While great Chromebooks usually have enough USB-C and USB-A ports for users to get by, you should still keep a USB-C hub on hand. Even if you don't need it for plugging a proper webcam and microphone for your weekly web meetings, barely any Chromebooks come with Ethernet ports anymore, and HDMI is getting harder and harder to come by, as well. It's always a good idea to keep a hub on hand in case you have to go hard-wired for internet or if your Chromebook screen breaks so you can plug it into an external monitor and save your work or data.

All Chromebooks use USB-C for Power Delivery Charging, video output, and data transfer, meaning that when we look for a USB-C hub for a Chromebook, we need to keep in mind two things: what array of ports do you actually need, and does it have Power Delivery pass-through charging? Pass-through charging allows you to power both the hub and the Chromebook itself without needing a second USB-C port. If you only have one USB-C port on your Chromebook, this is essential. As to port configurations and specifications, there's a vast array to choose from, but we've rounded up hubs both large and small to help suit your needs and your budget.

Editors choice 1. Dockteck DD0015 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Dockteck DD0015 just about has it all. A pair of Type-A ports alongside HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-C Power Delivery connections gives you the freedom to connect plenty of peripherals and full-size and microSD card readers for storage expansion. The HDMI port can even transmit 4K resolution at 60Hz, which isn't as common as you might expect. The Power Delivery pass-through can deliver up to 92 watts, enough for any Chromebook on the market. Impressively, all this versatility is offered at a reasonable price. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), USB-C (Power Supply), Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI up to 4K 60Hz, microSD slot, SD slot

Price: $40

Premium pick 2. Anker 655 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Anker makes some of the best USB-C devices, such as power banks and hubs, and the 655 is no exception. In addition to its versatile array of ports, it sports a simulated leather texture and a durable braided nylon Type-C cable. If you own a high-end Chromebook or might also want to use the hub with a powerful MacBook or Windows laptop, both USB-A ports support up to 10Gbps of bandwidth. Additionally, the advanced SD card slots are as fast as they get, with peak speeds of roughly 300 MBps — if the card supports that, of course. So if you're in the market for peak performance, the Anker 655 is the right choice, but bear in mind it does cost quite a bit compared to most. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x USB-A 3.0 (10Gbps), USB-C (Power Supply), Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI up to 4K 60Hz, microSD slot, SD slot, 3.5mm audio

Price: $100

Best value 3. Vemont VE-3108 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you don't quite have enough ports on your Chromebook and want a productivity boost without spending a fortune, it's hard to beat the Vemont VE-3108. While its three Type-A ports and single Type-C power pass-through aren't the most extensive selection, they'll do fine for connecting a mouse, keyboard, and external drive. If you're having any issues with your WI-Fi connection, it has a gigabit Ethernet port to reduce lag and increase reliability. While this is one of the most affordable options, it doesn't have an HDMI output or SD card reader. Read More Specifications Ports: 3x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), USB-C (Power Supply), Gigabit Ethernet

Price: $23

4. UtechSmart UCN3270 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon There are few USB-C hubs with as many connectivity options as the 12-port UtechSmart UCN3270. In addition to the vast connectivity options, it's equipped with DisplayLink graphics controllers that bypass your laptop's GPU and output video using the CPU instead. Ultimately, DisplayLink chipsets can work around some Chromebooks' limitations on high-resolution secondary monitors. Otherwise, the UtechSmart has more ports than you can shake a stick at. The only real drawback to it is that it's definitely not cheap. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), 2x USB 2.0 (480Mbps) USB-C (Power Supply), USB-C (Data), Gigabit Ethernet, VGA, 2x HDMI up to 4K 60Hz (DisplayLink), microSD slot, SD slot

Price: $90

5. Plugable 7-in-1 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This 7-in-1 USB hub from popular manufacturer Plugable delivers good performance and a decent port selection at a reasonable price. When paired with a 100-watt USB-C Power Delivery charger, it can pass through up to 87 watts, which is more than enough for even the most demanding Chromebooks. Unfortunately, its HDMI output maxes out at 30 hertz at its highest resolution of 4K. Otherwise, this is a capable choice for expanding storage, mouse, and other peripheral connectivity on your laptop. Read More Specifications Ports: 3x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), USB-C (Power Supply), HDMI up to 4K 30Hz, microSD slot, SD slot

