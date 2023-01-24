When it comes to the best 16-bit, gothic-themed, free-to-play, bullet-hell, roguelite games available on Android, Vampire Survivors stands above its competition, not just for being the inspiration for numerous imitators but for being among the best in its execution and presentation.

If this is the first time you’ve heard of Vampire Survivors (unlikely if you’re at all in touch with the indie gaming scene), it’s an auto-firing survival game that pits you against waves of monsters as you try to outlast the clock, easily one of the best games on Android to date. You can play as one of 41 characters across 13 stages with dozens of weapons, items, upgrades, and unlocks along the way. That’s a lot to choose from if you’re just getting started, so we’re here to help you with some of the best characters to help you plow through the hordes of enemies that will be thrown your way. We can also help with the best Android phones available right now to enjoy the game to its fullest.

Imelda Belpaese

Imelda is one of the four unlocked characters at the beginning of the game. If you’re playing for the first time, her Magic Wand weapon is an excellent way to get used to the auto-firing mechanic before you have to contend with the swarms. The Wand always targets the nearest enemy and pairs well with other weapons like the Knife and the King Bible.

Imelda’s passive bonus is a 10% buff to experience earned every five levels, which caps out at 30% at level 15, meaning that you’ll be leveling up faster, getting stronger weapons along the way. She is one of the four characters unlocked at the beginning of the game and can be purchased for only ten gold (which you should be able to get in one run with the starting character, Antonio).

Poe Ratcho

The idea of playing as a hunched old man that gets an automatic nerf to his health and uses a head of garlic for a weapon doesn't sound like fun on paper, but Poe is worth it if you give him a chance. His starting weapon of Garlic is an area-of-effect weapon that deals out five damage to anything that gets close.

Poe is the ideal character for your first playthrough of the Inlaid Library, which begins by throwing waves of Dust Elementals at you (which just happen to have 5 HP). To get Poe, you need to start by unlocking the Garlic weapon, which you do by collecting five Ground Chickens. Once you've done that, you need to raise it to level 7 on a run, which will make Poe available for purchase. If you somehow neglected to unlock Poe before obtaining the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane, you can unlock him with the spell "strongestcharacter" quite easily.

Krochi Freeto

If you find yourself dying more often than you'd like and you long for just one more chance to finish your run, Krochi is the choice for you. He starts the game with one revive and gains another at level 33. Aside from this, he's also the second fastest character, which means it's easier to slip through holes in waves of enemies.

His starting weapon is the Cross which is suitable for dealing damage to many enemies. It flies a short distance toward the enemy closest to you before boomeranging off the screen in the opposite direction, damaging every enemy it passes through. Krochi is unlocked after killing 100,000 enemies (which isn't that hard) or casting the spell "accidenti" in the Secret menu.

Sir Ambrojoe

Although this top hat–wearing, Kinder Surprise Egg–wielding character seems like a meme unlock at best, with the right weapons, Sir Ambrojoe is an absolute beast. His starting weapon is La Robba, and it rains down furniture across the entire screen (seriously), passing through enemies and inflicting damage along the way. His passive ability is to increase the number of projectiles fired by a weapon. That means it's not just more bookshelves and pianos falling across the screen; it's more bibles, fireballs, and axes.

Ambrojoe can be unlocked by killing 6,000 Stage Killer mobs (only found in the Cappella Magna stage) or by casting the spell "languorino" in the handy Secret menu.

Mask of the Red Death

Red Death is one of the most overpowered characters in Vampire Survivors. It has the highest movement speed in the game, starts with 255 health (base value is 100), and deals 20% additional damage. Its starting weapon is the Death Spiral, the evolved form of the Axe, which spirals out from the character, passing through and damaging enemies along the way, giving you a comfortable cushion to maneuver.

To get your hands on Red Death, you'll have to take down the run-killer itself, Death. This isn't quite an end-game task, but it will take some careful planning to make it to the 30-minute mark with the weapons and items you need. Alternatively, you can cast the spell "ablasphemousmockery" to unlock Red Death early.

Peppino

If Red Death is the fastest character in the game, Peppino is, without a doubt, the slowest. Being a tree, Peppino starts with a base movement speed of -100%, meaning that without unlocking some speed bonuses, you'll be doing a stationary run. So why would you want to play a slow-moving tree? Aside from being an enjoyable challenge at higher levels, Peppino also starts with Soul Eater, the evolved Garlic, which heals your health, and does more damage the more it heals you.

To unlock Peppino, you need to use Celestial Dusting to heal 100,000 HP to the enemies in the Il Molise stage (beat any 25-minute-mark boss to unlock it). If you're not up to the challenge, you can use the spell "pinociampino" in the Secret menu.

Big Trouser

You can only get so far into the game before you realize how important it is to earn gold. You need it to upgrade your character, and you need it to unlock new ones. When it comes to farming gold, there's none better than Trouser. At every level, his Greed (the amount of gold available in the treasure chests) goes up by 1% on top of the additional 20% bonus he starts with. That's all well and good, but the real money is in the random Gold Fevers. Big Trouser gets a minimum of 15 seconds of Gold Fever compared to every other character's 10.

If you're going to go for a gold farming run, you're going to need a perfect build as well. Trouser's starting weapon of Candybox which lets you pick any non-evolved weapon you've already unlocked, giving you an ideal start to your run. Unlocking Trouser involves collecting and upgrading the stage items in Moonglow. You can also cast the spell "earrivatolarrotino" in the Secret menu.

Queen Sigma

Sometimes you want the very best character to simply slaughter the endless monstrous hordes in the game. In that case, your only choice is Queen Sigma. On top of getting a buff to nearly every stat, she starts with 108 Reroll, Skip, and Banish, meaning that none of her level-ups are wasted. Her final weapon, Sole Solution, damages everything on screen for 10 seconds with a 20-second cooldown, and its damage increases the more enemies she kills with it.

Unlocking Sigma can be a bit tedious; you need to have unlocked and collected every item in the game, as well as all of the Arcana. But if you don't want to do all that, just use the spell "allatonce" in the Secret menu.

How Spells work in Vampire Survivor

All spells must be entered in the Secret menu, which you can unlock by going to the collection menu and tapping the icon for the Yellow Sign seven times (even if you haven’t acquired it yet). The game will tell you, “You are now a magician,” and the Secret menu will be available on the start screen. The “official” way to unlock the Secret menu is a bit more involved; the above method will save you some time.

4 Images