizon can offer.

The S23 Ultra is really a Galaxy Note at heart, with an S-Pen included with the phone and stored and charged inside the phone itself. The S-Pen is a great way to interact with the glorious 6.8-inch AMOLED display thanks to a snappy 120Hz refresh rate that can go as low as 1Hz to save power. Importantly, it has a 240Hz touch sampling rate, so your inputs feel so immediate; they feel analog. Of course, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU with up to 12GB of RAM keeps it humming along nicely.

OneUI 5.1 with Android 13 is included out of the box, with four years of OS updates promised to keep your phone running with the latest Android features. You also get an extra year of security updates, so if you feel like keeping it longer, you can rest easy knowing your data is secure.

The camera array is one of the most Ultra things about the S23 Ultra. It has four cameras on the back, starting with a massive 200MP main camera. You get a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and another 10MP telephoto camera with a 10x zoom. The 200MP and telephoto cameras have optical image stabilization to make framing easier, even on max zoom.

Source: Google Google Pixel 6a Best value $328 $449 Save $121 The budget-oriented Pixel 6a borrows a lot from the Pixel 6 series including the snappy Google Tensor CPU. This helps the Pixel 6a deliver smooth performance with great 5G support on Visible's network. Its camera sensor is a bit of a step back, but the software helps it produce sharp and vibrant images. Pros Stutter-free performance with the Google Tensor CPU

Excellent camera performance

Sharp 60Hz AMOLED display Cons No wireless charging

Signal strength is worse than newer Pixels $328 at Amazon $449 at Google Store $399 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 6a is a budget-oriented Pixel with features cleverly cut back to deliver a strong Android experience for hundreds less than the flagship Pixel 7. It's not the cheapest 5G phone that works with Visible's nationwide and C-band 5G network, but it certainly is one of the best regarding value for money.

The Pixel 6a uses the same Google Tensor CPU as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, giving it plenty of power to run most Android apps without a hiccup. Its 6.1-inch OLED panel isn't winning any awards with its 60Hz refresh rate, but it's still vibrant and bright enough to use in the daylight. In addition, it has a large 4,400mAh battery that should easily make it to the end of the day on a single charge. This is good as the phone only charges at 18W.

Like the other Pixels, the phone still gets five years of updates, so while it launched with Android 12, you can immediately update to Android 13. Finally, the camera isn't anything special with a 12MP main shooter and a 12MP ultrawide, though because Google has years of experience tuning the software for this sensor, photos still look great.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Best compact phone $600 $800 Save $200 Some folks prefer a phone that can be operated efficiently with just one hand and the Galaxy S23 offers that without giving up any of the features of Samsung's flagship series. With a 6.1-inch display that runs out to the very edge of the phone, you still get plenty of screen real estate. Pros Sharp and vibrant AMOLED display

Compact size

Smooth performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU Cons Charging should be faster at this price

Battery life isn't great $800 at Samsung $700 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy has almost become synonymous with Android, and Samsung deserves the praise. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is its latest compact flagship, and on Visible, it has every band needed to make the most of Verizon’s LTE and 5G coverage. As a result, you’re always getting the best speeds possible, especially with C-band and Visible+.

The Galaxy S23 looks and feels every bit as premium as any iPhone ever, with much more exciting tech under the glass. It’s a fairly compact phone with a gorgeous 6.1-inch AMOLED display and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It’s kept running smoothly with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 8GB of RAM. The battery is fairly small for a flagship at 3,900mAh, but with its efficient hardware, the phone should easily make it to the end of the day.

Samsung is quick to update its latest Galaxy phones and has even promised to keep the S23 up to date with the latest versions of Android for four years and then another year of security updates. With Android 13 running already loaded on the device with Samsung’s OneUI 5.1, you’re getting a first-class software experience to go along with the S23’s excellent hardware.

Samsung hasn’t been asleep at the wheel regarding cameras, either. The S23 has a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto camera. That means you have the right lens for just about any shot, and Samsung’s software will make photos look vibrant and crisp, even if it’s a bit much for someone looking for a more authentic result.​​​​​​​

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A53 Budget performance The Galaxy A53 from Samsung isn't the most exciting phone in the world, but with plenty of performance for most people, a large and vibrant 120Hz display, and impressive battery life, it's still a great pick. It even has a good camera with a 64MP main shooter delivering crisp images with plenty of detail. Pros Solid performance with the Exynos 1280 CPU

Snappy 120Hz AMOLED display

Large 5,000mAh battery Cons No headphone jack

No charger in the box $450 at Samsung $450 at Best Buy $450 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a mid-range phone that looks like it dreamed of being a flagship. It has a modern design, three usable cameras, and a vibrant 6.5-inch 120Hz OLED display. But most impressive, it has full support for Verizon’s 5G network, making it a great fit for Visible and its Visible+ plan. This phone supports nationwide 5G, C-band, and mmWave, so you can get Verizon’s best network speeds.

The Galaxy A53 is powered by Exynos 1280 CPU from Samsung, with 6GB of RAM and a generally strong performance navigating Android and running apps. Still, the camera app struggled to run smoothly in our Galaxy A53 5G review, so it may not be the best pick for someone needing instant camera access. It also doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, making Bluetooth a must for personal audio (another thing to remember to charge).

