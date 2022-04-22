The Google Chromecast with Google TV is a convenient streaming device that's about as straightforward as possible. However, its simplicity also means that it doesn't have any expansion ports for storage, mice, webcams, or other add-ons. Thankfully, you can use a USB-C hub to get around that. However, not all hubs on the market play nicely with Google's most advanced Chromecast yet.

Whatever you decide on, you'll need an external power source that supports USB-C Power Delivery. It will need a capacity of at least 45 watts to ensure that the Chromecast, all your peripherals, and the hub itself have enough overhead to run reliably. That being said, here are the best USB-C hubs for Google Chromecast with Google TV.

Best value 1. Vemont VE-3108 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Confirmed by multiple users to work perfectly with the most advanced Chromecast, the Vemont VE-3108 provides the most important expansion ports at an impressive value. The three Type-A ports let you connect a flash drive, mouse and keyboard, and the unit's Power Delivery works perfectly to support all your peripherals without anything dropping out. It's even backed by a full 1-year warranty. The only significant drawback is the lack of SD and microSD card readers. Read More Specifications Ports: 3x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), USB-C (Power Supply), Gigabit Ethernet

3x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), USB-C (Power Supply), Gigabit Ethernet USB-C Power Delivery: 100W

100W Price: $23 Pros Has plenty of USB expansion ports

An Ethernet jack for lag-free connections

A 1-year warranty Cons Doesn't have an SD card reader Buy This Product Vemont VE-3108 Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 2. Anker 341 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Anker makes a considerable amount of highly reliable USB-connected gear, and the 7-in-1 341 is no exception. It's reasonably priced and certain to work with Google's most advanced streaming dongle. The SD and microSD card readers make it especially easy to transfer media like photos and home videos from a laptop to your TV. The USB-C Power Delivery capacity far exceeds what the Chromecast demands. This one's perfect for users who are unable or unwilling to run an Ethernet cable to the TV, as it doesn't have an RJ45 jack. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), USB-C (Power Supply), HDMI up to 4K 30Hz, microSD slot, SD slot

2x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), USB-C (Power Supply), HDMI up to 4K 30Hz, microSD slot, SD slot USB-C Power Delivery: 85W

85W Price: $35 Pros Has SD and microSD card readers

From a reliable manufacturer

Up to 85 watts of power passthrough Cons No Ethernet jack Buy This Product Anker 341 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 3. UGreen 70409 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The variety of ports on the UGreen 70409 is wide enough that it could easily turn the average laptop into a media and USB peripheral powerhouse. It offers access to multiple flash drives in addition to SD and microSD cards. The aluminum body does a good job of dissipating heat, which minimizes the risk of malfunction and ensures a long lifespan. It works perfectly with the latest Chromecast with Google TV as long as you have a powerful enough USB-C Power Delivery charger. There's really nothing wrong with this dongle, aside from being a touch pricey. Read More Specifications Ports: 3 USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, HDMI, VGA Pros Huge selection of ports

Reliable Ethernet connection

Confirmed to work with Chromecast Cons A bit overkill for most people Buy This Product UGreen 70409 Shop at Amazon

4. Itramax Ethernet Adapter 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon There's not much to the Itramax Ethernet Adapter, which, as you might gather, is ideal for adding a wired network connection to your Google streaming device. While Wi-Fi is good enough for a lot of users, many people have issues with stuttering and load times due to a weak signal congested wireless networking conditions. If your router is far from your TV and you want to reduce frustration and ensure you're always getting the best possible resolution, this reasonably affordable option is right for you. However, if you want to connect peripherals such as flash drives or a mouse, you're out of luck with this one. Read More Pros Slim design

Low price

Perfect for reducing lag and stuttering Cons No ports for storage expansion Buy This Product Itramax Ethernet Adapter Shop at Amazon

5. UTechSmart UCN3273 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're having connection issues and also want to connect a mouse or external storage, the UTechSmart UCN3273 is worth considering. The manufacturer ensures that it supports the Chromecast with Google TV, and the Ethernet jack can reach speeds up to 1Gbps. There are 3 USB Type-A ports for connecting your favorite peripherals, and the aluminum casing is more durable than most and acts as a heat sink. Just be aware that it doesn't have a microSD card reader, so you won't be able to move your entire photo and video library over from a smartphone without transferring the files manually. Read More Specifications Ports: 3 USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, HDMI Pros 100 watts of power passtrough

Ethernet jack

Moderate price Cons Can't read SD or microSD cards Buy This Product UTechSmart UCN3273 Shop at Amazon

6. Anker PowerExpand A8365 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're a stickler for avoiding cable clutter behind your TV, the Anker PowerExpand A8365 should be high on your list. It's considerably slimmer than most of the competition, making it that much easier to tuck out of the way. Despite its compact size, it has a decent port selection that allows you to connect a wired network, USB webcam, and more. After you plug in the USB-C Power Delivery charger, you'll have one free Type-C port and two free Type-A ports, which is enough for most users and the peripherals they need. The only complaints are its lack of SD card readers and the fact that it has one fewer Type-A port than some models, which limits the number of older devices you can plug in. Read More Specifications Ports: 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, Ethernet, HDMI Pros More compact than most

