So, if you're often on the road and need a reliable way to juice up your phone and other mobile devices, a dedicated USB-C car charger is essential. It’ll plug into the car’s 12V outlet and charge your gadgets through the built-in USB-C ports. This roundup includes some of the best USB-C car chargers to get you started.

Although USB-C ports are increasingly becoming a common sight in cars, they rarely support fast charging technologies like USB Power Delivery (USB PD) , used by the best Android phones . And if you have an older vehicle, you are likely missing any type of USB port.

Ainope's tiny car charger packs a lot of power in its zinc alloy body. It can push up to 56W through its two USB-C ports and supports USB PD 3.0, PPS, and QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging protocols. Thanks to its compact form factor, it will sit almost flush with most 12V car outlets, making it look like a factory-installed accessory.

Besides its budget 30W charger, Ugreen offers this versatile car charger with three USB ports and support for all common fast charging standards. It's a good option if you have to charge multiple devices often. While it has a combined top power output of 69W, the charger can push up to 65W through its USB-C2 port when used individually, which is helpful when charging a USB PD laptop.

The OtterBox USB-C Dual Port Car Charger is quite similar to the Anker PowerDrive+ III Duo but has one big difference. Unlike the Anker offering, it supports PPS to juice up your Google Pixel and most Samsung Galaxy phones at their top speed. You also get two USB-C ports, of which one can provide up to 20W of power, whereas the other is good for up to 30W.

Anker makes some of the best charging accessories, and its PowerDrive+ III Duo is no exception. It’s an excellent 50W car charger that features two USB-C ports. You can use either port to juice up your phone, smartwatch, tablet, or mobile accessories. It has a good build quality and the company’s MultiProtect safety system. Although there is a lot to like about it, the Anker car charger lacks PPS support.

Like its interesting name, the Baseus Enjoyment Pro 60W Car Charger has an interesting feature that sets it apart from other car chargers. Besides a regular USB-C port, it features a built-in retractable 27.6-inch USB-C cable that can be directly plugged into your phone or another device. Both the cable and the USB-C port can deliver 30W of power simultaneously. So, even if you forget to bring your cable, you can use the Baseus offering to charge your phone.

The Ugreen Dual 30W Car Charger is an affordable and compact way to juice up your phone on the road. It houses two USB ports, including a USB Type-C that can push 30W of power. It also features an aluminum alloy construction for enhanced durability and superior heat dissipation. While it’s compatible with USB PD and QuickCharge, there is no support for PPS. So, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones will charge quickly but won’t get the fastest charging.

If you want to harness the most from your car’s 12V outlet, the Baseus 160W USB-C Car Charger is a solid choice. As the name suggests, it can deliver up to 160W of power via its three USB ports, two of which are Type-C. The car charger can offer such high wattage because of the included buck–boost converter. It also supports a range of fast charging protocols, including USB PD, PPS, and Qualcomm QuickCharge 5.

The Spigen ArcStation Ultimate Car Charger is the best option for most users. It has two USB-C ports, one of which can deliver up to 45W power, whereas the other tops out at 30W. So, besides topping up your phone, it can also charge some USB PD laptops, including the best Chromebooks. USB PD and PPS fast charging protocol support make it perfect for Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Top car chargers for fast wired charging

Whether you are going on a road trip or need something to keep your phone juiced up during your daily office commute, the best USB-C car chargers can help. Spigen's ArcStation Ultimate Car Charger is an excellent option. It has two USB-C ports to charge up to two devices simultaneously and supports USB PD and PPS standards.

But if you want even more power, there is no better option than the Baseus 160W USB-C Car Charger. It has three USB ports, one of which can push out up to 100W. Moreover, it’s one of the few car chargers supporting Qualcomm QuickCharge 5.

Ugreen’s Dual 30W Car Charger is perfect for powering smartphones and mobile accessories that don’t need more than 30W power for fast charging. It’s also affordable and compact, with an aluminum construction for enhanced durability.

Baseus' Enjoyment Pro 60W Car Charger is also worth considering. Besides a USB-C port, it has a built-in retractable USB-C cable for when you forget to bring one. It also supports USB PD and PPS fast charging protocols.

Remember, like with the best wall chargers, you need a fast charge-capable USB-C cable to make the most of these car chargers.