A USB security key is a reliable way to add an extra layer of security to your online account. It’s resistant to phishing and other remote attacks by hackers, and it’s relatively easy to use, eliminating the need for SMS or app-based two-factor authentication codes. However, it's important to choose a security key from a reputable brand. That's why we've handpicked recommendations from some of the industry's most reliable and trustworthy brands.

Top USB keys to secure your accounts

Yubikey Security Key C NFC Best overall Simple and effective The Yubikey Security Key C NFC is perfect for people who just need a USB security key to add MFA authentication to popular online services. Pros Widely compatible

Built-in USB Type-C and NFC connectivity

Durable and water-resistant Cons Lacks support for the Yubico Authenticator App

Yubico, the most respected brand in the security key space, offers the Security Key C NFC, which is the best option for most people. It uses public key cryptography and FIDO protocols (U2F and FIDO2) to offer secure access to your accounts. It works out of the box with all popular services, including Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, password managers, and more, ensuring your online security is in trusted hands.

The presence of a USB Type-C connector and NFC connectivity ensures that it can work with most desktop and mobile devices without any problems. The Yubikey Security Key C NFC is also durable and water-resistant. Plus, the built-in reinforced cutout allows it to fit easily on your keychain.

Another benefit of going with the Yubikey offering is the lack of battery or network requirements for operation. So it can work reliably without any downtime.

If you want something to use with a USB Type-A port, you can either use it with an adapter or pick the Security Key NFC model with a Type-A connector instead of a Type-C one.

YubiKey 5C NFC Premium pick Versatile option with wider protocol support The YubiKey 5C NFC is a beefed-up version of the regular Yubikey Security Key C NFC. It adds additional features and support for more authentication protocols. Pros Support for OpenPGP and Challenge-Response protocols

Yubico Authenticator and LastPass Premium support Cons Expensive $55 at Amazon

The Yubikey 5C NFC sits one step above the Security Key C NFC in Yubico’s portfolio. It offers everything you get with the Security Key C NFC and several additional features, including the Yubico Authenticator support. The Yubico Authenticator is a much more secure alternative to app-based authenticator tools like Authy and Google Authenticator. The app uses the secure element in the physical key to generate the 2FA codes, so there is little chance of your codes being intercepted by a malicious party unless they have access to the physical key.

You can also use the Yubikey 5C NFC for more than account logins, as it supports a wider range of protocols, including Challenge-Response (used for smart card logins), OpenPGP (for digital signing and encryption), and more. Plus, the 5C NFC supports LastPass Premium.

Otherwise, the Yubikey 5C NFC and Security Key C NFC are largely similar, and you get the same durable and water-resistant design.

Google Titan Security Key Affordable and effective From a trusted brand Google’s newest iteration of the Titan Security Key is widely compatible and includes support for FIDO U2F and FIDO2 protocols. Pros Wide compatibility

Available with USB-A and USB-C connectors

Can store up to 250 unique passkeys Cons No authenticator app integration

Not readily available $30 at Google Store

The Google Titan Security Key, a close competitor to the Yubikey Security Key C NFC, offers a similar level of security. It's available with both USB Type-C and USB Type-A connector options, and it's compatible with a wide range of services, thanks to its use of FIDO U2F and FIDO2 protocols.

One key advantage of the Google Titan is its ability to store up to 250 unique passkeys, compared to the Yubikey's 25. This makes it a great choice for those with multiple accounts.

The USB-C version of the Titan has a polycarbonate + zinc alloy 3 construction, whereas the Type-A version is made from ABS and calcium carbonate. Both are tamper-resistant and reasonably durable. The latest iterations of the Titan Security Key also don’t use Bluetooth, which is potentially less secure than a direct USB connection or NFC.

Lastly, there is a waitlist to buy the Google Titan right now, and it's not readily available. So if you can't wait, you should pick one of our other recommendations.

Thetis Pro FIDO2 Security Key Two USB connectors Multi-protocol support The Thetis Pro packs both USB Type-C and Type-A connectors to offer seamless connectivity. There is also NFC support for mobile devices. Pros FIDO2, FIDO U2F, and HOTP support

Both USB-C and USB-A connectors

NFC support Cons No water-resistance rating

The Thetis Pro FIDO2 Security Key features a swivel design and both USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors. You also get NFC support, making it another excellent option for securing your online accounts with multi-factor authentication. It supports a variety of authentication protocols, including FIDO2, FIDO U2F, and HOTP, and is widely compatible with support for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.

The Thetis Pro is also reasonably priced, and its polycarbonate and aluminum construction is reasonably durable. Plus, there is a cutout to attach the security key to your keychain. Unfortunately, there is no water-resistance rating.

While the Thetis Pro doesn’t match Google’s Titan in unique passkey slots, it offers bigger storage than the Yubikey Security Key C NFC with 50 available slots.

YubiKey 5C Nano Tiny but powerful Yubikey’s smallest security key If you want a discreet USB security key that can remain attached to your laptop or computer, the YubiKey 5C Nano is a great option. Pros Super compact

Wide range of authentication protocols

Yubico Authenticator support Cons No NFC support

The Yubikey 5C Nano's ultra-compact size makes it quite different from our other recommendations. Its small size allows it to remain discreetly attached to your laptop or PC. Like other Yubikey offerings, it's durable and has a tamper- and water-resistant design.

