Short-form videos such as Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok Stories have taken over social media by storm. While all of these social media apps have robust in-app editing features, nothing beats a dedicated video editor app on your phone. You can also create stunning memories from your recent holiday trip.

If you're new to video editing, the apps we've selected tend to be easier to use than desktop apps like Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro. And if you're looking to up your video game, our favorite Samsung Galaxy phones have excellent cameras. The apps in this guide were selected because they offer powerful editing features without being difficult to use, work on most Android phones and tablets, and are inexpensive or free.

1 Adobe Premier Rush

Speaking of top video editing apps on Android, how can we not include an offering from Adobe? Adobe Premier Rush is a must-have app for Creative Cloud subscribers. Sign in with your Adobe account, import photos and videos from your phone, and check the video editing features. You can adjust video speed, combine several clips, pick from thousands of soundtracks, give color presets a try, and add graphics.

You can sync your projects and continue editing on another phone if you have a Premier Rush Premium or Creative Cloud plan.

Cost: Free / $5 - $35 per month

2 KineMaster

KineMaster offers ready-to-use templates in categories like Instagram, YouTube intro, vlog, reels, gaming, and more. You can also create a new video from scratch. KineMaster presents the same familiar landscape interface with all the required video editing features. You can apply a voice changer, add stickers, effects, text, reverse video, and remove the background.

KineMaster has introduced KineCloud. Paid subscribers can upload videos in up to 10GB and continue their projects on other devices.

Cost: Free / $1 - $50 per item

3 PowerDirector

If you prefer working with a traditional video timeline, go with PowerDirector. The app offers a built-in stock library and 4300+ customizable templates to create videos in no time. You can use the video stabilizer to fix your shaky videos, use effects, control color and saturation precisely, and more. The developers recently introduced a portrait editing mode.

PowerDirector Premium subscription unlocks access to a royalty-free photo library by Shutterstock. The app is a joy to use on large-screen devices like foldables or the top Android tablets.

Cost: Free / $1 - $250 per item

4 Fimora

Filmora focused on millennials and Gen Z with portrait video editing, eye-catching stickers, effects, emojis, and more. You can pick from 1000+ sound effects, 5000+ premium stickers, trendy text styles, and reverse playback. You can also add a background to videos and adjust the aspect ratio. It's the perfect video editor app for social media platforms. The watermark and ads can get irritating, though. You need to sign up with one of the paid plans to remove them.

Cost: Free / $0.50 - $60 per item

5 GoPro Quik

While GoPro Quik doesn't shine with a long list of video editing features, it gets the job done with an AI touch. When you select several photos and videos, the app automatically picks your best moments, adds cinematic effects and music, and delivers a sharable video. Automatic edits is one of the best features for beginners looking to create a quick video on the go. You get more video editing features and full media backup with a paid plan.

Cost: Free / $2 - $50 per item

6 Splice

Splice offers pro-level desktop video editing features on your Android phone. You can pick your favorite moments from a video, add text, and overlays, add music, and complete the video editing using an intuitive timeline. You can also adjust speed to create breathtaking slow-motion videos on the go. The app lets you export videos in high-quality and share your creation on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Cost: Free / $1 - $210 per item

7 VivaVideo

VivaVideo is another neat video editing app on Android. Thanks to stickers, unique fonts, FX effects, several background effects, and stylish themes, it's popular among the young generation. Instead of pro-level features, VivaVideo focuses on ease of use to make video editing seamless for beginners. The app comes with a free TikTok video maker with songs and lyrics. If you want to create trendy short reels or stories, you can't go wrong with this one.

Cost: Free / $1 - $60 per item

8 Google Photos

You shouldn't dismiss Google Photos as a cloud-enabled gallery app on Android. Aside from the photo editing features, the app is packed with video editing add-ons. You can use the Markup tools to highlight a specific part, add text, and export a trendy shot from the video. Google Photos packs several filters and useful tools to adjust brightness, contrast, HDR, white point, saturation, and more. You can even create a movie from your existing photos and videos.

However, you can't import music tracks from your phone storage. Google Photos also lacks integration with YouTube Music.

Cost: Free

9 Magisto

Magisto targets social media users with thoughtful video editing tools. The app has an AI assistant to edit your media with beautiful graphics, effects, filters, and audio tracks. With hundreds of colorful stickers available at your fingertips, you can add fun to your video and make a trendy clip in no time. Magisto offers a couple of premium plans to add premium styles, remove watermarks, increase movie length, and unlock 3+ million stock photos to use in a video.

The app also offers video hosting and sharing tools to create password-protected links. That way, only authorized people can check your edited video.

Cost: Free / $1 - $200 per item

10 InShot

Most features in InShort are aimed at influencers. It offers basic and advanced video editing tools to create trendy clips. You can trim videos, adjust the speed, rewind videos, create slideshows, and take advantage of AI-enabled body effects. It recognizes the body and adds unique AI effects to create professional videos. With 1000+ stickers, funny memes, designer backgrounds, and support for stylish photo collages, you are only a few minutes away from making your video stand out on social media.

Cost: Free / $1 - $200 per item

11 Funimate

Funimate doesn't aim to replace a professional video editor like Premier Rush. It relies on top video editing features like transitions, keyframes, video masks, AI effects, text effects, and effect mix to attract social media users. The app also comes with a neat social integration. You can shoot videos for weekly challenges, share your creativity with the Funimate community, and take inspiration from others to boost your engagement on social media.

Cost: Free / $1.5 - $70 per item

12 CapCut

Owned by Bytedance (the parent company of TikTok), CapCut is the official video editor and maker app for TikTok users. Check this one out if you frequently create videos for your TikTok account. You can add slow-motion effects, stabilize the footage, use the chroma key to remove specific colors from videos, and add auto-captions for your global audience.

CapCut regularly adds new filters every week. You should also check trending effects like Blur, Glitch, and 3D to express your creativity. While the video editor is ideal for TikTok, you can adjust the format to make it ready for other social media platforms.

Cost: Free / $1 - $75 per item

Easily create stunning videos on Android with the help of a few editing apps

If you want to edit your photos, check our coverage of the best photo editing apps on Android.