Dual USB-C ports

RJ45 jack for Ethernet connection Cons Costs quite a bit Buy This Product Anker PowerExpand A8365 Shop at Amazon

7. Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While a USB-C charger seems like a simple device, the Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro actually stands out for a few reasons. For starters, it's built with high-quality internal components including gallium nitride transistors and a controller that supports Programmable Power Supply technology. Those may not help much with the Chromecast in particular, but they're evidence that it's a well-engineered piece of equipment. What might help Chromecast owners is the detachable cable, which keeps the charger effective in case the included cable ever malfunctions. The only minor negative thing we have to say about it is that there are some 45-watt USB-C chargers that are cheaper, although not by much. Read More Specifications Maximum Power: 45 watts

45 watts Type: USB-C Power Delivery, PPS

USB-C Power Delivery, PPS Cable included: Yes Pros Advanced gallium nitride technology

Relatively compact

Removable cable Cons Not the most affordable option Buy This Product Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro Shop at Amazon

8. Nekteck 45W USB C Wall Charger 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon To keep devices like your external storage and webcam from shutting off during use, you'll need a USB-C PD power source. The Nekteck 45W USB C Wall Charger is the lowest priced one we could track down that meets its manufacturer's claims and delivers enough juice to run both the USB-C hub and Google Chromecast with Google TV. The plug folds away for easy storage, and it supports international voltages in case you need to travel with it. However, some users are rightfully put off by its fixed cable because if that cable malfunctions, the entire thing is shot. Read More Specifications Output: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A,15V⎓3A, 20V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3-11V⎓4.05A, 3.3-16V⎓3.0A

5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A,15V⎓3A, 20V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3-11V⎓4.05A, 3.3-16V⎓3.0A Input: 100-240V, 50/60 Hz

100-240V, 50/60 Hz Maximum Power: 45W

45W Color: Black

Black Type: USB-C PD

USB-C PD Cable included: Yes (non-removable) Pros The most affordable 45-watt charger

More than enough power for most USB-C hubs

USB-IF certified Cons Cable isn't removable Buy This Product Nekteck 45W USB C Wall Charger Shop at Amazon

Don't forget a USB-C charger

First things first, know that you won't be able to power any of these devices using the power supply that comes with the newest Chromecast with Google TV. The wall adapter it comes with simply can't deliver enough juice to power the streaming dongle and a USB-C, which requires 15 watts of overhead. Plus, more devices plugged into the hub means it draws more power. You'll know if you've exceeded the power supply capacity if your Chromecast freezes or if individual components such as a flash drive, webcam, or mouse freeze or disappear.

Any power supply you choose must support the USB-C Power Delivery protocol, and it should have a capacity of at least 45 watts to ensure reliable performance. As always, it's a good idea to opt for a USB-C charger that's USB-IF certified to protect your devices. We've highlighted two appropriate USB-C chargers from Nekteck and Spigen. The Nekteck 45W USB-C Charger is the least expensive and will work fine, but the Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro is a few years more recent and built with superior internals. Plus, the cord is detachable, which can greatly extend the charger's life.

Do you need an Ethernet connection?

Slow Wi-Fi connections are a common problem with streaming devices, so many users want a USB-C hub mainly for a wired network connection. This keeps your resolution as high as possible and helps streamline the entire user experience since much of it takes place within apps as they're actively accessing the internet. If a wired connection is your main goal, the Itramax Ethernet Adapter is worth considering because it's purpose-built to add a wired connection, and that's it. Alternatively, the Vemont VE-3108 is affordable and has three Type-A ports plus a gigabit Ethernet jack.

Make it easier to navigate the Chromecast

It's also common to add a keyboard and mouse to the Chromecast to make it easier to use apps and search for media. These should both be plug-and-play installations. If enhanced input is something you're interested in, make sure you get a hub with two or more USB-A ports. The only hub on our list that doesn't fit that description is the Itramax; all others support multiple Type-A peripherals.

Store more offline content

If you're looking to expand the onboard storage of your Chromecast, a flash drive, SD card, or microSD card can help. Keep in mind these devices must be formatted in FAT32 for the Chromecast to access them. This does limit the viewing of external media to files of 4GB or less. If you want to access larger video files, you'll have to convert them to a different format with a more efficient codec and get them under the 4GB mark.

It's worth noting that at its initial release, the new Chromecast with Google TV had an app storage issue that led to a nearly full internal drive (and therefore frequent slowdowns) after just a couple of apps were installed. If you're still experiencing that issue, make sure you've updated your Chromecast, as the patch rolled out in December has largely mitigated the problem.

Finally, we've confirmed that each one is compatible with the Chromecast with Google TV as long as you have an appropriate power supply. To use most of the added peripherals, you will have to access some developer options that are slightly hidden in the settings, but it's not actually that difficult. Just go into the settings menu, then the system submenu, select about, and click on the Android TV OS Build seven times.

