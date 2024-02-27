Verizon is a popular carrier thanks to years of excellent coverage, and the best Verizon plans give you plenty of data to take advantage of the network wherever you go.

Verizon’s 5G network isn’t the biggest or fastest, but with its Ultra Wideband coverage using C-band and mmWave spectrum in many cities, it can still turn in some impressive results. Not all Verizon plans have access to Ultra Wideband 5G with cheaper plans falling back to standard low-band 5G and LTE.

Still, for most people, Verizon has some of the best phone plans with LTE and basic 5G offering plenty of speed for most applications, and if you’re bringing an entire family to the carrier, the extra savings could be well worth it.

These are the best wireless plans on Verizon

Verizon Unlimited Plus Best Overall The best features with unlimited premium data Verizon’s Unlimited Plus plan is all most people need and more with unlimited premium data with Verizon’s fastest 5G speeds, and 30GB of hotspot data. With multi-line and auto-pay discounts, this plan is a good starting point for most new Verizon customers. 5G Nationwide, Ultra Wideband Premium data Unlimited Data cap None International calling Mexico and Canada International texting 200+ countries International roaming Mexico and Canada Hotspot data 30GB Taxes and fees Extra Pros Unlimited premium data with 5G UWB

HD 720p video streaming supported

Solid 30GB of hotspot data Cons Doesn't get the best device settings

Free international roaming limited to Mexico and Canada From $80/month

For many carriers, the middle plan is the sweet spot for most people, and that’s true for Verizon’s postpaid plans. The carrier keeps it simple with just three postpaid plans that have unlimited data and access to the same plan add-ons.

Unlimited Plus comes with unlimited premium data, meaning that you will get the best speeds possible on the network, even when the network is congested. That means users on cheaper plans like Unlimited Welcome or Visible may see slower speeds on a tower with lots of simultaneous connections, such as at a concert.

Verizon offers several packages with perks added in, such as a bundle with Apple One for iPhone users. You can also choose your own perks with streaming options for services like Disney+, Apple Music, Netflix, and more. You can also choose add-ons for your plan such as increased hotspot data and international travel passes.

This plan also comes with 30GB of hotspot data so you can share your connection with devices like laptops or tablets when you’re away from Wi-Fi. Speaking of Wi-Fi, if Verizon home internet Fios is available, you can get it for as low as $25 per month with your plan, and 5G can be had for just $35 per month.

If you want to travel to Mexico or Canada, you get unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of high-speed data while you’re there. If you’re heading out of the country for a vacation or work, it’s nice that you don’t need to worry about finding a travel SIM. If you have friends or family in these countries, you can also call and text them for free.

Verizon Unlimited Plus starts at a fairly steep $80 per month for a single line with multi-line pricing bringing that down to $70 per line with two lines, $55 with three lines, and $45 with four lines. Taxes and fees are extra. These prices include a $10 discount for using auto-pay and paper-free billing, so be sure to enable those.

Verizon Unlimited Ultimate Best premium The best of Verizon Unlimited Ultimate is Verizon’s most complete, and most expensive, plan. The fact of the matter is that most people won’t need all the features included with this plan, but if you need a few of them, it can work out to be better value. It comes with 60GB of hotspot data as well as international usage in more than 210 countries. 5G Nationwide, Ultra Wideband Premium data Unlimited Data cap None International calling Mexico, Canada, plus one customer choice International texting 210+ countries International roaming 210+ countries Hotspot data 60GB Taxes and fees Extra Pros Totally unlimited premium data

The biggest device and BYOD savings

Tons of hotspot data at 60GB Cons Very expensive

Only 2GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada per month From $90/month

Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan is as it suggests, the best of everything Verizon has to offer. This includes unlimited premium data on Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network which includes mmWave and C-band coverage. It comes with a massive 60GB of hotspot data to share with other devices as well. This makes it the best plan for heavy users who need every bit of data the network can provide.

TV addicts will like that this is Verizon’s only plan with 1080p streaming support, though that still falls short of the best T-Mobile plans and AT&T’s top plan with full 4K streaming. Still, on a phone screen, 1080p looks plenty sharp for most people.