The Nano also supports various authentication protocols, including IDO2/WebAuthn (hardware-bound passkey), FIDO U2F, Smart card (PIV), and OpenPGP. As a result, it can be used for more than just logging into your online account.

There is Yubikey Authenticator app support for extra-secure app-based two-factor authentication codes. Sadly, the Nano lacks NFC connectivity, so it isn’t ideal for mobile devices. However, you can use it with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Linux devices.

As the name suggests, the Yubikey 5C Nano has a USB-C connector. However, you can choose the Yubikey 5 Nano model if you prefer a USB Type-A connector.

SoloKeys Solo 2C+ NFC Open-source goodness Swappable silicone covers Solo 2C+ NFC has much going for it, from open-source firmware to swappable silicone sleeves. It also works with two of the most common multi-factor authentication protocols. Pros Compatible with most online accounts and password managers

NFC support

Upgradeable and open-source firmware Cons More expensive than similar security keys

The Solo 2C+ NFC is an open-source darling because of its open and upgradable firmware. It also flaunts a unique design with a printed circuit board dunked in resin. Moreover, the company supplies two colorful silicone covers for extra protection. But if you want more, there is a $4 pack of colored covers that includes six options.

Besides its open-source credentials and exciting design, the Solo 2C+ NFC is FIDO certified, like our other recommendations. It supports FIDO2 or FIDO U2F authentication protocols, which make it compatible with all popular online services, password managers, and more.

As the name suggests, the Solo 2C+ NFC comes with a USB-C connector for connecting to your device. However, the company also sells a version with a USB Type-A connector if you don’t have a Type-C port.

Sadly, the Solo 2C+ NFC is a bit more expensive than similarly-specced security keys from Yubikey, Google, and Thetis.

Nitrokey 3C NFC NFC and USB-C Open-source and widely compatible The Nitrokey 3C NFC shines as a security key with open-source firmware, multi-protocol support, and wide compatibility. Pros Upgradeable and open-source firmware

Support for multiple authentication protocols Cons High shipping fees for the US

Relatively newer company $63 at Nitrokey

Nitrokey 3C NFC is another security key that uses upgradeable and open-source firmware, making it a good option for people who prefer open-source software over closed-source. It supports multiple protocols, including FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, Curve25519, and OpenPGP, and is widely compatible.

Plus, you get a USB-C connector and NFC connectivity to authenticate while logging into your account. NFC support is handy with mobile devices. The Nitrokey 3C NFC construction is largely plastic with a cutout for attaching it to keychains, straps, and more. However, there is no word on whether the security key is water or dust-resistant.

Moreover, while the Nitrokey 3C NFC is reasonably priced for the features that it offers, you will need to pay a hefty shipping charge to get it to the US. Nitrokey is also a relatively new player in this space.

Kensington VeriMark Guard USB-C Fingerprint Key Biometric authentication Built-in fingerprint sensor Kensington VeriMark Guard USB-C Fingerprint Key offers a reliable way to add biometric authentication to your online accounts. It can also work as a traditional MFA security key. Pros Supports both biometric and traditional multi-factor authentication

Can work with popular authentication protocols

Compact size Cons Expensive

No NFC support

The Kensington VeriMark Guard USB-C Fingerprint Key is a unique security key among other recommendations, as it has a built-in fingerprint sensor. This sensor allows it to offer both biometric authentication and traditional multi-factor authentication. As fingerprint authentication is not supported by all online accounts or platforms, the security key is capable of seamlessly falling back on traditional multi-factor authentication. It can also support up to 10 fingerprints.

It has a compact size, but it’s still bigger than the YubiKey 5C Nano. The increased size allowed Kensington to include a cutout for attaching it to a keyring. There is also a cap to keep the USB-C connector in good shape. However, the security key lacks NFC support. As a result, it can’t work with most iPhone models. Otherwise, it’s compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and Chrome OS.

In other highlights, the Kensington offering supports the FIDO U2F, FIDO2, and WebAuthn/CTAP2 MFA standards. It’s also FIDO-certified.

Level up your login security

USB security keys are amazing for adding an extra layer of robust security to your online accounts. By using them, you can significantly reduce the risk of any unauthorized access to your account. Yubikey offers some of the best security keys, and its Security Key C NFC is an excellent option for most people. It has a USB Type-C connector and NFC connectivity. So it’ll seamlessly connect to most of your devices, if not all. There is also support for FIDO2 and U2F authentication protocols that are primarily used by popular online services.

If you are willing to spend more, consider the YubiKey 5C NFC, which supports the company’s nifty authenticator app and the LastPass Premium password manager. It also supports additional authentication protocols that may come in handy for some people.

Google’s Titan Security Key is another great option if you are looking beyond Yubikey. It offers pretty much everything you get with the Yubikey Security Key C NFC, plus space to store 250 unique passkeys.

In other options, the YubiKey 5C Nano is a superb ultra-compact model for computers, and the Kensington VeriMark Guard USB-C Fingerprint Key adds biometric authentication as an extra layer of safeguard to the multi-factor authentication process.