Video codecs exist for several reasons. Some are better suited for compression purposes, while others are better at DRM, and the list goes on. Many are also defined by the devices they are best suited for. Android natively supports video codec standards, including H.263, H.264 AVC, MPEG-4 SP, and VP8.

This means, by default, users of the mobile OS are going to run into issues if they download a native HEVC file from an iPhone user or try to view ProRes files from videos shot on a Red Camera. To help alleviate this problem, a slew of third-party video players are available on the Play Store, and many make up the best Android apps on the platform. So anyone looking to get the most out of their video files should definitely check out our handy list of the best video players available on Android in 2022.

VLC for Android - VideoLabs

2 Images

Close

There isn’t a more widely used video player within the Windows crowd than VLC player. It doesn’t matter what video file users throw at it; the open-sourced app supports MKV, MP4, MOV, AVI, and Ogg files alongside others. Android users can get that same experience through the VLC for Android app. You also get the ability to stream video content from home networks, which means individuals with high-capacity storage for videos on their desktops can stream with ease. VLC is also great for listening to music as it has a built-in equalizer alongside its playlist capabilities.

Video Player All Format - InShot Inc.

2 Images

Close

InShot Inc. is known for creating some of the most useful apps for social media content curators on Android, including YouCut, Photo Editor Pro, and Screen Recorder. The developer also made a massive splash with Video Player All Format which was formerly known as XPlayer. Besides offering the capability to play numerous video and audio codecs, Video Player All Format also offers Android-specific features like Chromecast support and the ability to play videos in a pop-up window for multitasking. Media controls are ramped up with the ability to change playback speed and zoom, and most importantly, users who want to keep their videos private can set passwords for videos and albums to keep snoops out for good.

MX Player - MX Media

2 Images

Close

Though licensing issues prevent MX Player from officially supporting codecs like DTS and AC3, it's still a powerful media player that offers enough unique features that it's still a top contender. Parents whose children tend to use their tablets and phones will be glad to know the app features a kids lock. This ensures children can watch videos through the app without accidentally making phone calls or jumping to other apps. For those who own a powerful enough phone like the Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel, hardware acceleration and multi-core decoding ensure playback is a smooth experience, even for the most demanding files. Due to the open source nature of the app, there are downloadable custom codecs if the standard codecs built into the app aren't enough for your needs.

Playit-All in One Video Player - Playit Technology PTE

2 Images

Close

Playit-All in One Video Player supports a variety of audio and video codecs. However, there are plenty of other useful features that Android users are sure to enjoy. This includes the ability to download videos directly from Facebook, Instagram, Dailymotion, and Vimeo. Users looking to turn their favorite music video into an MP3 can easily do that with an in-app converter too. Add the ability to share video or music files directly to other Android devices, and Playit-All is a video player app one should definitely consider.

aPlayer - Alpha Team

2 Images

Close

One of the highlights of aPlayer is the ability to play videos that utilize Dolby Vision (amongst a slew of other formats). The player can also detect and play videos from your browser. When it comes to network capabilities, aPlayer can cast videos to Chromecast, FireTV, and play videos from other devices through FTP. When it comes to the app itself, there are various media controls, from equalizers to playback speed settings in addition to gesture inputs. aPlayer also offers a screen lock setting, too, great for those times when you're too distracted to unlock the phone.

Video Player - Recorder & Music Apps

2 Images

Close

Video Player is an app that can handle a large amount of video and audio files through hardware acceleration, and you get subtitle support. When it comes to subtitle support, Video Player is compatible with dozen of formats. However, it also offers a robust equalizer for audio if you like to use a player for all of your media needs. There’s a five-band equalizer that features a bass boost, 3D reverb effects, a visualizer, and ten audio presets. For videos, there’s even a pop-up tool for watching content while using other apps.

Archos Video Player - Archos S.A.

2 Images

Close

Archos Video Player can play various formats from a mobile device’s internal storage, multimedia server, or external USB storage. Depending on the video file, there’s also an automatic online retrieval of descriptions and posters. For individuals who want to keep their media consumption secret, there’s also a private mode that won’t record playback history. Besides existing as a free ad-supported app, there’s also a paid version that unlocks even more features and removes those pesky ads.

BSPlayer - BSPlayer Media

2 Images

Close

Another ad-supported player on the list, there’s much to appreciate with the base version of BSPlayer. At a base level, there’s multi-core hardware acceleration support to help reduce battery consumption alongside other features. There’s a cool in-video customization tool to change brightness, hue, contrast, and saturation. This means if you want to watch your own monochrome version of The Avengers: Endgame, it’s possible to do it through BSPlayer.

Things to consider with video players

There are a lot of things to consider when looking for the right video player. First, consider the difference between free, ad-based, and paid. Then again, if you're simply looking to play a wide variety of formats, VCL Player comes highly recommended. Android users who have a ton of video content on their phone or tablet ready to keep their children occupied in the back seat should try an app like MX Player. Be mindful that it's best to pick up one of the best Android phones or the best Android tablets that are powerful enough to play the more complex video codecs out there.

Then there are apps that are most useful for individuals who have a network set up with a mass storage drive for streaming content, like Archos Video Player. Overall, video player priority should be based on how one plans on consuming their media, which can be a very personal thing, the very reason today's selection offers plenty of options no matter your needs.