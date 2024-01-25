When it comes to getting the best Android phones on the market today, going through a carrier is one of the best ways to score a good deal — especially if you have an older device to trade in. Verizon offers many competitive deals on the hottest phones, tablets, and smartwatches for pre-existing customers looking to upgrade their devices or brand-new customers who are tired of their current wireless provider. Plus, Verizon's network coverage offers some of the best 5G phones with the fastest connection speeds. Here are the best Verizon device deals you can find right now.

Best Verizon Android phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Get an S24 for free! Amazing pre-order deal! Verizon is offering a deal where you can trade in any Samsung phone and get a Samsung Galaxy S24 for free, regardless of its condition. The offer is available on select unlimited plans only. If you pre-order, you'll get a free storage upgrade to the 256GB model. Take advantage of this limited-time offer while you can! See at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Get a S24+ for free with eligible trade-in Verizon is currently running a promotion where both new and existing customers are eligible to receive a free Galaxy S24+ upon trading in any model of Samsung phone, regardless of its condition. Moreover, customers who pre-order the phone can also take advantage of a limited-time offer for free storage upgrades. This deal is available to both new and existing customers. See at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $1000 off when you pre-order a Galaxy S24 Ultra! Verizon is offering a special discount of $1000 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra for customers who trade-in any Samsung phone, regardless of the condition. This offer is available to both new and existing customers who are on select unlimited plans. Additionally, for a limited time, Verizon is providing free storage upgrades to sweeten the deal. See at Verizon

Google Pixel 8 Free Pixel 8 with unlimited plans or eligible trade-in If you want Google's latest Pixel 8, you can get it from Verizon for free in two different ways! First, you can sign up for a new line with Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. And the other way is with an eligible trade-in, that can cover the cost of the phone! See at Verizon

Google Pixel 8 Pro $1000 off with new line and trade-in Verizon is currently running a promotion for $1000 off a Google Pixel 8 Pro when you sign up for a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan and trade in any old Pixel phone in any condition. Alternatively, you can save up to $800 on the Pixel 8 Pro if you trade in any old phone that's free battery damage. See at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1000 with eligible trade-in and new line Verizon is currently providing an offer where you can get a discount of $1,000 on the purchase of a Z Fold 5, if you trade in your qualifying device and activate a new line of service. Additionally, if you are already a Verizon customer and do not wish to add a new line, you can still receive a trade-in credit of $800 toward an upgrade. However, certain terms and conditions will apply. See at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Get the Flip 5 for free! Verizon is currently providing an offer where you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free by meeting certain qualifying trades. This offer is similar to the one provided by AT&T for Samsung's foldable. However, if you are interested in purchasing the phone, you can also get a free Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE with it. Although this is a good offer, it may not be the best one available in the market. See at Verizon

Best Verizon smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Free with qualifying phone purchase and plan Verizon is currently offering two deals on the Galaxy Watch 6. The first deal provides up to $180 trade-in credit towards the watch if you have qualifying devices. The second deal offers the Galaxy Watch 6 for free if you make qualifying phone and plan purchases. See at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Verizon is currently running a promotion where you can get up to $180 off when you trade in a qualifying device and purchase a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on a qualifying plan. Additionally, if you purchase the watch with a new qualifying phone and line, and an installment plan, you can get it for as little as $5 a month. See at Verizon

Google Pixel Watch 2 Verizon currently has a promotional offer for a single Pixel Watch 2, allowing you to save $220 when you purchase a 5G Android phone and a new line of service. This is a great deal for Verizon Wireless customers who are interested in buying the LTE version of the watch. Additionally, you can get up to $180 for your trade-in. See at Verizon

Best Verizon Tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE You can get a $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Verizon when you purchase it with no matter what plan you choose. Or, you can trade-in and eligible device and receive $180 off. See at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ When you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ at Verizon, you'll receive $100 off with any plan you choose. If you want to save even more, you can take $180 off with an eligible trade-in. See at Verizon

Apple iPad (2022) If you want to go the Apple route for your tablet, verizon is offering a $180 discount with an eligible trade-in on all iPad models right now. So whether you want the largest 12,9-inch iPad Pro, the small iPad mini, or the redesigned 10th-gen iPad, you can save a bit of money through Verizon. See at Verizon

How good are Verizon deals?

Like any carrier here in the States, the best device deals will almost always be tied to certain plans — usually the more expensive ones. However, Verizon does offer some really competitive deals on some of the top phones quite consistently. In fact, their current Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-order deals are one of the best ways to purchase Samsung's shiniest new flagship phones if you're in the market.

Is Verizon a good carrier for my area?

If you're not already a Verizon customer, but you're tempted by one of their great deals, you may wonder if Verizon is a good carrier for you. The good news is Verizon has pretty vast and reliable service across the country, with many major cities having access to the highest 5G speeds. While smaller rural areas might still only have 4G available, there are not too many areas that are completely void of Verizon coverage.

As always, we highly suggest popping your address into the Verizon coverage map to make sure you know what type of service is available for your desired area.