Speaking of charging, you get 25W charging for the 5,000mAh battery; you should easily be able to make it to the end of the day on a charge. Wireless charging isn’t included, but 25W wired charging is a nice addition, even if you have to buy your own charging brick.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Best cheap phone Cheap phones aren't the most exciting regarding features, but Samsung has kept its eye on the prize with the Galaxy A14. It's got solid performance, a large display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and great endurance life with a 5,000mAh battery pack inside. Pros Sharp and snappy 90Hz LCD display

Excellent battery life

Good cameras at this price Cons Feels as cheap as it is

No mmWave 5G support

Slow 15W charging speed $200 at Samsung $200 at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a great pick for a cheap phone with strong network support on Visible. It supports nationwide, C-band, and mmWave 5G on Visible, so you’re not giving up all that much network speed compared with some flagships.

The phone is powered by a fairly sedate MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which can feel a bit slow when moving between apps, but at this price, that’s to be expected. Having a phone with a power-sipping SoC like this means you’ll get excellent battery life with the 5,000mAh battery. You should have no trouble getting two days of battery life with normal usage, though it may be worth topping up every night as the 15W charging speed will require some patience.

The cameras are pretty middle-of-the-road, but that’s a good thing for a budget device. The 50MP main camera is great for the price and delivers some crisp and colorful images. However, the camera app can be a bit laggy thanks to the slower hardware; if you take a lot of pictures, you’ll certainly feel it.

Source: Motorola Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Stylus on a budget $300 $440 Save $140 The Moto G Stylus isn't the most compelling budget phone looking at just the spec sheet, but with a Stylus in the box, it's a solid pick for those looking for better input accuracy than a finger can provide. You get a large 6.8-inch display and serviceable performance with a Snapdragon 695 without having to spend a fortune. Pros High-quality look and feel

Stylus incuded

Large 5,000mAh battery Cons Slow 10W charging

Rather large display bezels

No mmWave 5G support $300 at Amazon

Fingers aren't great at precision input, and if your job has you turning wrenches and wearing gloves all day, a Stylus could be the way to go. The Moto G Stylus 5G is a solid mid-range phone with a stylus stored inside the phone for easy access and more precise input. This mid-range device supports the most important 5G bands on Visible with nationwide and C-band support. The lack of mmWave support won't mean much to most people as most of Verizon's quick Ultra Wideband 5G network uses C-band.

The Moto G Stylus 5G feels sturdy, with 215g showing on the scales, which is more than a Pixel 7 Pro. This device is also a bit chunky, but Motorola makes good use of the space with a solid Snapdragon 695 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery pack. The Stylus isn't as smart as the S Pen, but it's still a nice addition if you're mostly just looking for more precision when using your phone. Unfortunately, there's no wireless charging, and wired charging crawls at just 10W.

Make sure you get the best of Visible 5G with the right phone

Not all the best Android phones, like some options from ASUS and OnePlus, are a good pick for Visible. Visible relies fully on Verizon’s network for coverage, so getting a phone with the right 5G bands is important. Still, there are many phones to choose from whether you’re looking for a premium experience or want something a little cheaper.

The Pixel 7 from Google is a great fit for Visible thanks to support for a wide range of 5G bands, including those used by Verizon, and its reasonable price. The Pixel 7 has enough power to keep up with the competition thanks to the Tensor G2 CPU and cameras that trade blows with the best in the industry. The Pixel 7’s cameras shine in challenging lighting situations due to Google’s camera software — when you’ve only got a few seconds to point and shoot, you can be confident you’ll get the shot.

On the other end of the scale, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a cheap phone with better features than you might expect for the sub-$200 price. It also has a large 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate to help make navigating Android 13 feel smooth. And with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 sipping power, the 5,000mAh battery can deliver up to two days on a charge. Finally, it has a headphone jack for those who still enjoy the benefits of wired headphones.

Does Ultra Wideband 5G on Visible+ matter?

One of the most distinguishing features between the $30 Visible and $45 Visible+ plans is the ability to connect to Ultra Wideband 5G. This type of 5G uses Verizon’s C-band spectrum and mmWave spectrum for improved speeds in congested areas. Named because of its increased capacity over Nationwide 5G, Ultra Wideband can deliver speeds much faster than nationwide 5G, especially in an area with a lot of people. However, if you stick to mostly rural or suburban areas, the improvements may not be worth the extra money. If you’re unsure, start with Visible and upgrade as needed.

Which bands do I need for Verizon 5G?

Most 5G phones you can buy today will work with all or most of Verizon’s bands, but some phones from the past few years may not. For example, the unlocked version of the Galaxy S21 does not support C-band for Ultra Wideband 5G.

Nationwide 5G support is fairly widespread, with Verizon using bands n2, n5, and n66 for coverage. These bands use Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) to use Verizon’s existing LTE bands for 5G connectivity. As a result, speeds can be rather LTE-like in everyday scenarios.

Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G uses band n77 for C-band at around 3.7GHz. Bands n260 and n261 are used for mmWave at 39GHz and 28GHz, respectively. Coverage with these bands is limited to dense city centers and has much weaker coverage than nationwide 5G or C-band. That said, these bands have a ton of capacity, so if you’ve got coverage, speeds can easily exceed 1Gbps. That is, as long as you have Visible+.