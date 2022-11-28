Let's face it. Even if manufacturers still included wall chargers in the box with their new smartphones, most of us probably wouldn't be satisfied with the snail's pace at which standard current charging works. Thanks to the wide selection of aftermarket USB-C Power Delivery and wireless chargers, you've got plenty of options that will accommodate your phone's specific flavor of fast charging. And thanks to Cyber Monday, many of these great chargers are seeing significant discounts.

Best Cyber Monday charger deals

Source: Anker Anker 511 (Nano III 30W) $18 $23 Save $5 If you're looking for compact and simple but don't want to sacrifice fast charging, the Anker Nano 3 is a great choice. It peaks at 30 watts and supports the PPS technology needed to accommodate fast charging in some high-end phones. And like most Anker's products, it's exceptionally reliable. $18 at Amazon

This one's a similar size to the tiny and relatively slow wall warts that new smartphones once came with. While it can't quite take full advantage of the best fast-charging methods, its 30-watt capacity is nothing to sneeze at.

Anker Nano II 100W $60 $80 Save $20 Especially when it's 25% off like right now, this is the perfect replacement for a modern laptop's power brick. Two USB Type-C and one Type-A ports combine to deliver a maximum of 100 watts to any device. That's enough to charge a MacBook Pro and most other laptops at full speed. It's also compatible with nearly every smartphone fast charging protocol, including Samsung's Super Fast Charging. $60 at Amazon

100 watts is quite a bit of power, in some ways. This three-port charger is ideal for powering any laptop that supports the USB Power Delivery protocol, which includes all modern Chromebooks and most new Windows machines. It even supports the PPS technology that some fast charging requires.

Source: Tecknet Tecknet 65W 3-port charger $30 $40 Save $10 It's moderately priced to begin with, but a 25% holiday discount makes it hard to pass up the convenient three-port charger. A maximum output of 65 watts allows it to charge a wide variety of today's laptops, while PPS support ensures it's compatible with advanced fast charging protocols. There's even a three-year warranty that provides peace of mind. $30 at Amazon

If you don't need a full 100 watts for your computer and other electronics, this three-port option from Tecknet is more economical than most others but offers a lower peak output by 25%. But it can still charge Chromebooks and many Windows laptops, especially with Intel Evo certification.

Source: Samsung Samsung 45W Power Adapter with Cable $35 $50 Save $15 Samsung's newest smartphones, and this charger, use a technology called PPS, which lets a device alter a charging current in real time and promises optimized charging without damaging any power cells. High-end Galaxy devices can even use up to 45 watts, which just so happens to be this charger's peak output. It's normally pretty expensive for a one-port charger, but for the rest of the 2022 buying holiday, it's a great, reasonably-priced choice to go alongside your premium Samsung phone. $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy

Samsung's Super Fast Charging is guaranteed to work with this one, but it's traditionally pretty expensive for a one-port power adapter. During the rest of the Cyber Monday sale, though, it will remain reasonably priced.

Source: Amazon Baseus 65W GaN 3-port charger $30 $50 Save $20 Thanks to its use of highly efficient gallium nitride transistors (as opposed to the silicon found in most electronics), this 65-watt Baseus charger is relatively compact and lightweight for something so powerful. With three ports, it can juice up any smartphone, many laptops, and a wide range of other electronics simultaneously. It wasn't expensive to begin with, but it's an impressive 40% off for the rest of Cyber Monday. $30 at Amazon

This one's really similar to the Tecknet model that we also recommend, but it's actually a touch more compact. Baseus also makes some great portable power banks worth considering, which will work perfectly in conjunction with this charger.

Source: Spigen Spigen ArcStation PD3.0 Car Charger PC2000 $23 $32 Save $9 Spigen makes a lot of great phone accessories, including this dual-port ArcStation car charger that supports the USB Power Delivery protocol at up to 65 watts total, and 45 watts from a single port. It's small, unassuming, and looks nice enough to go well with any car's decor. It's currently priced at just over $20 for the next few days, so it's the perfect pickup if you need to keep your devices topped up while on the go. It can even accommodate many modern high-efficiency laptops. $23 in Amazon

As the editor's choice pick in our roundup of quality car chargers, this is one of the most useful options for refueling your devices while driving around. The only drawback is that it doesn't support the PPS technology required by Samsung's 45-watt Super Fast Charging.