Price: $30

6. Anker 341 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Yet another reliable and high-performing device from one of the top manufacturers of USB hubs, you can be confident the Anker 341 will work quickly and consistently with any laptop for years to come. Pairs of both Type-A and Type-C connections give you plenty of options, while the SD and microSD card readers let you add extra storage without taking up any valuable ports. On top of the peace of mind of having a dependable USB-C hub, it also comes at a reasonable price. The only thing it doesn't have that you might miss is an Ethernet jack. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), USB-C (Power Supply), HDMI up to 4K 30Hz, microSD slot, SD slot

Price: $35

7. Belkin PVC003 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon From one of the original partners of the Works With Chromebook program, it's no surprise that Belkin's 7-in-1 USB-C hub is still one of the top choices. It has the expansion ports that most people commonly need, including a pair of Type-A sockets and an HDMI output for an external monitor. It's also one of the few hubs with a combination in/out 3.5mm audio jack. Owners of other devices, including tablets and MacBooks, will appreciate its wide-ranging compatibility, although a select few laptops won't be able to charge at full speed because the most power it can provide over USB-C is 85 watts. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), USB-C (Power Supply), HDMI up to 4K 30Hz, microSD slot, SD slot 3.5mm audio in/out

Price: $45

8. Uni 8-in-1 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you spend a lot of time out and about and want to make sure your electronics will stay in one piece in the long run, consider the Uni 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It's a touch smaller than most others and comes in a silicone bumper that minimizes shock damage and ensures a long lifespan. In terms of functionality, it has just about all the ports you might need and can push roughly 85 watts over USB-C if you're using a 100-watt charger. One of this hub's best features, however, is that you can swap the cable between the hub and your Chromebook, meaning you can make the cable as short or long as you want; just make sure it's a USB 3.2 Gen 2 cable so that it's fast enough for video output. It's worth noting, however, that only two of its USB-A ports support USB 3.0 speeds, and its HDMI port is limited to 30 hertz at 4K. Lower resolutions should come through at 60 hertz, though. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), USB 2.0 (480Mbps), USB-C (Power Supply), Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI up to 4K 30Hz, microSD slot, SD slot

Price: $60

Deciding on a USB-C hub

Adding an array of ports doesn't have to be a difficult search. If all you need is a few extra Type-A ports, say for a mouse and keyboard, the Vemont VE-3108 is a fine and affordable choice. The Plugable 7-in-1 has additional ports, including an HDMI output and SD card slots, and it's not much more expensive. For just a bit more, you can pick up the Anker 341, and many users swear by Anker's products (for good reason). For that matter, the Anker 655 is one of the most high-end hubs on the market. If you use a premium, business-class Chromebook with high-speed USB 3.2 connectivity, the 655 is the best choice (although it's more expensive).

For the best combination of price, ports, and performance, the Dockteck DD0015 is our favorite because it has nearly every connector you could ever need and can output 4K video to a secondary display at 60Hz, something many hubs can't claim. On the other hand, some Chromebooks don't support high resolutions on external monitors. For those cases, consider the UtechSmart UCN3270, which uses DisplayLink chipsets to allow multiple extra monitors. Be aware, however, that trying to drive more than one external display using a DisplayLink chipset will strain most Chromebooks.

One good thing about the current state of USB-C connectivity is that general compatibility is at an all-time high. Google does curate a certification called Works With Chromebook that guarantees that specific products will, in fact, work flawlessly with Chromebooks. While the certification is a few years old, Google only added USB-C Hubs to the program last year. As such, few hubs have it, but we'll update this guide as more become available.

Power Delivery protocol capacity

Another essential thing to consider is USB-C Power Delivery and how hubs and Chromebooks use it. Most Chromebooks will run just fine with a 45-watt charger, although some can use a 65-watt power source more effectively. When you add a USB-C hub, that figure goes up slightly. Some hubs can require 13-15 watts of overhead, meaning your 45W charger wouldn't charge your laptop at full speed so long as the hub is plugged in. Also, pay attention to the capacity of each hub. All the top models we recommend support 100-watt USB-C Power Delivery and can therefore easily accommodate all modern Chromebooks.

