Selecting the ideal mobile provider to meet your needs and budget can be daunting. There’s a lot to consider when comparing costs, coverage areas, speeds, and the devices each offers. In this article, we dive into the five important areas where Verizon puts its best foot forward, making the mega-carrier an appealing choice for many consumers. We discuss Verizon’s fast speeds and low latency, emerging 5G Ultra Wideband availability, and versatile unlimited, prepaid, and family plan options. We also look at the impressive selection of the latest devices and best smartphones the telecom titan offers.

5 Fast downloads, low latency, and consistent performance

More time working and playing, less time waiting

Jules Wang / AP

According to a study by RootMetrics, Verizon achieved the fastest median download speeds across the United States at an impressive 71.2Mbps. However, that data is disputable, and it’s always a neck-and-neck race between the major carriers. According to the report, Verizon clocked the lowest network latency, averaging around 35ms. Verizon’s speed could be a deciding factor if you’re into online video gaming.

This can also translate to consistent performance with fewer dropped connections and buffering interruptions. Verizon’s reliability should be an especially important consideration if you need a stable connection to access cloud-based applications, video conference with colleagues, and collaborate remotely.

4 5G Ultra Wideband is next-level

Fasten your seatbelts

By leveraging high-frequency millimeter wave technology, 5G Ultra Wideband delivers blazing fast speeds, often exceeding 1 Gigabit per second, or around 5x faster than standard 5G. Those are the fastest speeds offered by any carrier. This lets you do remarkable things, like downloading a movie in seconds before heading to the airport to catch a flight.

While coverage data is constantly evolving, Verizon states that its 5G Ultra Wideband network is available in parts of over 1,700 cities across the United States. Millions of people can leverage 5G Ultra Wideband at home, work, and on the go. That’s a great start. If you’re in an area with this access, it would be hard to pass up.

3 Verizon unlimited plans go all-in

Hotspot data, streaming, and internet bundles sweeten the deal

Image from Samsung

Verizon’s unlimited plans offer perks that make them an appealing option. Verizon bundles extras like mobile hotspot data, with allowances from 30GB to 60GB, depending on the plan. This allows you to share your connection with other devices, such as laptops and tablets, which can be convenient on the go. It also means you can use your cellular connection as an internet backup if your home internet service suffers an outage.

Additionally, Verizon offers the Disney+ Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu) with select plans, allowing you to economize on streaming. Cloud storage is also bundled and could be useful if you’re not tied to another stackm such as Google Workspace. Bundling your mobile and home internet plans with Verizon streamlines your bills. Some plans include Apple One, which provides access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ with savings compared to individual subscriptions.

2 Verizon myPlan lets you build your own

BYOD and only pay for what you need

Bundles are great when you need what’s in them. If you only need specific services, going a la carte can be more appealing and economical. Verizon’s MyPlan lets you do just that. A key benefit is the flexibility it provides for those who prefer to bring their own device (BYOD). Instead of being tied to a specific phone purchase, you can keep your existing device and switch to a myPlan.

Instead of a one-size-fits-all plan with bundled extras you might not need, you can choose only the perks that matter to you. Whether it’s extra hotspot data, a streaming bundle, or international travel passes, you can customize your plan to match your needs and budget.

1 Verizon offers a huge selection of devices

From the latest and greatest to budget phones

Verizon offers an extensive selection of phones and devices, nearly 100 options. Whether you’re seeking the latest flagship smartphone with cutting-edge features, a durable device built for adventure, or a budget-friendly option without compromising functionality, Verizon has you covered. The selection includes top brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Compared to other major providers, Verizon often boasts a wider and more up-to-date selection of devices, particularly when it comes to the newest releases. While other carriers may have a limited selection or delayed availability for some models, Verizon is among the first to market. Verizon offers a trade-in program to keep you attached to their plans. This can help keep you in good style with a flagship device, without exploding your monthly payments.

There’s a lot to like with Verizon

To make the best decision, compare options and incentives offered by the three major carriers: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Mobile virtual operators that utilize one of the big three’s networks are also an option and sometimes offer cost-effective options for budget-conscious consumers with limited needs. These include Dish Wireless, U.S. Cellular, Mint and Cricket.

There’s a lot to like about Verizon. The company regularly offers discounts and promotions. These can include limited-time offers on smartphones and other devices, special trade-in deals for upgrading your old phone, and discounts for students, military personnel, and first responders. By taking advantage of these promotions, you can maximize your savings and get the latest technology at a more affordable price. These benefits, combined with Verizon’s extensive network coverage, speed and reliability, emerging 5G Ultra Wideband coverage, and flexible plan and device options, make the carrier an excellent choice for many consumers.