Like Verizon’s other postpaid unlimited plan, add-on perks are available for $10 per month, like Apple One, Disney+, Netflix, and more. These plans are often discounted when added to your Verizon plan, so if you’re already paying for any of the add-ons Verizon offers, you could save a few dollars per month. Users of this plan may be more interested in data add-ons like the smartwatch plan and a 100GB hotspot upgrade which normally costs quite a bit more.

International data is a high point for this plan, with support for talk, text, and data in 210+ countries. In Mexico and Canada, you get the same 2GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited 3G speed as the Unlimited Plus plan, but Unlimited Ultimate also gets 10GB of high-speed data in 210+ countries followed by 2G speeds. If you want to call or text to another country, you get Mexico, Canada, and one other country of your choice included for free.

As expected, this plan is Verizon’s most expensive and starts at $90 per line with the $10 auto-pay and paper-free billing discount. If you bring two lines, it comes down to $80 per line, three lines is $65 per line, and four lines come in at $55 per line. No matter how you slice it, Unlimited Ultimate is one of the most expensive phone plans available, but with all of these perks, as well as Verizon’s highest new device and BYOD savings, some very heavy users will still be happy with it.

Verizon Unlimited Welcome Best family value Unlimited data without waste for the family Verizon’s cheapest postpaid plan, Unlimited Welcome, cuts out most of the premium features of the more expensive plans, but still has the core features more people are looking for. And, if you have the unenviable task of getting a family of four connected, it can be a great way to save. 5G Nationwide Premium data None Data cap None International calling Mexico and Canada International texting 200+ countries International roaming Mexico and Canada Hotspot data None Taxes and fees Extra Pros Totally unlimited data

Unlimited usage in Mexico and Canada

Access to the same add-on perks Cons The worst discounts on new phones

Lowest BYOD savings

No Ultra Wideband 5G support From $65/month

There’s no way around it, Verizon has stripped the Unlimited Welcome plan down to the basics to hit a low price.

This plan supports unlimited data on Verizon’s 5G network but lacks support for Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G. Ultra Wideband 5G includes both mmWave and C-band 5G, which makes up the fastest parts of Verizon’s network. While the 5G service included with this plan should have no trouble keeping up with streaming, basic downloads, and social media, there’s no getting past the fact that Verizon is keeping its best speeds just out of reach of this plan.

T-Mobile, for comparison, allows all of its plans to use its full 5G network, including mid-band spectrum. Still, Verizon’s network has earned a reputation for coverage and quality, and this plan gets you connected for less.

Many people don’t need hotspot data at all, so it makes sense to start with a family plan that doesn’t have any, like Unlimited Welcome. Luckily, the way Verizon handles perks allows you to add hotspot data to a single line if needed at just $10 for 100GB. Speaking of add-ons, you get the same options as the bigger plans, so if you wanted to sign up for a streaming service, or a subscription like Walmart+, you can get it for just $10 per month on your Verizon bill.

Unlimited Welcome customers still get international usage in Mexico and Canada with 2GB of high-speed data usage per month. Unlimited calls are also included to Mexico and Canada. One thing to keep in mind about this plan is that you don’t get access to Verizon’s best savings on a new device. If you’re looking to save, instead consider buying one of the best budget phones, like the Google Pixel 7a, to get a good 5G phone without getting locked into a multi-year device payment plan.

Unlimited Welcome comes in at $65 for the first line with auto-pay and paper-free billing enabled. It comes down to $55 per line with two lines, $40 per line with three lines, and $30 per line with four lines. If you’re bringing four lines, Unlimited Welcome starts to make a lot more sense.

Verizon Prepaid Unlimited Best prepaid Unlimited data without the commitment Verizon also offers multiple prepaid plans with loyalty discounts available. Verizon Prepaid Unlimited is the best prepaid plan at the carrier with unlimited data and 5GB of hotspot data. This plan also comes with multi-line discounts, so you can bring the family. 5G Nationwide Premium data None Data cap None International calling None International texting 200+ countries International roaming Mexico and Canada Hotspot data 5GB Taxes and fees Extra Pros Unlimited data on prepaid

Auto-pay and loyalty discounts apply

Comes with 5GB of hotspot data Cons No Ultra Wideband 5G

Multi-line discounts could be better

No access to add-on perks From $50/month

If you don’t want to mess around with signing up for a postpaid plan with Verizon or just want to stay flexible, Verizon Prepaid offers some solid value starting with the Unlimited plan. This plan comes with unlimited data on Verizon’s LTE and 5G network, excluding Ultra Wideband 5G.

