1. YouTube TV: The best for cord-cutters

YouTube TV is the perfect choice for people who are tired of expensive cable packages with lots of hidden add-ons The services carries more than 85 channels in the entertainment, news, sports, and kids’ categories. The $65 service also offers unlimited cloud DVR storage with playback controls, and up to three simultaneous streams. The company has been in several carriage disputes over the past few year, but nearly all have been amicably resolved.

2. Netflix: The best for on-demand content

This one needs no introduction, right? While Netflix doesn’t have live TV channels or sports streaming, it does carry one of the best libraries of on-demand TV shows and movies. Granted, its library varies from one region to another, but the company has reserved its best offering for the US audience. With shows like Ozark, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Narcos, and Orange is the new Black, Netflix is your ideal companion to start binge-watching on weekends.

3. Peacock TV: The best for WWE fans

Peacock TV is NBCUniversal’s best attempt at cracking the streaming market. It has official rights to air all the WWE flagship events including the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Survivor Series. Other major sports events include Sunday Night Football and Premier League soccer. Peacock also has you covered when it comes to entertainment with NBC Originals, as well as popular TV shows like Modern Family, Two and a Half Men, and everyone’s favorite, The Office.

Peacock’s free plan is limited, but the $5 monthly Peacock Premium plan unlocks sports streaming and thousands of hit movies and TV shows. For an ad-free experience and offline downloading, you need to move to the Peacock Plus at $10 per month.

4. Disney+: The best for Marvel fans

Disney’s answer to growing competition in the streaming service market is off to a flying start. The service provides access to — you guessed it — tons of content from Disney and its subsidiaries. We're talking about new Disney releases like Soul, Encanto, and Turning Red. Movies from Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, documentaries from National Geographic, and the entire Star Wars library are also on the platform.

5. Sundance Now: The best for independent films

Unlike Netflix's one-size- fits-all approach, Sundance Now is aimed at cord-cutters who appreciate high-quality and thoughtful films, documentaries, and TV series. If you plan to watch award-winning dramas and international thrillers, look no further than the Sundance Now. You can watch Ten Percent (a take on the French series Call My Agent), psychological thrillers like Cheat, crime series such as No One Saw a Thing, and much more.

6. The Criterion Channel: The best for award-winning films

The Criterion Channel stands out in a sea of mainstream entertainment by offering about 1000+ carefully picked classic and contemporary titles. The streaming service has a refreshing selection of art-house, Hollywood hits, international, and independent movies. If you're looking for something a little more high brow, opt for the Criterion Channel and browse through the company’s entire streaming library, boasting critically acclaimed titles like Les 3 Boutons, 2 or 3 Things I Know About Her, 5 Broken Cameras, and 8th Continent.

7. MHZ Choice: The best for international series

The US isn’t the only country that produces incredible films and television series. MHZ choice offers the top international dramas, comedies, thrillers, and mysteries with easy-to-read English subtitles. Some notable mentions include Twin, Maigret, The Art of Crime, Murder In, and Cherie.

Price: Starts $8 per month

8. Crunchyroll: The best for Anime fans

It’s time to revive your childhood memories with Crunchyroll’s large collection of anime and manga (comics) titles. Owned by Sony Pictures, Crunchyroll has partnered with Funimation (another streaming service focused on anime) to improve the library. Some of the popular titles include Dragon Ball Super, Clover, Soma, One Piece, Gintama, as well as Crunchyroll Originals like Tower of God, Noblesse, Ex-Arm, and FreakAngels.

9. Shudder: The best for horror fans

Shudder caters to horror fans with a vast collection of thrillers, supernatural movies, Hollywood classics, and original series. It's also one of the few services to offer human-curated suggestions instead of algorithmic suggestions. Some Shudder favorites include John Carpenters' Holloween, Mandy, and Creepshow. There's also a healthy library of Shudder originals.

Price:

10. Curiosity Stream: The best for documentaries

As the name suggests, Curiosity Stream has a vast collection of documentaries to watch without cable. If documentaries are something you are looking to stream all day, you can’t go wrong with this one. The company has neatly divided them into relevant categories like Science, History, Nature, Society, Technology, and more. Some of the notable titles include The Story of Europe, First Man, Ancient Yellowstone, Light on Earth, Iceman, and Global Food.