Best wireless charging pad deals

Source: Zagg Mophie Wireless 15W Charging Pad $20 $50 Save $30 To get the most out of your wireless charging experience, you'll need a 15-watt charging pad like this one from Mophie. At 50% off for the rest of Cyber Monday's events, it's hard to ignore, especially if you're without a wireless charger or are stuck with one limited to 7.5 watts (which doesn't charge very quickly). Not only is this one efficient and effective, but its fabric covering is also slightly more classy than the hardened material most use. $20 at Amazon $20 at Best Buy

It has a premium feel and appearance, plenty of coils for easy phone placement, and for the rest of the Cyber Monday sale is about as cheap as you'll find a wireless charger from a reputable brand. Its 15-watt output should max out any device that supports wireless charging.

Source: Samsung Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo $50 $90 Save $40 OEM accessories are sometimes considered more reliable than third-party gear, so consider Samsung's 15-watt Wireless Charger Duo if you want to power up your late-model Galaxy smartphone quickly, but without plugging it in. It sports a small, nearly silent cooling fan to avoid any worry of overheating and encourage efficient operation. You can use 15-watt Super Fast Charging on one pad while simultaneously using standard Qi charging on the other.For now, during Cyber Monday sales, Amazon ships it with a 25-watt wall charger and cable included, while Best Buy offers it with just the cable. $50 at Amazon $63 at Best Buy

For peak performance and reliability, it can't hurt to go with the OEM Samsung Duo wireless charging pad. It's one of the few with an integrated cooling fan, which both ensures safety and helps keep the circuitry efficient. Thanks to the sale, it's not super expensive right now.

Best USB-C charging cable deals

Belkin Thunderbolt 4 cable $50 $70 Save $20 Most people won't be able to take full advantage of this top-of-the-line cable from connectivity leader Belkin. But if you need something that supports the advanced Thunderbolt 4 standard, this is the one to get. It delivers the required minimum and maximum throughput and other performance metrics that the latest Thunderbolt protocol calls for. Both the standard one-meter and active two-meter versions are on sale for Cyber Monday, with the active one at a significant $20 discount. $50 at Amazon

Belkin is one of the most known names worldwide regarding connectivity; this cable is an example of why. With only premium devices taking advantage of Thunderbolt 4 for the time being, Belkin is one of the few manufacturers to supply standard and active TB4 cables.

Source: Anker Anker 333 USB-C cable $16 $20 Save $4 A USB-C cable doesn't have to be fancy, but it does have to be rugged and reliable. Like most Anker products, the 333 cable is exactly that. It comes in black, silver, or red and sports durable aluminum plug housings and a professional-grade woven nylon shell, and you can choose from 1m, 2m, and 3m versions. It's an especially worthwhile choice between Black Friday and Cyber Monday because it's only about $15 for a pair of 2m cables. $16 at Amazon

It's always worth considering Anker chargers and cables, and this two-pack lets you get your hands on a couple for cheap. There's even a bright red one if you want to add a little color to your life.

Uni USB Type-C 100W cable $13 $20 Save $7 As USB-C cables go, this well-made offering is pretty standard. We're highlighting it for Cyber Monday because both the 6- and 10-foot options are nearly 50% off, and there's nothing like a super-long charging cable to keep your phone charged while you lay in bed and stare at it. A metal housing, rugged rubber collar, and braided nylon shell ensure it should last quite a long time as long as you don't abuse it. It can accommodate up to 100 watts of the Power Delivery protocol and comes in three lengths from 6 to 15 feet. $13 at Amazon

Uni's host of great USB hubs and adapters means it also makes great cables. And if you want something really long, it's offering a great deal on a ten-footer for the remainder of Cyber Monday.

As you can see, not all chargers are created equally. Make sure you're getting something that has the wattage and charging tech you need, but is small enough to carry around without hassle.