If you want Ultra Wideband speeds on prepaid, you’ll need to upgrade to the Unlimited Plus plan or go with another prepaid plan on the Verizon network from the likes of Visible+ or US Mobile. Still, with streaming limited to 480p, this plan likely provides all the speed you need.

Prepaid Unlimited comes with 5GB of hotspot data at full speed, and then unlimited at 600Kbps. This is a nice addition with plenty of data for basic messaging and email on your laptop or tablet while you’re away from Wi-Fi. You wouldn’t want to rely on it for everyday use, but it’s nice to have in a pinch.

International texting is included as well as usage in Mexico and Canada. Like the postpaid plans, Mexico and Canada usage is limited to 2GB of high-speed data with 3G speeds afterward, which is a nice touch for those who need to travel between the two frequently.

Prepaid Unlimited starts at $60 per month, but comes down to $50 per month after your first month with auto-pay. That $60 starting price also continues to fall with loyal discounts bringing it to $55 after three months, and $50 after nine months. If you want to bring more lines, each additional line gets a $20 discount, so you can build a decent family plan.

Verizon Prepaid 15GB Best prepaid value Plenty of data for light users If you’ve only got a single line and don’t need much data, the Verizon Prepaid 15GB plan is your best bet. This plan is Verizon’s smallest with data, and for a lot of people, all they really need. This plan supports 5G, but not Ultra Wideband, which should be sufficient for most users. 5G Nationwide Premium data None Data cap 15GB International calling Mexico and Canada International texting 200+ countries International roaming Mexico and Canada Hotspot data Shared Taxes and fees Extra Pros Plenty of data for many at 15GB

Hotspot data shared with main

Auto-pay and loyalty discounts apply Cons Ridiculous that a limited data plan doesn't have full 5G speeds

No multi-line discounts

More expensive than many other similar prepaid plans From $35/month

If you only need a few gigs per month, there’s not much reason to opt for an expensive unlimited plan. This Prepaid 15GB plan from Verizon comes with, as you might expect, 15GB of high-speed data with unlimited data at 2G speeds after that.

This 2G data is really only sufficient for basic messaging and email, so if you regularly use more than 15GB, you don’t want to rely on it. Verizon has also made the bizarre decision to restrict this plan from using Ultra Wideband 5G. With a cheap unlimited plan, speed caps make sense, but on a limited data plan like this 15GB plan, it doesn’t make much sense, especially since you can get 25GB of prepaid data on the Verizon network at MobileX for less with access to Ultra Wideband speeds.

Hotspot data is shared with your main pool of data, so you can share it with your other devices, but you’ll want to make sure you don’t burn through it all with large downloads or cloud synchronizations on a PC. If you’re traveling with your phone, you get 2GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada per month, but you’ll need to ensure that more than 50% of your usage is in the U.S.

The 15GB plan starts at $45 per month but can be had for $35 per month with auto-pay enabled. If you’re not a fan of auto-pay, you can get the same rate after nine months of continued service with loyalty discounts. You can bring multiple lines, but there is no discount for doing so.

Pick the right Verizon plan for your phone

Verizon calls its current unlimited postpaid plans myPlan thanks to the streaming perks and other plan add-ons. Unlike T-Mobile’s top plan which bakes in Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu, Verizon lets you pick which perks make the most sense for you, so you’re not paying for streaming services you don’t really use. Furthermore, Verizon offers lower prices on a lot of these services so you can actually save by moving your subscriptions to your Verizon bill.

If you want Disney+ on Verizon, for example, you can get the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, which is significantly less than paying for those services separately. You can also get services like Apple Music Family so your whole family can stream music for just $10 per month. Verizon also offers its own services for $10 such as a plan for your smartwatch, extra hotspot data, or even travel passes to countries for international usage.

For most people, the Unlimited Plus plan checks the most boxes with unlimited premium data, plenty of hotspot data for most people at 30GB, and solid device savings across the board. If you were looking to upgrade to one of the best Android phones, for example, you can get some decent discounts with bill credits for your 36-month payment plan, You can also get some discounts if you buy your phones unlocked and bring them to Verizon when you sign up.